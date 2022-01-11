Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Muncie are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Muncie, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Muncie between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#49. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#48. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#47. Madera, CA Metro Area

#46. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Cape Coral to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 10 to Cape Coral- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Minneapolis to Muncie: 14 (#250 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 4 to Muncie- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Cleveland to Muncie: 76 (#105 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 66 to Muncie- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Madera to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 11 to Madera- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Miami to Muncie: 21 (#265 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 10 to Muncie

#45. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#44. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

#43. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#41. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from St. Louis to Muncie: 91 (#130 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 79 to Muncie- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Pensacola to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 13 to Pensacola- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Virginia Beach to Muncie: 13 (#249 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 0 to Muncie- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Tampa to Muncie: 20 (#262 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 5 to Muncie- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Sebastian to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 16 to Sebastian

#40. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#39. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

#38. Peoria, IL Metro Area

#37. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#36. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Las Vegas to Muncie: 16 (#240 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 0 to Muncie- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Lancaster to Muncie: 94 (#33 most common destination from Lancaster)- Net migration: 76 to Muncie- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Peoria to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 19 to Peoria- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Kansas City to Muncie: 51 (#146 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 32 to Muncie- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Ames to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 20 to Ames

#35. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

#34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#32. Springfield, MA Metro Area

#31. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Deltona to Muncie: 12 (#145 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 8 to Deltona- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Orlando to Muncie: 47 (#167 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 22 to Muncie- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Providence to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 26 to Providence- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Springfield to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 29 to Springfield- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Palm Bay to Muncie: 10 (#169 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 20 to Palm Bay

#30. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

#28. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#26. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Terre Haute to Muncie: 30 (#31 most common destination from Terre Haute)- Net migration: 0 to Muncie- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from South Bend to Muncie: 244 (#14 most common destination from South Bend)- Net migration: 213 to Muncie- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Youngstown to Muncie: 52 (#48 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 17 to Muncie- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Washington to Muncie: 62 (#246 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 26 to Muncie- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Kalamazoo to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 38 to Kalamazoo

#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#24. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#22. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

#21. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Portland to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 38 to Portland- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Muncie: 38 (#122 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 7 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Denver to Muncie: 50 (#199 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 3 to Muncie- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Hinesville to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 52 to Hinesville- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Baton Rouge to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 56 to Baton Rouge

#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#18. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Detroit to Muncie: 28 (#208 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 28 to Detroit- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Phoenix to Muncie: 29 (#278 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 34 to Phoenix- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Grand Rapids to Muncie: 22 (#133 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 42 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Houston to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 65 to Houston- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Dallas to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 66 to Dallas

#15. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

#14. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

#13. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

#12. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#11. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Bloomington to Muncie: 33 (#54 most common destination from Bloomington)- Net migration: 33 to Bloomington- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 67 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Michigan City to Muncie: 17 (#39 most common destination from Michigan City)- Net migration: 50 to Michigan City- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Nashville to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 78 to Nashville- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Evansville to Muncie: 72 (#27 most common destination from Evansville)- Net migration: 10 to Evansville

#10. Erie, PA Metro Area

#9. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#7. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#5. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

#4. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#2. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Erie to Muncie: 0- Net migration: 103 to Erie- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Cincinnati to Muncie: 236 (#55 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 131 to Muncie- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Los Angeles to Muncie: 32 (#288 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 109 to Los Angeles- Migration to Kokomo in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from Kokomo to Muncie: 121 (#6 most common destination from Kokomo)- Net migration: 30 to Kokomo- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Atlanta to Muncie: 41 (#255 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 124 to Atlanta- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Fort Wayne to Muncie: 675 (#2 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 507 to Muncie- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from Lafayette to Muncie: 91 (#29 most common destination from Lafayette)- Net migration: 105 to Lafayette- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 364- Migration from Chicago to Muncie: 720 (#78 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 356 to Muncie- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 653- Migration from Elkhart to Muncie: 136 (#14 most common destination from Elkhart)- Net migration: 517 to Elkhart- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 2,101- Migration from Indianapolis to Muncie: 3,546 (#3 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 1,445 to Muncie