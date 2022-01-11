Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Morgantown are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

#49. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#48. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

#47. Erie, PA Metro Area

#46. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Ogden to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 29 to Ogden- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Sacramento to Morgantown: 23 (#183 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 7 to Sacramento- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Palm Bay to Morgantown: 13 (#156 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 19 to Palm Bay- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Erie to Morgantown: 74 (#36 most common destination from Erie)- Net migration: 41 to Morgantown- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Richmond to Morgantown: 95 (#75 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 62 to Morgantown

#45. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

#44. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

#43. Jackson, MS Metro Area

#42. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#41. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Waterloo to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 34 to Waterloo- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Salt Lake City to Morgantown: 31 (#128 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 3 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Jackson to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 35 to Jackson- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Miami to Morgantown: 99 (#161 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 61 to Morgantown- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Asheville to Morgantown: 4 (#150 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 36 to Asheville

#40. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#39. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#37. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

#36. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Colorado Springs to Morgantown: 42 (#160 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 2 to Morgantown- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from San Angelo to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 42 to San Angelo- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Seattle to Morgantown: 116 (#139 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 73 to Morgantown- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Winston to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 43 to Winston- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Lexington to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 44 to Lexington

#35. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#34. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#33. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

#32. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

#31. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Atlanta to Morgantown: 20 (#287 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 28 to Atlanta- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Columbus to Morgantown: 59 (#125 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 9 to Morgantown- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Hagerstown to Morgantown: 270 (#8 most common destination from Hagerstown)- Net migration: 217 to Morgantown- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Worcester to Morgantown: 11 (#142 most common destination from Worcester)- Net migration: 42 to Worcester- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Dallas to Morgantown: 63 (#224 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 8 to Morgantown

#30. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

#29. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

#28. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

#27. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#26. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Greenville to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 55 to Greenville- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Weirton to Morgantown: 232 (#4 most common destination from Weirton)- Net migration: 176 to Morgantown- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Greensboro to Morgantown: 60 (#57 most common destination from Greensboro)- Net migration: 3 to Morgantown- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Kansas City to Morgantown: 65 (#131 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 6 to Morgantown- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Hinesville to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 61 to Hinesville

#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#24. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#23. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#22. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#21. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Detroit to Morgantown: 22 (#220 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 39 to Detroit- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Cleveland to Morgantown: 133 (#72 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 71 to Morgantown- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Indianapolis to Morgantown: 7 (#251 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 58 to Indianapolis- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Baltimore to Morgantown: 219 (#80 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 151 to Morgantown- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Boise City to Morgantown: 18 (#130 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 55 to Boise City

#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#17. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area

#16. Beckley, WV Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from San Jose to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 77 to San Jose- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Virginia Beach to Morgantown: 26 (#214 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 56 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Charlotte to Morgantown: 46 (#173 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 43 to Charlotte- Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Cumberland to Morgantown: 166 (#4 most common destination from Cumberland)- Net migration: 74 to Morgantown- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Beckley to Morgantown: 232 (#4 most common destination from Beckley)- Net migration: 140 to Morgantown

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#14. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

#13. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

#12. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Las Vegas to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 100 to Las Vegas- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Raleigh to Morgantown: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 93 to Raleigh- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Athens to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 106 to Athens- Migration to Parkersburg in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Parkersburg to Morgantown: 269 (#2 most common destination from Parkersburg)- Net migration: 153 to Morgantown- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 125- Migration from Houston to Morgantown: 0- Net migration: 125 to Houston

#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#8. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

#7. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

#6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#4. Charleston, WV Metro Area

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#1. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Portland to Morgantown: 11 (#245 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 124 to Portland- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Tampa to Morgantown: 22 (#254 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 122 to Tampa- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from Wheeling to Morgantown: 301 (#2 most common destination from Wheeling)- Net migration: 111 to Morgantown- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 203- Migration from Huntington to Morgantown: 535 (#5 most common destination from Huntington)- Net migration: 332 to Morgantown- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 204- Migration from Philadelphia to Morgantown: 400 (#84 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 196 to Morgantown- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 221- Migration from Denver to Morgantown: 9 (#295 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 212 to Denver- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 307- Migration from Charleston to Morgantown: 400 (#3 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 93 to Morgantown- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 363- Migration from New York to Morgantown: 353 (#144 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 10 to New York- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 554- Migration from Washington to Morgantown: 1,064 (#49 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 510 to Morgantown- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 977- Migration from Pittsburgh to Morgantown: 650 (#29 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 327 to Pittsburgh