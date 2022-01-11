ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Where people in Monroe, Michigan are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAgdF_0dicPvds00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Monroe, Michigan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Monroe, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Monroe, Michigan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Monroe, Michigan metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicPvds00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Monroe: 5 (#112 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 5 to Fort Wayne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPvds00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#46. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Washington to Monroe: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 21 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicPvds00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#45. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicPvds00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from New Orleans to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 15 to New Orleans https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicPvds00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#43. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Spokane to Monroe: 0

- Net migration: 16 to Spokane

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Monroe, Michigan that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPvds00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#42. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Tucson to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Tucson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1Yit_0dicPvds00
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Battle Creek to Monroe: 11 (#48 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Net migration: 5 to Battle Creek https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicPvds00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Rochester to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPvds00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pensacola to Monroe: 9 (#167 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 8 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPvds00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Jacksonville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville

You may also like: Closest national parks to Monroe, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPvds00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Denver to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syuFp_0dicPvds00
Dhacim // Wikicommons

#36. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Saginaw to Monroe: 5 (#61 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Net migration: 14 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPvds00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Phoenix to Monroe: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPvds00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#34. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from San Francisco to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 21 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPvds00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Columbus to Monroe: 38 (#159 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 16 to Monroe

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Monroe, Michigan metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicPvds00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#32. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Akron to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Akron https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicPvds00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#31. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicPvds00
Canva

#30. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Cincinnati to Monroe: 19 (#192 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 7 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPvds00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#29. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from New York to Monroe: 16 (#315 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 11 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicPvds00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Erie to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Erie

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Monroe, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicPvds00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#27. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Lakeland to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicPvds00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Dayton to Monroe: 82 (#59 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 53 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicPvds00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Greenville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPvds00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#24. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Las Vegas to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicPvds00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#23. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from The Villages to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 30 to The Villages

You may also like: Metros where people in Monroe, Michigan are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPvds00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Nashville to Monroe: 78 (#111 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 47 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicPvds00
Pixabay

#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from San Antonio to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 31 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPvds00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from North Port to Monroe: 30 (#127 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 6 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0dicPvds00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#19. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Flint to Monroe: 46 (#50 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 5 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicPvds00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#18. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Asheville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Asheville

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Monroe, Michigan metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPvds00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Philadelphia to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicPvds00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Madison to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicPvds00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Lansing to Monroe: 30 (#71 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 37 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPvds00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#14. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Cape Coral to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicPvds00
David Wilson // Flickr

#13. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Knoxville to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Knoxville

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Monroe, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPvds00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Tampa to Monroe: 7 (#303 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 72 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicPvds00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Syracuse to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 87 to Syracuse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicPvds00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Monroe: 31 (#59 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 67 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPvds00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Atlanta to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPvds00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Chicago to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 111 to Chicago

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Monroe, Michigan metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPvds00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Orlando to Monroe: 0
- Net migration: 126 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0dicPvds00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#6. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Muskegon to Monroe: 4 (#59 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Net migration: 172 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0dicPvds00
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Jackson to Monroe: 32 (#29 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 168 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicPvds00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 241
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Monroe: 33 (#108 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 208 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicPvds00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 486
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Monroe: 450 (#13 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 36 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicPvds00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#2. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 1,451
- Migration from Toledo to Monroe: 1,260 (#3 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 191 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPvds00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 1,682
- Migration from Detroit to Monroe: 2,322 (#8 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 640 to Monroe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Erie, MI
Monroe, MI
Government
City
Monroe, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Akron, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Jackson, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Flint, MI
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Cincinnati#The U S Census Bureau#La Metro Area Migration#Spokane Spokane Valley#Wa#Tucson Quibik
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy