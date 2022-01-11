Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

Where people in San Jose are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Jose between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in San Jose that require a graduate degree

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#50. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#49. Napa, CA Metro Area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#48. Visalia, CA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Jacksonville to San Jose: 15 (#225 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 207 to Jacksonville- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 249- Migration from Napa to San Jose: 55 (#20 most common destination from Napa)- Net migration: 194 to Napa- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 251- Migration from Visalia to San Jose: 129 (#17 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 122 to Visalia- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 267- Migration from Houston to San Jose: 877 (#37 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 610 to San Jose- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 279- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Jose: 64 (#135 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 215 to Colorado Springs

You may also like: Metros where people in San Jose are getting new jobs

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#45. Bend, OR Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#44. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#43. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#41. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 283- Migration from Bend to San Jose: 35 (#44 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 248 to Bend- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 291- Migration from Eugene to San Jose: 116 (#22 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 175 to Eugene- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 318- Migration from Nashville to San Jose: 105 (#92 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 213 to Nashville- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 323- Migration from Oxnard to San Jose: 428 (#18 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 105 to San Jose- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 336- Migration from Madera to San Jose: 107 (#14 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 229 to Madera

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#39. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#38. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#37. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 353- Migration from Minneapolis to San Jose: 716 (#28 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 363 to San Jose- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 372- Migration from Pittsburgh to San Jose: 973 (#14 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 601 to San Jose- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 375- Migration from Bakersfield to San Jose: 232 (#21 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 143 to Bakersfield- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 393- Migration from Tucson to San Jose: 241 (#35 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 152 to Tucson- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 414- Migration from Miami to San Jose: 811 (#41 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 397 to San Jose

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#34. Redding, CA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#32. Boise City, ID Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 489- Migration from Provo to San Jose: 276 (#23 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 213 to Provo- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 513- Migration from Redding to San Jose: 132 (#17 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 381 to Redding- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 541- Migration from Denver to San Jose: 639 (#34 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 98 to San Jose- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 554- Migration from Boise City to San Jose: 118 (#39 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 436 to Boise City- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 558- Migration from Philadelphia to San Jose: 680 (#51 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 122 to San Jose

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Jose metro area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#30. Reno, NV Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#29. Chico, CA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#27. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 560- Migration from Reno to San Jose: 161 (#18 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 399 to Reno- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 584- Migration from Chico to San Jose: 264 (#10 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 320 to Chico- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 632- Migration from Atlanta to San Jose: 583 (#75 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 49 to Atlanta- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 658- Migration from Raleigh to San Jose: 439 (#27 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 219 to Raleigh- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 694- Migration from Chicago to San Jose: 2,252 (#32 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 1,558 to San Jose

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Jose

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#23. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#22. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#21. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 719- Migration from Washington to San Jose: 1,297 (#43 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 578 to San Jose- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 792- Migration from Boston to San Jose: 1,568 (#20 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 776 to San Jose- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 839- Migration from Salt Lake City to San Jose: 367 (#23 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 472 to Salt Lake City- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 856- Migration from San Luis Obispo to San Jose: 396 (#10 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 460 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 921- Migration from Fresno to San Jose: 542 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 379 to Fresno

You may also like: Closest national parks to San Jose

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#20. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#19. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#18. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 1,114- Migration from Santa Rosa to San Jose: 468 (#7 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 646 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 1,133- Migration from Vallejo to San Jose: 285 (#10 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 848 to Vallejo- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,240- Migration from Austin to San Jose: 883 (#18 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 357 to Austin- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,538- Migration from Phoenix to San Jose: 1,162 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 376 to Phoenix- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,546- Migration from Salinas to San Jose: 1,182 (#3 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 364 to Salinas

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in San Jose

randy andy // Shutterstock

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Pixabay

#14. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#13. Modesto, CA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#11. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 1,608- Migration from Las Vegas to San Jose: 324 (#50 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 1,284 to Las Vegas- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,745- Migration from Santa Maria to San Jose: 1,191 (#5 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 554 to Santa Maria- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 1,788- Migration from Modesto to San Jose: 958 (#6 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 830 to Modesto- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,812- Migration from Dallas to San Jose: 945 (#45 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 867 to Dallas- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 1,914- Migration from Merced to San Jose: 619 (#6 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 1,295 to Merced

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in San Jose metro area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#5. Stockton, CA Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 2,030- Migration from Riverside to San Jose: 937 (#22 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 1,093 to Riverside- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 2,173- Migration from Portland to San Jose: 637 (#25 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 1,536 to Portland- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 2,181- Migration from New York to San Jose: 3,580 (#34 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,399 to San Jose- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 2,875- Migration from San Diego to San Jose: 2,591 (#11 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 284 to San Diego- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 3,065- Migration from Seattle to San Jose: 1,915 (#14 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 1,150 to Seattle- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 3,150- Migration from Stockton to San Jose: 1,596 (#4 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 1,554 to Stockton- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 3,757- Migration from Santa Cruz to San Jose: 2,608 (#1 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 1,149 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 6,319- Migration from Sacramento to San Jose: 2,671 (#5 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 3,648 to Sacramento- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 6,353- Migration from Los Angeles to San Jose: 7,229 (#12 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 876 to San Jose- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 28,791- Migration from San Francisco to San Jose: 21,009 (#1 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 7,782 to San Francisco