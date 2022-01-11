ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Lima are moving to most

Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lima, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lima between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicT60a00
Ken L. // Flickr

#40. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Charleston to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicT60a00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#39. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Vallejo to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicT60a00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 10

- Migration from Youngstown to Lima: 5 (#126 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 5 to Youngstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIme0_0dicT60a00
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Morgantown in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Morgantown to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Morgantown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicT60a00
Pixabay

#36. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Austin to Lima: 16 (#228 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 5 to Lima

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicT60a00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Tampa to Lima: 5 (#310 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 7 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3os5I7_0dicT60a00
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Macon to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0dicT60a00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Reading to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicT60a00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#32. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Columbia to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicT60a00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lima: 24 (#219 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 10 to Lima

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pHRl_0dicT60a00
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#30. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Weirton to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Weirton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UigZu_0dicT60a00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from South Bend to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 16 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicT60a00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Phoenix to Lima: 58 (#225 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 42 to Lima https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epzxv_0dicT60a00
Protophobic // Wikicommons

#27. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Pittsfield to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicT60a00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Chicago to Lima: 79 (#232 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 58 to Lima

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0dicT60a00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#25. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Warner Robins to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Warner Robins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DddUT_0dicT60a00
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Midland, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Midland to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicT60a00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#23. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Akron to Lima: 17 (#112 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 18 to Akron https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAgdF_0dicT60a00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Monroe to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicT60a00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Detroit to Lima: 129 (#100 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 90 to Lima

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xz0s_0dicT60a00
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#20. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Wheeling to Lima: 64 (#15 most common destination from Wheeling)
- Net migration: 23 to Lima https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicT60a00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Portland to Lima: 25 (#206 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 16 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicT60a00
David Wilson // Flickr

#18. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Knoxville to Lima: 9 (#173 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 33 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicT60a00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#17. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lima: 39 (#117 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 3 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicT60a00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#16. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Punta Gorda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0dicT60a00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Canton to Lima: 122 (#21 most common destination from Canton)
- Net migration: 68 to Lima https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0dicT60a00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#14. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Greensboro to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOrcc_0dicT60a00
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#13. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Grand Junction to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Grand Junction https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z0hK_0dicT60a00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Johnson City to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Johnson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicT60a00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#11. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from North Port to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 92 to North Port

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicT60a00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Nashville to Lima: 16 (#224 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 79 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicT60a00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lima: 10 (#103 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 94 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicT60a00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lima: 39 (#162 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 67 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoVI0_0dicT60a00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#7. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Springfield to Lima: 31 (#19 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 83 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicT60a00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Dayton to Lima: 208 (#24 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 77 to Lima

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicT60a00
Canva

#5. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Cleveland to Lima: 141 (#69 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 62 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dicT60a00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#4. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lima: 0
- Net migration: 228 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicT60a00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#3. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Toledo to Lima: 183 (#22 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 45 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicT60a00
Canva

#2. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lima: 300 (#42 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 28 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicT60a00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 597
- Migration from Columbus to Lima: 408 (#32 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 189 to Columbus

Community Policy