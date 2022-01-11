ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Where people in Norfolk are moving to most

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPoi100
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

Where people in Norfolk are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Norfolk between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPoi100
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#50. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 386
- Migration from Tucson to Virginia Beach: 174 (#47 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 212 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicPoi100
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#49. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 390
- Migration from Augusta to Virginia Beach: 249 (#18 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 141 to Augusta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicPoi100
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#48. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 407
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Virginia Beach: 59 (#92 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 348 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicPoi100
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#47. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 425
- Migration from New Orleans to Virginia Beach: 333 (#29 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 92 to New Orleans https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPoi100
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#46. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 432
- Migration from San Francisco to Virginia Beach: 159 (#106 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 273 to San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicPoi100
Armona // Wikicommons

#45. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 447
- Migration from Hanford to Virginia Beach: 401 (#6 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 46 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicPoi100
spablab // Flickr

#44. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 457
- Migration from Providence to Virginia Beach: 784 (#8 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 327 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUlji_0dicPoi100
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#43. Staunton, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 457
- Migration from Staunton to Virginia Beach: 365 (#5 most common destination from Staunton)
- Net migration: 92 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicPoi100
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#42. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 467
- Migration from Norwich to Virginia Beach: 634 (#5 most common destination from Norwich)
- Net migration: 167 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicPoi100
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#41. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 483
- Migration from Memphis to Virginia Beach: 429 (#19 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 54 to Memphis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPoi100
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 484
- Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 639 (#7 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 155 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9yqB_0dicPoi100
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 511
- Migration from Winchester to Virginia Beach: 249 (#3 most common destination from Winchester)
- Net migration: 262 to Winchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0dicPoi100
tweber1// Wikimedia

#38. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 516
- Migration from Winston to Virginia Beach: 222 (#18 most common destination from Winston)
- Net migration: 294 to Winston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0dicPoi100
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 519
- Migration from Lynchburg to Virginia Beach: 854 (#3 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Net migration: 335 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPoi100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 521
- Migration from Boston to Virginia Beach: 555 (#46 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 34 to Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicPoi100
Ken L. // Flickr

#35. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 536
- Migration from Charleston to Virginia Beach: 1,647 (#5 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 1,111 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0dicPoi100
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#34. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 554
- Migration from Greensboro to Virginia Beach: 248 (#23 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 306 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicPoi100
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#33. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 568
- Migration from Killeen to Virginia Beach: 169 (#43 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 399 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPoi100
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#32. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 638
- Migration from Riverside to Virginia Beach: 577 (#42 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 61 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPoi100
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 670
- Migration from Orlando to Virginia Beach: 507 (#37 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 163 to Orlando

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPoi100
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#30. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 677
- Migration from Los Angeles to Virginia Beach: 1,214 (#45 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 537 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicPoi100
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#29. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 694
- Migration from Fayetteville to Virginia Beach: 714 (#12 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 20 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM7jm_0dicPoi100
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#28. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 702
- Migration from Greenville to Virginia Beach: 139 (#14 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 563 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDlUF_0dicPoi100
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 733
- Migration from Roanoke to Virginia Beach: 929 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Net migration: 196 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicPoi100
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#26. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 752
- Migration from Raleigh to Virginia Beach: 580 (#20 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 172 to Raleigh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPoi100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 752
- Migration from St. Louis to Virginia Beach: 613 (#25 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 139 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPoi100
DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 766
- Migration from Phoenix to Virginia Beach: 497 (#51 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 269 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicPoi100
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#23. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 775
- Migration from Bremerton to Virginia Beach: 513 (#4 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 262 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPoi100
Public Domain

#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 793
- Migration from Seattle to Virginia Beach: 642 (#48 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 151 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPoi100
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 966
- Migration from Charlotte to Virginia Beach: 1,013 (#22 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 47 to Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPoi100
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 971
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Virginia Beach: 204 (#57 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 767 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPoi100
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 983
- Migration from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach: 1,770 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 787 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPoi100
skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,004
- Migration from Houston to Virginia Beach: 587 (#56 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 417 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0dicPoi100
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 1,065
- Migration from Charlottesville to Virginia Beach: 1,076 (#3 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Net migration: 11 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPoi100
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,074
- Migration from Miami to Virginia Beach: 832 (#39 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 242 to Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPoi100
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,095
- Migration from Tampa to Virginia Beach: 742 (#28 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 353 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPoi100
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 1,164
- Migration from Pensacola to Virginia Beach: 1,435 (#2 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 271 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicPoi100
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 1,244
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Virginia Beach: 918 (#16 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 326 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicPoi100
Famartin // Wikicommons

#12. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,252
- Migration from Baltimore to Virginia Beach: 1,612 (#8 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 360 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicPoi100
Pixabay

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 1,268
- Migration from San Antonio to Virginia Beach: 1,302 (#11 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 34 to Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBKZC_0dicPoi100
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 1,292
- Migration from Blacksburg to Virginia Beach: 409 (#5 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Net migration: 883 to Blacksburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHp8T_0dicPoi100
Strawser// Wikimedia

#9. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 1,368
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Virginia Beach: 490 (#4 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 878 to Harrisonburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPoi100
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,449
- Migration from Dallas to Virginia Beach: 1,150 (#35 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 299 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPoi100
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,458
- Migration from Chicago to Virginia Beach: 2,859 (#26 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,401 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPoi100
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,622
- Migration from Atlanta to Virginia Beach: 1,502 (#31 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPoi100
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,729
- Migration from New York to Virginia Beach: 4,074 (#28 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,345 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPoi100
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 2,646
- Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 1,886 (#6 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 760 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPoi100
SD Dirk // Flickr

#3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 3,137
- Migration from San Diego to Virginia Beach: 3,013 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 124 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicPoi100
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 7,782
- Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,411 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 1,371 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPoi100
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 9,549
- Migration from Washington to Virginia Beach: 11,496 (#2 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,947 to Virginia Beach

