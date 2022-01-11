Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

Where people in Salinas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Salinas, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salinas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

#49. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

#48. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#46. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Omaha to Salinas: 154 (#47 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 50 to Salinas- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Fayetteville to Salinas: 0- Net migration: 105 to Fayetteville- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Fayetteville to Salinas: 241 (#41 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 136 to Salinas- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Colorado Springs to Salinas: 248 (#50 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 139 to Salinas- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Yakima to Salinas: 14 (#49 most common destination from Yakima)- Net migration: 101 to Yakima

#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#44. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

#43. Redding, CA Metro Area

#42. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Jacksonville to Salinas: 179 (#35 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 63 to Salinas- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Albuquerque to Salinas: 42 (#110 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 76 to Albuquerque- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Redding to Salinas: 74 (#25 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 44 to Redding- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Olympia to Salinas: 27 (#80 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 94 to Olympia- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Houston to Salinas: 78 (#197 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 48 to Houston

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#39. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#38. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

#37. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

#36. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Virginia Beach to Salinas: 135 (#109 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 9 to Salinas- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from El Paso to Salinas: 14 (#159 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 115 to El Paso- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from Spokane to Salinas: 0- Net migration: 164 to Spokane- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 174- Migration from Oxnard to Salinas: 509 (#16 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 335 to Salinas- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 194- Migration from New York to Salinas: 57 (#259 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 137 to New York

#35. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

#34. Visalia, CA Metro Area

#33. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#31. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from Norwich to Salinas: 76 (#31 most common destination from Norwich)- Net migration: 123 to Norwich- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 202- Migration from Visalia to Salinas: 167 (#13 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 35 to Visalia- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 224- Migration from San Angelo to Salinas: 0- Net migration: 224 to San Angelo- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from Chicago to Salinas: 214 (#160 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 13 to Chicago- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 234- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salinas: 19 (#174 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 215 to Oklahoma City

#30. Madera, CA Metro Area

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

#27. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#26. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 234- Migration from Madera to Salinas: 177 (#9 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 57 to Madera- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 237- Migration from Seattle to Salinas: 328 (#75 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 91 to Salinas- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Salinas: 170 (#68 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 70 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 241- Migration from Providence to Salinas: 0- Net migration: 241 to Providence- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 252- Migration from Vallejo to Salinas: 122 (#34 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 130 to Vallejo

#25. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#24. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#22. El Centro, CA Metro Area

#21. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 270- Migration from Baltimore to Salinas: 322 (#58 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 52 to Salinas- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 276- Migration from Las Vegas to Salinas: 160 (#78 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 116 to Las Vegas- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 279- Migration from San Antonio to Salinas: 86 (#128 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 193 to San Antonio- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 284- Migration from El Centro to Salinas: 44 (#25 most common destination from El Centro)- Net migration: 240 to El Centro- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 286- Migration from Augusta to Salinas: 148 (#33 most common destination from Augusta)- Net migration: 138 to Augusta

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#19. Stockton, CA Metro Area

#18. Modesto, CA Metro Area

#17. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

#16. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 291- Migration from Dallas to Salinas: 112 (#173 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 179 to Dallas- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 293- Migration from Stockton to Salinas: 293 (#17 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 0 to Salinas- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 305- Migration from Modesto to Salinas: 297 (#11 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 8 to Modesto- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 322- Migration from Yuma to Salinas: 77 (#24 most common destination from Yuma)- Net migration: 245 to Yuma- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 336- Migration from Phoenix to Salinas: 288 (#80 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 48 to Phoenix

#15. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

#14. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

#13. Napa, CA Metro Area

#12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 376- Migration from Bakersfield to Salinas: 559 (#12 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 183 to Salinas- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 443- Migration from Hanford to Salinas: 353 (#7 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 90 to Hanford- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 518- Migration from Napa to Salinas: 10 (#58 most common destination from Napa)- Net migration: 508 to Napa- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 574- Migration from Riverside to Salinas: 1,218 (#16 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 644 to Salinas- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 633- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Salinas: 357 (#11 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 276 to San Luis Obispo

#10. Merced, CA Metro Area

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#6. Fresno, CA Metro Area

#5. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 640- Migration from Merced to Salinas: 884 (#2 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 244 to Salinas- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 664- Migration from Washington to Salinas: 94 (#216 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 570 to Washington- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 670- Migration from San Diego to Salinas: 772 (#37 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 102 to Salinas- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 707- Migration from Portland to Salinas: 42 (#170 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 665 to Portland- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 718- Migration from Fresno to Salinas: 701 (#9 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 17 to Fresno- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 825- Migration from Santa Cruz to Salinas: 1,706 (#3 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 881 to Salinas- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 847- Migration from San Francisco to Salinas: 1,293 (#29 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 446 to Salinas- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,182- Migration from San Jose to Salinas: 1,546 (#16 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 364 to Salinas- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,290- Migration from Los Angeles to Salinas: 1,396 (#38 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 106 to Salinas- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,535- Migration from Sacramento to Salinas: 760 (#25 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 775 to Sacramento