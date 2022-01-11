Where people in Lewiston are moving to most
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Lewiston are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lewiston between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Allentown to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Allentown
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#32. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Redding to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Redding
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Grand Rapids
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Jacksonville
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Lubbock to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Lubbock
WillHuebie // Shutterstock
#28. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Lawton to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Lawton
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Columbus to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Columbus
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Syracuse to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Syracuse
Ken L. // Flickr
#25. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Yuma to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Yuma
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia
#24. Peoria, IL Metro Area- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Peoria to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Peoria
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons
#23. Missoula, MT Metro Area- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Missoula to Lewiston: 38 (#29 most common destination from Missoula)
- Net migration: 14 to Lewiston
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Dallas to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Dallas
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area- Migration to Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Jonesboro to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Jonesboro
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#20. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Waterloo to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Waterloo
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#19. San Angelo, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from San Angelo to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 29 to San Angelo
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#18. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Eugene to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Eugene
DPPed// Wikimedia
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Phoenix to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Phoenix
randy andy // Shutterstock
#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lewiston: 5 (#283 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 34 to Las Vegas
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Provo to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Provo
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia
#14. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Lewiston: 39 (#24 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 12 to Idaho Falls
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#13. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Tucson to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Tucson
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Greenville to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Greenville
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#11. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Fayetteville
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#10. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Boulder to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Boulder
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Rochester to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Rochester
Public Domain
#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Seattle to Lewiston: 183 (#108 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 103 to Lewiston
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons
#7. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Twin Falls to Lewiston: 13 (#39 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Net migration: 79 to Twin Falls
Public Domain
#6. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Kennewick to Lewiston: 66 (#30 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 57 to Kennewick
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 102 (#107 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 78 to Portland
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#4. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Boise City to Lewiston: 135 (#35 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 82 to Boise City
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons
#3. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 242
- Migration from Walla Walla to Lewiston: 12 (#30 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Net migration: 230 to Walla Walla
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 270
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Lewiston: 276 (#5 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Net migration: 6 to Lewiston
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#1. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Spokane to Lewiston: 88 (#45 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 210 to Spokane
