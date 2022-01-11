Where people in Oxnard are moving to most
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Oxnard are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Oxnard between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Oxnard metro area
Armona // Wikicommons
#50. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Hanford to Oxnard: 65 (#32 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 45 to Hanford
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#49. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Oxnard: 174 (#30 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 60 to Oxnard
Public Domain
#48. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Madera to Oxnard: 59 (#23 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 58 to Madera
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#47. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Tucson to Oxnard: 49 (#124 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 69 to Tucson
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#46. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Salem to Oxnard: 0
- Net migration: 129 to Salem
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Oxnard metro area
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Charlotte to Oxnard: 27 (#206 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 106 to Charlotte
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Pensacola to Oxnard: 65 (#91 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 70 to Pensacola
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#43. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Gulfport to Oxnard: 127 (#31 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 10 to Gulfport
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Springfield to Oxnard: 19 (#108 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 120 to Springfield
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#41. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Chicago to Oxnard: 258 (#144 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 112 to Oxnard
You may also like: Metros where people in Oxnard are getting new jobs
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#40. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Stockton to Oxnard: 36 (#73 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 115 to Stockton
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#39. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from Bremerton to Oxnard: 53 (#38 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 99 to Bremerton
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Washington to Oxnard: 228 (#146 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 74 to Oxnard
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#37. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Hartford to Oxnard: 0
- Net migration: 160 to Hartford
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#36. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Eugene to Oxnard: 0
- Net migration: 163 to Eugene
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Oxnard
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#35. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Spokane to Oxnard: 35 (#76 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 132 to Spokane
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons
#34. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from Twin Falls to Oxnard: 0
- Net migration: 173 to Twin Falls
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#33. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from New Bern to Oxnard: 28 (#70 most common destination from New Bern)
- Net migration: 145 to New Bern
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#32. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from Visalia to Oxnard: 553 (#7 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 380 to Oxnard
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#31. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Tampa to Oxnard: 30 (#231 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 150 to Tampa
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oxnard metro area
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#30. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Oxnard: 155 (#18 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 191
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Oxnard: 238 (#73 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 47 to Oxnard
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Oxnard: 17 (#49 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Net migration: 183 to Coeur d'Alene
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Provo to Oxnard: 22 (#116 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 183 to Provo
Pixabay
#26. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 229
- Migration from Austin to Oxnard: 21 (#217 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 208 to Austin
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Oxnard
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#25. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 245
- Migration from Boise City to Oxnard: 26 (#109 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 219 to Boise City
Public Domain
#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 257
- Migration from Seattle to Oxnard: 245 (#92 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 12 to Seattle
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from Atlanta to Oxnard: 64 (#216 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 226 to Atlanta
Daderot // Wikicommons
#22. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 299
- Migration from Chico to Oxnard: 42 (#35 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 257 to Chico
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#21. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 311
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Oxnard: 42 (#46 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 269 to Prescott Valley
You may also like: Closest national parks to Oxnard
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 355
- Migration from Boston to Oxnard: 80 (#151 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 275 to Boston
f11photo // Shutterstock
#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 371
- Migration from Denver to Oxnard: 124 (#127 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 247 to Denver
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#18. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 428
- Migration from San Jose to Oxnard: 323 (#42 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 105 to San Jose
Basar // Wikicommons
#17. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 458
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Oxnard: 298 (#12 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 160 to San Luis Obispo
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 509
- Migration from Salinas to Oxnard: 174 (#37 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 335 to Salinas
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Oxnard that require a graduate degree
Seabear70// Wikimedia
#15. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 516
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Oxnard: 15 (#79 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Net migration: 501 to Sioux Falls
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 524
- Migration from New York to Oxnard: 401 (#134 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 123 to New York
Pixabay
#13. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 564
- Migration from San Antonio to Oxnard: 74 (#143 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 490 to San Antonio
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 624
- Migration from Portland to Oxnard: 215 (#63 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 409 to Portland
skeeze // Pixabay
#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 635
- Migration from Houston to Oxnard: 335 (#79 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 300 to Houston
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Oxnard metro area
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 644
- Migration from Dallas to Oxnard: 310 (#95 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 334 to Dallas
randy andy // Shutterstock
#9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 788
- Migration from Las Vegas to Oxnard: 103 (#106 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 685 to Las Vegas
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 881
- Migration from San Francisco to Oxnard: 872 (#39 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 9 to San Francisco
Pixabay
#7. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 983
- Migration from Santa Maria to Oxnard: 1,381 (#3 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 398 to Oxnard
DPPed// Wikimedia
#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,094
- Migration from Phoenix to Oxnard: 188 (#108 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 906 to Phoenix
SD Dirk // Flickr
#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,108
- Migration from San Diego to Oxnard: 1,356 (#24 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 248 to Oxnard
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#4. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 1,153
- Migration from Bakersfield to Oxnard: 845 (#9 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 308 to Bakersfield
Pixabay
#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,256
- Migration from Sacramento to Oxnard: 418 (#38 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 838 to Sacramento
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,641
- Migration from Riverside to Oxnard: 968 (#21 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 673 to Riverside
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 8,342
- Migration from Los Angeles to Oxnard: 10,514 (#7 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 2,172 to Oxnard
Comments / 0