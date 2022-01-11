Where people in Monroe, Michigan are moving to most
Where people in Monroe, Michigan are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Monroe, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Monroe, Michigan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#47. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Monroe: 5 (#112 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 5 to Fort Wayne
#46. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Washington to Monroe: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 21 to Monroe
#45. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Louisville/Jefferson County
#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from New Orleans to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 15 to New Orleans
#43. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Spokane to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Spokane
#42. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Tucson to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Tucson
#41. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Battle Creek to Monroe: 11 (#48 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Net migration: 5 to Battle Creek
#40. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Rochester to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Rochester
#39. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pensacola to Monroe: 9 (#167 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 8 to Pensacola
#38. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Jacksonville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville
#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Denver to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Denver
#36. Saginaw, MI Metro Area- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Saginaw to Monroe: 5 (#61 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Net migration: 14 to Saginaw
#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Phoenix to Monroe: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix
#34. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from San Francisco to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 21 to San Francisco
#33. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Columbus to Monroe: 38 (#159 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 16 to Monroe
#32. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Akron to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Akron
#31. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Sierra Vista
#30. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Cincinnati to Monroe: 19 (#192 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 7 to Cincinnati
#29. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from New York to Monroe: 16 (#315 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 11 to New York
#28. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Erie to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Erie
#27. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Lakeland to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Lakeland
#26. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Dayton to Monroe: 82 (#59 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 53 to Monroe
#25. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Greenville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Greenville
#24. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Las Vegas to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Las Vegas
#23. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from The Villages to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 30 to The Villages
#22. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Nashville to Monroe: 78 (#111 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 47 to Monroe
#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from San Antonio to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 31 to San Antonio
#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from North Port to Monroe: 30 (#127 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 6 to North Port
#19. Flint, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Flint to Monroe: 46 (#50 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 5 to Monroe
#18. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Asheville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Asheville
#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Philadelphia to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Philadelphia
#16. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Madison to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Madison
#15. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Lansing to Monroe: 30 (#71 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 37 to Lansing
#14. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Cape Coral to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Cape Coral
#13. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Knoxville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Knoxville
#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Tampa to Monroe: 7 (#303 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 72 to Tampa
#11. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Syracuse to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 87 to Syracuse
#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Monroe: 31 (#59 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 67 to Kalamazoo
#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Atlanta to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Atlanta
#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Chicago to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 111 to Chicago
#7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Orlando to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 126 to Orlando
#6. Muskegon, MI Metro Area- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Muskegon to Monroe: 4 (#59 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Net migration: 172 to Muskegon
#5. Jackson, MI Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Jackson to Monroe: 32 (#29 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 168 to Jackson
#4. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 241
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Monroe: 33 (#108 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 208 to Grand Rapids
#3. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 486
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Monroe: 450 (#13 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 36 to Ann Arbor
#2. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 1,451
- Migration from Toledo to Monroe: 1,260 (#3 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 191 to Toledo
#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 1,682
- Migration from Detroit to Monroe: 2,322 (#8 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 640 to Monroe
