Santa Fe, NM

Where people in Santa Fe are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

Where people in Santa Fe are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Fe, NM Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Fe between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#50. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Bend to Santa Fe: 14 (#67 most common destination from Bend)
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Pensacola to Santa Fe: 0
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#48. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 18

- Migration from Grand Junction to Santa Fe: 8 (#76 most common destination from Grand Junction)
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#47. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 19

- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Santa Fe: 0
Imilious // Wikicommons

#46. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Chattanooga to Santa Fe: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Chattanooga

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Brunswick to Santa Fe: 0
f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Nashville to Santa Fe: 23 (#206 most common destination from Nashville)
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#43. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Tampa to Santa Fe: 47 (#202 most common destination from Tampa)
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#42. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Omaha to Santa Fe: 0
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Champaign to Santa Fe: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Champaign

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#40. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Tulsa to Santa Fe: 24 (#112 most common destination from Tulsa)
John Wark // Wikicommons

#39. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Pueblo to Santa Fe: 0
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Eau Claire to Santa Fe: 0
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Iowa City to Santa Fe: 0
Pixabay

#36. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Fe: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Sacramento

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#35. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Deltona to Santa Fe: 0
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#34. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Fort Smith to Santa Fe: 0
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Philadelphia to Santa Fe: 43 (#207 most common destination from Philadelphia)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Santa Fe: 13 (#203 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#31. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Eugene to Santa Fe: 20 (#77 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 12 to Eugene

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#30. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Lafayette to Santa Fe: 0
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#29. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Santa Fe: 30 (#55 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from North Port to Santa Fe: 53 (#91 most common destination from North Port)
Public Domain

#27. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Las Cruces to Santa Fe: 284 (#6 most common destination from Las Cruces)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Fe: 53 (#149 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 12 to Santa Fe

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#25. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Tucson to Santa Fe: 42 (#134 most common destination from Tucson)
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#24. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Fort Collins to Santa Fe: 0
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Boulder to Santa Fe: 6 (#148 most common destination from Boulder)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Minneapolis to Santa Fe: 51 (#174 most common destination from Minneapolis)
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#21. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Yuba City to Santa Fe: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Yuba City

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Portland to Santa Fe: 50 (#157 most common destination from Portland)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Santa Fe: 8 (#270 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Dallas to Santa Fe: 92 (#190 most common destination from Dallas)
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#17. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Pocatello to Santa Fe: 0
Pixabay

#16. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Austin to Santa Fe: 48 (#158 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 34 to Austin

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Fe: 127 (#188 most common destination from Los Angeles)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Boston to Santa Fe: 9 (#265 most common destination from Boston)
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#13. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Greensboro to Santa Fe: 0
skeeze // Pixabay

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Houston to Santa Fe: 28 (#257 most common destination from Houston)
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Fe: 25 (#189 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 90 to Colorado Springs

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Riverside to Santa Fe: 27 (#228 most common destination from Riverside)
Canva

#9. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Cleveland to Santa Fe: 18 (#191 most common destination from Cleveland)
Wikimedia

#8. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Santa Fe: 88 (#76 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Seattle to Santa Fe: 145 (#129 most common destination from Seattle)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from New York to Santa Fe: 276 (#161 most common destination from New York)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 208
- Migration from Washington to Santa Fe: 75 (#234 most common destination from Washington)
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 297
- Migration from Lubbock to Santa Fe: 54 (#46 most common destination from Lubbock)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Fe: 56 (#228 most common destination from Phoenix)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 406
- Migration from Denver to Santa Fe: 214 (#84 most common destination from Denver)
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 1,524
- Migration from Albuquerque to Santa Fe: 1,702 (#3 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 178 to Santa Fe

