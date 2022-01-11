Where people in Modesto are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Modesto, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Modesto between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Olympia to Modesto: 19 (#93 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 32 to Olympia
#49. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Rochester to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Rochester
#48. Napa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Napa to Modesto: 72 (#14 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 18 to Modesto
#47. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Spartanburg to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Spartanburg
#46. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Madera to Modesto: 57 (#24 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 6 to Madera
#45. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Coeur d'Alene
#44. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Tulsa to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Tulsa
#43. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Modesto: 26 (#66 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 39 to Kalamazoo
#42. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from St. George to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 66 to St. George
#41. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Eugene to Modesto: 37 (#54 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 30 to Eugene
#40. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Nashville to Modesto: 1 (#272 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 76 to Nashville
#39. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Harrisburg to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg
#38. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Santa Maria to Modesto: 321 (#13 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 240 to Modesto
#37. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Winston to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Winston
#36. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Washington to Modesto: 78 (#232 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 7 to Washington
#35. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Gulfport to Modesto: 34 (#88 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 59 to Gulfport
#34. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Albuquerque to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Albuquerque
#33. El Centro, CA Metro Area- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from El Centro to Modesto: 78 (#15 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 21 to El Centro
#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Dallas to Modesto: 37 (#257 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 66 to Dallas
#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Las Vegas to Modesto: 380 (#44 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 277 to Modesto
#30. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Reno to Modesto: 22 (#107 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 82 to Reno
#29. Longview, WA Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Longview to Modesto: 7 (#52 most common destination from Longview)
- Net migration: 103 to Longview
#28. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Modesto: 587 (#6 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 477 to Modesto
#27. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Corvallis to Modesto: 63 (#18 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 48 to Corvallis
#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Seattle to Modesto: 39 (#222 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 77 to Seattle
#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Orlando to Modesto: 11 (#259 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 106 to Orlando
#24. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Modesto: 56 (#39 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 70 to San Luis Obispo
#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Denver to Modesto: 92 (#149 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 40 to Denver
#22. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Modesto: 37 (#50 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 101 to Santa Cruz
#21. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Chico to Modesto: 145 (#16 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 4 to Modesto
#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Modesto: 258 (#45 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 103 to Modesto
#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Chicago to Modesto: 21 (#316 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 138 to Chicago
#18. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Portland to Modesto: 215 (#63 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 25 to Modesto
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Phoenix to Modesto: 178 (#115 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 82 to Phoenix
#16. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Boise City to Modesto: 14 (#140 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 257 to Boise City
#15. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Visalia to Modesto: 160 (#15 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 121 to Visalia
#14. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from Yuba City to Modesto: 29 (#45 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 261 to Yuba City
#13. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 291
- Migration from Oxnard to Modesto: 0
- Net migration: 291 to Oxnard
#12. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 294
- Migration from Bakersfield to Modesto: 65 (#64 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 229 to Bakersfield
#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 297
- Migration from Salinas to Modesto: 305 (#18 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 8 to Modesto
#10. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 316
- Migration from Fresno to Modesto: 346 (#20 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 30 to Modesto
#9. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 368
- Migration from Vallejo to Modesto: 200 (#17 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 168 to Vallejo
#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 741
- Migration from Los Angeles to Modesto: 456 (#90 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 285 to Los Angeles
#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 853
- Migration from San Diego to Modesto: 122 (#138 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 731 to San Diego
#6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 958
- Migration from San Jose to Modesto: 1,788 (#13 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 830 to Modesto
#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,229
- Migration from Riverside to Modesto: 438 (#55 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 791 to Riverside
#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,532
- Migration from San Francisco to Modesto: 3,477 (#13 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 1,945 to Modesto
#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,893
- Migration from Sacramento to Modesto: 1,037 (#21 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 856 to Sacramento
#2. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 2,209
- Migration from Merced to Modesto: 2,278 (#1 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 69 to Modesto
#1. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 2,490
- Migration from Stockton to Modesto: 3,333 (#3 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 843 to Modesto
