Public Domain

Where people in Modesto are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Modesto, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Modesto between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Modesto metro area

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#50. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Rochester, NY Metro Area

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#48. Napa, CA Metro Area

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#47. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

Public Domain

#46. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Olympia to Modesto: 19 (#93 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 32 to Olympia- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Rochester to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 53 to Rochester- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Napa to Modesto: 72 (#14 most common destination from Napa)- Net migration: 18 to Modesto- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Spartanburg to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 61 to Spartanburg- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Madera to Modesto: 57 (#24 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 6 to Madera

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Modesto metro area

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#44. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#43. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#42. St. George, UT Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#41. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 64 to Coeur d'Alene- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Tulsa to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 65 to Tulsa- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Kalamazoo to Modesto: 26 (#66 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 39 to Kalamazoo- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from St. George to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 66 to St. George- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Eugene to Modesto: 37 (#54 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 30 to Eugene

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Modesto

f11photo // Shutterstock

#40. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#39. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

Pixabay

#38. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

tweber1// Wikimedia

#37. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#36. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Nashville to Modesto: 1 (#272 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 76 to Nashville- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Harrisburg to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Santa Maria to Modesto: 321 (#13 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 240 to Modesto- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Winston to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 82 to Winston- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Washington to Modesto: 78 (#232 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 7 to Washington

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Modesto

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#35. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#33. El Centro, CA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Gulfport to Modesto: 34 (#88 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 59 to Gulfport- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Albuquerque to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 94 to Albuquerque- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from El Centro to Modesto: 78 (#15 most common destination from El Centro)- Net migration: 21 to El Centro- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Dallas to Modesto: 37 (#257 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 66 to Dallas- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Las Vegas to Modesto: 380 (#44 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 277 to Modesto

You may also like: Closest national parks to Modesto

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#30. Reno, NV Metro Area

adambarhan // Flickr

#29. Longview, WA Metro Area

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#28. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#27. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

Public Domain

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Reno to Modesto: 22 (#107 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 82 to Reno- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Longview to Modesto: 7 (#52 most common destination from Longview)- Net migration: 103 to Longview- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Santa Rosa to Modesto: 587 (#6 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 477 to Modesto- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Corvallis to Modesto: 63 (#18 most common destination from Corvallis)- Net migration: 48 to Corvallis- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Seattle to Modesto: 39 (#222 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 77 to Seattle

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Modesto metro area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#24. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#22. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#21. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Orlando to Modesto: 11 (#259 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 106 to Orlando- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Modesto: 56 (#39 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 70 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from Denver to Modesto: 92 (#149 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 40 to Denver- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from Santa Cruz to Modesto: 37 (#50 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 101 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Chico to Modesto: 145 (#16 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 4 to Modesto

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Modesto that require a graduate degree

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#18. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#16. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Colorado Springs to Modesto: 258 (#45 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 103 to Modesto- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 159- Migration from Chicago to Modesto: 21 (#316 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 138 to Chicago- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from Portland to Modesto: 215 (#63 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 25 to Modesto- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 260- Migration from Phoenix to Modesto: 178 (#115 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 82 to Phoenix- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 271- Migration from Boise City to Modesto: 14 (#140 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 257 to Boise City

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Modesto metro area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#15. Visalia, CA Metro Area

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#14. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#12. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 281- Migration from Visalia to Modesto: 160 (#15 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 121 to Visalia- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 290- Migration from Yuba City to Modesto: 29 (#45 most common destination from Yuba City)- Net migration: 261 to Yuba City- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 291- Migration from Oxnard to Modesto: 0- Net migration: 291 to Oxnard- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 294- Migration from Bakersfield to Modesto: 65 (#64 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 229 to Bakersfield- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 297- Migration from Salinas to Modesto: 305 (#18 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 8 to Modesto

You may also like: Metros where people in Modesto are getting new jobs

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#10. Fresno, CA Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#9. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#2. Merced, CA Metro Area

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#1. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 316- Migration from Fresno to Modesto: 346 (#20 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 30 to Modesto- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 368- Migration from Vallejo to Modesto: 200 (#17 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 168 to Vallejo- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 741- Migration from Los Angeles to Modesto: 456 (#90 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 285 to Los Angeles- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 853- Migration from San Diego to Modesto: 122 (#138 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 731 to San Diego- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 958- Migration from San Jose to Modesto: 1,788 (#13 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 830 to Modesto- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,229- Migration from Riverside to Modesto: 438 (#55 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 791 to Riverside- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,532- Migration from San Francisco to Modesto: 3,477 (#13 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 1,945 to Modesto- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,893- Migration from Sacramento to Modesto: 1,037 (#21 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 856 to Sacramento- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 2,209- Migration from Merced to Modesto: 2,278 (#1 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 69 to Modesto- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 2,490- Migration from Stockton to Modesto: 3,333 (#3 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 843 to Modesto