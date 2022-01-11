ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says he is confident U.S. is on right track in fight against pandemic

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was confident the United States was on the right track in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the country grapples with a surge in infections sparked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

White House officials have said the situation is different from previous stages of the pandemic because more people are getting protection from vaccinations and booster shots. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Chris Gallagher; editing by Kanishka Singh)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on

From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that.“End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus." Neither malady has abated. For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress a harrowing end to an overseas war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concerned but not giving up, President Joe Biden is anxiously pushing ahead to prod people to get COVID-19 shots after the Supreme Court put a halt to the administration’s sweeping vaccinate-or-test plan for large employers. At a time when hospitals are being overrun and record numbers of people are getting infected with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

Psaki Bristles at Reporter’s Claim Democrats Won’t Want to Be Seen with Biden on Campaign Trail: ‘Do You Have Any Examples?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”. Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
TIME

Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Right Track#Omicron
dallassun.com

Biden Ramps Up Fight Against Coronavirus

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden sympathized with coronavirus-weary Americans Thursday while ramping up the government's effort to combat the surge of the omicron variant across the country. "I know we're all frustrated as we begin the new year," Biden said in a short White House speech. "It's been a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Virginia was winning the fight against the pandemic. Youngkin’s rhetoric threatens that progress.

The governor-elect of Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin, has been vaccinated and boosted, and he urges others to do the same. He undercuts that message with his actions. Last week, Mr. Youngkin and the state’s attorney general-elect, Republican Jason Miyares, who take office Saturday, announced Virginia will join the legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates “to protect Virginians’ freedoms.” They did so even as the coronavirus pandemic drove hospital admissions so high that the current governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Time to quit pretending that we’re fighting against the pandemic. It won.

It would appear I missed the official announcement that the pandemic is over. Certainly there must have been such an edict from City Hall, the state Capitol or the White House. What else could explain how little interest any level of government seems to have these days in addressing what just a few months ago was the greatest crisis of our generation.
COLORADO STATE
985theriver.com

Quotes: Reactions to Biden speech on U.S. voting rights

(Reuters) – Lawmakers and activists reacted on Tuesday to calls by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for passage of U.S. voting rights reforms, including if necessary getting rid of congressional rules that require 60 senators to support most legislation. DERRICK JOHNSON, PRESIDENT & CEO, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy