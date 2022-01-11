ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Where people in Saginaw are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syuFp_0dicSjP100
Dhacim // Wikicommons

Where people in Saginaw are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Saginaw, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Saginaw between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0dicSjP100
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#50. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Jackson to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicSjP100
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#49. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Richmond to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0dicSjP100
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#48. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 15

- Migration from Muskegon to Saginaw: 74 (#13 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Net migration: 59 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd98j_0dicSjP100
Davumaya//wikimedia

#47. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Cedar Rapids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicSjP100
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Los Angeles to Saginaw: 18 (#318 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1 to Saginaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicSjP100
f11photo // Shutterstock

#45. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Philadelphia to Saginaw: 25 (#240 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 8 to Saginaw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicSjP100
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#44. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Fayetteville to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicSjP100
randy andy // Shutterstock

#43. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Las Vegas to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicSjP100
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#42. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Reno to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicSjP100
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#41. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Orlando to Saginaw: 13 (#251 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 7 to Orlando

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicSjP100
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Saginaw: 21 (#229 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 1 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicSjP100
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#39. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Hartford to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicSjP100
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Miami to Saginaw: 9 (#291 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 15 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicSjP100
Public Domain

#37. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Seattle to Saginaw: 5 (#299 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 20 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicSjP100
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#36. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Little Rock to Saginaw: 12 (#153 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 14 to Little Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicSjP100
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from New York to Saginaw: 12 (#327 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 15 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicSjP100
skeeze // Pixabay

#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Houston to Saginaw: 27 (#260 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 0 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicSjP100
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#33. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Saginaw: 45 (#44 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 18 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicSjP100
DPPed// Wikimedia

#32. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Phoenix to Saginaw: 33 (#272 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 5 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicSjP100
Pixabay

#31. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Greeley to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Greeley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicSjP100
Canva

#30. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Cincinnati to Saginaw: 34 (#167 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 4 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicSjP100
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#29. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from New Haven to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 32 to New Haven https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicSjP100
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Jacksonville to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicSjP100
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Washington to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicSjP100
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#26. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from The Villages to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 37 to The Villages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0dicSjP100
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#25. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Montgomery to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicSjP100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from St. Louis to Saginaw: 5 (#276 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 39 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicSjP100
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Dallas to Saginaw: 87 (#195 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 41 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicSjP100
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#22. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Kansas City to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicSjP100
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#21. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Toledo to Saginaw: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 41 to Toledo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicSjP100
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#20. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Worcester to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Worcester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtzmu_0dicSjP100
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Niles, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Niles to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Niles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicSjP100
Pixabay

#18. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from San Antonio to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 68 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicSjP100
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#17. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Cape Coral to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicSjP100
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Saginaw: 2 (#117 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 79 to Fort Wayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicSjP100
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Nashville to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicSjP100
f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Denver to Saginaw: 36 (#230 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 65 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicSjP100
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Atlanta to Saginaw: 64 (#216 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 47 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicSjP100
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Chicago to Saginaw: 185 (#168 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 70 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1Yit_0dicSjP100
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Battle Creek to Saginaw: 51 (#19 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Net migration: 69 to Battle Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0dicSjP100
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Albany to Saginaw: 0
- Net migration: 140 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0dicSjP100
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Jackson to Saginaw: 74 (#12 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 69 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicSjP100
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 186
- Migration from Tampa to Saginaw: 118 (#129 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 68 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DddUT_0dicSjP100
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Midland, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from Midland to Saginaw: 317 (#3 most common destination from Midland)
- Net migration: 43 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicSjP100
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 313
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Saginaw: 86 (#46 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 227 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicSjP100
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 541
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Saginaw: 549 (#7 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 8 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdlUZ_0dicSjP100
Andrew Jameson // Wikicommons

#4. Bay City, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Bay City in 2015-2019: 564
- Migration from Bay City to Saginaw: 1,051 (#1 most common destination from Bay City)
- Net migration: 487 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0dicSjP100
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#3. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 588
- Migration from Flint to Saginaw: 641 (#5 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 53 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicSjP100
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 828
- Migration from Lansing to Saginaw: 493 (#7 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 335 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicSjP100
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 1,741
- Migration from Detroit to Saginaw: 1,215 (#18 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 526 to Detroit

