5 Legal Issues for Home Medical Equipment Providers in 2022

Oliver Brown, Paralegal at Ridouts, considers what this, potentially temporary, change in stance from the CQC means for providers and the opportunities it presents. In its latest publication on the 21 December 2021 the CQC has announced that it will finally begin to inspect care homes rated ‘Requires Improvement’. This means that up to 14% of care homes in the UK (3,271) will now be subject to inspections once again. As part of a wider amendment to their inspection strategy, the CQC has acknowledged and reflected on the importance to, “recognise the work of everyone in health and social care”. As such, the CQC will begin to inspect the previously rated ‘Requires Improvement’ providers, who have been previously ignored and overlooked. CQC has stated it will inspect with the view to “identify where improvement has taken place and to re-rate where possible”. It is believed that this amendment to strategy is largely driven by the need to create additional capacity within the social care sector amidst the growing concern around Omicron and the difficult winter season ahead. This amendment to inspection strategy will commence immediately beginning in early January 2022.

