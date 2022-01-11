Where people in Logan are moving to most
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Logan are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Logan, UT-ID Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Logan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Closest national parks to Logan
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#50. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Omaha to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Omaha
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#49. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Washington to Logan: 113 (#204 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 91 to Logan
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Oxnard to Logan: 51 (#77 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 29 to Logan
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#47. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Lincoln to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Lincoln
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons
#46. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Corvallis to Logan: 5 (#76 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 19 to Corvallis
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Logan metro area
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#45. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Anchorage to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Anchorage
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#44. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Texarkana to Logan: 19 (#37 most common destination from Texarkana)
- Net migration: 6 to Texarkana
Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia
#43. Morristown, TN Metro Area- Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Morristown to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Morristown
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#42. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Little Rock to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Little Rock
Canva
#41. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Duluth to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Duluth
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Logan
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#40. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Kansas City to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Kansas City
f11photo // Shutterstock
#39. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Philadelphia to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Philadelphia
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
#38. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from McAllen to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 36 to McAllen
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Richmond to Logan: 14 (#171 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 22 to Richmond
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Dayton to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Dayton
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Logan metro area
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Boston to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Boston
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia
#34. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Longview to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Longview
skeeze // Pixabay
#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Houston to Logan: 111 (#164 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 70 to Logan
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#32. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Los Angeles to Logan: 324 (#111 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 280 to Logan
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#31. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Fort Smith to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Fort Smith
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Logan
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Manhattan, KS Metro Area- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Manhattan to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Manhattan
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Rochester to Logan: 32 (#114 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 21 to Rochester
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Iowa City to Logan: 10 (#90 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 45 to Iowa City
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Kingsport to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Kingsport
f11photo // Shutterstock
#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Denver to Logan: 74 (#166 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 16 to Logan
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Logan that require a graduate degree
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Pittsburgh
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#24. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from San Jose to Logan: 11 (#189 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 49 to San Jose
f11photo // Shutterstock
#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Nashville to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Nashville
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#22. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Boulder to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Boulder
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#21. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Logan: 1 (#291 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 64 to Virginia Beach
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Logan metro area
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
#20. Medford, OR Metro Area- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Medford to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Medford
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Albuquerque to Logan: 29 (#131 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 47 to Albuquerque
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons
#18. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Twin Falls to Logan: 2 (#59 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Net migration: 74 to Twin Falls
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#17. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Prescott Valley
randy andy // Shutterstock
#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Las Vegas to Logan: 39 (#179 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 50 to Las Vegas
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Logan metro area
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#15. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Jacksonville to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Jacksonville
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#14. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Boise City to Logan: 155 (#30 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 48 to Logan
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#13. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Spokane to Logan: 15 (#114 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 99 to Spokane
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Dallas to Logan: 122 (#167 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 6 to Logan
Kristin Nador // Flickr
#11. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Wichita to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 129 to Wichita
You may also like: Metros where people in Logan are getting new jobs
Canva
#10. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Cleveland to Logan: 9 (#228 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 120 to Cleveland
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#9. Pocatello, ID Metro Area- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Pocatello to Logan: 185 (#5 most common destination from Pocatello)
- Net migration: 52 to Logan
DPPed// Wikimedia
#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Phoenix to Logan: 194 (#106 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 14 to Logan
MojaveNC // Wikimedia
#7. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from St. George to Logan: 308 (#7 most common destination from St. George)
- Net migration: 121 to Logan
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia
#6. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 193
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Logan: 133 (#10 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 60 to Idaho Falls
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Portland to Logan: 86 (#120 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 119 to Portland
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#4. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 222 to Louisville/Jefferson County
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 870
- Migration from Provo to Logan: 853 (#5 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 17 to Provo
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#2. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,435
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Logan: 1,420 (#5 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 15 to Salt Lake City
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 2,292
- Migration from Ogden to Logan: 1,737 (#3 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 555 to Ogden
Comments / 0