Where people in Santa Cruz are moving to most
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
Where people in Santa Cruz are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Cruz between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Public Domain
#50. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Modesto to Santa Cruz: 138 (#22 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 101 to Santa Cruz
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#49. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Boulder to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Boulder
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Buffalo to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Buffalo
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#47. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Raleigh to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Raleigh
f11photo // Shutterstock
#46. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Philadelphia to Santa Cruz: 45 (#202 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 5 to Santa Cruz
Yipdw // Wikicommons
#45. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Terre Haute to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Terre Haute
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons
#44. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Twin Falls to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Twin Falls
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Charlotte to Santa Cruz: 3 (#269 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 41 to Charlotte
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#42. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Boise City to Santa Cruz: 59 (#75 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 14 to Santa Cruz
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Albany to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Albany
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#40. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Asheville to Santa Cruz: 9 (#134 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 41 to Asheville
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons
#39. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Corvallis to Santa Cruz: 19 (#53 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 33 to Corvallis
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Cruz: 42 (#160 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 10 to Colorado Springs
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Champaign to Santa Cruz: 5 (#127 most common destination from Champaign)
- Net migration: 54 to Champaign
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#36. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Bakersfield to Santa Cruz: 76 (#56 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 13 to Santa Cruz
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#35. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Chicago to Santa Cruz: 96 (#218 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 33 to Santa Cruz
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons
#34. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Grants Pass to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Grants Pass
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#33. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Stockton to Santa Cruz: 128 (#29 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 53 to Santa Cruz
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#32. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Olympia to Santa Cruz: 67 (#45 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 9 to Olympia
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#31. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Bellingham to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Bellingham
Public Domain
#30. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Madera to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Madera
f11photo // Shutterstock
#29. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Denver to Santa Cruz: 63 (#177 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 27 to Denver
Daderot // Wikicommons
#28. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Chico to Santa Cruz: 85 (#22 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 14 to Chico
randy andy // Shutterstock
#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Cruz: 31 (#197 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 69 to Las Vegas
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from New York to Santa Cruz: 318 (#154 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 214 to Santa Cruz
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Santa Cruz: 9 (#175 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 110 to Grand Rapids
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#24. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Fresno to Santa Cruz: 170 (#29 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 50 to Santa Cruz
Basar // Wikicommons
#23. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Santa Cruz: 157 (#18 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#22. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Eugene to Santa Cruz: 0
- Net migration: 135 to Eugene
DPPed// Wikimedia
#21. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Cruz: 50 (#235 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 96 to Phoenix
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Portland to Santa Cruz: 48 (#160 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 99 to Portland
Mark Miller // Wikicommons
#19. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from Merced to Santa Cruz: 40 (#39 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 112 to Merced
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Oxnard to Santa Cruz: 180 (#30 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 169
- Migration from Boston to Santa Cruz: 54 (#170 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 115 to Boston
California Droning // Shutterstock
#16. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 172
- Migration from Vallejo to Santa Cruz: 72 (#41 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 100 to Vallejo
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Dallas to Santa Cruz: 52 (#238 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 122 to Dallas
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#14. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 184
- Migration from Riverside to Santa Cruz: 382 (#64 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 198 to Santa Cruz
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Washington to Santa Cruz: 145 (#184 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 78 to Washington
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#12. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Reno to Santa Cruz: 28 (#95 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 206 to Reno
Pixabay
#11. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 245
- Migration from Santa Maria to Santa Cruz: 98 (#38 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 147 to Santa Maria
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#10. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 297
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Santa Cruz: 42 (#114 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 255 to Salt Lake City
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#9. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 352
- Migration from Redding to Santa Cruz: 60 (#30 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 292 to Redding
SD Dirk // Flickr
#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 375
- Migration from San Diego to Santa Cruz: 628 (#45 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 253 to Santa Cruz
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#7. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 432
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Santa Cruz: 194 (#25 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 238 to Santa Rosa
Public Domain
#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 436
- Migration from Seattle to Santa Cruz: 171 (#114 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 265 to Seattle
Pixabay
#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 942
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Cruz: 825 (#23 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 117 to Sacramento
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,019
- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Cruz: 1,644 (#33 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 625 to Santa Cruz
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#3. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,706
- Migration from Salinas to Santa Cruz: 825 (#5 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 881 to Salinas
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 2,078
- Migration from San Francisco to Santa Cruz: 3,360 (#14 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 1,282 to Santa Cruz
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 2,608
- Migration from San Jose to Santa Cruz: 3,757 (#4 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 1,149 to Santa Cruz
