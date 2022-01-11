John Phelan // Wikicommons

Where people in Lewiston, Maine are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lewiston, Maine between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#33. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#32. Rochester, NY Metro Area

#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#30. Longview, TX Metro Area

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Jacksonville to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 10 to Jacksonville- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Rochester to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 11 to Rochester- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Minneapolis to Lewiston: 18 (#240 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 7 to Lewiston- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Longview to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 12 to Longview- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Los Angeles to Lewiston: 12 (#334 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 0 to Lewiston

#28. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#26. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#24. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Kalamazoo to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 13 to Kalamazoo- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 13 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Sacramento to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 15 to Sacramento- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Nashville to Lewiston: 12 (#236 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 3 to Nashville- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Deltona to Lewiston: 133 (#35 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 116 to Lewiston

#23. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

#22. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#19. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Warner Robins to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 18 to Warner Robins- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Spartanburg to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 19 to Spartanburg- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Las Vegas to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Tampa to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 24 to Tampa- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Manchester to Lewiston: 84 (#32 most common destination from Manchester)- Net migration: 54 to Lewiston

#18. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#17. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#16. Erie, PA Metro Area

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#14. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Columbus to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 30 to Columbus- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Charleston to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 33 to Charleston- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Erie to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 33 to Erie- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Riverside to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 36 to Riverside- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Providence to Lewiston: 114 (#61 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 74 to Lewiston

#13. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#10. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from New Haven to Lewiston: 16 (#143 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 24 to New Haven- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Phoenix to Lewiston: 7 (#327 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 40 to Phoenix- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Baltimore to Lewiston: 29 (#207 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 20 to Baltimore- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Lewiston: 71 (#91 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 11 to Lewiston- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from New York to Lewiston: 210 (#176 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 130 to Lewiston

#8. Madison, WI Metro Area

#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#6. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

#5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#4. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Madison to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 90 to Madison- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Boston to Lewiston: 240 (#83 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 118 to Lewiston- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Lexington to Lewiston: 0- Net migration: 126 to Lexington- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Miami to Lewiston: 6 (#306 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 159 to Miami- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Springfield to Lewiston: 75 (#55 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 90 to Springfield

#3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#2. Bangor, ME Metro Area

#1. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from Philadelphia to Lewiston: 15 (#268 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 175 to Philadelphia- Migration to Bangor in 2015-2019: 368- Migration from Bangor to Lewiston: 309 (#2 most common destination from Bangor)- Net migration: 59 to Bangor- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,627- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 2,246 (#2 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 619 to Lewiston