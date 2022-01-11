ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Mount Vernon are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0dicPnpI00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mount Vernon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7ieO_0dicPnpI00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Great Falls to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Great Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPnpI00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Pensacola to Mount Vernon: 49 (#102 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 37 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicPnpI00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#42. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Columbia to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicPnpI00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#41. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Anchorage to Mount Vernon: 24 (#142 most common destination from Anchorage)

- Net migration: 11 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPnpI00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#40. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Las Vegas to Mount Vernon: 66 (#137 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 53 to Mount Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dicPnpI00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#39. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Salem to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPnpI00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#38. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Kansas City to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicPnpI00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#37. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Mount Vernon: 15 (#73 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 2 to Santa Cruz https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0dicPnpI00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#36. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Waco to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPnpI00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from St. Louis to Mount Vernon: 23 (#227 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 3 to Mount Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicPnpI00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#34. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Mount Vernon: 75 (#79 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 54 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicPnpI00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Minneapolis to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicPnpI00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#32. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Vallejo to Mount Vernon: 3 (#123 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 21 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0dicPnpI00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Yakima to Mount Vernon: 12 (#51 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 12 to Yakima https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPnpI00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#30. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Tampa to Mount Vernon: 44 (#207 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 20 to Mount Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPnpI00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#29. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from San Diego to Mount Vernon: 46 (#222 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 21 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicPnpI00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#28. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Lawton to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicPnpI00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#27. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Omaha to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicPnpI00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#26. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPnpI00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#25. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from New York to Mount Vernon: 2 (#349 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 31 to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicPnpI00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#24. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Eugene to Mount Vernon: 26 (#65 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 7 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicPnpI00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#23. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Chico to Mount Vernon: 8 (#72 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 36 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0dicPnpI00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#22. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Wenatchee to Mount Vernon: 5 (#51 most common destination from Wenatchee)
- Net migration: 41 to Wenatchee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f37uj_0dicPnpI00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#21. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Gulfport to Mount Vernon: 12 (#129 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 37 to Gulfport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicPnpI00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#20. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Mount Vernon: 49 (#41 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 8 to Prescott Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPnpI00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Riverside to Mount Vernon: 59 (#172 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 2 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPnpI00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Atlanta to Mount Vernon: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 50 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPnpI00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Los Angeles to Mount Vernon: 96 (#217 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 24 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPnpI00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Washington to Mount Vernon: 53 (#256 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 26 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZZJP_0dicPnpI00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Shreveport to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Shreveport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPnpI00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Portland to Mount Vernon: 114 (#100 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 27 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicPnpI00
Ken L. // Flickr

#13. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Yuma to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Yuma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicPnpI00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#12. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Bremerton to Mount Vernon: 96 (#27 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 6 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicPnpI00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Salinas to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPnpI00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Indianapolis to Mount Vernon: 9 (#244 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 84 to Indianapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicPnpI00
Public Domain

#9. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Kennewick to Mount Vernon: 29 (#46 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 74 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVyt_0dicPnpI00
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#8. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Corvallis to Mount Vernon: 7 (#72 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 103 to Corvallis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPnpI00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Phoenix to Mount Vernon: 32 (#274 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 78 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPnpI00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Denver to Mount Vernon: 5 (#311 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 118 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPnpI00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#5. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Jacksonville to Mount Vernon: 110 (#95 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicPnpI00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#4. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Olympia to Mount Vernon: 92 (#37 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 42 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicPnpI00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Spokane to Mount Vernon: 89 (#43 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 151 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dicPnpI00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#2. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 939
- Migration from Bellingham to Mount Vernon: 1,305 (#2 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 366 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPnpI00
Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,098
- Migration from Seattle to Mount Vernon: 2,928 (#10 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 830 to Mount Vernon

