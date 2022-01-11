ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Where people in Logan are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dicQ2ej00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Logan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Logan, UT-ID Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Logan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicQ2ej00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#50. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Omaha to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicQ2ej00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#49. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Washington to Logan: 113 (#204 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 91 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicQ2ej00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Oxnard to Logan: 51 (#77 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 29 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicQ2ej00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#47. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Lincoln to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Lincoln
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVyt_0dicQ2ej00
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#46. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Corvallis to Logan: 5 (#76 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 19 to Corvallis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicQ2ej00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#45. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Anchorage to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0dicQ2ej00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#44. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Texarkana to Logan: 19 (#37 most common destination from Texarkana)

- Net migration: 6 to Texarkana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nI5hh_0dicQ2ej00
Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

#43. Morristown, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Morristown to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicQ2ej00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#42. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Little Rock to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicQ2ej00
Canva

#41. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Duluth to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Duluth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicQ2ej00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#40. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Kansas City to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicQ2ej00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Philadelphia to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicQ2ej00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#38. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from McAllen to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 36 to McAllen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicQ2ej00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Richmond to Logan: 14 (#171 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 22 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicQ2ej00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Dayton to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Dayton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicQ2ej00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Boston to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgolq_0dicQ2ej00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#34. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Longview to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicQ2ej00
skeeze // Pixabay

#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Houston to Logan: 111 (#164 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 70 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicQ2ej00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#32. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Los Angeles to Logan: 324 (#111 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 280 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0dicQ2ej00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#31. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Fort Smith to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Fort Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dicQ2ej00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Manhattan to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicQ2ej00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Rochester to Logan: 32 (#114 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 21 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0dicQ2ej00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Iowa City to Logan: 10 (#90 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 45 to Iowa City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0dicQ2ej00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Kingsport to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Kingsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicQ2ej00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Denver to Logan: 74 (#166 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 16 to Logan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicQ2ej00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicQ2ej00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#24. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from San Jose to Logan: 11 (#189 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 49 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicQ2ej00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Nashville to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicQ2ej00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#22. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Boulder to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Boulder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicQ2ej00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#21. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Logan: 1 (#291 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 64 to Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicQ2ej00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#20. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Medford to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicQ2ej00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Albuquerque to Logan: 29 (#131 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 47 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sh39B_0dicQ2ej00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#18. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Twin Falls to Logan: 2 (#59 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Net migration: 74 to Twin Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicQ2ej00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#17. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicQ2ej00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Las Vegas to Logan: 39 (#179 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 50 to Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicQ2ej00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#15. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Jacksonville to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicQ2ej00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Boise City to Logan: 155 (#30 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 48 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicQ2ej00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#13. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Spokane to Logan: 15 (#114 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 99 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicQ2ej00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Dallas to Logan: 122 (#167 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 6 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicQ2ej00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#11. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Wichita to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 129 to Wichita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicQ2ej00
Canva

#10. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Cleveland to Logan: 9 (#228 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 120 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0dicQ2ej00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#9. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Pocatello to Logan: 185 (#5 most common destination from Pocatello)
- Net migration: 52 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicQ2ej00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Phoenix to Logan: 194 (#106 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 14 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicQ2ej00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#7. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from St. George to Logan: 308 (#7 most common destination from St. George)
- Net migration: 121 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0dicQ2ej00
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#6. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 193
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Logan: 133 (#10 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 60 to Idaho Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicQ2ej00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Portland to Logan: 86 (#120 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 119 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicQ2ej00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#4. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Logan: 0
- Net migration: 222 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicQ2ej00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 870
- Migration from Provo to Logan: 853 (#5 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 17 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicQ2ej00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#2. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,435
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Logan: 1,420 (#5 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 15 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicQ2ej00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 2,292
- Migration from Ogden to Logan: 1,737 (#3 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 555 to Ogden

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

