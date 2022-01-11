ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Where people in San Jose are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuEG0_0dicQLLH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicQLLH00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

Where people in San Jose are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Jose between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in San Jose that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicQLLH00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#50. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Jacksonville to San Jose: 15 (#225 most common destination from Jacksonville)

- Net migration: 207 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0dicQLLH00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#49. Napa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 249
- Migration from Napa to San Jose: 55 (#20 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 194 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicQLLH00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#48. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Visalia to San Jose: 129 (#17 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 122 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicQLLH00
skeeze // Pixabay

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 267
- Migration from Houston to San Jose: 877 (#37 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 610 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicQLLH00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 279
- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Jose: 64 (#135 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

- Net migration: 215 to Colorado Springs

You may also like: Metros where people in San Jose are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicQLLH00
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#45. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 283
- Migration from Bend to San Jose: 35 (#44 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 248 to Bend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicQLLH00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#44. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 291
- Migration from Eugene to San Jose: 116 (#22 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 175 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicQLLH00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#43. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from Nashville to San Jose: 105 (#92 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 213 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicQLLH00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 323
- Migration from Oxnard to San Jose: 428 (#18 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 105 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0dicQLLH00
Public Domain

#41. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 336
- Migration from Madera to San Jose: 107 (#14 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 229 to Madera

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicQLLH00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 353
- Migration from Minneapolis to San Jose: 716 (#28 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 363 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicQLLH00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#39. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 372
- Migration from Pittsburgh to San Jose: 973 (#14 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 601 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicQLLH00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#38. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 375
- Migration from Bakersfield to San Jose: 232 (#21 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 143 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicQLLH00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#37. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 393
- Migration from Tucson to San Jose: 241 (#35 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 152 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicQLLH00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 414
- Migration from Miami to San Jose: 811 (#41 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 397 to San Jose

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicQLLH00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 489
- Migration from Provo to San Jose: 276 (#23 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 213 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicQLLH00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#34. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 513
- Migration from Redding to San Jose: 132 (#17 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 381 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicQLLH00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 541
- Migration from Denver to San Jose: 639 (#34 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 98 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicQLLH00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#32. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 554
- Migration from Boise City to San Jose: 118 (#39 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 436 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicQLLH00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 558
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Jose: 680 (#51 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 122 to San Jose

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Jose metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicQLLH00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#30. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 560
- Migration from Reno to San Jose: 161 (#18 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 399 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicQLLH00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#29. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 584
- Migration from Chico to San Jose: 264 (#10 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 320 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicQLLH00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 632
- Migration from Atlanta to San Jose: 583 (#75 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 49 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicQLLH00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#27. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 658
- Migration from Raleigh to San Jose: 439 (#27 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 219 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicQLLH00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 694
- Migration from Chicago to San Jose: 2,252 (#32 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,558 to San Jose

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Jose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicQLLH00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 719
- Migration from Washington to San Jose: 1,297 (#43 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 578 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicQLLH00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 792
- Migration from Boston to San Jose: 1,568 (#20 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 776 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicQLLH00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#23. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 839
- Migration from Salt Lake City to San Jose: 367 (#23 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 472 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicQLLH00
Basar // Wikicommons

#22. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 856
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to San Jose: 396 (#10 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 460 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicQLLH00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#21. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 921
- Migration from Fresno to San Jose: 542 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 379 to Fresno

You may also like: Closest national parks to San Jose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicQLLH00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#20. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 1,114
- Migration from Santa Rosa to San Jose: 468 (#7 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 646 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicQLLH00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#19. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 1,133
- Migration from Vallejo to San Jose: 285 (#10 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 848 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicQLLH00
Pixabay

#18. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,240
- Migration from Austin to San Jose: 883 (#18 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 357 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicQLLH00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,538
- Migration from Phoenix to San Jose: 1,162 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 376 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicQLLH00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,546
- Migration from Salinas to San Jose: 1,182 (#3 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 364 to Salinas

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in San Jose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicQLLH00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 1,608
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Jose: 324 (#50 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,284 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicQLLH00
Pixabay

#14. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,745
- Migration from Santa Maria to San Jose: 1,191 (#5 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 554 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicQLLH00
Public Domain

#13. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 1,788
- Migration from Modesto to San Jose: 958 (#6 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 830 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicQLLH00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,812
- Migration from Dallas to San Jose: 945 (#45 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 867 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicQLLH00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#11. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 1,914
- Migration from Merced to San Jose: 619 (#6 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 1,295 to Merced

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in San Jose metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicQLLH00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 2,030
- Migration from Riverside to San Jose: 937 (#22 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 1,093 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicQLLH00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 2,173
- Migration from Portland to San Jose: 637 (#25 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,536 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicQLLH00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 2,181
- Migration from New York to San Jose: 3,580 (#34 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,399 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicQLLH00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 2,875
- Migration from San Diego to San Jose: 2,591 (#11 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 284 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicQLLH00
Public Domain

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 3,065
- Migration from Seattle to San Jose: 1,915 (#14 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 1,150 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicQLLH00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#5. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 3,150
- Migration from Stockton to San Jose: 1,596 (#4 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 1,554 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicQLLH00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 3,757
- Migration from Santa Cruz to San Jose: 2,608 (#1 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 1,149 to Santa Cruz https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicQLLH00
Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 6,319
- Migration from Sacramento to San Jose: 2,671 (#5 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 3,648 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicQLLH00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 6,353
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Jose: 7,229 (#12 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 876 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicQLLH00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 28,791
- Migration from San Francisco to San Jose: 21,009 (#1 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 7,782 to San Francisco

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Visalia, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Merced, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Napa, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Chico, CA
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Napa Visalia2010#Wikimedia Commons#Bend
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy