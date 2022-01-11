ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Madison are moving to most

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Where people in Madison are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Madison, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Madison between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0dicPszh00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#50. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Waterloo to Madison: 134 (#14 most common destination from Waterloo)
- Net migration: 32 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0dicPszh00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#49. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from St. Cloud to Madison: 29 (#36 most common destination from St. Cloud)
- Net migration: 74 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPY1f_0dicPszh00
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#48. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Sheboygan to Madison: 356 (#2 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Net migration: 250 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPszh00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#47. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Cape Coral to Madison: 19 (#141 most common destination from Cape Coral)

- Net migration: 98 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0dicPszh00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Madison: 66 (#40 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

- Net migration: 52 to Hilton Head Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicPszh00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Madison: 178 (#33 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

- Net migration: 60 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPszh00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#44. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Orlando to Madison: 32 (#194 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 88 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicPszh00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#43. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Madison: 0
- Net migration: 121 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0dicPszh00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Iowa City to Madison: 200 (#15 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 71 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicPszh00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#41. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Boulder to Madison: 104 (#34 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 27 to Boulder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPszh00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#40. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from San Francisco to Madison: 257 (#77 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 126 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0jzI_0dicPszh00
Dirk// Wikimedia

#39. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Dubuque to Madison: 69 (#10 most common destination from Dubuque)
- Net migration: 66 to Dubuque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPszh00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Atlanta to Madison: 155 (#151 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 12 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPszh00
skeeze // Pixabay

#37. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Houston to Madison: 158 (#134 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 13 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicPszh00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Madison: 50 (#67 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 103 to Ann Arbor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPszh00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#35. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Jacksonville to Madison: 57 (#139 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 97 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0dicPszh00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Racine, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Racine to Madison: 259 (#4 most common destination from Racine)
- Net migration: 101 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd98j_0dicPszh00
Davumaya//wikimedia

#33. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Madison: 421 (#6 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 259 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dicPszh00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Appleton to Madison: 494 (#4 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 329 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHV57_0dicPszh00
Kim Schuster // Flickr

#31. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Rochester to Madison: 72 (#22 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 96 to Rochester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPszh00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Indianapolis to Madison: 121 (#87 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 47 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPszh00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Tampa to Madison: 15 (#280 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 160 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPszh00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from Dallas to Madison: 149 (#152 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 30 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPszh00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#27. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Riverside to Madison: 342 (#69 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 137 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPszh00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#26. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Portland to Madison: 226 (#61 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 9 to Madison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0dicPszh00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Wausau to Madison: 598 (#1 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 376 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPszh00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 233
- Migration from Phoenix to Madison: 163 (#121 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 70 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicPszh00
Canva

#23. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 258
- Migration from Duluth to Madison: 231 (#4 most common destination from Duluth)
- Net migration: 27 to Duluth https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPszh00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 284
- Migration from Philadelphia to Madison: 134 (#141 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 150 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0dicPszh00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Madison: 226 (#4 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 77 to Fond du Lac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicPszh00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#20. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Fort Collins to Madison: 58 (#64 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 259 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicPszh00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#19. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 333
- Migration from Baltimore to Madison: 55 (#165 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 278 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPszh00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 373
- Migration from Los Angeles to Madison: 423 (#96 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 50 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPszh00
Public Domain

#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 400
- Migration from Seattle to Madison: 257 (#90 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 143 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPszh00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 404
- Migration from Boston to Madison: 355 (#69 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 49 to Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPszh00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 418
- Migration from Washington to Madison: 366 (#123 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 52 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPszh00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#14. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 437
- Migration from San Diego to Madison: 82 (#178 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 355 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicPszh00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#13. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 442
- Migration from Harrisburg to Madison: 0
- Net migration: 442 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPszh00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 463
- Migration from Denver to Madison: 210 (#87 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 253 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPszh00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 466
- Migration from San Jose to Madison: 167 (#61 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 299 to San Jose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0dicPszh00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#10. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 540
- Migration from Green Bay to Madison: 926 (#3 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 386 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPszh00
Pixabay

#9. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 560
- Migration from Austin to Madison: 107 (#104 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 453 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPszh00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 697
- Migration from New York to Madison: 736 (#102 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 39 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0dicPszh00
Creative Commons

#7. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 753
- Migration from Oshkosh to Madison: 514 (#5 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 239 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0dicPszh00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 799
- Migration from Eau Claire to Madison: 496 (#2 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 303 to Eau Claire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicPszh00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 939
- Migration from La Crosse to Madison: 486 (#2 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 453 to La Crosse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBnV_0dicPszh00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 1,169
- Migration from Janesville to Madison: 1,147 (#1 most common destination from Janesville)
- Net migration: 22 to Janesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicPszh00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 1,211
- Migration from Minneapolis to Madison: 1,962 (#8 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 751 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPszh00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,926
- Migration from Chicago to Madison: 3,258 (#23 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,332 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicPszh00
Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 2,816
- Migration from Milwaukee to Madison: 3,916 (#2 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 1,100 to Madison

