Where people in Madison are moving to most
Where people in Madison are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Madison, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Madison between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Waterloo to Madison: 134 (#14 most common destination from Waterloo)
- Net migration: 32 to Madison
#49. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from St. Cloud to Madison: 29 (#36 most common destination from St. Cloud)
- Net migration: 74 to St. Cloud
#48. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Sheboygan to Madison: 356 (#2 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Net migration: 250 to Madison
#47. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Cape Coral to Madison: 19 (#141 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 98 to Cape Coral
#46. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Madison: 66 (#40 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Net migration: 52 to Hilton Head Island
#45. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Madison: 178 (#33 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 60 to Madison
#44. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Orlando to Madison: 32 (#194 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 88 to Orlando
#43. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Madison: 0
- Net migration: 121 to Lake Havasu City
#42. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Iowa City to Madison: 200 (#15 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 71 to Madison
#41. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Boulder to Madison: 104 (#34 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 27 to Boulder
#40. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from San Francisco to Madison: 257 (#77 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 126 to Madison
#39. Dubuque, IA Metro Area- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Dubuque to Madison: 69 (#10 most common destination from Dubuque)
- Net migration: 66 to Dubuque
#38. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Atlanta to Madison: 155 (#151 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 12 to Madison
#37. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Houston to Madison: 158 (#134 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 13 to Madison
#36. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Madison: 50 (#67 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 103 to Ann Arbor
#35. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Jacksonville to Madison: 57 (#139 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 97 to Jacksonville
#34. Racine, WI Metro Area- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Racine to Madison: 259 (#4 most common destination from Racine)
- Net migration: 101 to Madison
#33. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Madison: 421 (#6 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 259 to Madison
#32. Appleton, WI Metro Area- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Appleton to Madison: 494 (#4 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 329 to Madison
#31. Rochester, MN Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Rochester to Madison: 72 (#22 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 96 to Rochester
#30. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Indianapolis to Madison: 121 (#87 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 47 to Indianapolis
#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Tampa to Madison: 15 (#280 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 160 to Tampa
#28. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from Dallas to Madison: 149 (#152 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 30 to Dallas
#27. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Riverside to Madison: 342 (#69 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 137 to Madison
#26. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Portland to Madison: 226 (#61 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 9 to Madison
#25. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Wausau to Madison: 598 (#1 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 376 to Madison
#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 233
- Migration from Phoenix to Madison: 163 (#121 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 70 to Phoenix
#23. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 258
- Migration from Duluth to Madison: 231 (#4 most common destination from Duluth)
- Net migration: 27 to Duluth
#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 284
- Migration from Philadelphia to Madison: 134 (#141 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 150 to Philadelphia
#21. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Madison: 226 (#4 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 77 to Fond du Lac
#20. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Fort Collins to Madison: 58 (#64 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 259 to Fort Collins
#19. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 333
- Migration from Baltimore to Madison: 55 (#165 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 278 to Baltimore
#18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 373
- Migration from Los Angeles to Madison: 423 (#96 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 50 to Madison
#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 400
- Migration from Seattle to Madison: 257 (#90 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 143 to Seattle
#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 404
- Migration from Boston to Madison: 355 (#69 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 49 to Boston
#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 418
- Migration from Washington to Madison: 366 (#123 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 52 to Washington
#14. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 437
- Migration from San Diego to Madison: 82 (#178 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 355 to San Diego
#13. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 442
- Migration from Harrisburg to Madison: 0
- Net migration: 442 to Harrisburg
#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 463
- Migration from Denver to Madison: 210 (#87 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 253 to Denver
#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 466
- Migration from San Jose to Madison: 167 (#61 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 299 to San Jose
#10. Green Bay, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 540
- Migration from Green Bay to Madison: 926 (#3 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 386 to Madison
#9. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 560
- Migration from Austin to Madison: 107 (#104 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 453 to Austin
#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 697
- Migration from New York to Madison: 736 (#102 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 39 to Madison
#7. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 753
- Migration from Oshkosh to Madison: 514 (#5 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 239 to Oshkosh
#6. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 799
- Migration from Eau Claire to Madison: 496 (#2 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 303 to Eau Claire
#5. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 939
- Migration from La Crosse to Madison: 486 (#2 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 453 to La Crosse
#4. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 1,169
- Migration from Janesville to Madison: 1,147 (#1 most common destination from Janesville)
- Net migration: 22 to Janesville
#3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 1,211
- Migration from Minneapolis to Madison: 1,962 (#8 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 751 to Madison
#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,926
- Migration from Chicago to Madison: 3,258 (#23 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,332 to Madison
#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 2,816
- Migration from Milwaukee to Madison: 3,916 (#2 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 1,100 to Madison
