Morristown, TN

Where people in Morristown are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nI5hh_0dicPwWb00
Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

Where people in Morristown are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morristown, TN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morristown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPwWb00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Cape Coral to Morristown: 9 (#175 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 1 to Cape Coral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicPwWb00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Dayton to Morristown: 16 (#147 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 5 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicPwWb00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#48. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Fayetteville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCsvI_0dicPwWb00
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Lexington to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Lexington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0dicPwWb00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#46. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Muskegon to Morristown: 0

- Net migration: 13 to Muskegon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicPwWb00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Albuquerque to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Albuquerque
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicPwWb00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#44. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Minneapolis to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicPwWb00
Canva

#43. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Duluth to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Duluth https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicPwWb00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Palm Bay to Morristown: 85 (#60 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 67 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpsFD_0dicPwWb00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Evansville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Evansville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0dicPwWb00
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicPwWb00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#39. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Omaha to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0dicPwWb00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#38. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Winston to Morristown: 19 (#96 most common destination from Winston)
- Net migration: 4 to Winston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicPwWb00
Ken L. // Flickr

#37. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Charleston to Morristown: 6 (#196 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 19 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicPwWb00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Morristown: 40 (#47 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 15 to Morristown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WccYc_0dicPwWb00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#35. Jackson, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Jackson to Morristown: 148 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 122 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicPwWb00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#34. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Portland to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0dicPwWb00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Bowling Green to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Bowling Green https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPwWb00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Jacksonville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0dicPwWb00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Reading to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0dicPwWb00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Athens to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Athens https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPwWb00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Atlanta to Morristown: 67 (#206 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 39 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicPwWb00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Syracuse to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Syracuse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPwWb00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Miami to Morristown: 36 (#232 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 7 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPwWb00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Indianapolis to Morristown: 15 (#223 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 15 to Indianapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dicPwWb00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#25. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Salisbury to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPwWb00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Chicago to Morristown: 28 (#298 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 4 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0dicPwWb00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Huntington to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Huntington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0dicPwWb00
O Palsson // Flickr

#22. Charleston, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Charleston to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicPwWb00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#21. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from The Villages to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 38 to The Villages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicPwWb00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#20. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Lakeland to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPwWb00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Washington to Morristown: 15 (#309 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 33 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicPwWb00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Greenville to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPwWb00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#17. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Morristown: 92 (#132 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 35 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPwWb00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from New York to Morristown: 4 (#345 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 54 to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicPwWb00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#15. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Memphis to Morristown: 297 (#28 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 236 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPwWb00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Pensacola to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 74 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPwWb00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Charlotte to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicPwWb00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#12. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Asheville to Morristown: 32 (#82 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 54 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPwWb00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Nashville to Morristown: 201 (#60 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 102 to Morristown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0dicPwWb00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#10. Beckley, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Beckley to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 110 to Beckley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPwWb00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Tampa to Morristown: 35 (#220 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 100 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z0hK_0dicPwWb00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from Johnson City to Morristown: 83 (#17 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Net migration: 53 to Johnson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicPwWb00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#7. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 169
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 169 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPwWb00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#6. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Detroit to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 210 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicPwWb00
Pixabay

#5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 236
- Migration from San Antonio to Morristown: 0
- Net migration: 236 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dicPwWb00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#4. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 335
- Migration from Chattanooga to Morristown: 24 (#89 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Net migration: 311 to Chattanooga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPwWb00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Dallas to Morristown: 81 (#199 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 586 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0dicPwWb00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 727
- Migration from Kingsport to Morristown: 629 (#2 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Net migration: 98 to Kingsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicPwWb00
David Wilson // Flickr

#1. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 958
- Migration from Knoxville to Morristown: 999 (#4 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 41 to Morristown

