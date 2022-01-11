Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

Where people in Santa Cruz are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Cruz between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Modesto, CA Metro Area

#49. Boulder, CO Metro Area

#48. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

#47. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

#46. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Modesto to Santa Cruz: 138 (#22 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 101 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Boulder to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 38 to Boulder- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Buffalo to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 38 to Buffalo- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Raleigh to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 40 to Raleigh- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Philadelphia to Santa Cruz: 45 (#202 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 5 to Santa Cruz

#45. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

#44. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

#43. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#42. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Terre Haute to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 41 to Terre Haute- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Twin Falls to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 43 to Twin Falls- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Charlotte to Santa Cruz: 3 (#269 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 41 to Charlotte- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Boise City to Santa Cruz: 59 (#75 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 14 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Albany to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 46 to Albany

#40. Asheville, NC Metro Area

#39. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#37. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

#36. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Asheville to Santa Cruz: 9 (#134 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 41 to Asheville- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Corvallis to Santa Cruz: 19 (#53 most common destination from Corvallis)- Net migration: 33 to Corvallis- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Cruz: 42 (#160 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 10 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Champaign to Santa Cruz: 5 (#127 most common destination from Champaign)- Net migration: 54 to Champaign- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Bakersfield to Santa Cruz: 76 (#56 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 13 to Santa Cruz

#35. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#34. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

#33. Stockton, CA Metro Area

#32. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

#31. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Chicago to Santa Cruz: 96 (#218 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 33 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Grants Pass to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 72 to Grants Pass- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Stockton to Santa Cruz: 128 (#29 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 53 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Olympia to Santa Cruz: 67 (#45 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 9 to Olympia- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Bellingham to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 78 to Bellingham

#30. Madera, CA Metro Area

#29. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#28. Chico, CA Metro Area

#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Madera to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 82 to Madera- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Denver to Santa Cruz: 63 (#177 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 27 to Denver- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Chico to Santa Cruz: 85 (#22 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 14 to Chico- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Cruz: 31 (#197 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 69 to Las Vegas- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from New York to Santa Cruz: 318 (#154 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 214 to Santa Cruz

#25. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#24. Fresno, CA Metro Area

#23. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

#22. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

#21. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Grand Rapids to Santa Cruz: 9 (#175 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 110 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Fresno to Santa Cruz: 170 (#29 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 50 to Santa Cruz- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Santa Cruz: 157 (#18 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Eugene to Santa Cruz: 0- Net migration: 135 to Eugene- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Cruz: 50 (#235 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 96 to Phoenix

#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#19. Merced, CA Metro Area

#18. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

#17. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#16. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Portland to Santa Cruz: 48 (#160 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 99 to Portland- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 152- Migration from Merced to Santa Cruz: 40 (#39 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 112 to Merced- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Oxnard to Santa Cruz: 180 (#30 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 169- Migration from Boston to Santa Cruz: 54 (#170 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 115 to Boston- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 172- Migration from Vallejo to Santa Cruz: 72 (#41 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 100 to Vallejo

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#14. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#12. Reno, NV Metro Area

#11. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 174- Migration from Dallas to Santa Cruz: 52 (#238 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 122 to Dallas- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 184- Migration from Riverside to Santa Cruz: 382 (#64 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 198 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from Washington to Santa Cruz: 145 (#184 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 78 to Washington- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 234- Migration from Reno to Santa Cruz: 28 (#95 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 206 to Reno- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 245- Migration from Santa Maria to Santa Cruz: 98 (#38 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 147 to Santa Maria

#10. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

#9. Redding, CA Metro Area

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#7. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#3. Salinas, CA Metro Area

#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 297- Migration from Salt Lake City to Santa Cruz: 42 (#114 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 255 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 352- Migration from Redding to Santa Cruz: 60 (#30 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 292 to Redding- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 375- Migration from San Diego to Santa Cruz: 628 (#45 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 253 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 432- Migration from Santa Rosa to Santa Cruz: 194 (#25 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 238 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 436- Migration from Seattle to Santa Cruz: 171 (#114 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 265 to Seattle- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 942- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Cruz: 825 (#23 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 117 to Sacramento- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,019- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Cruz: 1,644 (#33 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 625 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 1,706- Migration from Salinas to Santa Cruz: 825 (#5 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 881 to Salinas- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 2,078- Migration from San Francisco to Santa Cruz: 3,360 (#14 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 1,282 to Santa Cruz- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 2,608- Migration from San Jose to Santa Cruz: 3,757 (#4 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 1,149 to Santa Cruz