Where people in Monroe, Michigan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Monroe, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Monroe, Michigan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#47. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

#46. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#45. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

#43. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Fort Wayne to Monroe: 5 (#112 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 5 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Washington to Monroe: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 21 to Monroe- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 15 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from New Orleans to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 15 to New Orleans- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Spokane to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 16 to Spokane

#42. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

#41. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

#40. Rochester, NY Metro Area

#39. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

#38. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Tucson to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 16 to Tucson- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Battle Creek to Monroe: 11 (#48 most common destination from Battle Creek)- Net migration: 5 to Battle Creek- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Rochester to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 17 to Rochester- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Pensacola to Monroe: 9 (#167 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 8 to Pensacola- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Jacksonville to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville

#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#36. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#34. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#33. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Denver to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 19 to Denver- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Saginaw to Monroe: 5 (#61 most common destination from Saginaw)- Net migration: 14 to Saginaw- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Phoenix to Monroe: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from San Francisco to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 21 to San Francisco- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Columbus to Monroe: 38 (#159 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 16 to Monroe

#32. Akron, OH Metro Area

#31. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

#30. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#29. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#28. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Akron to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 24 to Akron- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Sierra Vista to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 26 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Cincinnati to Monroe: 19 (#192 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 7 to Cincinnati- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from New York to Monroe: 16 (#315 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 11 to New York- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Erie to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 28 to Erie

#27. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

#26. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

#25. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

#24. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#23. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Lakeland to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 28 to Lakeland- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Dayton to Monroe: 82 (#59 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 53 to Monroe- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Greenville to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 29 to Greenville- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Las Vegas to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 29 to Las Vegas- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from The Villages to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 30 to The Villages

#22. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#19. Flint, MI Metro Area

#18. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Nashville to Monroe: 78 (#111 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 47 to Monroe- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from San Antonio to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 31 to San Antonio- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from North Port to Monroe: 30 (#127 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 6 to North Port- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Flint to Monroe: 46 (#50 most common destination from Flint)- Net migration: 5 to Monroe- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Asheville to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 49 to Asheville

#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#16. Madison, WI Metro Area

#15. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

#14. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#13. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Philadelphia to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 55 to Philadelphia- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Madison to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 67 to Madison- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Lansing to Monroe: 30 (#71 most common destination from Lansing)- Net migration: 37 to Lansing- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Cape Coral to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 69 to Cape Coral- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Knoxville to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 70 to Knoxville

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#11. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Tampa to Monroe: 7 (#303 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 72 to Tampa- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Syracuse to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 87 to Syracuse- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Kalamazoo to Monroe: 31 (#59 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 67 to Kalamazoo- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Atlanta to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 100 to Atlanta- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Chicago to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 111 to Chicago

#7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#6. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

#5. Jackson, MI Metro Area

#4. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#3. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

#2. Toledo, OH Metro Area

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Orlando to Monroe: 0- Net migration: 126 to Orlando- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 176- Migration from Muskegon to Monroe: 4 (#59 most common destination from Muskegon)- Net migration: 172 to Muskegon- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 200- Migration from Jackson to Monroe: 32 (#29 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 168 to Jackson- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 241- Migration from Grand Rapids to Monroe: 33 (#108 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 208 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 486- Migration from Ann Arbor to Monroe: 450 (#13 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 36 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 1,451- Migration from Toledo to Monroe: 1,260 (#3 most common destination from Toledo)- Net migration: 191 to Toledo- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 1,682- Migration from Detroit to Monroe: 2,322 (#8 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 640 to Monroe