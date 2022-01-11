Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

Where people in Santa Fe are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Fe, NM Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Fe between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#50. Bend, OR Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#48. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#47. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Imilious // Wikicommons

#46. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Bend to Santa Fe: 14 (#67 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 3 to Bend- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Pensacola to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 18 to Pensacola- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Grand Junction to Santa Fe: 8 (#76 most common destination from Grand Junction)- Net migration: 10 to Grand Junction- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 19 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Chattanooga to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 20 to Chattanooga

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#43. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#42. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Brunswick to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 21 to Brunswick- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Nashville to Santa Fe: 23 (#206 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 2 to Santa Fe- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Tampa to Santa Fe: 47 (#202 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 26 to Santa Fe- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Omaha to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 22 to Omaha- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Champaign to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 23 to Champaign

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#40. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

John Wark // Wikicommons

#39. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

Pixabay

#36. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Tulsa to Santa Fe: 24 (#112 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 1 to Santa Fe- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Pueblo to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 24 to Pueblo- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Eau Claire to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 25 to Eau Claire- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Iowa City to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 25 to Iowa City- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 27 to Sacramento

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#35. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#34. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#31. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Deltona to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 29 to Deltona- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Fort Smith to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 31 to Fort Smith- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Philadelphia to Santa Fe: 43 (#207 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 12 to Santa Fe- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Santa Fe: 13 (#203 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 19 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Eugene to Santa Fe: 20 (#77 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 12 to Eugene

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#30. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#29. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

Public Domain

#27. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Lafayette to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 35 to Lafayette- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Santa Cruz to Santa Fe: 30 (#55 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 8 to Santa Cruz- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from North Port to Santa Fe: 53 (#91 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 14 to Santa Fe- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Las Cruces to Santa Fe: 284 (#6 most common destination from Las Cruces)- Net migration: 243 to Santa Fe- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Fe: 53 (#149 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 12 to Santa Fe

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#25. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#24. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#21. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Tucson to Santa Fe: 42 (#134 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 1 to Tucson- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Fort Collins to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 45 to Fort Collins- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Boulder to Santa Fe: 6 (#148 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 39 to Boulder- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Minneapolis to Santa Fe: 51 (#174 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 3 to Santa Fe- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Yuba City to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 49 to Yuba City

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#17. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

Pixabay

#16. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Portland to Santa Fe: 50 (#157 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 1 to Santa Fe- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Virginia Beach to Santa Fe: 8 (#270 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 43 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Dallas to Santa Fe: 92 (#190 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 33 to Santa Fe- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Pocatello to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 68 to Pocatello- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Austin to Santa Fe: 48 (#158 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 34 to Austin

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#13. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Fe: 127 (#188 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 44 to Santa Fe- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Boston to Santa Fe: 9 (#265 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 74 to Boston- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Greensboro to Santa Fe: 0- Net migration: 84 to Greensboro- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Houston to Santa Fe: 28 (#257 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 75 to Houston- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Fe: 25 (#189 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 90 to Colorado Springs

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Canva

#9. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Wikimedia

#8. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Riverside to Santa Fe: 27 (#228 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 88 to Riverside- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Cleveland to Santa Fe: 18 (#191 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 98 to Cleveland- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Oklahoma City to Santa Fe: 88 (#76 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 53 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from Seattle to Santa Fe: 145 (#129 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 19 to Seattle- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from New York to Santa Fe: 276 (#161 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 106 to Santa Fe- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 208- Migration from Washington to Santa Fe: 75 (#234 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 133 to Washington- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 297- Migration from Lubbock to Santa Fe: 54 (#46 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 243 to Lubbock- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 303- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Fe: 56 (#228 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 247 to Phoenix- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 406- Migration from Denver to Santa Fe: 214 (#84 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 192 to Denver- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 1,524- Migration from Albuquerque to Santa Fe: 1,702 (#3 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 178 to Santa Fe