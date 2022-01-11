ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Where people in Salinas are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicTGkb00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

Where people in Salinas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Salinas, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salinas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicTGkb00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#50. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Omaha to Salinas: 154 (#47 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 50 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicTGkb00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#49. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Fayetteville to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 105 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicTGkb00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#48. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Fayetteville to Salinas: 241 (#41 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 136 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTGkb00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 109

- Migration from Colorado Springs to Salinas: 248 (#50 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 139 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0dicTGkb00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Yakima to Salinas: 14 (#49 most common destination from Yakima)

- Net migration: 101 to Yakima

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicTGkb00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Jacksonville to Salinas: 179 (#35 most common destination from Jacksonville)

- Net migration: 63 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicTGkb00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Albuquerque to Salinas: 42 (#110 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 76 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicTGkb00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#43. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Redding to Salinas: 74 (#25 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 44 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicTGkb00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#42. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Olympia to Salinas: 27 (#80 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 94 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTGkb00
skeeze // Pixabay

#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Houston to Salinas: 78 (#197 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 48 to Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicTGkb00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Salinas: 135 (#109 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 9 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicTGkb00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#39. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from El Paso to Salinas: 14 (#159 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 115 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicTGkb00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#38. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Spokane to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 164 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicTGkb00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Oxnard to Salinas: 509 (#16 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 335 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTGkb00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#36. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from New York to Salinas: 57 (#259 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 137 to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicTGkb00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#35. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Norwich to Salinas: 76 (#31 most common destination from Norwich)
- Net migration: 123 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicTGkb00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#34. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 202
- Migration from Visalia to Salinas: 167 (#13 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 35 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhB6J_0dicTGkb00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#33. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from San Angelo to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 224 to San Angelo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTGkb00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Chicago to Salinas: 214 (#160 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 13 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTGkb00
Wikimedia

#31. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salinas: 19 (#174 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 215 to Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0dicTGkb00
Public Domain

#30. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Madera to Salinas: 177 (#9 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 57 to Madera https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTGkb00
Public Domain

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 237
- Migration from Seattle to Salinas: 328 (#75 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 91 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicTGkb00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Salinas: 170 (#68 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 70 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicTGkb00
spablab // Flickr

#27. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 241
- Migration from Providence to Salinas: 0
- Net migration: 241 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicTGkb00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#26. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 252
- Migration from Vallejo to Salinas: 122 (#34 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 130 to Vallejo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicTGkb00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#25. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 270
- Migration from Baltimore to Salinas: 322 (#58 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 52 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTGkb00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#24. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 276
- Migration from Las Vegas to Salinas: 160 (#78 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 116 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicTGkb00
Pixabay

#23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 279
- Migration from San Antonio to Salinas: 86 (#128 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 193 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWpDc_0dicTGkb00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#22. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 284
- Migration from El Centro to Salinas: 44 (#25 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 240 to El Centro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicTGkb00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#21. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 286
- Migration from Augusta to Salinas: 148 (#33 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 138 to Augusta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTGkb00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 291
- Migration from Dallas to Salinas: 112 (#173 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 179 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicTGkb00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#19. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Stockton to Salinas: 293 (#17 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 0 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicTGkb00
Public Domain

#18. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 305
- Migration from Modesto to Salinas: 297 (#11 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 8 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicTGkb00
Ken L. // Flickr

#17. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 322
- Migration from Yuma to Salinas: 77 (#24 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 245 to Yuma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTGkb00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#16. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 336
- Migration from Phoenix to Salinas: 288 (#80 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 48 to Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicTGkb00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#15. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 376
- Migration from Bakersfield to Salinas: 559 (#12 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 183 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicTGkb00
Armona // Wikicommons

#14. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 443
- Migration from Hanford to Salinas: 353 (#7 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 90 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0dicTGkb00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#13. Napa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 518
- Migration from Napa to Salinas: 10 (#58 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 508 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTGkb00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 574
- Migration from Riverside to Salinas: 1,218 (#16 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 644 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicTGkb00
Basar // Wikicommons

#11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 633
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Salinas: 357 (#11 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 276 to San Luis Obispo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicTGkb00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#10. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 640
- Migration from Merced to Salinas: 884 (#2 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 244 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTGkb00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 664
- Migration from Washington to Salinas: 94 (#216 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 570 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTGkb00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 670
- Migration from San Diego to Salinas: 772 (#37 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 102 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicTGkb00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 707
- Migration from Portland to Salinas: 42 (#170 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 665 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicTGkb00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#6. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 718
- Migration from Fresno to Salinas: 701 (#9 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 17 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicTGkb00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#5. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 825
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Salinas: 1,706 (#3 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 881 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicTGkb00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 847
- Migration from San Francisco to Salinas: 1,293 (#29 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 446 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicTGkb00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,182
- Migration from San Jose to Salinas: 1,546 (#16 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 364 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTGkb00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,290
- Migration from Los Angeles to Salinas: 1,396 (#38 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 106 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicTGkb00
Pixabay

#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,535
- Migration from Sacramento to Salinas: 760 (#25 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 775 to Sacramento

