ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Where people in Muncie are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicPul900
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Muncie are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Muncie, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Muncie between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Metros where people in Muncie are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPul900
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Cape Coral to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicPul900
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#49. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Minneapolis to Muncie: 14 (#250 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 4 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicPul900
Canva

#48. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Cleveland to Muncie: 76 (#105 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 66 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0dicPul900
Public Domain

#47. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Madera to Muncie: 0

- Net migration: 11 to Madera https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPul900
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Miami to Muncie: 21 (#265 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 10 to Muncie

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Muncie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPul900
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from St. Louis to Muncie: 91 (#130 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 79 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPul900
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Pensacola to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPul900
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#43. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Muncie: 13 (#249 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 0 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPul900
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Tampa to Muncie: 20 (#262 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 5 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVkVW_0dicPul900
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#41. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Sebastian to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Sebastian

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Muncie metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPul900
randy andy // Shutterstock

#40. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Las Vegas to Muncie: 16 (#240 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 0 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0dicPul900
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Lancaster to Muncie: 94 (#33 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 76 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibv2v_0dicPul900
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#38. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Peoria to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Peoria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPul900
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#37. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Kansas City to Muncie: 51 (#146 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 32 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dicPul900
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Ames to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Ames

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Muncie metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicPul900
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#35. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Deltona to Muncie: 12 (#145 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 8 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPul900
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Orlando to Muncie: 47 (#167 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 22 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicPul900
spablab // Flickr

#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Providence to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicPul900
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Springfield to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicPul900
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#31. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Palm Bay to Muncie: 10 (#169 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 20 to Palm Bay

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Muncie metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0dicPul900
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#30. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Terre Haute to Muncie: 30 (#31 most common destination from Terre Haute)
- Net migration: 0 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UigZu_0dicPul900
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from South Bend to Muncie: 244 (#14 most common destination from South Bend)
- Net migration: 213 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicPul900
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Youngstown to Muncie: 52 (#48 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 17 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPul900
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Washington to Muncie: 62 (#246 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 26 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicPul900
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#26. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Kalamazoo

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Muncie that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPul900
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Portland to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicPul900
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#24. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Muncie: 38 (#122 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 7 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPul900
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Denver to Muncie: 50 (#199 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 3 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1VcM_0dicPul900
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#22. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Hinesville to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Hinesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0dicPul900
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#21. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Baton Rouge

You may also like: Closest national parks to Muncie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPul900
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Detroit to Muncie: 28 (#208 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 28 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPul900
DPPed// Wikimedia

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Phoenix to Muncie: 29 (#278 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 34 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicPul900
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Muncie: 22 (#133 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 42 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPul900
skeeze // Pixabay

#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Houston to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPul900
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Dallas to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 66 to Dallas

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Muncie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dicPul900
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Bloomington to Muncie: 33 (#54 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Net migration: 33 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicPul900
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#14. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CawGl_0dicPul900
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Michigan City to Muncie: 17 (#39 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Net migration: 50 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPul900
f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Nashville to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpsFD_0dicPul900
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Evansville to Muncie: 72 (#27 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 10 to Evansville

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Muncie metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicPul900
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Erie to Muncie: 0
- Net migration: 103 to Erie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicPul900
Canva

#9. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Cincinnati to Muncie: 236 (#55 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 131 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPul900
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Los Angeles to Muncie: 32 (#288 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 109 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0dicPul900
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Kokomo in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Kokomo to Muncie: 121 (#6 most common destination from Kokomo)
- Net migration: 30 to Kokomo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPul900
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Atlanta to Muncie: 41 (#255 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 124 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicPul900
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Muncie: 675 (#2 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 507 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0dicPul900
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from Lafayette to Muncie: 91 (#29 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Net migration: 105 to Lafayette https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPul900
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 364
- Migration from Chicago to Muncie: 720 (#78 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 356 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwFDS_0dicPul900
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 653
- Migration from Elkhart to Muncie: 136 (#14 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Net migration: 517 to Elkhart https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPul900
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 2,101
- Migration from Indianapolis to Muncie: 3,546 (#3 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 1,445 to Muncie

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Atlanta, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Evansville, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
City
Denver, IN
City
Nashville, IN
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Cincinnati#Dallas#Vancouver#Wikimedia Commons#The U S Census Bureau#Cleveland Elyria#Muncie Public Domain#Muncie Blankfaze
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy