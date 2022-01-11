Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Where people in Madison are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Madison, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Madison between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

David Wilson // Wikimedia

#50. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#49. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#48. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#47. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Waterloo to Madison: 134 (#14 most common destination from Waterloo)- Net migration: 32 to Madison- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from St. Cloud to Madison: 29 (#36 most common destination from St. Cloud)- Net migration: 74 to St. Cloud- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Sheboygan to Madison: 356 (#2 most common destination from Sheboygan)- Net migration: 250 to Madison- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Cape Coral to Madison: 19 (#141 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 98 to Cape Coral- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Madison: 66 (#40 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)- Net migration: 52 to Hilton Head Island

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#44. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#43. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#41. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Grand Rapids to Madison: 178 (#33 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 60 to Madison- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Orlando to Madison: 32 (#194 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 88 to Orlando- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Madison: 0- Net migration: 121 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Iowa City to Madison: 200 (#15 most common destination from Iowa City)- Net migration: 71 to Madison- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from Boulder to Madison: 104 (#34 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 27 to Boulder

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#40. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Dirk// Wikimedia

#39. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#37. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from San Francisco to Madison: 257 (#77 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 126 to Madison- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Dubuque to Madison: 69 (#10 most common destination from Dubuque)- Net migration: 66 to Dubuque- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Atlanta to Madison: 155 (#151 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 12 to Madison- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Houston to Madison: 158 (#134 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 13 to Madison- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Ann Arbor to Madison: 50 (#67 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 103 to Ann Arbor

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#35. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Racine, WI Metro Area

Davumaya//wikimedia

#33. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Appleton, WI Metro Area

Kim Schuster // Flickr

#31. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Jacksonville to Madison: 57 (#139 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 97 to Jacksonville- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Racine to Madison: 259 (#4 most common destination from Racine)- Net migration: 101 to Madison- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Madison: 421 (#6 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)- Net migration: 259 to Madison- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Appleton to Madison: 494 (#4 most common destination from Appleton)- Net migration: 329 to Madison- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Rochester to Madison: 72 (#22 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 96 to Rochester

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#27. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#26. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Indianapolis to Madison: 121 (#87 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 47 to Indianapolis- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 175- Migration from Tampa to Madison: 15 (#280 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 160 to Tampa- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 179- Migration from Dallas to Madison: 149 (#152 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 30 to Dallas- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 205- Migration from Riverside to Madison: 342 (#69 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 137 to Madison- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 217- Migration from Portland to Madison: 226 (#61 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 9 to Madison

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Canva

#23. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Wausau to Madison: 598 (#1 most common destination from Wausau)- Net migration: 376 to Madison- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 233- Migration from Phoenix to Madison: 163 (#121 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 70 to Phoenix- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 258- Migration from Duluth to Madison: 231 (#4 most common destination from Duluth)- Net migration: 27 to Duluth- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 284- Migration from Philadelphia to Madison: 134 (#141 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 150 to Philadelphia- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 303- Migration from Fond du Lac to Madison: 226 (#4 most common destination from Fond du Lac)- Net migration: 77 to Fond du Lac

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#20. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#19. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 317- Migration from Fort Collins to Madison: 58 (#64 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 259 to Fort Collins- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 333- Migration from Baltimore to Madison: 55 (#165 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 278 to Baltimore- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 373- Migration from Los Angeles to Madison: 423 (#96 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 50 to Madison- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 400- Migration from Seattle to Madison: 257 (#90 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 143 to Seattle- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 404- Migration from Boston to Madison: 355 (#69 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 49 to Boston

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#14. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#13. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 418- Migration from Washington to Madison: 366 (#123 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 52 to Washington- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 437- Migration from San Diego to Madison: 82 (#178 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 355 to San Diego- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 442- Migration from Harrisburg to Madison: 0- Net migration: 442 to Harrisburg- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 463- Migration from Denver to Madison: 210 (#87 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 253 to Denver- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 466- Migration from San Jose to Madison: 167 (#61 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 299 to San Jose

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#10. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

Pixabay

#9. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Creative Commons

#7. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 540- Migration from Green Bay to Madison: 926 (#3 most common destination from Green Bay)- Net migration: 386 to Madison- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 560- Migration from Austin to Madison: 107 (#104 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 453 to Austin- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 697- Migration from New York to Madison: 736 (#102 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 39 to Madison- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 753- Migration from Oshkosh to Madison: 514 (#5 most common destination from Oshkosh)- Net migration: 239 to Oshkosh- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 799- Migration from Eau Claire to Madison: 496 (#2 most common destination from Eau Claire)- Net migration: 303 to Eau Claire

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 939- Migration from La Crosse to Madison: 486 (#2 most common destination from La Crosse)- Net migration: 453 to La Crosse- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 1,169- Migration from Janesville to Madison: 1,147 (#1 most common destination from Janesville)- Net migration: 22 to Janesville- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 1,211- Migration from Minneapolis to Madison: 1,962 (#8 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 751 to Madison- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,926- Migration from Chicago to Madison: 3,258 (#23 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 1,332 to Madison- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 2,816- Migration from Milwaukee to Madison: 3,916 (#2 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 1,100 to Madison

