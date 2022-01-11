ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Where people in Riverside are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Daniel Orth // Flickr

Where people in Riverside are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Riverside between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicTRDM00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#50. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 470
- Migration from Orlando to Riverside: 215 (#79 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 255 to Orlando
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicTRDM00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#49. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 471
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Riverside: 127 (#18 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 344 to Prescott Valley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicTRDM00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#48. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 491
- Migration from Chico to Riverside: 405 (#6 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 86 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicTRDM00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 493
- Migration from Baltimore to Riverside: 360 (#52 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 133 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicTRDM00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#46. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 494
- Migration from Reno to Riverside: 356 (#11 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 138 to Reno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicTRDM00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#45. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 502
- Migration from Eugene to Riverside: 206 (#11 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 296 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicTRDM00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 520
- Migration from Miami to Riverside: 345 (#75 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 175 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicTRDM00
Basar // Wikicommons

#43. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 526
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Riverside: 709 (#6 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 183 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicTRDM00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#42. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 577
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Riverside: 638 (#32 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 61 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicTRDM00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#41. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 578
- Migration from Wichita to Riverside: 197 (#21 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 381 to Wichita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicTRDM00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 579
- Migration from Jacksonville to Riverside: 877 (#6 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 298 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicTRDM00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 592
- Migration from Nashville to Riverside: 403 (#35 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 189 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicTRDM00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#38. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 594
- Migration from Visalia to Riverside: 309 (#11 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 285 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicTRDM00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 611
- Migration from Ogden to Riverside: 135 (#24 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 476 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicTRDM00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#36. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 625
- Migration from Kansas City to Riverside: 225 (#62 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 400 to Kansas City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvKst_0dicTRDM00
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#35. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 636
- Migration from Flagstaff to Riverside: 416 (#4 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Net migration: 220 to Flagstaff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTRDM00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 661
- Migration from New York to Riverside: 1,663 (#64 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,002 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicTRDM00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Boston to Riverside: 469 (#54 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 198 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicTRDM00
Armona // Wikicommons

#32. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Hanford to Riverside: 642 (#3 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 25 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWpDc_0dicTRDM00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#31. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 693
- Migration from El Centro to Riverside: 833 (#3 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 140 to Riverside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicTRDM00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#30. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 718
- Migration from Spokane to Riverside: 222 (#15 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 496 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTRDM00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 752
- Migration from Atlanta to Riverside: 1,000 (#43 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 248 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicTRDM00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#28. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 783
- Migration from Vallejo to Riverside: 393 (#8 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 390 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicTRDM00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#27. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 800
- Migration from Merced to Riverside: 379 (#9 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 421 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTRDM00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 800
- Migration from Washington to Riverside: 1,358 (#40 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 558 to Riverside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTRDM00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 829
- Migration from Chicago to Riverside: 976 (#58 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 147 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicTRDM00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#24. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 868
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Riverside: 1,356 (#7 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 488 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicTRDM00
Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 896
- Migration from Austin to Riverside: 109 (#102 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 787 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicTRDM00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 937
- Migration from San Jose to Riverside: 2,030 (#10 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 1,093 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicTRDM00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 968
- Migration from Oxnard to Riverside: 1,641 (#2 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 673 to Riverside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicTRDM00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#20. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,057
- Migration from Tucson to Riverside: 148 (#53 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 909 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicTRDM00
Pixabay

#19. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,076
- Migration from Santa Maria to Riverside: 1,029 (#6 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 47 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTRDM00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,134
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Riverside: 513 (#23 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 621 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTRDM00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#17. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,218
- Migration from Boise City to Riverside: 206 (#21 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 1,012 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicTRDM00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,218
- Migration from Salinas to Riverside: 574 (#12 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 644 to Salinas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicTRDM00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#15. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,228
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Riverside: 389 (#22 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 839 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTRDM00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,418
- Migration from Denver to Riverside: 484 (#48 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 934 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicTRDM00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#13. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 1,558
- Migration from Fresno to Riverside: 772 (#8 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 786 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTRDM00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,605
- Migration from Dallas to Riverside: 784 (#52 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 821 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTRDM00
skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,622
- Migration from Houston to Riverside: 985 (#32 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 637 to Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicTRDM00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,750
- Migration from Portland to Riverside: 860 (#20 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 890 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicTRDM00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 1,929
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Riverside: 784 (#3 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 1,145 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTRDM00
Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,240
- Migration from Seattle to Riverside: 1,554 (#20 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 686 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicTRDM00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 2,813
- Migration from San Francisco to Riverside: 3,725 (#11 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 912 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicTRDM00
Pixabay

#6. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 2,998
- Migration from Sacramento to Riverside: 4,282 (#3 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 1,284 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicTRDM00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#5. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 3,695
- Migration from Bakersfield to Riverside: 4,316 (#2 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 621 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTRDM00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 4,612
- Migration from Las Vegas to Riverside: 2,778 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,834 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTRDM00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 4,947
- Migration from Phoenix to Riverside: 3,448 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,499 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTRDM00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12,910
- Migration from San Diego to Riverside: 20,455 (#1 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 7,545 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTRDM00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 40,020
- Migration from Los Angeles to Riverside: 85,533 (#1 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 45,513 to Riverside

