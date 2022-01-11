Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Lewiston are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lewiston between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#33. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

#32. Redding, CA Metro Area

#31. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#30. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#29. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Allentown to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 11 to Allentown- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Redding to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 12 to Redding- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 13 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Jacksonville to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 14 to Jacksonville- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Lubbock to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 15 to Lubbock

#28. Lawton, OK Metro Area

#27. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

#26. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

#25. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

#24. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Lawton to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 16 to Lawton- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Columbus to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 19 to Columbus- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Syracuse to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 19 to Syracuse- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Yuma to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 19 to Yuma- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Peoria to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 23 to Peoria

#23. Missoula, MT Metro Area

#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#21. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

#20. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

#19. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Missoula to Lewiston: 38 (#29 most common destination from Missoula)- Net migration: 14 to Lewiston- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Dallas to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 25 to Dallas- Migration to Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Jonesboro to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 25 to Jonesboro- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Waterloo to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 25 to Waterloo- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from San Angelo to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 29 to San Angelo

#18. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

#14. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Eugene to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 37 to Eugene- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Phoenix to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 37 to Phoenix- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Las Vegas to Lewiston: 5 (#283 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 34 to Las Vegas- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Provo to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 48 to Provo- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Idaho Falls to Lewiston: 39 (#24 most common destination from Idaho Falls)- Net migration: 12 to Idaho Falls

#13. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

#12. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

#11. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

#10. Boulder, CO Metro Area

#9. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Tucson to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 56 to Tucson- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Greenville to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 58 to Greenville- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Fayetteville to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 60 to Fayetteville- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Boulder to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 70 to Boulder- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Rochester to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 79 to Rochester

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#7. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

#6. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#4. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Seattle to Lewiston: 183 (#108 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 103 to Lewiston- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Twin Falls to Lewiston: 13 (#39 most common destination from Twin Falls)- Net migration: 79 to Twin Falls- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Kennewick to Lewiston: 66 (#30 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 57 to Kennewick- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 102 (#107 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 78 to Portland- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 217- Migration from Boise City to Lewiston: 135 (#35 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 82 to Boise City

#3. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

#2. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

#1. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 242- Migration from Walla Walla to Lewiston: 12 (#30 most common destination from Walla Walla)- Net migration: 230 to Walla Walla- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 270- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Lewiston: 276 (#5 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)- Net migration: 6 to Lewiston- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 298- Migration from Spokane to Lewiston: 88 (#45 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 210 to Spokane