ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

Fayetteville prepares for annual Wizard Weekend

By Rivers Upchurch
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRQ0U_0dicRpPw00

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – All witches, wizards, and muggles of West Virginia should clear their calendars for the last weekend in January.

First female general officer in the history of the W.Va. Army National Guard

Visit Fayetteville is hosting its annual Wizard Weekend on January 29th and 30th, 2022. The festival will be entirely outside this year due to COVID precautions. Tabitha Stover, with Visit Fayetteville, said the event will feature a sorting hat ceremony, potions classes, and quidditch tournaments.

“The quidditch, we’ll have a big tournament on Sunday. Bring out a broom if you’re willing. We try to do one-wheel quidditch and we’re hoping to do that but usually it’s a little wet so our back up plan is to just do it on foot so we’re kind of preparing for that. Anyone can get involved in it, we have the hoops and everything. We’ve had a golden snitch make appearances so you want to be looking out for that. That’s a lot of fun,” Stover said.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

All of Downtown Fayetteville will be decked out for the occasion, with local businesses turning into broom stores, wand shops and more for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Charleston overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a fully involved fire in Charleston on Pacific Street this morning. They say the call came in right before 5:30 a.m. They say there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department responded to the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winter Care Fair event just in time for the snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of us take for granted basic necessities like food, shelter, and medical care that others may not have easy access to – especially in times of inclement weather. We spoke with volunteers donating winter necessities to those struggling to stay warm. “There’s a lot of people out here this winter […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Appalachian Power prepped and ready for upcoming winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area. Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your […]
GHENT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, WV
Sports
Fayetteville, WV
Government
City
Fayetteville, WV
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Joe B. Hall, who led Kentucky to 1978 NCAA title, dies at 93

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Joe B. Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93. The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a […]
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Wvns#The W Va#Covid
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys abandoned church in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials say an abandoned church was devoured by a fire this afternoon. The fire happened on Pacific Street around 3:30 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 14. Officials say no one was injured, but the blaze sent thick plumes of smoke through the neighborhood. The Charleston Fire Department captured some of those smoke […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Milton for Fugitive from Justice in Georgia

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A Georgia man has been arrested in Milton on multiple charges from Georgia and charges from Putnam County, the Milton Police Department reports. On Jan. 15 at a traffic stop near a Sheetz, a passenger, later identified as Kenneth Cart from Kingston, Georgia, of a car got out and attempted to […]
MILTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Justin Moore concert tour comes to Huntington in May

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Country Star Justin Moore is bringing his tour to Huntington in May. The concert is set for Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena as part of Moore’s “Country On It” tour. The arena and Pepper Entertainment, Inc. say tickets will go on sale next Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy