Daniel Orth // Flickr

Where people in Riverside are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Riverside between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#50. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#49. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#48. Chico, CA Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#46. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 470- Migration from Orlando to Riverside: 215 (#79 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 255 to Orlando- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 471- Migration from Prescott Valley to Riverside: 127 (#18 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 344 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 491- Migration from Chico to Riverside: 405 (#6 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 86 to Chico- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 493- Migration from Baltimore to Riverside: 360 (#52 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 133 to Baltimore- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 494- Migration from Reno to Riverside: 356 (#11 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 138 to Reno

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#45. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#43. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#42. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#41. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 502- Migration from Eugene to Riverside: 206 (#11 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 296 to Eugene- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 520- Migration from Miami to Riverside: 345 (#75 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 175 to Miami- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 526- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Riverside: 709 (#6 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 183 to Riverside- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 577- Migration from Virginia Beach to Riverside: 638 (#32 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 61 to Riverside- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 578- Migration from Wichita to Riverside: 197 (#21 most common destination from Wichita)- Net migration: 381 to Wichita

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#38. Visalia, CA Metro Area

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#36. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 579- Migration from Jacksonville to Riverside: 877 (#6 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 298 to Riverside- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 592- Migration from Nashville to Riverside: 403 (#35 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 189 to Nashville- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 594- Migration from Visalia to Riverside: 309 (#11 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 285 to Visalia- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 611- Migration from Ogden to Riverside: 135 (#24 most common destination from Ogden)- Net migration: 476 to Ogden- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 625- Migration from Kansas City to Riverside: 225 (#62 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 400 to Kansas City

Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#35. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Armona // Wikicommons

#32. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#31. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 636- Migration from Flagstaff to Riverside: 416 (#4 most common destination from Flagstaff)- Net migration: 220 to Flagstaff- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 661- Migration from New York to Riverside: 1,663 (#64 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,002 to Riverside- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 667- Migration from Boston to Riverside: 469 (#54 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 198 to Boston- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 667- Migration from Hanford to Riverside: 642 (#3 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 25 to Hanford- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 693- Migration from El Centro to Riverside: 833 (#3 most common destination from El Centro)- Net migration: 140 to Riverside

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#30. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#28. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#27. Merced, CA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 718- Migration from Spokane to Riverside: 222 (#15 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 496 to Spokane- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 752- Migration from Atlanta to Riverside: 1,000 (#43 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 248 to Riverside- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 783- Migration from Vallejo to Riverside: 393 (#8 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 390 to Vallejo- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 800- Migration from Merced to Riverside: 379 (#9 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 421 to Merced- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 800- Migration from Washington to Riverside: 1,358 (#40 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 558 to Riverside

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#24. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 829- Migration from Chicago to Riverside: 976 (#58 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 147 to Riverside- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 868- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Riverside: 1,356 (#7 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 488 to Riverside- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 896- Migration from Austin to Riverside: 109 (#102 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 787 to Austin- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 937- Migration from San Jose to Riverside: 2,030 (#10 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 1,093 to Riverside- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 968- Migration from Oxnard to Riverside: 1,641 (#2 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 673 to Riverside

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#20. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Pixabay

#19. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#17. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,057- Migration from Tucson to Riverside: 148 (#53 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 909 to Tucson- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,076- Migration from Santa Maria to Riverside: 1,029 (#6 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 47 to Santa Maria- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,134- Migration from Colorado Springs to Riverside: 513 (#23 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 621 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,218- Migration from Boise City to Riverside: 206 (#21 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 1,012 to Boise City- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,218- Migration from Salinas to Riverside: 574 (#12 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 644 to Salinas

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#15. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#13. Fresno, CA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,228- Migration from Salt Lake City to Riverside: 389 (#22 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 839 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,418- Migration from Denver to Riverside: 484 (#48 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 934 to Denver- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 1,558- Migration from Fresno to Riverside: 772 (#8 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 786 to Fresno- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,605- Migration from Dallas to Riverside: 784 (#52 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 821 to Dallas- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,622- Migration from Houston to Riverside: 985 (#32 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 637 to Houston

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#6. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#5. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,750- Migration from Portland to Riverside: 860 (#20 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 890 to Portland- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 1,929- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Riverside: 784 (#3 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)- Net migration: 1,145 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,240- Migration from Seattle to Riverside: 1,554 (#20 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 686 to Seattle- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 2,813- Migration from San Francisco to Riverside: 3,725 (#11 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 912 to Riverside- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 2,998- Migration from Sacramento to Riverside: 4,282 (#3 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 1,284 to Riverside- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 3,695- Migration from Bakersfield to Riverside: 4,316 (#2 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 621 to Riverside- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 4,612- Migration from Las Vegas to Riverside: 2,778 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 1,834 to Las Vegas- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 4,947- Migration from Phoenix to Riverside: 3,448 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 1,499 to Phoenix- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12,910- Migration from San Diego to Riverside: 20,455 (#1 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 7,545 to Riverside- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 40,020- Migration from Los Angeles to Riverside: 85,533 (#1 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 45,513 to Riverside