ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Where people in Lewiston, Maine are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl8Wy_0dicQJZp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4ksR_0dicQJZp00
John Phelan // Wikicommons

Where people in Lewiston, Maine are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lewiston, Maine between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lewiston, Maine metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicQJZp00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lewiston: 0

- Net migration: 10 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicQJZp00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Rochester to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicQJZp00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lewiston: 18 (#240 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 7 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgolq_0dicQJZp00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#30. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Longview to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicQJZp00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lewiston: 12 (#334 most common destination from Los Angeles)

- Net migration: 0 to Lewiston

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Lewiston, Maine metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicQJZp00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#28. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Kalamazoo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicQJZp00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicQJZp00
Pixabay

#26. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Sacramento to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicQJZp00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Nashville to Lewiston: 12 (#236 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 3 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicQJZp00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#24. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Deltona to Lewiston: 133 (#35 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 116 to Lewiston

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Lewiston, Maine metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0dicQJZp00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#23. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Warner Robins to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Warner Robins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pOcf_0dicQJZp00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#22. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Spartanburg to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Spartanburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicQJZp00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicQJZp00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Tampa to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicQJZp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Manchester to Lewiston: 84 (#32 most common destination from Manchester)
- Net migration: 54 to Lewiston

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Lewiston, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicQJZp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Columbus to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicQJZp00
Ken L. // Flickr

#17. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Charleston to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicQJZp00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Erie to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Erie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicQJZp00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Riverside to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicQJZp00
spablab // Flickr

#14. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Providence to Lewiston: 114 (#61 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 74 to Lewiston

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lewiston, Maine metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicQJZp00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#13. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from New Haven to Lewiston: 16 (#143 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 24 to New Haven https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicQJZp00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Phoenix to Lewiston: 7 (#327 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 40 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicQJZp00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Baltimore to Lewiston: 29 (#207 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 20 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicQJZp00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#10. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Lewiston: 71 (#91 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 11 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicQJZp00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from New York to Lewiston: 210 (#176 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 130 to Lewiston

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Lewiston, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicQJZp00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Madison to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicQJZp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Boston to Lewiston: 240 (#83 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 118 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCsvI_0dicQJZp00
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Lexington to Lewiston: 0
- Net migration: 126 to Lexington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicQJZp00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Miami to Lewiston: 6 (#306 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 159 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicQJZp00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Springfield to Lewiston: 75 (#55 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 90 to Springfield

You may also like: Closest national parks to Lewiston, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicQJZp00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lewiston: 15 (#268 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 175 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0dicQJZp00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. Bangor, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Bangor in 2015-2019: 368
- Migration from Bangor to Lewiston: 309 (#2 most common destination from Bangor)
- Net migration: 59 to Bangor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicQJZp00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#1. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,627
- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 2,246 (#2 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 619 to Lewiston

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
City
Madison, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Lexington, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Springfield, ME
City
Bangor, ME
City
Manchester, ME
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Kalamazoo Portage#Kalamazoo Sherry V Smith
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy