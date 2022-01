Hemphill ISD students will have a couple of extra days off to recover as the latest COVID virus makes it's way around campus. Hemphill ISD will be closed Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th due to student/Staff illnesses. Monday, January 17th will be a school holiday. We will resume school on Tuesday, January 18th. All JH Boys and JH Girls Basketball games for Thursday, 1/13, are cancelled. Also, ALL Hemphill Youth Basketball practices for this week and games on Saturday have been cancelled. The varsity boy’s basketball game will be held on Friday, January 14th at 5:00 p.m. in the Hornet Gym...The game will be closed to all spectators. You can view the game from the school web site if you would like to watch it.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO