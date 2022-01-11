CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Oxnard are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Oxnard between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Armona // Wikicommons

#50. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#49. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#48. Madera, CA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#47. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#46. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Hanford to Oxnard: 65 (#32 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 45 to Hanford- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Santa Rosa to Oxnard: 174 (#30 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 60 to Oxnard- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Madera to Oxnard: 59 (#23 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 58 to Madera- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Tucson to Oxnard: 49 (#124 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 69 to Tucson- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Salem to Oxnard: 0- Net migration: 129 to Salem

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#43. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Springfield, MA Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#41. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from Charlotte to Oxnard: 27 (#206 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 106 to Charlotte- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Pensacola to Oxnard: 65 (#91 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 70 to Pensacola- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 137- Migration from Gulfport to Oxnard: 127 (#31 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 10 to Gulfport- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Springfield to Oxnard: 19 (#108 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 120 to Springfield- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Chicago to Oxnard: 258 (#144 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 112 to Oxnard

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#40. Stockton, CA Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#39. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#37. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#36. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from Stockton to Oxnard: 36 (#73 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 115 to Stockton- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 152- Migration from Bremerton to Oxnard: 53 (#38 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 99 to Bremerton- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Washington to Oxnard: 228 (#146 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 74 to Oxnard- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Hartford to Oxnard: 0- Net migration: 160 to Hartford- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Eugene to Oxnard: 0- Net migration: 163 to Eugene

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#35. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#34. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#33. New Bern, NC Metro Area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#32. Visalia, CA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#31. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 167- Migration from Spokane to Oxnard: 35 (#76 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 132 to Spokane- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 173- Migration from Twin Falls to Oxnard: 0- Net migration: 173 to Twin Falls- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 173- Migration from New Bern to Oxnard: 28 (#70 most common destination from New Bern)- Net migration: 145 to New Bern- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 173- Migration from Visalia to Oxnard: 553 (#7 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 380 to Oxnard- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Tampa to Oxnard: 30 (#231 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 150 to Tampa

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#30. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

Pixabay

#26. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Santa Cruz to Oxnard: 155 (#18 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 191- Migration from Virginia Beach to Oxnard: 238 (#73 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 47 to Oxnard- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 200- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Oxnard: 17 (#49 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)- Net migration: 183 to Coeur d'Alene- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 205- Migration from Provo to Oxnard: 22 (#116 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 183 to Provo- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 229- Migration from Austin to Oxnard: 21 (#217 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 208 to Austin

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#25. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Public Domain

#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#22. Chico, CA Metro Area

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#21. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 245- Migration from Boise City to Oxnard: 26 (#109 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 219 to Boise City- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 257- Migration from Seattle to Oxnard: 245 (#92 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 12 to Seattle- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 290- Migration from Atlanta to Oxnard: 64 (#216 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 226 to Atlanta- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 299- Migration from Chico to Oxnard: 42 (#35 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 257 to Chico- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 311- Migration from Prescott Valley to Oxnard: 42 (#46 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 269 to Prescott Valley

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#18. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#17. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#16. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 355- Migration from Boston to Oxnard: 80 (#151 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 275 to Boston- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 371- Migration from Denver to Oxnard: 124 (#127 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 247 to Denver- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 428- Migration from San Jose to Oxnard: 323 (#42 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 105 to San Jose- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 458- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Oxnard: 298 (#12 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 160 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 509- Migration from Salinas to Oxnard: 174 (#37 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 335 to Salinas

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#15. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Pixabay

#13. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 516- Migration from Sioux Falls to Oxnard: 15 (#79 most common destination from Sioux Falls)- Net migration: 501 to Sioux Falls- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 524- Migration from New York to Oxnard: 401 (#134 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 123 to New York- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 564- Migration from San Antonio to Oxnard: 74 (#143 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 490 to San Antonio- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 624- Migration from Portland to Oxnard: 215 (#63 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 409 to Portland- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 635- Migration from Houston to Oxnard: 335 (#79 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 300 to Houston

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#7. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#4. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 644- Migration from Dallas to Oxnard: 310 (#95 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 334 to Dallas- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 788- Migration from Las Vegas to Oxnard: 103 (#106 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 685 to Las Vegas- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 881- Migration from San Francisco to Oxnard: 872 (#39 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 9 to San Francisco- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 983- Migration from Santa Maria to Oxnard: 1,381 (#3 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 398 to Oxnard- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,094- Migration from Phoenix to Oxnard: 188 (#108 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 906 to Phoenix- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,108- Migration from San Diego to Oxnard: 1,356 (#24 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 248 to Oxnard- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 1,153- Migration from Bakersfield to Oxnard: 845 (#9 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 308 to Bakersfield- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,256- Migration from Sacramento to Oxnard: 418 (#38 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 838 to Sacramento- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,641- Migration from Riverside to Oxnard: 968 (#21 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 673 to Riverside- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 8,342- Migration from Los Angeles to Oxnard: 10,514 (#7 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 2,172 to Oxnard