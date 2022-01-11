Where people in Mount Vernon are moving to most
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
Where people in Mount Vernon are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mount Vernon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Metros where people in Mount Vernon are getting new jobs
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Great Falls, MT Metro Area- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Great Falls to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Great Falls
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Pensacola to Mount Vernon: 49 (#102 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 37 to Mount Vernon
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#42. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Columbia to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Columbia
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#41. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Anchorage to Mount Vernon: 24 (#142 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 11 to Mount Vernon
randy andy // Shutterstock
#40. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Las Vegas to Mount Vernon: 66 (#137 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 53 to Mount Vernon
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Mount Vernon
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#39. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Salem to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Salem
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#38. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Kansas City to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Kansas City
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#37. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Mount Vernon: 15 (#73 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 2 to Santa Cruz
Lpret // Wikicommons
#36. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Waco to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Waco
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#35. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from St. Louis to Mount Vernon: 23 (#227 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 3 to Mount Vernon
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Mount Vernon metro area
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#34. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Mount Vernon: 75 (#79 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 54 to Mount Vernon
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Minneapolis to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Minneapolis
California Droning // Shutterstock
#32. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Vallejo to Mount Vernon: 3 (#123 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 21 to Vallejo
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Yakima, WA Metro Area- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Yakima to Mount Vernon: 12 (#51 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 12 to Yakima
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#30. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Tampa to Mount Vernon: 44 (#207 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 20 to Mount Vernon
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mount Vernon metro area
SD Dirk // Flickr
#29. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from San Diego to Mount Vernon: 46 (#222 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 21 to Mount Vernon
WillHuebie // Shutterstock
#28. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Lawton to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Lawton
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#27. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Omaha to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Omaha
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#26. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#25. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from New York to Mount Vernon: 2 (#349 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 31 to New York
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Mount Vernon
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#24. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Eugene to Mount Vernon: 26 (#65 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 7 to Eugene
Daderot // Wikicommons
#23. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Chico to Mount Vernon: 8 (#72 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 36 to Chico
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons
#22. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Wenatchee to Mount Vernon: 5 (#51 most common destination from Wenatchee)
- Net migration: 41 to Wenatchee
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#21. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Gulfport to Mount Vernon: 12 (#129 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 37 to Gulfport
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#20. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Mount Vernon: 49 (#41 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 8 to Prescott Valley
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Mount Vernon that require a graduate degree
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Riverside to Mount Vernon: 59 (#172 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 2 to Mount Vernon
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Atlanta to Mount Vernon: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 50 to Atlanta
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Los Angeles to Mount Vernon: 96 (#217 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 24 to Mount Vernon
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Washington to Mount Vernon: 53 (#256 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 26 to Washington
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#15. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Shreveport to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Shreveport
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Mount Vernon metro area
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Portland to Mount Vernon: 114 (#100 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 27 to Mount Vernon
Ken L. // Flickr
#13. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Yuma to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Yuma
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#12. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Bremerton to Mount Vernon: 96 (#27 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 6 to Mount Vernon
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Salinas to Mount Vernon: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Salinas
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Indianapolis to Mount Vernon: 9 (#244 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 84 to Indianapolis
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Mount Vernon metro area
Public Domain
#9. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Kennewick to Mount Vernon: 29 (#46 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 74 to Kennewick
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons
#8. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Corvallis to Mount Vernon: 7 (#72 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 103 to Corvallis
DPPed// Wikimedia
#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Phoenix to Mount Vernon: 32 (#274 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 78 to Phoenix
f11photo // Shutterstock
#6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Denver to Mount Vernon: 5 (#311 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 118 to Denver
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#5. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Jacksonville to Mount Vernon: 110 (#95 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville
You may also like: Closest national parks to Mount Vernon
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#4. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Olympia to Mount Vernon: 92 (#37 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 42 to Olympia
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Spokane to Mount Vernon: 89 (#43 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 151 to Spokane
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#2. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 939
- Migration from Bellingham to Mount Vernon: 1,305 (#2 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 366 to Mount Vernon
Public Domain
#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,098
- Migration from Seattle to Mount Vernon: 2,928 (#10 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 830 to Mount Vernon
Comments / 0