New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): BSE and NSE listed Vikas Lifecare Limited has announced that, moving further ahead with the objective of broad-basing the product portfolio, and diversifying into futuristic and unique product lines, new edge businesses, complimenting and supplementing the existing business lines of the Company, the company has entered into definite agreement with the existing promoters/shareholders for acquiring 75% equity of Genesis Gas Solutions Private Limited (the 'Genesis'), a company engaged in the business developing "Smart Products" including Smart Gas MetersPower Distribution solutions for the ever-expanding infrastructure in India, in a cash deal amounting Rs. 250 million, payable in stages.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO