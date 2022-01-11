Where people in Morristown are moving to most
#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Cape Coral to Morristown: 9 (#175 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 1 to Cape Coral
#49. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Dayton to Morristown: 16 (#147 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 5 to Morristown
#48. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Fayetteville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Fayetteville
#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Lexington to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Lexington
#46. Muskegon, MI Metro Area- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Muskegon to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Muskegon
#45. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Albuquerque to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Albuquerque
#44. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Minneapolis to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Minneapolis
#43. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Duluth to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Duluth
#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Palm Bay to Morristown: 85 (#60 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 67 to Morristown
#41. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Evansville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Evansville
#40. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Poughkeepsie
#39. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Omaha to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Omaha
#38. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Winston to Morristown: 19 (#96 most common destination from Winston)
- Net migration: 4 to Winston
#37. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Charleston to Morristown: 6 (#196 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 19 to Charleston
#36. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Morristown: 40 (#47 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 15 to Morristown
#35. Jackson, TN Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Jackson to Morristown: 148 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 122 to Morristown
#34. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Portland to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Portland
#33. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Bowling Green to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Bowling Green
#32. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Jacksonville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Jacksonville
#31. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Reading to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Reading
#30. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Athens to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Athens
#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Atlanta to Morristown: 67 (#206 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 39 to Morristown
#28. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Syracuse to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Syracuse
#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Miami to Morristown: 36 (#232 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 7 to Morristown
#26. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Indianapolis to Morristown: 15 (#223 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 15 to Indianapolis
#25. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Salisbury to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Salisbury
#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Chicago to Morristown: 28 (#298 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 4 to Chicago
#23. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Huntington to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Huntington
#22. Charleston, WV Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Charleston to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Charleston
#21. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from The Villages to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 38 to The Villages
#20. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Lakeland to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Lakeland
#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Washington to Morristown: 15 (#309 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 33 to Washington
#18. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Greenville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Greenville
#17. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Morristown: 92 (#132 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 35 to Morristown
#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from New York to Morristown: 4 (#345 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 54 to New York
#15. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Memphis to Morristown: 297 (#28 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 236 to Morristown
#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Pensacola to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 74 to Pensacola
#13. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Charlotte to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Charlotte
#12. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Asheville to Morristown: 32 (#82 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 54 to Asheville
#11. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Nashville to Morristown: 201 (#60 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 102 to Morristown
#10. Beckley, WV Metro Area- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Beckley to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 110 to Beckley
#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Tampa to Morristown: 35 (#220 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 100 to Tampa
#8. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from Johnson City to Morristown: 83 (#17 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Net migration: 53 to Johnson City
#7. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 169
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 169 to Port St. Lucie
#6. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Detroit to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 210 to Detroit
#5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 236
- Migration from San Antonio to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 236 to San Antonio
#4. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 335
- Migration from Chattanooga to Morristown: 24 (#89 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Net migration: 311 to Chattanooga
#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Dallas to Morristown: 81 (#199 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 586 to Dallas
#2. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 727
- Migration from Kingsport to Morristown: 629 (#2 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Net migration: 98 to Kingsport
#1. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 958
- Migration from Knoxville to Morristown: 999 (#4 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 41 to Morristown
