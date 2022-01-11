Where people in Salisbury are moving to most
Where people in Salisbury are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salisbury between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from St. Louis to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 42 to St. Louis
#49. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Boulder to Salisbury: 9 (#137 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 33 to Boulder
#48. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Columbia to Salisbury: 25 (#126 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 17 to Columbia
#47. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Minneapolis to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Minneapolis
#46. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Albany to Salisbury: 7 (#164 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 36 to Albany
#45. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Naples to Salisbury: 14 (#105 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 29 to Naples
#44. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Lexington to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Lexington
#43. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Winchester to Salisbury: 9 (#64 most common destination from Winchester)
- Net migration: 35 to Winchester
#42. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Lynchburg to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Lynchburg
#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Houston to Salisbury: 126 (#156 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 79 to Salisbury
#40. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Salisbury: 78 (#18 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 30 to Salisbury
#39. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Rochester to Salisbury: 14 (#161 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 34 to Rochester
#38. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Scranton to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Scranton
#37. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Cumberland to Salisbury: 66 (#7 most common destination from Cumberland)
- Net migration: 7 to Salisbury
#36. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to Gettysburg in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Gettysburg to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 68 to Gettysburg
#35. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Salisbury: 3 (#81 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Net migration: 65 to Elizabethtown
#34. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Las Vegas to Salisbury: 40 (#177 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 30 to Las Vegas
#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Orlando to Salisbury: 15 (#244 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 57 to Orlando
#32. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Boston to Salisbury: 49 (#179 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 24 to Boston
#31. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Panama City to Salisbury: 64 (#50 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 11 to Panama City
#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Dallas to Salisbury: 41 (#251 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 35 to Dallas
#29. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Charleston to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Charleston
#28. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Lancaster to Salisbury: 312 (#10 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 231 to Salisbury
#27. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Blacksburg to Salisbury: 11 (#86 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Net migration: 76 to Blacksburg
#26. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Salisbury: 52 (#157 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 39 to Pittsburgh
#25. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from San Diego to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 95 to San Diego
#24. Lebanon, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Lebanon to Salisbury: 130 (#10 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 32 to Salisbury
#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Phoenix to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Phoenix
#22. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Charlotte to Salisbury: 49 (#168 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 53 to Charlotte
#21. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Raleigh to Salisbury: 74 (#89 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 30 to Raleigh
#20. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Harrisburg to Salisbury: 133 (#37 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 29 to Salisbury
#19. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Miami to Salisbury: 200 (#114 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 85 to Salisbury
#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Salisbury: 175 (#88 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 51 to Salisbury
#17. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Jacksonville to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Jacksonville
#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Atlanta to Salisbury: 44 (#248 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 85 to Atlanta
#15. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Indianapolis to Salisbury: 8 (#248 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 127 to Indianapolis
#14. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Jacksonville to Salisbury: 3 (#263 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 135 to Jacksonville
#13. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 139 to Punta Gorda
#12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Cape Coral to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 176 to Cape Coral
#11. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Palm Bay to Salisbury: 62 (#73 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 161 to Palm Bay
#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from New York to Salisbury: 1,549 (#66 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,295 to Salisbury
#9. Greenville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 265
- Migration from Greenville to Salisbury: 0
- Net migration: 265 to Greenville
#8. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from York to Salisbury: 182 (#11 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 89 to York
#7. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 357
- Migration from North Port to Salisbury: 61 (#83 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 296 to North Port
#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 424
- Migration from Tampa to Salisbury: 3 (#315 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 421 to Tampa
#5. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 465
- Migration from Hagerstown to Salisbury: 313 (#6 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Net migration: 152 to Hagerstown
#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 1,442
- Migration from Washington to Salisbury: 2,833 (#26 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,391 to Salisbury
#3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,808
- Migration from Philadelphia to Salisbury: 2,657 (#19 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 849 to Salisbury
#2. Dover, DE Metro Area- Migration to Dover in 2015-2019: 1,810
- Migration from Dover to Salisbury: 1,504 (#2 most common destination from Dover)
- Net migration: 306 to Dover
#1. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,843
- Migration from Baltimore to Salisbury: 4,562 (#3 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 2,719 to Salisbury
