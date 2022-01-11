ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Where people in Lincoln are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicQ3XS00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Where people in Lincoln are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lincoln, NE Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lincoln between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicQ3XS00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#50. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Portland to Lincoln: 19 (#219 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 19 to Portland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicQ3XS00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#49. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Riverside to Lincoln: 51 (#182 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 11 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicQ3XS00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Muncie to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicQ3XS00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#47. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Raleigh to Lincoln: 148 (#59 most common destination from Raleigh)

- Net migration: 106 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicQ3XS00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#46. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from San Francisco to Lincoln: 16 (#232 most common destination from San Francisco)

- Net migration: 27 to San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicQ3XS00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lincoln: 145 (#55 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

- Net migration: 101 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicQ3XS00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#44. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from San Diego to Lincoln: 283 (#85 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 239 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicQ3XS00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#43. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Tampa to Lincoln: 17 (#274 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 27 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicQ3XS00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#42. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicQ3XS00
Pixabay

#41. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from San Antonio to Lincoln: 9 (#253 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 37 to San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjDtp_0dicQ3XS00
AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Laredo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Laredo in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Laredo to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Laredo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicQ3XS00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#39. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Gainesville to Lincoln: 14 (#112 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 34 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0dicQ3XS00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#38. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Rapid City in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Rapid City to Lincoln: 15 (#72 most common destination from Rapid City)
- Net migration: 36 to Rapid City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEv1O_0dicQ3XS00
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Casper, WY Metro Area

- Migration to Casper in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Casper to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Casper https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0dicQ3XS00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#36. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Sioux City to Lincoln: 338 (#6 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Net migration: 285 to Lincoln

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicQ3XS00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#35. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lincoln: 5 (#234 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 48 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y62Wu_0dicQ3XS00
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

#34. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Lawrence to Lincoln: 8 (#87 most common destination from Lawrence)
- Net migration: 45 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicQ3XS00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#33. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Bakersfield to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicQ3XS00
Pixabay

#32. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Sacramento to Lincoln: 19 (#190 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicQ3XS00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Boston to Lincoln: 10 (#261 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 48 to Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicQ3XS00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Des Moines to Lincoln: 84 (#43 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 24 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicQ3XS00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lincoln: 16 (#219 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 44 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicQ3XS00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#28. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Tulsa to Lincoln: 111 (#42 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 48 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicQ3XS00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicQ3XS00
Canva

#26. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Cleveland to Lincoln: 41 (#141 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 33 to Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9yqB_0dicQ3XS00
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Winchester to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 74 to Winchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicQ3XS00
Public Domain

#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Seattle to Lincoln: 58 (#190 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 18 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicQ3XS00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lincoln: 44 (#92 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 38 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicQ3XS00
Wikimedia

#22. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lincoln: 57 (#102 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 29 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicQ3XS00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lincoln: 408 (#49 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 318 to Lincoln

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicQ3XS00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Atlanta to Lincoln: 94 (#189 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 1 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicQ3XS00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Detroit to Lincoln: 30 (#204 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 72 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicQ3XS00
Pixabay

#18. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Greeley to Lincoln: 21 (#73 most common destination from Greeley)
- Net migration: 88 to Greeley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicQ3XS00
Pixabay

#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Huntsville to Lincoln: 0
- Net migration: 123 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicQ3XS00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lincoln: 194 (#153 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 60 to Lincoln

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicQ3XS00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Dayton to Lincoln: 24 (#118 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 114 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicQ3XS00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#14. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Fort Collins to Lincoln: 67 (#54 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 71 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicQ3XS00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 148
- Migration from Phoenix to Lincoln: 79 (#198 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 69 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicQ3XS00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Oxnard to Lincoln: 47 (#81 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 103 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dicQ3XS00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Ames to Lincoln: 107 (#17 most common destination from Ames)
- Net migration: 46 to Ames

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicQ3XS00
Pixabay

#10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Austin to Lincoln: 62 (#137 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 103 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicQ3XS00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Chicago to Lincoln: 419 (#111 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 252 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicQ3XS00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from New York to Lincoln: 86 (#232 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 82 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicQ3XS00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from St. Louis to Lincoln: 120 (#114 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 75 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVCIq_0dicQ3XS00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 202
- Migration from Grand Island to Lincoln: 1,510 (#1 most common destination from Grand Island)
- Net migration: 1,308 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicQ3XS00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 262
- Migration from Dallas to Lincoln: 419 (#72 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 157 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicQ3XS00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 326
- Migration from Washington to Lincoln: 248 (#140 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 78 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicQ3XS00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 512
- Migration from Denver to Lincoln: 488 (#47 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 24 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicQ3XS00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 520
- Migration from Kansas City to Lincoln: 296 (#47 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 224 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicQ3XS00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#1. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 3,898
- Migration from Omaha to Lincoln: 5,392 (#1 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 1,494 to Lincoln

#Seattle#Minneapolis#U S Census Bureau#San Francisco#Ne Metro Area#The U S Census Bureau#Portland Daniel Orth#Lincoln Matt Ruddick#Wikimedia Commons#Muncie Sharkshock#Raleigh Cary
