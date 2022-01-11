Tri-County Health Care Now Requiring Medical Grade Masks to Enter Facilities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation. A towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand hopes...
A powerful winter storm that slammed the Southeast over the weekend was moving north Monday, causing widespread power outages and covering roads in a mix of snow and ice. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania as its triple punch of heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain headed into the Northeast. It also created chaos for cars on North Carolina's highways, including in Durham, where crews worked late into the night to remove a tractor trailer that flipped above an overpass. The driver was taken to the hospital.
A hero's welcome greeted Novak Djokovic on his arrival back on home soil in Serbia on Monday after he was deported from Australia for failing to meet the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements. The world's No. 1 male player was greeted by journalists and supporters after landing in Belgrade, Serbia,...
BEIJING (AP) — Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public.
The FBI identified the suspect who took four people hostage Saturday at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue as Malik Faisal Akram, 44. Authorities said Saturday night that Akram had died, while all four hostages made it out alive. Akram was a British citizen, the FBI said. He arrived to the U.S....
Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan due to an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a university employee," the school said Saturday on its website. The removal was effective "immediately," the University of Michigan Board of Regents said, adding that members learned on Dec. 8, 2021,...
DALLAS — All hostages have been released safely from a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area following a more than 10-hour standoff, and the man responsible is dead, according to local and federal law enforcement officials. A group of four people, including the rabbi, were taken hostage at about...
