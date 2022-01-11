Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

Where people in Mount Vernon are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mount Vernon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#42. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#41. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#40. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Great Falls to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 11 to Great Falls- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Pensacola to Mount Vernon: 49 (#102 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 37 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Columbia to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 13 to Columbia- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Anchorage to Mount Vernon: 24 (#142 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 11 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Las Vegas to Mount Vernon: 66 (#137 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 53 to Mount Vernon

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#39. Salem, OR Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#38. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#37. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Lpret // Wikicommons

#36. Waco, TX Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Salem to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 15 to Salem- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Kansas City to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 16 to Kansas City- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Santa Cruz to Mount Vernon: 15 (#73 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 2 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Waco to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 20 to Waco- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from St. Louis to Mount Vernon: 23 (#227 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 3 to Mount Vernon

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#34. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#32. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Yakima, WA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#30. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Salt Lake City to Mount Vernon: 75 (#79 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 54 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Minneapolis to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 23 to Minneapolis- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Vallejo to Mount Vernon: 3 (#123 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 21 to Vallejo- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Yakima to Mount Vernon: 12 (#51 most common destination from Yakima)- Net migration: 12 to Yakima- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Tampa to Mount Vernon: 44 (#207 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 20 to Mount Vernon

SD Dirk // Flickr

#29. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#28. Lawton, OK Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#27. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#26. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#25. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from San Diego to Mount Vernon: 46 (#222 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 21 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Lawton to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 27 to Lawton- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Omaha to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 28 to Omaha- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Punta Gorda to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from New York to Mount Vernon: 2 (#349 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 31 to New York

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#24. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#23. Chico, CA Metro Area

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#22. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#21. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#20. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Eugene to Mount Vernon: 26 (#65 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 7 to Eugene- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Chico to Mount Vernon: 8 (#72 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 36 to Chico- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Wenatchee to Mount Vernon: 5 (#51 most common destination from Wenatchee)- Net migration: 41 to Wenatchee- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Gulfport to Mount Vernon: 12 (#129 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 37 to Gulfport- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Prescott Valley to Mount Vernon: 49 (#41 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 8 to Prescott Valley

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Riverside to Mount Vernon: 59 (#172 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 2 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Atlanta to Mount Vernon: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 50 to Atlanta- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Los Angeles to Mount Vernon: 96 (#217 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 24 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Washington to Mount Vernon: 53 (#256 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 26 to Washington- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Shreveport to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 82 to Shreveport

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#13. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#12. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Portland to Mount Vernon: 114 (#100 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 27 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Yuma to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 89 to Yuma- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Bremerton to Mount Vernon: 96 (#27 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 6 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Salinas to Mount Vernon: 0- Net migration: 92 to Salinas- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Indianapolis to Mount Vernon: 9 (#244 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 84 to Indianapolis

Public Domain

#9. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#8. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#5. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Kennewick to Mount Vernon: 29 (#46 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 74 to Kennewick- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Corvallis to Mount Vernon: 7 (#72 most common destination from Corvallis)- Net migration: 103 to Corvallis- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Phoenix to Mount Vernon: 32 (#274 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 78 to Phoenix- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Denver to Mount Vernon: 5 (#311 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 118 to Denver- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Jacksonville to Mount Vernon: 110 (#95 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#4. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#2. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Olympia to Mount Vernon: 92 (#37 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 42 to Olympia- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Spokane to Mount Vernon: 89 (#43 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 151 to Spokane- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 939- Migration from Bellingham to Mount Vernon: 1,305 (#2 most common destination from Bellingham)- Net migration: 366 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,098- Migration from Seattle to Mount Vernon: 2,928 (#10 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 830 to Mount Vernon