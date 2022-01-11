Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Where people in Lincoln are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lincoln, NE Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lincoln between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#49. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#48. Muncie, IN Metro Area

#47. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

#46. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Portland to Lincoln: 19 (#219 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 19 to Portland- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Riverside to Lincoln: 51 (#182 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 11 to Lincoln- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Muncie to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 41 to Muncie- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Raleigh to Lincoln: 148 (#59 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 106 to Lincoln- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from San Francisco to Lincoln: 16 (#232 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 27 to San Francisco

#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

#44. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#43. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#42. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

#41. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lincoln: 145 (#55 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 101 to Lincoln- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from San Diego to Lincoln: 283 (#85 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 239 to Lincoln- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Tampa to Lincoln: 17 (#274 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 27 to Tampa- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 45 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from San Antonio to Lincoln: 9 (#253 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 37 to San Antonio

#40. Laredo, TX Metro Area

#39. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

#38. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

#37. Casper, WY Metro Area

#36. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Laredo in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Laredo to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 47 to Laredo- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Gainesville to Lincoln: 14 (#112 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 34 to Gainesville- Migration to Rapid City in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Rapid City to Lincoln: 15 (#72 most common destination from Rapid City)- Net migration: 36 to Rapid City- Migration to Casper in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Casper to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 52 to Casper- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Sioux City to Lincoln: 338 (#6 most common destination from Sioux City)- Net migration: 285 to Lincoln

#35. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

#34. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

#33. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

#32. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#31. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lincoln: 5 (#234 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 48 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Lawrence to Lincoln: 8 (#87 most common destination from Lawrence)- Net migration: 45 to Lawrence- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Bakersfield to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 55 to Bakersfield- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Sacramento to Lincoln: 19 (#190 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Boston to Lincoln: 10 (#261 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 48 to Boston

#30. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#28. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

#27. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

#26. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Des Moines to Lincoln: 84 (#43 most common destination from Des Moines)- Net migration: 24 to Lincoln- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Indianapolis to Lincoln: 16 (#219 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 44 to Indianapolis- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Tulsa to Lincoln: 111 (#42 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 48 to Lincoln- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 64 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Cleveland to Lincoln: 41 (#141 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 33 to Cleveland

#25. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#23. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#22. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Winchester to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 74 to Winchester- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Seattle to Lincoln: 58 (#190 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 18 to Seattle- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lincoln: 44 (#92 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 38 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lincoln: 57 (#102 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 29 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Minneapolis to Lincoln: 408 (#49 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 318 to Lincoln

#20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#19. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#18. Greeley, CO Metro Area

#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Atlanta to Lincoln: 94 (#189 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 1 to Lincoln- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Detroit to Lincoln: 30 (#204 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 72 to Detroit- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Greeley to Lincoln: 21 (#73 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 88 to Greeley- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Huntsville to Lincoln: 0- Net migration: 123 to Huntsville- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Los Angeles to Lincoln: 194 (#153 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 60 to Lincoln

#15. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

#14. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#12. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

#11. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from Dayton to Lincoln: 24 (#118 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 114 to Dayton- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from Fort Collins to Lincoln: 67 (#54 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 71 to Fort Collins- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 148- Migration from Phoenix to Lincoln: 79 (#198 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 69 to Phoenix- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 150- Migration from Oxnard to Lincoln: 47 (#81 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 103 to Oxnard- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Ames to Lincoln: 107 (#17 most common destination from Ames)- Net migration: 46 to Ames

#10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#6. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#1. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Austin to Lincoln: 62 (#137 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 103 to Austin- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 167- Migration from Chicago to Lincoln: 419 (#111 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 252 to Lincoln- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from New York to Lincoln: 86 (#232 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 82 to New York- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 195- Migration from St. Louis to Lincoln: 120 (#114 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 75 to St. Louis- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 202- Migration from Grand Island to Lincoln: 1,510 (#1 most common destination from Grand Island)- Net migration: 1,308 to Lincoln- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 262- Migration from Dallas to Lincoln: 419 (#72 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 157 to Lincoln- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 326- Migration from Washington to Lincoln: 248 (#140 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 78 to Washington- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 512- Migration from Denver to Lincoln: 488 (#47 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 24 to Denver- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 520- Migration from Kansas City to Lincoln: 296 (#47 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 224 to Kansas City- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 3,898- Migration from Omaha to Lincoln: 5,392 (#1 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 1,494 to Lincoln