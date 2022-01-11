adambarhan // Flickr

Where people in Longview are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Longview, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Longview between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Pixabay

#43. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#42. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

Charles Henry // Flickr

#41. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Jacksonville to Longview: 0- Net migration: 10 to Jacksonville- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Philadelphia to Longview: 0- Net migration: 10 to Philadelphia- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Sacramento to Longview: 0- Net migration: 10 to Sacramento- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Harrisburg to Longview: 0- Net migration: 12 to Harrisburg- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Amarillo to Longview: 0- Net migration: 14 to Amarillo

Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#40. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#39. Lawton, OK Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#38. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#37. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Corvallis to Longview: 0- Net migration: 14 to Corvallis- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Lawton to Longview: 0- Net migration: 14 to Lawton- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Fayetteville to Longview: 0- Net migration: 15 to Fayetteville- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Fairbanks to Longview: 0- Net migration: 16 to Fairbanks- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Ogden to Longview: 96 (#34 most common destination from Ogden)- Net migration: 79 to Longview

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#34. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#33. Fresno, CA Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#32. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#31. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Detroit to Longview: 0- Net migration: 18 to Detroit- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Kansas City to Longview: 7 (#248 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 11 to Kansas City- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Fresno to Longview: 0- Net migration: 23 to Fresno- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Yuma to Longview: 26 (#43 most common destination from Yuma)- Net migration: 3 to Longview- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Wichita to Longview: 41 (#75 most common destination from Wichita)- Net migration: 18 to Longview

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Champaign to Longview: 0- Net migration: 30 to Champaign- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Boston to Longview: 5 (#284 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 26 to Boston- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Minneapolis to Longview: 0- Net migration: 32 to Minneapolis- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Albany to Longview: 19 (#33 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 13 to Albany- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Denver to Longview: 30 (#239 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 3 to Denver

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#25. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#24. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#23. Chico, CA Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#22. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Public Domain

#21. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Mount Vernon to Longview: 1 (#55 most common destination from Mount Vernon)- Net migration: 33 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Crestview to Longview: 0- Net migration: 36 to Crestview- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Chico to Longview: 0- Net migration: 44 to Chico- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Longview: 24 (#174 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 21 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Kennewick to Longview: 70 (#24 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 24 to Longview

Pixabay

#20. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yakima, WA Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#18. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#16. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from San Antonio to Longview: 104 (#119 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 57 to Longview- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Yakima to Longview: 24 (#37 most common destination from Yakima)- Net migration: 23 to Yakima- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Eugene to Longview: 0- Net migration: 50 to Eugene- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from St. Louis to Longview: 0- Net migration: 51 to St. Louis- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Reno to Longview: 0- Net migration: 56 to Reno

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#15. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#14. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#11. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Bremerton to Longview: 0- Net migration: 57 to Bremerton- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Walla Walla to Longview: 79 (#10 most common destination from Walla Walla)- Net migration: 19 to Longview- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Tampa to Longview: 0- Net migration: 61 to Tampa- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Phoenix to Longview: 83 (#193 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 21 to Longview- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Wenatchee to Longview: 0- Net migration: 64 to Wenatchee

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#8. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#6. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Clarksville to Longview: 0- Net migration: 72 to Clarksville- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Longview: 0- Net migration: 86 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Spokane to Longview: 24 (#98 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 97 to Spokane- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from San Diego to Longview: 57 (#203 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 77 to San Diego- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Salem to Longview: 0- Net migration: 141 to Salem

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#5. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#4. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from Bellingham to Longview: 68 (#24 most common destination from Bellingham)- Net migration: 131 to Bellingham- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Olympia to Longview: 55 (#53 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 185 to Olympia- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 298- Migration from Los Angeles to Longview: 84 (#229 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 214 to Los Angeles- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 1,009- Migration from Seattle to Longview: 300 (#80 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 709 to Seattle- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,797- Migration from Portland to Longview: 3,468 (#5 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 1,671 to Longview