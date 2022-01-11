ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Where people in Salem are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dicSNB900
Edmund Garman // Flickr

Where people in Salem are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Salem, OR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salem between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Salem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicSNB900
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Salem: 23 (#101 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 6 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0dicSNB900
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#49. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Yuba City to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Yuba City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dicSNB900
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#48. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Bellingham to Salem: 10 (#67 most common destination from Bellingham)

- Net migration: 20 to Bellingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicSNB900
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Charlotte to Salem: 11 (#244 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 20 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicSNB900
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#46. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Chicago to Salem: 31 (#295 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2 to Chicago

You may also like: Closest national parks to Salem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicSNB900
Pixabay

#45. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Austin to Salem: 53 (#148 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 20 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicSNB900
Pixabay

#44. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Savannah to Salem: 28 (#106 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 6 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicSNB900
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#43. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Stockton to Salem: 36 (#73 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 1 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicSNB900
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#42. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from El Paso to Salem: 61 (#99 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 22 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0dicSNB900
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Lubbock to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Lubbock

You may also like: Metros where people in Salem are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicSNB900
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Riverside to Salem: 147 (#109 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 105 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicSNB900
skeeze // Pixabay

#39. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Houston to Salem: 17 (#285 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 25 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0dicSNB900
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#38. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Idaho Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicSNB900
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Detroit to Salem: 33 (#195 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 12 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicSNB900
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#36. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from North Port to Salem: 39 (#110 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 6 to North Port

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Salem metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicSNB900
SD Dirk // Flickr

#35. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from San Diego to Salem: 92 (#164 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 46 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicSNB900
Famartin // Wikicommons

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Baltimore to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicSNB900
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Des Moines to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0dicSNB900
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#32. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Grants Pass to Salem: 169 (#4 most common destination from Grants Pass)
- Net migration: 115 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6KwM_0dicSNB900
Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons

#31. Farmington, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Farmington in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Farmington to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Farmington

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Salem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0dicSNB900
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Lewiston to Salem: 4 (#41 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Net migration: 50 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicSNB900
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Tampa to Salem: 21 (#257 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 36 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicSNB900
Pixabay

#28. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Sacramento to Salem: 295 (#48 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 228 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicSNB900
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#27. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from San Jose to Salem: 48 (#121 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 21 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicSNB900
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#26. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Reno to Salem: 5 (#150 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 64 to Reno

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Salem metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicSNB900
Public Domain

#25. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Kennewick to Salem: 26 (#51 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 47 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicSNB900
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicSNB900
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#23. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Redding to Salem: 54 (#34 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 33 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicSNB900
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Provo to Salem: 55 (#74 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 33 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicSNB900
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Salem: 150 (#52 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 61 to Salem

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Salem metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicSNB900
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#20. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from San Francisco to Salem: 178 (#98 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 89 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicSNB900
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#19. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Boise City to Salem: 337 (#12 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 248 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0dicSNB900
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#18. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Walla Walla to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Walla Walla https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicSNB900
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#17. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Anchorage to Salem: 53 (#79 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 43 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicSNB900
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#16. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Omaha to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Omaha

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Salem that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicSNB900
Wikimedia

#15. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 103 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicSNB900
f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Nashville to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 112 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicSNB900
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Salem: 76 (#111 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 44 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicSNB900
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Los Angeles to Salem: 454 (#92 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 292 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0dicSNB900
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Yakima to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 170 to Yakima

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salem metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicSNB900
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#10. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Medford to Salem: 754 (#4 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 576 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicSNB900
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Denver to Salem: 168 (#98 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 48 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicSNB900
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#8. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 269
- Migration from Bend to Salem: 783 (#2 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 514 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicSNB900
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#7. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Spokane to Salem: 93 (#41 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 192 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicSNB900
DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 408
- Migration from Phoenix to Salem: 300 (#78 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 108 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicSNB900
Public Domain

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 626
- Migration from Seattle to Salem: 620 (#50 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 6 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVyt_0dicSNB900
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#4. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 882
- Migration from Corvallis to Salem: 739 (#3 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 143 to Corvallis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicSNB900
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#3. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 1,290
- Migration from Eugene to Salem: 1,119 (#3 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 171 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzozi_0dicSNB900
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 1,856
- Migration from Albany to Salem: 1,216 (#2 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 640 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicSNB900
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 6,969
- Migration from Portland to Salem: 7,088 (#2 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 119 to Salem

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Bend, OR
City
Medford, OR
City
Albany, OR
City
Phoenix, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
City
Detroit, OR
State
Colorado State
City
Portland, OR
City
Bend, OR
Salem, OR
Government
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Oklahoma State
City
Lebanon, OR
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#San Francisco#The U S Census Bureau#Salem Andrewhorne#Wikimedia Commons#Wa#Charlotte Christopher#Il In Wi#Ga Metro Area Migration
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy