Where people in Salisbury are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salisbury between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#49. Boulder, CO Metro Area

#48. Columbia, SC Metro Area

#47. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#46. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from St. Louis to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 42 to St. Louis- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Boulder to Salisbury: 9 (#137 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 33 to Boulder- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Columbia to Salisbury: 25 (#126 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 17 to Columbia- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Minneapolis to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 43 to Minneapolis- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Albany to Salisbury: 7 (#164 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 36 to Albany

#45. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

#44. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

#43. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

#42. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Naples to Salisbury: 14 (#105 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 29 to Naples- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Lexington to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 44 to Lexington- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Winchester to Salisbury: 9 (#64 most common destination from Winchester)- Net migration: 35 to Winchester- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Lynchburg to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 45 to Lynchburg- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Houston to Salisbury: 126 (#156 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 79 to Salisbury

#40. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

#39. Rochester, NY Metro Area

#38. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

#37. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area

#36. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Salisbury: 78 (#18 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)- Net migration: 30 to Salisbury- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Rochester to Salisbury: 14 (#161 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 34 to Rochester- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Scranton to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 52 to Scranton- Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Cumberland to Salisbury: 66 (#7 most common destination from Cumberland)- Net migration: 7 to Salisbury- Migration to Gettysburg in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Gettysburg to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 68 to Gettysburg

#35. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

#34. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#32. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#31. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Elizabethtown to Salisbury: 3 (#81 most common destination from Elizabethtown)- Net migration: 65 to Elizabethtown- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Las Vegas to Salisbury: 40 (#177 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 30 to Las Vegas- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Orlando to Salisbury: 15 (#244 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 57 to Orlando- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Boston to Salisbury: 49 (#179 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 24 to Boston- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Panama City to Salisbury: 64 (#50 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 11 to Panama City

#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#29. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#28. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

#27. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

#26. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Dallas to Salisbury: 41 (#251 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 35 to Dallas- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Charleston to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 78 to Charleston- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Lancaster to Salisbury: 312 (#10 most common destination from Lancaster)- Net migration: 231 to Salisbury- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Blacksburg to Salisbury: 11 (#86 most common destination from Blacksburg)- Net migration: 76 to Blacksburg- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Pittsburgh to Salisbury: 52 (#157 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 39 to Pittsburgh

#25. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#24. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#22. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#21. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from San Diego to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 95 to San Diego- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Lebanon to Salisbury: 130 (#10 most common destination from Lebanon)- Net migration: 32 to Salisbury- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Phoenix to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 100 to Phoenix- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Charlotte to Salisbury: 49 (#168 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 53 to Charlotte- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Raleigh to Salisbury: 74 (#89 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 30 to Raleigh

#20. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

#19. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#17. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Harrisburg to Salisbury: 133 (#37 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 29 to Salisbury- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Miami to Salisbury: 200 (#114 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 85 to Salisbury- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Virginia Beach to Salisbury: 175 (#88 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 51 to Salisbury- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Jacksonville to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 128 to Jacksonville- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Atlanta to Salisbury: 44 (#248 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 85 to Atlanta

#15. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#14. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#13. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

#12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#11. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Indianapolis to Salisbury: 8 (#248 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 127 to Indianapolis- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from Jacksonville to Salisbury: 3 (#263 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 135 to Jacksonville- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Punta Gorda to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 139 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 176- Migration from Cape Coral to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 176 to Cape Coral- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from Palm Bay to Salisbury: 62 (#73 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 161 to Palm Bay

#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#9. Greenville, NC Metro Area

#8. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

#7. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#5. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#2. Dover, DE Metro Area

#1. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 254- Migration from New York to Salisbury: 1,549 (#66 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,295 to Salisbury- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 265- Migration from Greenville to Salisbury: 0- Net migration: 265 to Greenville- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 271- Migration from York to Salisbury: 182 (#11 most common destination from York)- Net migration: 89 to York- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 357- Migration from North Port to Salisbury: 61 (#83 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 296 to North Port- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 424- Migration from Tampa to Salisbury: 3 (#315 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 421 to Tampa- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 465- Migration from Hagerstown to Salisbury: 313 (#6 most common destination from Hagerstown)- Net migration: 152 to Hagerstown- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 1,442- Migration from Washington to Salisbury: 2,833 (#26 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 1,391 to Salisbury- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,808- Migration from Philadelphia to Salisbury: 2,657 (#19 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 849 to Salisbury- Migration to Dover in 2015-2019: 1,810- Migration from Dover to Salisbury: 1,504 (#2 most common destination from Dover)- Net migration: 306 to Dover- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,843- Migration from Baltimore to Salisbury: 4,562 (#3 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 2,719 to Salisbury