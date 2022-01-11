WillHuebie // Shutterstock

Where people in Lawton are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lawton, OK Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lawton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#49. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area

#48. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#46. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Columbus to Lawton: 71 (#109 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 33 to Lawton- Migration to Kahului in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Kahului to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 38 to Kahului- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 38 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Houston to Lawton: 145 (#147 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 105 to Lawton- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Watertown to Lawton: 180 (#19 most common destination from Watertown)- Net migration: 139 to Lawton

#45. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#44. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

#43. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#42. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#41. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Los Angeles to Lawton: 227 (#142 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 186 to Lawton- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Charlottesville to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 45 to Charlottesville- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Baltimore to Lawton: 68 (#151 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 22 to Lawton- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Atlanta to Lawton: 147 (#159 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 100 to Lawton- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Winston to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 47 to Winston

#40. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

#39. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

#38. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#36. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Columbus to Lawton: 88 (#50 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 40 to Lawton- Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Lake Charles to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 49 to Lake Charles- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Norwich to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 51 to Norwich- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Denver to Lawton: 70 (#167 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 15 to Lawton- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Bowling Green to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 56 to Bowling Green

#35. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#34. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#33. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#32. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Portland to Lawton: 72 (#133 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 10 to Lawton- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Miami to Lawton: 127 (#145 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 64 to Lawton- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Philadelphia to Lawton: 51 (#198 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 19 to Philadelphia- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Harrisburg to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 70 to Harrisburg- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Indianapolis to Lawton: 144 (#75 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 72 to Lawton

#30. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#29. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#28. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

#27. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#26. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from New York to Lawton: 273 (#162 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 195 to Lawton- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Cape Coral to Lawton: 10 (#171 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 72 to Cape Coral- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Memphis to Lawton: 34 (#152 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 50 to Memphis- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Jacksonville to Lawton: 31 (#115 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 56 to Jacksonville- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Fayetteville to Lawton: 471 (#23 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 383 to Lawton

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#24. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

#23. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#22. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#21. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Phoenix to Lawton: 81 (#195 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 14 to Phoenix- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Fayetteville to Lawton: 0- Net migration: 97 to Fayetteville- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lawton: 163 (#92 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 65 to Lawton- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Austin to Lawton: 78 (#122 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 21 to Austin- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from College Station to Lawton: 35 (#59 most common destination from College Station)- Net migration: 67 to College Station

#20. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#18. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#17. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

#16. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Fairbanks to Lawton: 4 (#134 most common destination from Fairbanks)- Net migration: 99 to Fairbanks- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from San Antonio to Lawton: 239 (#68 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 134 to Lawton- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lawton: 30 (#180 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 77 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 127- Migration from Lexington to Lawton: 8 (#148 most common destination from Lexington)- Net migration: 119 to Lexington- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lawton: 423 (#29 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 295 to Lawton

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#14. Enid, OK Metro Area

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#12. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

#11. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from Tampa to Lawton: 104 (#139 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 28 to Tampa- Migration to Enid in 2015-2019: 148- Migration from Enid to Lawton: 5 (#43 most common destination from Enid)- Net migration: 143 to Enid- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 167- Migration from Washington to Lawton: 168 (#173 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 1 to Lawton- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from Wichita Falls to Lawton: 351 (#7 most common destination from Wichita Falls)- Net migration: 145 to Lawton- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from Hinesville to Lawton: 81 (#29 most common destination from Hinesville)- Net migration: 142 to Hinesville

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#8. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#7. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#5. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

#4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#3. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#2. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#1. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 231- Migration from Riverside to Lawton: 71 (#161 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 160 to Riverside- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 274- Migration from Kansas City to Lawton: 92 (#107 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 182 to Kansas City- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 307- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lawton: 204 (#57 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 103 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 307- Migration from Tulsa to Lawton: 412 (#11 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 105 to Lawton- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 332- Migration from Dallas to Lawton: 544 (#66 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 212 to Lawton- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 379- Migration from Clarksville to Lawton: 413 (#12 most common destination from Clarksville)- Net migration: 34 to Lawton- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 408- Migration from Seattle to Lawton: 153 (#123 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 255 to Seattle- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 461- Migration from El Paso to Lawton: 318 (#32 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 143 to El Paso- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 485- Migration from Killeen to Lawton: 412 (#19 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 73 to Killeen- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 2,061- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawton: 1,455 (#4 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 606 to Oklahoma City