ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King gets toasted with new Whopper Melt

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile guests always get food their way at BK, Burger King is testing some new menu items, including three versions of a Whopper Melt. Will these new food choices have guests feeling all warm and fuzzy after that first bite?. The Whopper is the most iconic Burger King menu...

foodsided.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
KGUN 9

Burger King Is Testing Out New Breakfast Sandwiches

When you think of hitting up a drive-thru for a quick breakfast, chances are you end up at McDonald’s. The fast-food chain has been serving breakfast longer than most, with Egg McMuffins hitting menus nationwide in 1975. McDonald’s has added more menu items over the years, like hotcakes, breakfast...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Where to Get a Really Good Veggie Burger in Philly

All across the country, plant-based eating is booming. Vegans, omnivores, and everyone in between have been reaching for vegetarian and vegan food and plant-based alternatives to meat, inspired by growing concerns about the effects of factory-farmed meat on the environment, animal rights, and of course, personal health. No matter your preference, one thing almost everyone can agree on is a good burger, and plant-based burgers have come leaps and bounds in the past few years, with a few in Philly standing out above the rest. This list is of best vegetarian burgers is broken up into two categories: imitation meat options like Impossible and Beyond burgers and the veggie patties made with a mixture of plant-based ingredients.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melted Cheese#Toasted#Food Drink#Bk#The Whopper Melt#A Patty Melt#Whopper Jr Patties#American#Stacker Sauce#Bacon
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
yeahthatskosher.com

New Kosher Burger-Steakhouse in Aventura: HBK Burger

HBK Burger is well known to residents of Hollywood, Florida, and now folks in nearby Aventura can get in on the action too. HBK is a French burger joint based in Paris that first came to Florida a few years ago. The restaurant has recently decided to expand its Florida footprint with the opening of this new location in an Aventura.
AVENTURA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theintelligencer.com

TikTok to broadcast in Taco Bell, Burger King, Texas Roadhouse and more

Popular social media outlet TikTok is going to be available at popular restaurants and other locations in the new year. Atmosphere, a streaming app for businesses, announced in a press release that it will be working with TikTok to broadcast videos submitted by users. TikTok is a video platform that allows users to share videos publicly. Many of the videos on the site tend to go viral from celebrities, influencers and trending content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Time Out Global

You can get your hands on Burger King’s new vegan nuggets tomorrow

It’s been two years since Burger King became one of the first fast-food chains to sell an entirely plant-based burger when it blessed us with the Rebel Whopper. Since then it has launched the Vegan Royale burger, and it’s not stopping there. From tomorrow (Wednesday January 5) you can waltz into your local BK and get yourself some vegan nuggets, which the company claims taste just the same as their chickeny predecessors.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Burger King UK Starts Selling Vegan Nuggets

Burger King UK just launched vegan chicken nuggets as part of its long-term goal to be 50% meat-free by 2030. Burger King has recently been more dedicated to finding tasty vegan alternatives to its menu items as the demand for plant-based foods has surged. The company wants to cut back its meat options by 50% in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41% by 2030.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Burger King upgrades their Onion Rings in New Zealand

Ask fast food fans about the onion rings available at your local Burger King and you’ll normally egt one of two reactions. They will either say they love them like their own children or hate them with the passion of the burning sun. When it comes to Burger King...
RESTAURANTS
Shropshire Star

Burger King ready to step in as KFC leaves Newtown

While one fast food giant leaves another is set to replace it after confirmation of a new restaurant for a Mid Wales town. Burger King has confirmed its plans to open a restaurant in Newtown. It comes after another KFC closed its Newtown branch last weekend. A spokesman for Burger...
RESTAURANTS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Larue: Panettone takes French toast to a new level

Perhaps you purchased, or received as a gift, a beautiful box containing a fruit-studded loaf of panettone bread during the holidays. When it’s fresh, this airy holiday bread with jewel-toned fruit is a treat to behold. Once the loaf is a bit stale, it can certainly be dry. One solution for that is to toast it and serve it as you would other toast, with jam and butter.
RECIPES
CultureMap Houston

Cult-favorite Galleria-area burger joint toasts new year with soft opening

For Houston burger lovers, 2022 is off to a great start. Burger-Chan, the cult favorite burger restaurant, has finally opened its new location near the Galleria. First announced in 2019, owners Diane and Willet Feng have brought their burger making talents to 5353 West Alabama St., the Galleria-area office build that's already home to Hidden Omakase and Tom N Toms Coffee. After a couple of weeks of invite-only practice service, the restaurant began its public soft opening on Monday, January 3.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

220K+
Followers
408K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy