Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Lima are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lima, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lima between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Ken L. // Flickr

#40. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#39. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

Pixabay

#36. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Charleston to Lima: 0- Net migration: 10 to Charleston- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Vallejo to Lima: 0- Net migration: 10 to Vallejo- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Youngstown to Lima: 5 (#126 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 5 to Youngstown- Migration to Morgantown in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Morgantown to Lima: 0- Net migration: 11 to Morgantown- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Austin to Lima: 16 (#228 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 5 to Lima

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Reading, PA Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#32. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Tampa to Lima: 5 (#310 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 7 to Tampa- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Macon to Lima: 0- Net migration: 13 to Macon- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Reading to Lima: 0- Net migration: 13 to Reading- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Columbia to Lima: 0- Net migration: 14 to Columbia- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lima: 24 (#219 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 10 to Lima

Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#30. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Protophobic // Wikicommons

#27. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Weirton to Lima: 0- Net migration: 15 to Weirton- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from South Bend to Lima: 0- Net migration: 16 to South Bend- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Phoenix to Lima: 58 (#225 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 42 to Lima- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Pittsfield to Lima: 0- Net migration: 18 to Pittsfield- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Chicago to Lima: 79 (#232 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 58 to Lima

Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#25. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Midland, MI Metro Area

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#23. Akron, OH Metro Area

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Monroe, MI Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Warner Robins to Lima: 0- Net migration: 28 to Warner Robins- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Midland to Lima: 0- Net migration: 32 to Midland- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Akron to Lima: 17 (#112 most common destination from Akron)- Net migration: 18 to Akron- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Monroe to Lima: 0- Net migration: 38 to Monroe- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Detroit to Lima: 129 (#100 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 90 to Lima

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#20. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

David Wilson // Flickr

#18. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#17. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#16. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Wheeling to Lima: 64 (#15 most common destination from Wheeling)- Net migration: 23 to Lima- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Portland to Lima: 25 (#206 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 16 to Portland- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Knoxville to Lima: 9 (#173 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 33 to Knoxville- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lima: 39 (#117 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 3 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Punta Gorda to Lima: 0- Net migration: 44 to Punta Gorda

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#14. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#13. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#11. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Canton to Lima: 122 (#21 most common destination from Canton)- Net migration: 68 to Lima- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Greensboro to Lima: 0- Net migration: 54 to Greensboro- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Grand Junction to Lima: 0- Net migration: 89 to Grand Junction- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Johnson City to Lima: 0- Net migration: 89 to Johnson City- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from North Port to Lima: 0- Net migration: 92 to North Port

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#7. Springfield, OH Metro Area

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Nashville to Lima: 16 (#224 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 79 to Nashville- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lima: 10 (#103 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 94 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Indianapolis to Lima: 39 (#162 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 67 to Indianapolis- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Springfield to Lima: 31 (#19 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 83 to Springfield- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from Dayton to Lima: 208 (#24 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 77 to Lima

Canva

#5. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#4. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#3. Toledo, OH Metro Area

Canva

#2. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 203- Migration from Cleveland to Lima: 141 (#69 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 62 to Cleveland- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from Atlantic City to Lima: 0- Net migration: 228 to Atlantic City- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from Toledo to Lima: 183 (#22 most common destination from Toledo)- Net migration: 45 to Toledo- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 328- Migration from Cincinnati to Lima: 300 (#42 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 28 to Cincinnati- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 597- Migration from Columbus to Lima: 408 (#32 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 189 to Columbus

