Health Services

5 Legal Issues for Home Medical Equipment Providers in 2022

By Jeffrey S. Baird, Cara C. Bachenheimer
homecaremag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, the last two years have been strange. COVID-19 has been a game changer. In a silver lining, the home medical equipment (HME) industry came through with shining colors during the pandemic. The industry was asked to take care of patients in their homes and keep the patients out of hospitals—and...

www.homecaremag.com

KevinMD.com

Medical-legal consulting as a side gig

Medical-legal consulting is a great way to use your medical training in a non-clinical field that helps people. I started this field 14 years ago and have trained over 1,600 physicians to be medical-legal consultants. Most physicians do medical-legal consulting as a part-time side gig. All of the work is pre-litigation and pre-trial. I don’t act as a medical expert, and I don’t participate in medical malpractice cases.
HEALTH
illinoisvalleytimes.com

One home medical equipment and services provider license is set to lapse in Spring Valley during March

One home medical equipment and services provider license is set to lapse in Spring Valley during March, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless...
SPRING VALLEY, IL
carehomeprofessional.com

LEGAL ADVICE: CQC to Inspect ‘Requires Improvement’ Homes

Oliver Brown, Paralegal at Ridouts, considers what this, potentially temporary, change in stance from the CQC means for providers and the opportunities it presents. In its latest publication on the 21 December 2021 the CQC has announced that it will finally begin to inspect care homes rated ‘Requires Improvement’. This means that up to 14% of care homes in the UK (3,271) will now be subject to inspections once again. As part of a wider amendment to their inspection strategy, the CQC has acknowledged and reflected on the importance to, “recognise the work of everyone in health and social care”. As such, the CQC will begin to inspect the previously rated ‘Requires Improvement’ providers, who have been previously ignored and overlooked. CQC has stated it will inspect with the view to “identify where improvement has taken place and to re-rate where possible”. It is believed that this amendment to strategy is largely driven by the need to create additional capacity within the social care sector amidst the growing concern around Omicron and the difficult winter season ahead. This amendment to inspection strategy will commence immediately beginning in early January 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Texas State
Chicago Tribune

Death of a nursing home resident: Complaints about long-term care in Illinois are usually dismissed. One woman’s case sheds light on how system works.

One morning in March 2021, at a nursing home in Evanston, resident Velta Saint registered an alarmingly low 44% oxygen level in her blood. Normal levels range from 95% to 100%, and one study recommends hospitalization for any patient with a reading below 90%. Medical workers tried to improve Saint’s respiration, then sent her to a hospital — which sent her back to the nursing home, before she ...
EVANSTON, IL
homecaremag.com

Parachute Health is the Latest Diamond Partner of AAHomecare

ARLINGTON, Va. (January 11, 2022)—Durable medical equipment (DME) e-prescribe company, Parachute Health, has reaffirmed its commitment to the provider community as AAHomecare’s newest Diamond-level corporate partner. “We’re gratified to see another highly regarded company step up their support for high-impact DME public policy efforts at a critical time...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Health Care#Medicare#Home Medical Equipment#Medicaid Managed Care#Hme#Cms#Osha#Ets
Hays Post

Four new providers join medical staff at HaysMed

Four new providers have joined the medical staff at HaysMed. Kristin L. Babcock, MMS, PA-C is a new provider at the Convenient Care Walk In Clinic. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Kansas State University in Manhattan and her Masters of Medical Science, Physician Assistant from St. Louis University in St. Louis. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
HAYS, KS
homecaremag.com

A Breakdown of the SCOTUS Ruling on Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 14, 2022)—The Supreme Court handed down a split decision on two Biden administration workplace rules to stop the spread of COVID-19, blocking an Occupational Saftey and Health Administration (OSHA) rule requiring businesses with at least 100 employees to compel their workers to get vaccinated or wear masks and test negative at least once per week, but upholding a separate rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring vaccination for about 20 million health care workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Health
Health Services
Public Health
industryglobalnews24.com

EU and WHO to Provide Medical-Grade Oxygen

The European Union in collaboration with the World Health Organization has delivered 200 oxygen concentrators and other consumables to the Secretary of the Philippines Department of Health. The donation worth 7 million pesos has been made to support the country in dealing with the pandemic and to increase the capacity...
WORLD
chaindrugreview.com

McDade Products, G Medical Tests and Services to provide retailers with COVID-19 at-home test kits

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – In response to a national shortage of COVID-19 test options, McDade Products has partnered with G Medical Tests and Services, a division of G Medical Innovations, to make several million FDA EUA-approved COVID-19 PCR collection kit tests available for retailers to sell by the end of January. McDade Products is a division of McDade Group, a specialty sales, marketing, and distribution company serving the U.S. retail industry.
RETAIL
The Independent

Hospitals told to consider legal action against patients refusing to leave beds

NHS England has called on healthcare officials to consider taking legal action against patients who refuse to give up their hospital beds if further care options are available.Patient safety charities have raised concerns about the potential for unsafe discharges after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported that NHSE guidance urged trusts to consider following the “local discharge choice policy,” which could involve legal action, if someone “with mental capacity” refuses to leave a bed because they do not accept NHS-funded short-term care offers.The guidance, sent in December, says the process “may include seeking an order for possession of the hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

American College of Cardiology recognizes MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” publication.

CLINTON, MD (January 14, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is proud to have been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” publication, marking the hospital’s dedication to heart patients two years in a row. ACC uses this national recognition to highlight hospitals, centers, and health […] The post American College of Cardiology recognizes MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” publication. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CLINTON, MD

