Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

Where people in Morristown are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morristown, TN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morristown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#48. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#46. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Cape Coral to Morristown: 9 (#175 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 1 to Cape Coral- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Dayton to Morristown: 16 (#147 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 5 to Morristown- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Fayetteville to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 13 to Fayetteville- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Lexington to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 13 to Lexington- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Muskegon to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 13 to Muskegon

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#44. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Canva

#43. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Albuquerque to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 14 to Albuquerque- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Minneapolis to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 14 to Minneapolis- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Duluth to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 17 to Duluth- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Palm Bay to Morristown: 85 (#60 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 67 to Morristown- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Evansville to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 18 to Evansville

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#39. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

tweber1// Wikimedia

#38. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#37. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 18 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Omaha to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 23 to Omaha- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Winston to Morristown: 19 (#96 most common destination from Winston)- Net migration: 4 to Winston- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Charleston to Morristown: 6 (#196 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 19 to Charleston- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Fort Wayne to Morristown: 40 (#47 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 15 to Morristown

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#35. Jackson, TN Metro Area

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#34. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Jackson to Morristown: 148 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 122 to Morristown- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Portland to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 26 to Portland- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Bowling Green to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 27 to Bowling Green- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Jacksonville to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 27 to Jacksonville- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Reading to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 27 to Reading

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Athens to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 28 to Athens- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Atlanta to Morristown: 67 (#206 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 39 to Morristown- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Syracuse to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 29 to Syracuse- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Miami to Morristown: 36 (#232 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 7 to Morristown- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Indianapolis to Morristown: 15 (#223 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 15 to Indianapolis

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#25. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

O Palsson // Flickr

#22. Charleston, WV Metro Area

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#21. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Salisbury to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 31 to Salisbury- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Chicago to Morristown: 28 (#298 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 4 to Chicago- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Huntington to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 34 to Huntington- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Charleston to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 38 to Charleston- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from The Villages to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 38 to The Villages

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#20. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#17. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Lakeland to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 46 to Lakeland- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Washington to Morristown: 15 (#309 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 33 to Washington- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Greenville to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 51 to Greenville- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Virginia Beach to Morristown: 92 (#132 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 35 to Morristown- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from New York to Morristown: 4 (#345 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 54 to New York

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#15. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#12. Asheville, NC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Memphis to Morristown: 297 (#28 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 236 to Morristown- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Pensacola to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 74 to Pensacola- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Charlotte to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 84 to Charlotte- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Asheville to Morristown: 32 (#82 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 54 to Asheville- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Nashville to Morristown: 201 (#60 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 102 to Morristown

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#10. Beckley, WV Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#7. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#6. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Pixabay

#5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Imilious // Wikicommons

#4. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

David Wilson // Flickr

#1. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Beckley to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 110 to Beckley- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Tampa to Morristown: 35 (#220 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 100 to Tampa- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from Johnson City to Morristown: 83 (#17 most common destination from Johnson City)- Net migration: 53 to Johnson City- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 169- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 169 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from Detroit to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 210 to Detroit- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 236- Migration from San Antonio to Morristown: 0- Net migration: 236 to San Antonio- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 335- Migration from Chattanooga to Morristown: 24 (#89 most common destination from Chattanooga)- Net migration: 311 to Chattanooga- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 667- Migration from Dallas to Morristown: 81 (#199 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 586 to Dallas- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 727- Migration from Kingsport to Morristown: 629 (#2 most common destination from Kingsport)- Net migration: 98 to Kingsport- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 958- Migration from Knoxville to Morristown: 999 (#4 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 41 to Morristown