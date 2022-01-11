Where people in San Jose are moving to most
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
Where people in San Jose are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Jose between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#50. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Jacksonville to San Jose: 15 (#225 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 207 to Jacksonville
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons
#49. Napa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 249
- Migration from Napa to San Jose: 55 (#20 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 194 to Napa
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#48. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Visalia to San Jose: 129 (#17 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 122 to Visalia
skeeze // Pixabay
#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 267
- Migration from Houston to San Jose: 877 (#37 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 610 to San Jose
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 279
- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Jose: 64 (#135 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 215 to Colorado Springs
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons
#45. Bend, OR Metro Area- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 283
- Migration from Bend to San Jose: 35 (#44 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 248 to Bend
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#44. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 291
- Migration from Eugene to San Jose: 116 (#22 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 175 to Eugene
f11photo // Shutterstock
#43. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from Nashville to San Jose: 105 (#92 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 213 to Nashville
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 323
- Migration from Oxnard to San Jose: 428 (#18 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 105 to San Jose
Public Domain
#41. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 336
- Migration from Madera to San Jose: 107 (#14 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 229 to Madera
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 353
- Migration from Minneapolis to San Jose: 716 (#28 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 363 to San Jose
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#39. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 372
- Migration from Pittsburgh to San Jose: 973 (#14 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 601 to San Jose
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#38. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 375
- Migration from Bakersfield to San Jose: 232 (#21 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 143 to Bakersfield
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#37. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 393
- Migration from Tucson to San Jose: 241 (#35 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 152 to Tucson
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 414
- Migration from Miami to San Jose: 811 (#41 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 397 to San Jose
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 489
- Migration from Provo to San Jose: 276 (#23 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 213 to Provo
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#34. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 513
- Migration from Redding to San Jose: 132 (#17 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 381 to Redding
f11photo // Shutterstock
#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 541
- Migration from Denver to San Jose: 639 (#34 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 98 to San Jose
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#32. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 554
- Migration from Boise City to San Jose: 118 (#39 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 436 to Boise City
f11photo // Shutterstock
#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 558
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Jose: 680 (#51 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 122 to San Jose
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#30. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 560
- Migration from Reno to San Jose: 161 (#18 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 399 to Reno
Daderot // Wikicommons
#29. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 584
- Migration from Chico to San Jose: 264 (#10 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 320 to Chico
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 632
- Migration from Atlanta to San Jose: 583 (#75 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 49 to Atlanta
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#27. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 658
- Migration from Raleigh to San Jose: 439 (#27 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 219 to Raleigh
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 694
- Migration from Chicago to San Jose: 2,252 (#32 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,558 to San Jose
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 719
- Migration from Washington to San Jose: 1,297 (#43 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 578 to San Jose
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 792
- Migration from Boston to San Jose: 1,568 (#20 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 776 to San Jose
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#23. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 839
- Migration from Salt Lake City to San Jose: 367 (#23 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 472 to Salt Lake City
Basar // Wikicommons
#22. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 856
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to San Jose: 396 (#10 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 460 to San Luis Obispo
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#21. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 921
- Migration from Fresno to San Jose: 542 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 379 to Fresno
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#20. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 1,114
- Migration from Santa Rosa to San Jose: 468 (#7 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 646 to Santa Rosa
California Droning // Shutterstock
#19. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 1,133
- Migration from Vallejo to San Jose: 285 (#10 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 848 to Vallejo
Pixabay
#18. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,240
- Migration from Austin to San Jose: 883 (#18 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 357 to Austin
DPPed// Wikimedia
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,538
- Migration from Phoenix to San Jose: 1,162 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 376 to Phoenix
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,546
- Migration from Salinas to San Jose: 1,182 (#3 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 364 to Salinas
randy andy // Shutterstock
#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 1,608
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Jose: 324 (#50 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,284 to Las Vegas
Pixabay
#14. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,745
- Migration from Santa Maria to San Jose: 1,191 (#5 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 554 to Santa Maria
Public Domain
#13. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 1,788
- Migration from Modesto to San Jose: 958 (#6 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 830 to Modesto
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,812
- Migration from Dallas to San Jose: 945 (#45 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 867 to Dallas
Mark Miller // Wikicommons
#11. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 1,914
- Migration from Merced to San Jose: 619 (#6 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 1,295 to Merced
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 2,030
- Migration from Riverside to San Jose: 937 (#22 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 1,093 to Riverside
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 2,173
- Migration from Portland to San Jose: 637 (#25 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,536 to Portland
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 2,181
- Migration from New York to San Jose: 3,580 (#34 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,399 to San Jose
SD Dirk // Flickr
#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 2,875
- Migration from San Diego to San Jose: 2,591 (#11 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 284 to San Diego
Public Domain
#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 3,065
- Migration from Seattle to San Jose: 1,915 (#14 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 1,150 to Seattle
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#5. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 3,150
- Migration from Stockton to San Jose: 1,596 (#4 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 1,554 to Stockton
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 3,757
- Migration from Santa Cruz to San Jose: 2,608 (#1 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 1,149 to Santa Cruz
Pixabay
#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 6,319
- Migration from Sacramento to San Jose: 2,671 (#5 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 3,648 to Sacramento
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 6,353
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Jose: 7,229 (#12 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 876 to San Jose
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 28,791
- Migration from San Francisco to San Jose: 21,009 (#1 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 7,782 to San Francisco
