Edmund Garman // Flickr

Where people in Salem are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Salem, OR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salem between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Salem

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#49. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#48. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#46. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Ann Arbor to Salem: 23 (#101 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 6 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Yuba City to Salem: 0- Net migration: 30 to Yuba City- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Bellingham to Salem: 10 (#67 most common destination from Bellingham)- Net migration: 20 to Bellingham- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Charlotte to Salem: 11 (#244 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 20 to Charlotte- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Chicago to Salem: 31 (#295 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 2 to Chicago

You may also like: Closest national parks to Salem

Pixabay

#45. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Pixabay

#44. Savannah, GA Metro Area

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#43. Stockton, CA Metro Area

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#42. El Paso, TX Metro Area

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Austin to Salem: 53 (#148 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 20 to Salem- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Savannah to Salem: 28 (#106 most common destination from Savannah)- Net migration: 6 to Savannah- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Stockton to Salem: 36 (#73 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 1 to Stockton- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from El Paso to Salem: 61 (#99 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 22 to Salem- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Lubbock to Salem: 0- Net migration: 40 to Lubbock

You may also like: Metros where people in Salem are getting new jobs

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#39. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#38. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#36. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Riverside to Salem: 147 (#109 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 105 to Salem- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Houston to Salem: 17 (#285 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 25 to Houston- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Idaho Falls to Salem: 0- Net migration: 45 to Idaho Falls- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Detroit to Salem: 33 (#195 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 12 to Detroit- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from North Port to Salem: 39 (#110 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 6 to North Port

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Salem metro area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#35. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#32. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons

#31. Farmington, NM Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from San Diego to Salem: 92 (#164 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 46 to Salem- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Baltimore to Salem: 0- Net migration: 46 to Baltimore- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Des Moines to Salem: 0- Net migration: 52 to Des Moines- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Grants Pass to Salem: 169 (#4 most common destination from Grants Pass)- Net migration: 115 to Salem- Migration to Farmington in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Farmington to Salem: 0- Net migration: 54 to Farmington

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Salem

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#28. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#27. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#26. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Lewiston to Salem: 4 (#41 most common destination from Lewiston)- Net migration: 50 to Lewiston- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Tampa to Salem: 21 (#257 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 36 to Tampa- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Sacramento to Salem: 295 (#48 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 228 to Salem- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from San Jose to Salem: 48 (#121 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 21 to San Jose- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Reno to Salem: 5 (#150 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 64 to Reno

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Salem metro area

Public Domain

#25. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#23. Redding, CA Metro Area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Kennewick to Salem: 26 (#51 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 47 to Kennewick- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Colorado Springs to Salem: 0- Net migration: 77 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Redding to Salem: 54 (#34 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 33 to Redding- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Provo to Salem: 55 (#74 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 33 to Provo- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Salt Lake City to Salem: 150 (#52 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 61 to Salem

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Salem metro area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#20. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#19. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#18. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#17. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#16. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from San Francisco to Salem: 178 (#98 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 89 to Salem- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Boise City to Salem: 337 (#12 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 248 to Salem- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Walla Walla to Salem: 0- Net migration: 92 to Walla Walla- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Anchorage to Salem: 53 (#79 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 43 to Anchorage- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Omaha to Salem: 0- Net migration: 100 to Omaha

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Salem that require a graduate degree

Wikimedia

#15. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salem: 0- Net migration: 103 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Nashville to Salem: 0- Net migration: 112 to Nashville- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Salem: 76 (#111 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 44 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Los Angeles to Salem: 454 (#92 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 292 to Salem- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from Yakima to Salem: 0- Net migration: 170 to Yakima

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salem metro area

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#10. Medford, OR Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#8. Bend, OR Metro Area

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#7. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Public Domain

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#4. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#3. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Medford to Salem: 754 (#4 most common destination from Medford)- Net migration: 576 to Salem- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 216- Migration from Denver to Salem: 168 (#98 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 48 to Denver- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 269- Migration from Bend to Salem: 783 (#2 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 514 to Salem- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 285- Migration from Spokane to Salem: 93 (#41 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 192 to Spokane- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 408- Migration from Phoenix to Salem: 300 (#78 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 108 to Phoenix- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 626- Migration from Seattle to Salem: 620 (#50 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 6 to Seattle- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 882- Migration from Corvallis to Salem: 739 (#3 most common destination from Corvallis)- Net migration: 143 to Corvallis- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 1,290- Migration from Eugene to Salem: 1,119 (#3 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 171 to Eugene- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 1,856- Migration from Albany to Salem: 1,216 (#2 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 640 to Albany- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 6,969- Migration from Portland to Salem: 7,088 (#2 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 119 to Salem