Where people in Salinas are moving to most
#50. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Omaha to Salinas: 154 (#47 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 50 to Salinas
#49. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Fayetteville to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 105 to Fayetteville
#48. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Fayetteville to Salinas: 241 (#41 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 136 to Salinas
#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Salinas: 248 (#50 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 139 to Salinas
#46. Yakima, WA Metro Area- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Yakima to Salinas: 14 (#49 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 101 to Yakima
#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Jacksonville to Salinas: 179 (#35 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 63 to Salinas
#44. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Albuquerque to Salinas: 42 (#110 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 76 to Albuquerque
#43. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Redding to Salinas: 74 (#25 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 44 to Redding
#42. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Olympia to Salinas: 27 (#80 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 94 to Olympia
#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Houston to Salinas: 78 (#197 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 48 to Houston
#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Salinas: 135 (#109 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 9 to Salinas
#39. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from El Paso to Salinas: 14 (#159 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 115 to El Paso
#38. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Spokane to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 164 to Spokane
#37. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Oxnard to Salinas: 509 (#16 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 335 to Salinas
#36. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from New York to Salinas: 57 (#259 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 137 to New York
#35. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Norwich to Salinas: 76 (#31 most common destination from Norwich)
- Net migration: 123 to Norwich
#34. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 202
- Migration from Visalia to Salinas: 167 (#13 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 35 to Visalia
#33. San Angelo, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from San Angelo to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 224 to San Angelo
#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Chicago to Salinas: 214 (#160 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 13 to Chicago
#31. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salinas: 19 (#174 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 215 to Oklahoma City
#30. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Madera to Salinas: 177 (#9 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 57 to Madera
#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 237
- Migration from Seattle to Salinas: 328 (#75 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 91 to Salinas
#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Salinas: 170 (#68 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 70 to Urban Honolulu
#27. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 241
- Migration from Providence to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 241 to Providence
#26. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 252
- Migration from Vallejo to Salinas: 122 (#34 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 130 to Vallejo
#25. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 270
- Migration from Baltimore to Salinas: 322 (#58 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 52 to Salinas
#24. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 276
- Migration from Las Vegas to Salinas: 160 (#78 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 116 to Las Vegas
#23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 279
- Migration from San Antonio to Salinas: 86 (#128 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 193 to San Antonio
#22. El Centro, CA Metro Area- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 284
- Migration from El Centro to Salinas: 44 (#25 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 240 to El Centro
#21. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 286
- Migration from Augusta to Salinas: 148 (#33 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 138 to Augusta
#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 291
- Migration from Dallas to Salinas: 112 (#173 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 179 to Dallas
#19. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Stockton to Salinas: 293 (#17 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 0 to Salinas
#18. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 305
- Migration from Modesto to Salinas: 297 (#11 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 8 to Modesto
#17. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 322
- Migration from Yuma to Salinas: 77 (#24 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 245 to Yuma
#16. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 336
- Migration from Phoenix to Salinas: 288 (#80 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 48 to Phoenix
#15. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 376
- Migration from Bakersfield to Salinas: 559 (#12 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 183 to Salinas
#14. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 443
- Migration from Hanford to Salinas: 353 (#7 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 90 to Hanford
#13. Napa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 518
- Migration from Napa to Salinas: 10 (#58 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 508 to Napa
#12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 574
- Migration from Riverside to Salinas: 1,218 (#16 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 644 to Salinas
#11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 633
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Salinas: 357 (#11 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 276 to San Luis Obispo
#10. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 640
- Migration from Merced to Salinas: 884 (#2 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 244 to Salinas
#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 664
- Migration from Washington to Salinas: 94 (#216 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 570 to Washington
#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 670
- Migration from San Diego to Salinas: 772 (#37 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 102 to Salinas
#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 707
- Migration from Portland to Salinas: 42 (#170 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 665 to Portland
#6. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 718
- Migration from Fresno to Salinas: 701 (#9 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 17 to Fresno
#5. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 825
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Salinas: 1,706 (#3 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 881 to Salinas
#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 847
- Migration from San Francisco to Salinas: 1,293 (#29 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 446 to Salinas
#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,182
- Migration from San Jose to Salinas: 1,546 (#16 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 364 to Salinas
#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,290
- Migration from Los Angeles to Salinas: 1,396 (#38 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 106 to Salinas
#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,535
- Migration from Sacramento to Salinas: 760 (#25 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 775 to Sacramento
