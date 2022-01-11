Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

Where people in Norfolk are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Norfolk between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#50. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#49. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#48. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#47. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#46. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 386- Migration from Tucson to Virginia Beach: 174 (#47 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 212 to Tucson- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 390- Migration from Augusta to Virginia Beach: 249 (#18 most common destination from Augusta)- Net migration: 141 to Augusta- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 407- Migration from Salt Lake City to Virginia Beach: 59 (#92 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 348 to Salt Lake City- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 425- Migration from New Orleans to Virginia Beach: 333 (#29 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 92 to New Orleans- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 432- Migration from San Francisco to Virginia Beach: 159 (#106 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 273 to San Francisco

Armona // Wikicommons

#45. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#44. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#43. Staunton, VA Metro Area

Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#42. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#41. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 447- Migration from Hanford to Virginia Beach: 401 (#6 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 46 to Hanford- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 457- Migration from Providence to Virginia Beach: 784 (#8 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 327 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 457- Migration from Staunton to Virginia Beach: 365 (#5 most common destination from Staunton)- Net migration: 92 to Staunton- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 467- Migration from Norwich to Virginia Beach: 634 (#5 most common destination from Norwich)- Net migration: 167 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 483- Migration from Memphis to Virginia Beach: 429 (#19 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 54 to Memphis

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

tweber1// Wikimedia

#38. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 484- Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 639 (#7 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 155 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 511- Migration from Winchester to Virginia Beach: 249 (#3 most common destination from Winchester)- Net migration: 262 to Winchester- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 516- Migration from Winston to Virginia Beach: 222 (#18 most common destination from Winston)- Net migration: 294 to Winston- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 519- Migration from Lynchburg to Virginia Beach: 854 (#3 most common destination from Lynchburg)- Net migration: 335 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 521- Migration from Boston to Virginia Beach: 555 (#46 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 34 to Virginia Beach

Ken L. // Flickr

#35. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#34. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#33. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#32. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 536- Migration from Charleston to Virginia Beach: 1,647 (#5 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 1,111 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 554- Migration from Greensboro to Virginia Beach: 248 (#23 most common destination from Greensboro)- Net migration: 306 to Greensboro- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 568- Migration from Killeen to Virginia Beach: 169 (#43 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 399 to Killeen- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 638- Migration from Riverside to Virginia Beach: 577 (#42 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 61 to Riverside- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 670- Migration from Orlando to Virginia Beach: 507 (#37 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 163 to Orlando

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#30. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#29. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#28. Greenville, NC Metro Area

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#26. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 677- Migration from Los Angeles to Virginia Beach: 1,214 (#45 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 537 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 694- Migration from Fayetteville to Virginia Beach: 714 (#12 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 20 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 702- Migration from Greenville to Virginia Beach: 139 (#14 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 563 to Greenville- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 733- Migration from Roanoke to Virginia Beach: 929 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)- Net migration: 196 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 752- Migration from Raleigh to Virginia Beach: 580 (#20 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 172 to Raleigh

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#23. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Public Domain

#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 752- Migration from St. Louis to Virginia Beach: 613 (#25 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 139 to St. Louis- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 766- Migration from Phoenix to Virginia Beach: 497 (#51 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 269 to Phoenix- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 775- Migration from Bremerton to Virginia Beach: 513 (#4 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 262 to Bremerton- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 793- Migration from Seattle to Virginia Beach: 642 (#48 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 151 to Seattle- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 966- Migration from Charlotte to Virginia Beach: 1,013 (#22 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 47 to Virginia Beach

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 971- Migration from Colorado Springs to Virginia Beach: 204 (#57 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 767 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 983- Migration from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach: 1,770 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 787 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,004- Migration from Houston to Virginia Beach: 587 (#56 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 417 to Houston- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 1,065- Migration from Charlottesville to Virginia Beach: 1,076 (#3 most common destination from Charlottesville)- Net migration: 11 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,074- Migration from Miami to Virginia Beach: 832 (#39 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 242 to Miami

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#12. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Pixabay

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,095- Migration from Tampa to Virginia Beach: 742 (#28 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 353 to Tampa- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 1,164- Migration from Pensacola to Virginia Beach: 1,435 (#2 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 271 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 1,244- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Virginia Beach: 918 (#16 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 326 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,252- Migration from Baltimore to Virginia Beach: 1,612 (#8 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 360 to Virginia Beach- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 1,268- Migration from San Antonio to Virginia Beach: 1,302 (#11 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 34 to Virginia Beach

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

Strawser// Wikimedia

#9. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 1,292- Migration from Blacksburg to Virginia Beach: 409 (#5 most common destination from Blacksburg)- Net migration: 883 to Blacksburg- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 1,368- Migration from Harrisonburg to Virginia Beach: 490 (#4 most common destination from Harrisonburg)- Net migration: 878 to Harrisonburg- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,449- Migration from Dallas to Virginia Beach: 1,150 (#35 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 299 to Dallas- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,458- Migration from Chicago to Virginia Beach: 2,859 (#26 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 1,401 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,622- Migration from Atlanta to Virginia Beach: 1,502 (#31 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,729- Migration from New York to Virginia Beach: 4,074 (#28 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 2,345 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 2,646- Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 1,886 (#6 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 760 to Jacksonville- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 3,137- Migration from San Diego to Virginia Beach: 3,013 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 124 to San Diego- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 7,782- Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,411 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 1,371 to Richmond- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 9,549- Migration from Washington to Virginia Beach: 11,496 (#2 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 1,947 to Virginia Beach

