Where people in Longview, Texas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Longview, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Longview, Texas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#49. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

#48. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

#47. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

#46. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from North Port to Longview: 49 (#95 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 26 to Longview- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Chattanooga to Longview: 0- Net migration: 25 to Chattanooga- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Tulsa to Longview: 44 (#82 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 19 to Longview- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Fayetteville to Longview: 9 (#136 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 17 to Fayetteville- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Buffalo to Longview: 0- Net migration: 29 to Buffalo

#45. Reno, NV Metro Area

#44. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

#43. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

#42. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#41. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Reno to Longview: 0- Net migration: 31 to Reno- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Grand Junction to Longview: 0- Net migration: 32 to Grand Junction- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Houma to Longview: 0- Net migration: 35 to Houma- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Colorado Springs to Longview: 18 (#210 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 18 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Seattle to Longview: 21 (#255 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 15 to Seattle

#40. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#39. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area

#37. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Jacksonville to Longview: 63 (#133 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 25 to Longview- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Kingsport to Longview: 0- Net migration: 38 to Kingsport- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Abilene to Longview: 45 (#40 most common destination from Abilene)- Net migration: 4 to Longview- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from El Paso to Longview: 153 (#59 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 110 to Longview- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Chicago to Longview: 79 (#232 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 35 to Longview

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#34. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#33. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#32. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#31. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Charlotte to Longview: 3 (#269 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 43 to Charlotte- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Kansas City to Longview: 4 (#256 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 56 to Kansas City- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Cleveland to Longview: 0- Net migration: 61 to Cleveland- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Los Angeles to Longview: 116 (#197 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 45 to Longview- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Washington to Longview: 44 (#266 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 28 to Washington

#30. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#29. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#28. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#27. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#26. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Atlanta to Longview: 0- Net migration: 80 to Atlanta- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Denver to Longview: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 67 to Denver- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Detroit to Longview: 26 (#213 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 62 to Detroit- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Oklahoma City to Longview: 50 (#111 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 38 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Texarkana to Longview: 261 (#5 most common destination from Texarkana)- Net migration: 173 to Longview

#25. Greeley, CO Metro Area

#24. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#23. Victoria, TX Metro Area

#22. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Greeley to Longview: 0- Net migration: 107 to Greeley- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Jacksonville to Longview: 0- Net migration: 109 to Jacksonville- Migration to Victoria in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Victoria to Longview: 9 (#32 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 100 to Victoria- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Gulfport to Longview: 4 (#157 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 107 to Gulfport- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Tucson to Longview: 0- Net migration: 113 to Tucson

#20. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

#19. Jackson, MS Metro Area

#18. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#17. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

#16. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Lubbock to Longview: 49 (#51 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 71 to Lubbock- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Jackson to Longview: 9 (#122 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 112 to Jackson- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from Riverside to Longview: 0- Net migration: 131 to Riverside- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Corpus Christi to Longview: 75 (#38 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Net migration: 68 to Corpus Christi- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Wichita Falls to Longview: 8 (#88 most common destination from Wichita Falls)- Net migration: 137 to Wichita Falls

#15. Springfield, MO Metro Area

#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#13. Waco, TX Metro Area

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#11. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 148- Migration from Springfield to Longview: 0- Net migration: 148 to Springfield- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from Killeen to Longview: 154 (#46 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 10 to Killeen- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 172- Migration from Waco to Longview: 219 (#8 most common destination from Waco)- Net migration: 47 to Longview- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 217- Migration from San Diego to Longview: 6 (#304 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 211 to San Diego- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from College Station to Longview: 274 (#8 most common destination from College Station)- Net migration: 46 to Longview

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#9. Midland, TX Metro Area

#8. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#7. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

#6. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

#5. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#2. Tyler, TX Metro Area

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 230- Migration from Indianapolis to Longview: 54 (#146 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 176 to Indianapolis- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 237- Migration from Midland to Longview: 129 (#13 most common destination from Midland)- Net migration: 108 to Midland- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 277- Migration from Austin to Longview: 635 (#24 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 358 to Longview- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 283- Migration from Shreveport to Longview: 304 (#9 most common destination from Shreveport)- Net migration: 21 to Longview- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 318- Migration from Greenville to Longview: 0- Net migration: 318 to Greenville- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 414- Migration from Beaumont to Longview: 207 (#11 most common destination from Beaumont)- Net migration: 207 to Beaumont- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 606- Migration from San Antonio to Longview: 695 (#25 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 89 to Longview- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 780- Migration from Houston to Longview: 1,832 (#17 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 1,052 to Longview- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 1,402- Migration from Tyler to Longview: 1,252 (#2 most common destination from Tyler)- Net migration: 150 to Tyler- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,447- Migration from Dallas to Longview: 2,826 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 1,379 to Longview