Where people in Salem are moving to most
Edmund Garman // Flickr
Where people in Salem are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Salem, OR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salem between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Salem: 23 (#101 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 6 to Ann Arbor
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#49. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Yuba City to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Yuba City
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#48. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Bellingham to Salem: 10 (#67 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 20 to Bellingham
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Charlotte to Salem: 11 (#244 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 20 to Charlotte
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#46. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Chicago to Salem: 31 (#295 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2 to Chicago
Pixabay
#45. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Austin to Salem: 53 (#148 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 20 to Salem
Pixabay
#44. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Savannah to Salem: 28 (#106 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 6 to Savannah
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#43. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Stockton to Salem: 36 (#73 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 1 to Stockton
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#42. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from El Paso to Salem: 61 (#99 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 22 to Salem
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Lubbock to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Lubbock
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Riverside to Salem: 147 (#109 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 105 to Salem
skeeze // Pixabay
#39. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Houston to Salem: 17 (#285 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 25 to Houston
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia
#38. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Idaho Falls
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Detroit to Salem: 33 (#195 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 12 to Detroit
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#36. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from North Port to Salem: 39 (#110 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 6 to North Port
SD Dirk // Flickr
#35. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from San Diego to Salem: 92 (#164 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 46 to Salem
Famartin // Wikicommons
#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Baltimore to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Baltimore
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Des Moines to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Des Moines
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons
#32. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Grants Pass to Salem: 169 (#4 most common destination from Grants Pass)
- Net migration: 115 to Salem
Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons
#31. Farmington, NM Metro Area- Migration to Farmington in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Farmington to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Farmington
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Lewiston to Salem: 4 (#41 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Net migration: 50 to Lewiston
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Tampa to Salem: 21 (#257 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 36 to Tampa
Pixabay
#28. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Sacramento to Salem: 295 (#48 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 228 to Salem
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#27. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from San Jose to Salem: 48 (#121 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 21 to San Jose
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#26. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Reno to Salem: 5 (#150 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 64 to Reno
Public Domain
#25. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Kennewick to Salem: 26 (#51 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 47 to Kennewick
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Colorado Springs
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#23. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Redding to Salem: 54 (#34 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 33 to Redding
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Provo to Salem: 55 (#74 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 33 to Provo
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Salem: 150 (#52 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 61 to Salem
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#20. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from San Francisco to Salem: 178 (#98 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 89 to Salem
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#19. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Boise City to Salem: 337 (#12 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 248 to Salem
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons
#18. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Walla Walla to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Walla Walla
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#17. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Anchorage to Salem: 53 (#79 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 43 to Anchorage
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#16. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Omaha to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Omaha
Wikimedia
#15. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 103 to Oklahoma City
f11photo // Shutterstock
#14. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Nashville to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 112 to Nashville
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Salem: 76 (#111 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 44 to Urban Honolulu
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Los Angeles to Salem: 454 (#92 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 292 to Salem
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Yakima, WA Metro Area- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Yakima to Salem: 0
- Net migration: 170 to Yakima
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
#10. Medford, OR Metro Area- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Medford to Salem: 754 (#4 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 576 to Salem
f11photo // Shutterstock
#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Denver to Salem: 168 (#98 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 48 to Denver
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons
#8. Bend, OR Metro Area- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 269
- Migration from Bend to Salem: 783 (#2 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 514 to Salem
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#7. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Spokane to Salem: 93 (#41 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 192 to Spokane
DPPed// Wikimedia
#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 408
- Migration from Phoenix to Salem: 300 (#78 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 108 to Phoenix
Public Domain
#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 626
- Migration from Seattle to Salem: 620 (#50 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 6 to Seattle
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons
#4. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 882
- Migration from Corvallis to Salem: 739 (#3 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 143 to Corvallis
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#3. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 1,290
- Migration from Eugene to Salem: 1,119 (#3 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 171 to Eugene
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 1,856
- Migration from Albany to Salem: 1,216 (#2 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 640 to Albany
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 6,969
- Migration from Portland to Salem: 7,088 (#2 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 119 to Salem
