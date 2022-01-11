Where people in Longview are moving to most
Where people in Longview are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Longview, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Longview between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Jacksonville to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Jacksonville
#44. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Philadelphia to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Philadelphia
#43. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Sacramento to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Sacramento
#42. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Harrisburg to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Harrisburg
#41. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Amarillo to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Amarillo
#40. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Corvallis to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Corvallis
#39. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Lawton to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Lawton
#38. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Fayetteville to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Fayetteville
#37. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Fairbanks to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Fairbanks
#36. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Ogden to Longview: 96 (#34 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 79 to Longview
#35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Detroit to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Detroit
#34. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Kansas City to Longview: 7 (#248 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 11 to Kansas City
#33. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Fresno to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Fresno
#32. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Yuma to Longview: 26 (#43 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 3 to Longview
#31. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Wichita to Longview: 41 (#75 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 18 to Longview
#30. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Champaign to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Champaign
#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Boston to Longview: 5 (#284 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 26 to Boston
#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Minneapolis to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Minneapolis
#27. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Albany to Longview: 19 (#33 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 13 to Albany
#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Denver to Longview: 30 (#239 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 3 to Denver
#25. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Longview: 1 (#55 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
- Net migration: 33 to Mount Vernon
#24. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Crestview to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Crestview
#23. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Chico to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Chico
#22. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Longview: 24 (#174 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 21 to Urban Honolulu
#21. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Kennewick to Longview: 70 (#24 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 24 to Longview
#20. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from San Antonio to Longview: 104 (#119 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 57 to Longview
#19. Yakima, WA Metro Area- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Yakima to Longview: 24 (#37 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 23 to Yakima
#18. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Eugene to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Eugene
#17. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from St. Louis to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 51 to St. Louis
#16. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Reno to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Reno
#15. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Bremerton to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Bremerton
#14. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Walla Walla to Longview: 79 (#10 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Net migration: 19 to Longview
#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Tampa to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Tampa
#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Phoenix to Longview: 83 (#193 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 21 to Longview
#11. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Wenatchee to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Wenatchee
#10. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Clarksville to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Clarksville
#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Lake Havasu City
#8. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Spokane to Longview: 24 (#98 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 97 to Spokane
#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from San Diego to Longview: 57 (#203 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 77 to San Diego
#6. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Salem to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 141 to Salem
#5. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Bellingham to Longview: 68 (#24 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 131 to Bellingham
#4. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Olympia to Longview: 55 (#53 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 185 to Olympia
#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Los Angeles to Longview: 84 (#229 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 214 to Los Angeles
#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 1,009
- Migration from Seattle to Longview: 300 (#80 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 709 to Seattle
#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,797
- Migration from Portland to Longview: 3,468 (#5 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,671 to Longview
