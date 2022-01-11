Where people in Lima are moving to most
Where people in Lima are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Lima, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lima between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#40. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Charleston to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Charleston
#39. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Vallejo to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Vallejo
#38. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Youngstown to Lima: 5 (#126 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 5 to Youngstown
#37. Morgantown, WV Metro Area- Migration to Morgantown in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Morgantown to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Morgantown
#36. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Austin to Lima: 16 (#228 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 5 to Lima
#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Tampa to Lima: 5 (#310 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 7 to Tampa
#34. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Macon to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Macon
#33. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Reading to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Reading
#32. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Columbia to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Columbia
#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lima: 24 (#219 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 10 to Lima
#30. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Weirton to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Weirton
#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from South Bend to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 16 to South Bend
#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Phoenix to Lima: 58 (#225 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 42 to Lima
#27. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Pittsfield to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Pittsfield
#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Chicago to Lima: 79 (#232 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 58 to Lima
#25. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Warner Robins to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Warner Robins
#24. Midland, MI Metro Area- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Midland to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Midland
#23. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Akron to Lima: 17 (#112 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 18 to Akron
#22. Monroe, MI Metro Area- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Monroe to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Monroe
#21. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Detroit to Lima: 129 (#100 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 90 to Lima
#20. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Wheeling to Lima: 64 (#15 most common destination from Wheeling)
- Net migration: 23 to Lima
#19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Portland to Lima: 25 (#206 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 16 to Portland
#18. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Knoxville to Lima: 9 (#173 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 33 to Knoxville
#17. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lima: 39 (#117 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 3 to Salt Lake City
#16. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Punta Gorda
#15. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Canton to Lima: 122 (#21 most common destination from Canton)
- Net migration: 68 to Lima
#14. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Greensboro to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Greensboro
#13. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Grand Junction to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Grand Junction
#12. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Johnson City to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Johnson City
#11. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from North Port to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 92 to North Port
#10. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Nashville to Lima: 16 (#224 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 79 to Nashville
#9. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lima: 10 (#103 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 94 to Fort Wayne
#8. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lima: 39 (#162 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 67 to Indianapolis
#7. Springfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Springfield to Lima: 31 (#19 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 83 to Springfield
#6. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Dayton to Lima: 208 (#24 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 77 to Lima
#5. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Cleveland to Lima: 141 (#69 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 62 to Cleveland
#4. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 228 to Atlantic City
#3. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Toledo to Lima: 183 (#22 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 45 to Toledo
#2. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lima: 300 (#42 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 28 to Cincinnati
#1. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 597
- Migration from Columbus to Lima: 408 (#32 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 189 to Columbus
