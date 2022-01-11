Dhacim // Wikicommons

Where people in Saginaw are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Saginaw, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Saginaw between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Saginaw

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#50. Jackson, MS Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#49. Richmond, VA Metro Area

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#48. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

Davumaya//wikimedia

#47. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Jackson to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 14 to Jackson- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Richmond to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 14 to Richmond- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Muskegon to Saginaw: 74 (#13 most common destination from Muskegon)- Net migration: 59 to Saginaw- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 16 to Cedar Rapids- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Los Angeles to Saginaw: 18 (#318 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 1 to Saginaw

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Saginaw

f11photo // Shutterstock

#45. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#44. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#43. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#42. Reno, NV Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#41. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Philadelphia to Saginaw: 25 (#240 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 8 to Saginaw- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Fayetteville to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 20 to Fayetteville- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Las Vegas to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Reno to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 20 to Reno- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Orlando to Saginaw: 13 (#251 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 7 to Orlando

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Saginaw that require a graduate degree

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#39. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Public Domain

#37. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#36. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Virginia Beach to Saginaw: 21 (#229 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 1 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Hartford to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 24 to Hartford- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Miami to Saginaw: 9 (#291 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 15 to Miami- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Seattle to Saginaw: 5 (#299 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 20 to Seattle- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Little Rock to Saginaw: 12 (#153 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 14 to Little Rock

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Saginaw metro area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#33. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#32. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Pixabay

#31. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from New York to Saginaw: 12 (#327 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 15 to New York- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Houston to Saginaw: 27 (#260 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 0 to Saginaw- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Kalamazoo to Saginaw: 45 (#44 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 18 to Saginaw- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Phoenix to Saginaw: 33 (#272 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 5 to Saginaw- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Greeley to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 29 to Greeley

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Saginaw

Canva

#30. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#29. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#26. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Cincinnati to Saginaw: 34 (#167 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 4 to Saginaw- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from New Haven to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 32 to New Haven- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Jacksonville to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 35 to Jacksonville- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Washington to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 35 to Washington- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from The Villages to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 37 to The Villages

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Saginaw metro area

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#25. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#22. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#21. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Montgomery to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 42 to Montgomery- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from St. Louis to Saginaw: 5 (#276 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 39 to St. Louis- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Dallas to Saginaw: 87 (#195 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 41 to Saginaw- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Kansas City to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 46 to Kansas City- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Toledo to Saginaw: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)- Net migration: 41 to Toledo

You may also like: Metros where people in Saginaw are getting new jobs

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#20. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Niles, MI Metro Area

Pixabay

#18. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#17. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Worcester to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 50 to Worcester- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Niles to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 61 to Niles- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from San Antonio to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 68 to San Antonio- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Cape Coral to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 77 to Cape Coral- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Fort Wayne to Saginaw: 2 (#117 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 79 to Fort Wayne

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Saginaw metro area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Nashville to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 92 to Nashville- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Denver to Saginaw: 36 (#230 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 65 to Denver- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Atlanta to Saginaw: 64 (#216 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 47 to Atlanta- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Chicago to Saginaw: 185 (#168 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 70 to Saginaw- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Battle Creek to Saginaw: 51 (#19 most common destination from Battle Creek)- Net migration: 69 to Battle Creek

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Saginaw metro area

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Albany, GA Metro Area

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson, MI Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Midland, MI Metro Area

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

Andrew Jameson // Wikicommons

#4. Bay City, MI Metro Area

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#3. Flint, MI Metro Area

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Albany to Saginaw: 0- Net migration: 140 to Albany- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Jackson to Saginaw: 74 (#12 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 69 to Jackson- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 186- Migration from Tampa to Saginaw: 118 (#129 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 68 to Tampa- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 274- Migration from Midland to Saginaw: 317 (#3 most common destination from Midland)- Net migration: 43 to Saginaw- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 313- Migration from Ann Arbor to Saginaw: 86 (#46 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 227 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 541- Migration from Grand Rapids to Saginaw: 549 (#7 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 8 to Saginaw- Migration to Bay City in 2015-2019: 564- Migration from Bay City to Saginaw: 1,051 (#1 most common destination from Bay City)- Net migration: 487 to Saginaw- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 588- Migration from Flint to Saginaw: 641 (#5 most common destination from Flint)- Net migration: 53 to Saginaw- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 828- Migration from Lansing to Saginaw: 493 (#7 most common destination from Lansing)- Net migration: 335 to Lansing- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 1,741- Migration from Detroit to Saginaw: 1,215 (#18 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 526 to Detroit