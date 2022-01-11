Where people in Lewiston, Maine are moving to most
Where people in Lewiston, Maine are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lewiston, Maine between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#33. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Jacksonville
#32. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Rochester to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Rochester
#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lewiston: 18 (#240 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 7 to Lewiston
#30. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Longview to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Longview
#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lewiston: 12 (#334 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 0 to Lewiston
#28. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Kalamazoo
#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Virginia Beach
#26. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Sacramento to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Sacramento
#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Nashville to Lewiston: 12 (#236 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 3 to Nashville
#24. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Deltona to Lewiston: 133 (#35 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 116 to Lewiston
#23. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Warner Robins to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Warner Robins
#22. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Spartanburg to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Spartanburg
#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas
#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Tampa to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Tampa
#19. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Manchester to Lewiston: 84 (#32 most common destination from Manchester)
- Net migration: 54 to Lewiston
#18. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Columbus to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Columbus
#17. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Charleston to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Charleston
#16. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Erie to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Erie
#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Riverside to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Riverside
#14. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Providence to Lewiston: 114 (#61 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 74 to Lewiston
#13. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from New Haven to Lewiston: 16 (#143 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 24 to New Haven
#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Phoenix to Lewiston: 7 (#327 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 40 to Phoenix
#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Baltimore to Lewiston: 29 (#207 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 20 to Baltimore
#10. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Lewiston: 71 (#91 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 11 to Lewiston
#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from New York to Lewiston: 210 (#176 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 130 to Lewiston
#8. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Madison to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Madison
#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Boston to Lewiston: 240 (#83 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 118 to Lewiston
#6. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Lexington to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 126 to Lexington
#5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Miami to Lewiston: 6 (#306 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 159 to Miami
#4. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Springfield to Lewiston: 75 (#55 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 90 to Springfield
#3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lewiston: 15 (#268 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 175 to Philadelphia
#2. Bangor, ME Metro Area- Migration to Bangor in 2015-2019: 368
- Migration from Bangor to Lewiston: 309 (#2 most common destination from Bangor)
- Net migration: 59 to Bangor
#1. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,627
- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 2,246 (#2 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 619 to Lewiston
