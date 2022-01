Former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has announced where he will continue his football career. Tyson has committed to Arizona State, per his Instagram. Tyson played sparingly for Alabama this season and finished with 150 yards and no touchdowns on 10-of-16 completions. Tyson likely knew that Bryce Young was going to start again next year and didn’t want to sit behind him again.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO