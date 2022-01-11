Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Logan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Logan, UT-ID Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Logan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#50. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#49. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#47. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#46. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Omaha to Logan: 0- Net migration: 20 to Omaha- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Washington to Logan: 113 (#204 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 91 to Logan- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Oxnard to Logan: 51 (#77 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 29 to Logan- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Lincoln to Logan: 0- Net migration: 23 to Lincoln- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Corvallis to Logan: 5 (#76 most common destination from Corvallis)- Net migration: 19 to Corvallis

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#45. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#44. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

#43. Morristown, TN Metro Area

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#42. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

Canva

#41. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Anchorage to Logan: 0- Net migration: 25 to Anchorage- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Texarkana to Logan: 19 (#37 most common destination from Texarkana)- Net migration: 6 to Texarkana- Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Morristown to Logan: 0- Net migration: 26 to Morristown- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Little Rock to Logan: 0- Net migration: 28 to Little Rock- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Duluth to Logan: 0- Net migration: 30 to Duluth

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#40. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#38. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Kansas City to Logan: 0- Net migration: 30 to Kansas City- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Philadelphia to Logan: 0- Net migration: 34 to Philadelphia- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from McAllen to Logan: 0- Net migration: 36 to McAllen- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Richmond to Logan: 14 (#171 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 22 to Richmond- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Dayton to Logan: 0- Net migration: 37 to Dayton

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#34. Longview, TX Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#32. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#31. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Boston to Logan: 0- Net migration: 38 to Boston- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Longview to Logan: 0- Net migration: 38 to Longview- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Houston to Logan: 111 (#164 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 70 to Logan- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Los Angeles to Logan: 324 (#111 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 280 to Logan- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Fort Smith to Logan: 0- Net migration: 49 to Fort Smith

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Rochester, NY Metro Area

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Manhattan to Logan: 0- Net migration: 49 to Manhattan- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Rochester to Logan: 32 (#114 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 21 to Rochester- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Iowa City to Logan: 10 (#90 most common destination from Iowa City)- Net migration: 45 to Iowa City- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Kingsport to Logan: 0- Net migration: 57 to Kingsport- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Denver to Logan: 74 (#166 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 16 to Logan

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#24. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#22. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#21. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Pittsburgh to Logan: 0- Net migration: 60 to Pittsburgh- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from San Jose to Logan: 11 (#189 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 49 to San Jose- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Nashville to Logan: 0- Net migration: 61 to Nashville- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Boulder to Logan: 0- Net migration: 65 to Boulder- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Virginia Beach to Logan: 1 (#291 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 64 to Virginia Beach

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#20. Medford, OR Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#18. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#17. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Medford to Logan: 0- Net migration: 69 to Medford- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Albuquerque to Logan: 29 (#131 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 47 to Albuquerque- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Twin Falls to Logan: 2 (#59 most common destination from Twin Falls)- Net migration: 74 to Twin Falls- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Prescott Valley to Logan: 0- Net migration: 85 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Las Vegas to Logan: 39 (#179 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 50 to Las Vegas

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#15. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#13. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#11. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Jacksonville to Logan: 0- Net migration: 94 to Jacksonville- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Boise City to Logan: 155 (#30 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 48 to Logan- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Spokane to Logan: 15 (#114 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 99 to Spokane- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Dallas to Logan: 122 (#167 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 6 to Logan- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Wichita to Logan: 0- Net migration: 129 to Wichita

Canva

#10. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#9. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#7. St. George, UT Metro Area

Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#6. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#4. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#2. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Cleveland to Logan: 9 (#228 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 120 to Cleveland- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from Pocatello to Logan: 185 (#5 most common destination from Pocatello)- Net migration: 52 to Logan- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Phoenix to Logan: 194 (#106 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 14 to Logan- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 187- Migration from St. George to Logan: 308 (#7 most common destination from St. George)- Net migration: 121 to Logan- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 193- Migration from Idaho Falls to Logan: 133 (#10 most common destination from Idaho Falls)- Net migration: 60 to Idaho Falls- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 205- Migration from Portland to Logan: 86 (#120 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 119 to Portland- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Logan: 0- Net migration: 222 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 870- Migration from Provo to Logan: 853 (#5 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 17 to Provo- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,435- Migration from Salt Lake City to Logan: 1,420 (#5 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 15 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 2,292- Migration from Ogden to Logan: 1,737 (#3 most common destination from Ogden)- Net migration: 555 to Ogden