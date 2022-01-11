ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Where people in Longview, Texas are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgolq_0dicPr6y00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

Where people in Longview, Texas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Longview, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Longview, Texas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPr6y00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#50. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from North Port to Longview: 49 (#95 most common destination from North Port)

- Net migration: 26 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dicPr6y00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#49. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Chattanooga to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Chattanooga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicPr6y00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#48. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Tulsa to Longview: 44 (#82 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 19 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicPr6y00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#47. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Fayetteville to Longview: 9 (#136 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 17 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicPr6y00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from Buffalo to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Buffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicPr6y00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#45. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Reno to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Reno
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOrcc_0dicPr6y00
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#44. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Grand Junction to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Grand Junction https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuKIZ_0dicPr6y00
Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Houma to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Houma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPr6y00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Longview: 18 (#210 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 18 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPr6y00
Public Domain

#41. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Seattle to Longview: 21 (#255 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 15 to Seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPr6y00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#40. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Jacksonville to Longview: 63 (#133 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 25 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0dicPr6y00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Kingsport to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Kingsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicPr6y00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Abilene to Longview: 45 (#40 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 4 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicPr6y00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#37. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from El Paso to Longview: 153 (#59 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 110 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPr6y00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Chicago to Longview: 79 (#232 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 35 to Longview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPr6y00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Charlotte to Longview: 3 (#269 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 43 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPr6y00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#34. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Kansas City to Longview: 4 (#256 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 56 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicPr6y00
Canva

#33. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Cleveland to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPr6y00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#32. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Los Angeles to Longview: 116 (#197 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 45 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPr6y00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#31. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Washington to Longview: 44 (#266 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 28 to Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPr6y00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Atlanta to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPr6y00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#29. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Denver to Longview: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 67 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPr6y00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#28. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Detroit to Longview: 26 (#213 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 62 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicPr6y00
Wikimedia

#27. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Longview: 50 (#111 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 38 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0dicPr6y00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#26. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Texarkana to Longview: 261 (#5 most common destination from Texarkana)
- Net migration: 173 to Longview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicPr6y00
Pixabay

#25. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Greeley to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 107 to Greeley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPr6y00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Jacksonville to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 109 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cc9ww_0dicPr6y00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#23. Victoria, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Victoria to Longview: 9 (#32 most common destination from Victoria)
- Net migration: 100 to Victoria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f37uj_0dicPr6y00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#22. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Gulfport to Longview: 4 (#157 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 107 to Gulfport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPr6y00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Tucson to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 113 to Tucson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0dicPr6y00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Lubbock to Longview: 49 (#51 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Net migration: 71 to Lubbock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0dicPr6y00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#19. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Jackson to Longview: 9 (#122 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 112 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPr6y00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#18. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Riverside to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 131 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc09C_0dicPr6y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#17. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Longview: 75 (#38 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 68 to Corpus Christi https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicPr6y00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#16. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Longview: 8 (#88 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 137 to Wichita Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicPr6y00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#15. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 148
- Migration from Springfield to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 148 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicPr6y00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Killeen to Longview: 154 (#46 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 10 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0dicPr6y00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#13. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 172
- Migration from Waco to Longview: 219 (#8 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 47 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPr6y00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from San Diego to Longview: 6 (#304 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 211 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0dicPr6y00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#11. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from College Station to Longview: 274 (#8 most common destination from College Station)
- Net migration: 46 to Longview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPr6y00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 230
- Migration from Indianapolis to Longview: 54 (#146 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 176 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0dicPr6y00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#9. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 237
- Migration from Midland to Longview: 129 (#13 most common destination from Midland)
- Net migration: 108 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPr6y00
Pixabay

#8. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 277
- Migration from Austin to Longview: 635 (#24 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 358 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZZJP_0dicPr6y00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 283
- Migration from Shreveport to Longview: 304 (#9 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Net migration: 21 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicPr6y00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from Greenville to Longview: 0
- Net migration: 318 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0dicPr6y00
Public Domain

#5. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 414
- Migration from Beaumont to Longview: 207 (#11 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Net migration: 207 to Beaumont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicPr6y00
Pixabay

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 606
- Migration from San Antonio to Longview: 695 (#25 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 89 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPr6y00
skeeze // Pixabay

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 780
- Migration from Houston to Longview: 1,832 (#17 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 1,052 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZrlb_0dicPr6y00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 1,402
- Migration from Tyler to Longview: 1,252 (#2 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 150 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPr6y00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,447
- Migration from Dallas to Longview: 2,826 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,379 to Longview

