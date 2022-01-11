Where people in Lawton are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lawton, OK Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lawton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Columbus to Lawton: 71 (#109 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 33 to Lawton
#49. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area- Migration to Kahului in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Kahului to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Kahului
#48. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Louisville/Jefferson County
#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Houston to Lawton: 145 (#147 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 105 to Lawton
#46. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Watertown to Lawton: 180 (#19 most common destination from Watertown)
- Net migration: 139 to Lawton
#45. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lawton: 227 (#142 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 186 to Lawton
#44. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Charlottesville to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Charlottesville
#43. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Baltimore to Lawton: 68 (#151 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 22 to Lawton
#42. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Atlanta to Lawton: 147 (#159 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 100 to Lawton
#41. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Winston to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Winston
#40. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Columbus to Lawton: 88 (#50 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 40 to Lawton
#39. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area- Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Lake Charles to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Lake Charles
#38. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Norwich to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Norwich
#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Denver to Lawton: 70 (#167 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 15 to Lawton
#36. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Bowling Green to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Bowling Green
#35. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Portland to Lawton: 72 (#133 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 10 to Lawton
#34. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Miami to Lawton: 127 (#145 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 64 to Lawton
#33. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lawton: 51 (#198 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 19 to Philadelphia
#32. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Harrisburg
#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lawton: 144 (#75 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 72 to Lawton
#30. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from New York to Lawton: 273 (#162 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 195 to Lawton
#29. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Cape Coral to Lawton: 10 (#171 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 72 to Cape Coral
#28. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Memphis to Lawton: 34 (#152 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 50 to Memphis
#27. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lawton: 31 (#115 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 56 to Jacksonville
#26. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lawton: 471 (#23 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 383 to Lawton
#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Phoenix to Lawton: 81 (#195 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 14 to Phoenix
#24. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lawton: 0
- Net migration: 97 to Fayetteville
#23. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lawton: 163 (#92 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 65 to Lawton
#22. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Austin to Lawton: 78 (#122 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 21 to Austin
#21. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from College Station to Lawton: 35 (#59 most common destination from College Station)
- Net migration: 67 to College Station
#20. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Fairbanks to Lawton: 4 (#134 most common destination from Fairbanks)
- Net migration: 99 to Fairbanks
#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from San Antonio to Lawton: 239 (#68 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 134 to Lawton
#18. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lawton: 30 (#180 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 77 to Pittsburgh
#17. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Lexington to Lawton: 8 (#148 most common destination from Lexington)
- Net migration: 119 to Lexington
#16. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lawton: 423 (#29 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 295 to Lawton
#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Tampa to Lawton: 104 (#139 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 28 to Tampa
#14. Enid, OK Metro Area- Migration to Enid in 2015-2019: 148
- Migration from Enid to Lawton: 5 (#43 most common destination from Enid)
- Net migration: 143 to Enid
#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Washington to Lawton: 168 (#173 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1 to Lawton
#12. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Lawton: 351 (#7 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 145 to Lawton
#11. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Hinesville to Lawton: 81 (#29 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Net migration: 142 to Hinesville
#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 231
- Migration from Riverside to Lawton: 71 (#161 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 160 to Riverside
#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from Kansas City to Lawton: 92 (#107 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 182 to Kansas City
#8. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 307
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lawton: 204 (#57 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 103 to Colorado Springs
#7. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 307
- Migration from Tulsa to Lawton: 412 (#11 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 105 to Lawton
#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 332
- Migration from Dallas to Lawton: 544 (#66 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 212 to Lawton
#5. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 379
- Migration from Clarksville to Lawton: 413 (#12 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 34 to Lawton
#4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 408
- Migration from Seattle to Lawton: 153 (#123 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 255 to Seattle
#3. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 461
- Migration from El Paso to Lawton: 318 (#32 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 143 to El Paso
#2. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 485
- Migration from Killeen to Lawton: 412 (#19 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 73 to Killeen
#1. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 2,061
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawton: 1,455 (#4 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 606 to Oklahoma City
