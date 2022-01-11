Where people in Riverside are moving to most
Daniel Orth // Flickr
Where people in Riverside are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Riverside between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Riverside metro area
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#50. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 470
- Migration from Orlando to Riverside: 215 (#79 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 255 to Orlando
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#49. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 471
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Riverside: 127 (#18 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 344 to Prescott Valley
Daderot // Wikicommons
#48. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 491
- Migration from Chico to Riverside: 405 (#6 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 86 to Chico
Famartin // Wikicommons
#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 493
- Migration from Baltimore to Riverside: 360 (#52 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 133 to Baltimore
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#46. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 494
- Migration from Reno to Riverside: 356 (#11 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 138 to Reno
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Riverside metro area
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#45. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 502
- Migration from Eugene to Riverside: 206 (#11 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 296 to Eugene
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 520
- Migration from Miami to Riverside: 345 (#75 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 175 to Miami
Basar // Wikicommons
#43. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 526
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Riverside: 709 (#6 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 183 to Riverside
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#42. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 577
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Riverside: 638 (#32 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 61 to Riverside
Kristin Nador // Flickr
#41. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 578
- Migration from Wichita to Riverside: 197 (#21 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 381 to Wichita
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Riverside
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 579
- Migration from Jacksonville to Riverside: 877 (#6 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 298 to Riverside
f11photo // Shutterstock
#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 592
- Migration from Nashville to Riverside: 403 (#35 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 189 to Nashville
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#38. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 594
- Migration from Visalia to Riverside: 309 (#11 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 285 to Visalia
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 611
- Migration from Ogden to Riverside: 135 (#24 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 476 to Ogden
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#36. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 625
- Migration from Kansas City to Riverside: 225 (#62 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 400 to Kansas City
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Riverside metro area
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons
#35. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 636
- Migration from Flagstaff to Riverside: 416 (#4 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Net migration: 220 to Flagstaff
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 661
- Migration from New York to Riverside: 1,663 (#64 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,002 to Riverside
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Boston to Riverside: 469 (#54 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 198 to Boston
Armona // Wikicommons
#32. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Hanford to Riverside: 642 (#3 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 25 to Hanford
Cbl62 // Wikicommons
#31. El Centro, CA Metro Area- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 693
- Migration from El Centro to Riverside: 833 (#3 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 140 to Riverside
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Riverside that require a graduate degree
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#30. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 718
- Migration from Spokane to Riverside: 222 (#15 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 496 to Spokane
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 752
- Migration from Atlanta to Riverside: 1,000 (#43 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 248 to Riverside
California Droning // Shutterstock
#28. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 783
- Migration from Vallejo to Riverside: 393 (#8 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 390 to Vallejo
Mark Miller // Wikicommons
#27. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 800
- Migration from Merced to Riverside: 379 (#9 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 421 to Merced
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 800
- Migration from Washington to Riverside: 1,358 (#40 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 558 to Riverside
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Riverside
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 829
- Migration from Chicago to Riverside: 976 (#58 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 147 to Riverside
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#24. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 868
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Riverside: 1,356 (#7 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 488 to Riverside
Pixabay
#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 896
- Migration from Austin to Riverside: 109 (#102 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 787 to Austin
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 937
- Migration from San Jose to Riverside: 2,030 (#10 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 1,093 to Riverside
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 968
- Migration from Oxnard to Riverside: 1,641 (#2 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 673 to Riverside
You may also like: Metros where people in Riverside are getting new jobs
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#20. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,057
- Migration from Tucson to Riverside: 148 (#53 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 909 to Tucson
Pixabay
#19. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,076
- Migration from Santa Maria to Riverside: 1,029 (#6 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 47 to Santa Maria
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,134
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Riverside: 513 (#23 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 621 to Colorado Springs
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#17. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,218
- Migration from Boise City to Riverside: 206 (#21 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 1,012 to Boise City
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,218
- Migration from Salinas to Riverside: 574 (#12 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 644 to Salinas
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Riverside metro area
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#15. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,228
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Riverside: 389 (#22 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 839 to Salt Lake City
f11photo // Shutterstock
#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,418
- Migration from Denver to Riverside: 484 (#48 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 934 to Denver
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#13. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 1,558
- Migration from Fresno to Riverside: 772 (#8 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 786 to Fresno
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,605
- Migration from Dallas to Riverside: 784 (#52 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 821 to Dallas
skeeze // Pixabay
#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,622
- Migration from Houston to Riverside: 985 (#32 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 637 to Houston
You may also like: Closest national parks to Riverside
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,750
- Migration from Portland to Riverside: 860 (#20 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 890 to Portland
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons
#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 1,929
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Riverside: 784 (#3 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 1,145 to Lake Havasu City
Public Domain
#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,240
- Migration from Seattle to Riverside: 1,554 (#20 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 686 to Seattle
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 2,813
- Migration from San Francisco to Riverside: 3,725 (#11 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 912 to Riverside
Pixabay
#6. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 2,998
- Migration from Sacramento to Riverside: 4,282 (#3 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 1,284 to Riverside
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#5. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 3,695
- Migration from Bakersfield to Riverside: 4,316 (#2 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 621 to Riverside
randy andy // Shutterstock
#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 4,612
- Migration from Las Vegas to Riverside: 2,778 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,834 to Las Vegas
DPPed// Wikimedia
#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 4,947
- Migration from Phoenix to Riverside: 3,448 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,499 to Phoenix
SD Dirk // Flickr
#2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12,910
- Migration from San Diego to Riverside: 20,455 (#1 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 7,545 to Riverside
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 40,020
- Migration from Los Angeles to Riverside: 85,533 (#1 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 45,513 to Riverside
Comments / 0