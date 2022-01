Earlier this week the public got a look at forged documents that Republican groups in several states sent to the government declaring then-President Donald Trump the winner of their state’s electors. Now, the attorney general in one of those states is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday that her office had been considering whether to bring charges for about a year. “Under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” Nessel...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO