Where people in Morgantown are moving to most
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Ogden to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Ogden
Pixabay
#49. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Sacramento to Morgantown: 23 (#183 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 7 to Sacramento
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#48. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Palm Bay to Morgantown: 13 (#156 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 19 to Palm Bay
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Erie to Morgantown: 74 (#36 most common destination from Erie)
- Net migration: 41 to Morgantown
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#46. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Richmond to Morgantown: 95 (#75 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 62 to Morgantown
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#45. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Waterloo to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Waterloo
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#44. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Morgantown: 31 (#128 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 3 to Salt Lake City
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#43. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Jackson to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Jackson
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Miami to Morgantown: 99 (#161 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 61 to Morgantown
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#41. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Asheville to Morgantown: 4 (#150 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 36 to Asheville
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Morgantown: 42 (#160 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 2 to Morgantown
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#39. San Angelo, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from San Angelo to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 42 to San Angelo
Public Domain
#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Seattle to Morgantown: 116 (#139 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 73 to Morgantown
tweber1// Wikimedia
#37. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Winston to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Winston
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Lexington to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Lexington
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Atlanta to Morgantown: 20 (#287 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 28 to Atlanta
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Columbus to Morgantown: 59 (#125 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 9 to Morgantown
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Hagerstown to Morgantown: 270 (#8 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Net migration: 217 to Morgantown
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#32. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Worcester to Morgantown: 11 (#142 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 42 to Worcester
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Dallas to Morgantown: 63 (#224 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 8 to Morgantown
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Greenville to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Greenville
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons
#29. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Weirton to Morgantown: 232 (#4 most common destination from Weirton)
- Net migration: 176 to Morgantown
Beyonce245// Wikimedia
#28. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Greensboro to Morgantown: 60 (#57 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 3 to Morgantown
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#27. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Kansas City to Morgantown: 65 (#131 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 6 to Morgantown
Wtoc11 // Flickr
#26. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Hinesville to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Hinesville
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Detroit to Morgantown: 22 (#220 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 39 to Detroit
Canva
#24. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Cleveland to Morgantown: 133 (#72 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 71 to Morgantown
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Indianapolis to Morgantown: 7 (#251 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 58 to Indianapolis
Famartin // Wikicommons
#22. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Baltimore to Morgantown: 219 (#80 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 151 to Morgantown
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#21. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Boise City to Morgantown: 18 (#130 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 55 to Boise City
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from San Jose to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 77 to San Jose
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Morgantown: 26 (#214 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 56 to Virginia Beach
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Charlotte to Morgantown: 46 (#173 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 43 to Charlotte
Acroterion // Wikicommons
#17. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Cumberland to Morgantown: 166 (#4 most common destination from Cumberland)
- Net migration: 74 to Morgantown
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#16. Beckley, WV Metro Area- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Beckley to Morgantown: 232 (#4 most common destination from Beckley)
- Net migration: 140 to Morgantown
randy andy // Shutterstock
#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Las Vegas to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Las Vegas
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#14. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Raleigh to Morgantown: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 93 to Raleigh
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Athens to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 106 to Athens
Public Domain
#12. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area- Migration to Parkersburg in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Parkersburg to Morgantown: 269 (#2 most common destination from Parkersburg)
- Net migration: 153 to Morgantown
skeeze // Pixabay
#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Houston to Morgantown: 0
- Net migration: 125 to Houston
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Portland to Morgantown: 11 (#245 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 124 to Portland
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Tampa to Morgantown: 22 (#254 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 122 to Tampa
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons
#8. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Wheeling to Morgantown: 301 (#2 most common destination from Wheeling)
- Net migration: 111 to Morgantown
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Huntington to Morgantown: 535 (#5 most common destination from Huntington)
- Net migration: 332 to Morgantown
f11photo // Shutterstock
#6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Philadelphia to Morgantown: 400 (#84 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 196 to Morgantown
f11photo // Shutterstock
#5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 221
- Migration from Denver to Morgantown: 9 (#295 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 212 to Denver
O Palsson // Flickr
#4. Charleston, WV Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 307
- Migration from Charleston to Morgantown: 400 (#3 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 93 to Morgantown
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 363
- Migration from New York to Morgantown: 353 (#144 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 10 to New York
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 554
- Migration from Washington to Morgantown: 1,064 (#49 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 510 to Morgantown
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#1. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 977
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Morgantown: 650 (#29 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 327 to Pittsburgh
