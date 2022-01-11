ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Where people in Lewiston are moving to most

 5 days ago

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lewiston between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#33. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Allentown to Lewiston: 0
#32. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Redding to Lewiston: 0
#31. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lewiston: 0
#30. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lewiston: 0

#29. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Lubbock to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Lubbock

#28. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Lawton to Lewiston: 0
#27. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Columbus to Lewiston: 0

#26. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Syracuse to Lewiston: 0
#25. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Yuma to Lewiston: 0
#24. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Peoria to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Peoria

#23. Missoula, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Missoula to Lewiston: 38 (#29 most common destination from Missoula)
#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Dallas to Lewiston: 0
#21. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Jonesboro to Lewiston: 0
#20. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Waterloo to Lewiston: 0
#19. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from San Angelo to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 29 to San Angelo

#18. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Eugene to Lewiston: 0
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Phoenix to Lewiston: 0
#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lewiston: 5 (#283 most common destination from Las Vegas)
#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Provo to Lewiston: 0
#14. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Lewiston: 39 (#24 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 12 to Idaho Falls

#13. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Tucson to Lewiston: 0
#12. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Greenville to Lewiston: 0
#11. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lewiston: 0
#10. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Boulder to Lewiston: 0
#9. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Rochester to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Rochester

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Seattle to Lewiston: 183 (#108 most common destination from Seattle)
#7. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Twin Falls to Lewiston: 13 (#39 most common destination from Twin Falls)
#6. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Kennewick to Lewiston: 66 (#30 most common destination from Kennewick)
#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 102 (#107 most common destination from Portland)
#4. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Boise City to Lewiston: 135 (#35 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 82 to Boise City

#3. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 242
- Migration from Walla Walla to Lewiston: 12 (#30 most common destination from Walla Walla)
#2. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 270
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Lewiston: 276 (#5 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
#1. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Spokane to Lewiston: 88 (#45 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 210 to Spokane

