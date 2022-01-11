ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Modesto are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Modesto, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Modesto between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicPpLW00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#50. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Olympia to Modesto: 19 (#93 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 32 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicPpLW00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Rochester to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0dicPpLW00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#48. Napa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Napa to Modesto: 72 (#14 most common destination from Napa)

- Net migration: 18 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pOcf_0dicPpLW00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#47. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Spartanburg to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Spartanburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0dicPpLW00
Public Domain

#46. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Madera to Modesto: 57 (#24 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 6 to Madera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0dicPpLW00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Coeur d'Alene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicPpLW00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#44. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 65

- Migration from Tulsa to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicPpLW00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#43. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Modesto: 26 (#66 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 39 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicPpLW00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#42. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from St. George to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 66 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicPpLW00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#41. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Eugene to Modesto: 37 (#54 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 30 to Eugene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPpLW00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#40. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Nashville to Modesto: 1 (#272 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 76 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicPpLW00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#39. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Harrisburg to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicPpLW00
Pixabay

#38. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Santa Maria to Modesto: 321 (#13 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 240 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0dicPpLW00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#37. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Winston to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Winston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPpLW00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#36. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Washington to Modesto: 78 (#232 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 7 to Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f37uj_0dicPpLW00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#35. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Gulfport to Modesto: 34 (#88 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 59 to Gulfport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicPpLW00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Albuquerque to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWpDc_0dicPpLW00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#33. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from El Centro to Modesto: 78 (#15 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 21 to El Centro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPpLW00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Dallas to Modesto: 37 (#257 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 66 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPpLW00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Las Vegas to Modesto: 380 (#44 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 277 to Modesto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicPpLW00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#30. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Reno to Modesto: 22 (#107 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 82 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTotb_0dicPpLW00
adambarhan // Flickr

#29. Longview, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Longview to Modesto: 7 (#52 most common destination from Longview)
- Net migration: 103 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicPpLW00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#28. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Modesto: 587 (#6 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 477 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVyt_0dicPpLW00
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#27. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Corvallis to Modesto: 63 (#18 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 48 to Corvallis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPpLW00
Public Domain

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Seattle to Modesto: 39 (#222 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 77 to Seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPpLW00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Orlando to Modesto: 11 (#259 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 106 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicPpLW00
Basar // Wikicommons

#24. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Modesto: 56 (#39 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 70 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPpLW00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Denver to Modesto: 92 (#149 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 40 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicPpLW00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#22. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Modesto: 37 (#50 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 101 to Santa Cruz https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicPpLW00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#21. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Chico to Modesto: 145 (#16 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 4 to Modesto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPpLW00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Modesto: 258 (#45 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 103 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPpLW00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Chicago to Modesto: 21 (#316 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 138 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPpLW00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#18. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Portland to Modesto: 215 (#63 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 25 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPpLW00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Phoenix to Modesto: 178 (#115 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 82 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicPpLW00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#16. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Boise City to Modesto: 14 (#140 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 257 to Boise City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicPpLW00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#15. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Visalia to Modesto: 160 (#15 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 121 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0dicPpLW00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#14. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from Yuba City to Modesto: 29 (#45 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 261 to Yuba City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicPpLW00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 291
- Migration from Oxnard to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 291 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicPpLW00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#12. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 294
- Migration from Bakersfield to Modesto: 65 (#64 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 229 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicPpLW00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 297
- Migration from Salinas to Modesto: 305 (#18 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 8 to Modesto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicPpLW00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#10. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 316
- Migration from Fresno to Modesto: 346 (#20 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 30 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicPpLW00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#9. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 368
- Migration from Vallejo to Modesto: 200 (#17 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 168 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPpLW00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 741
- Migration from Los Angeles to Modesto: 456 (#90 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 285 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPpLW00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 853
- Migration from San Diego to Modesto: 122 (#138 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 731 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPpLW00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 958
- Migration from San Jose to Modesto: 1,788 (#13 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 830 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPpLW00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,229
- Migration from Riverside to Modesto: 438 (#55 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 791 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPpLW00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,532
- Migration from San Francisco to Modesto: 3,477 (#13 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 1,945 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicPpLW00
Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,893
- Migration from Sacramento to Modesto: 1,037 (#21 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 856 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicPpLW00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#2. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 2,209
- Migration from Merced to Modesto: 2,278 (#1 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 69 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicPpLW00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#1. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 2,490
- Migration from Stockton to Modesto: 3,333 (#3 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 843 to Modesto

