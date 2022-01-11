ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Where people in Midland, Michigan are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DddUT_0dicPmwZ00
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Midland, Michigan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Midland, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Midland, Michigan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicPmwZ00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#50. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Midland: 0

- Net migration: 14 to Homosassa Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2gON_0dicPmwZ00
Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#49. Kankakee, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Kankakee in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Kankakee to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Kankakee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyMwp_0dicPmwZ00
Public Domain

#48. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Las Cruces to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Las Cruces https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPmwZ00
Pixabay

#47. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 14

- Migration from Austin to Midland: 5 (#271 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 9 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicPmwZ00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#46. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Midland: 22 (#180 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

- Net migration: 7 to Midland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicPmwZ00
Max Pixel

#45. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Milwaukee to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Milwaukee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pOcf_0dicPmwZ00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#44. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Spartanburg to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Spartanburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPmwZ00
Public Domain

#43. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Seattle to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPmwZ00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Tampa to Midland: 25 (#244 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 8 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPmwZ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Indianapolis to Midland: 96 (#103 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 78 to Midland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0dicPmwZ00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#40. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Jackson to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicPmwZ00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#39. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Toledo to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1Yit_0dicPmwZ00
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Battle Creek to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Battle Creek https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicPmwZ00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#37. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Ithaca to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Ithaca https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPmwZ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Boston to Midland: 23 (#221 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 3 to Midland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0dicPmwZ00
John Wark // Wikicommons

#35. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Pueblo to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPmwZ00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Dallas to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0dicPmwZ00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Iowa City to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Iowa City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicPmwZ00
David Wilson // Flickr

#32. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Knoxville to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicPmwZ00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#31. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Albany to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Albany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0dicPmwZ00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Kingsport to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Kingsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0dicPmwZ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Wausau to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Wausau https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPmwZ00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#28. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Washington to Midland: 13 (#315 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 15 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicPmwZ00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#27. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicPmwZ00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Muncie to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Muncie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicPmwZ00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#25. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Columbia to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicPmwZ00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Greenville to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPmwZ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Philadelphia to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPmwZ00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#22. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Phoenix to Midland: 13 (#307 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 28 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UigZu_0dicPmwZ00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#21. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from South Bend to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 44 to South Bend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicPmwZ00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#20. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Midland: 23 (#75 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 23 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicPmwZ00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#19. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from New Orleans to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 54 to New Orleans https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAgdF_0dicPmwZ00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Monroe to Midland: 3 (#57 most common destination from Monroe)
- Net migration: 58 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPmwZ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Columbus to Midland: 19 (#200 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 43 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPmwZ00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Chicago to Midland: 65 (#251 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1 to Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicPmwZ00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Minneapolis to Midland: 23 (#224 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 61 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicPmwZ00
Pixabay

#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from San Antonio to Midland: 20 (#232 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 65 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPmwZ00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Atlanta to Midland: 31 (#267 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 69 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPmwZ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from St. Louis to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 101 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPmwZ00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Charlotte to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 107 to Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0dicPmwZ00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#10. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Muskegon to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 117 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicPmwZ00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Midland: 68 (#55 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 49 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicPmwZ00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 122 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0dicPmwZ00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#7. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Flint to Midland: 78 (#37 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 48 to Flint https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPmwZ00
skeeze // Pixabay

#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 182
- Migration from Houston to Midland: 49 (#227 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 133 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicPmwZ00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Lansing to Midland: 117 (#33 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 93 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicPmwZ00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Midland: 202 (#27 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 52 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syuFp_0dicPmwZ00
Dhacim // Wikicommons

#3. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Saginaw to Midland: 274 (#7 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Net migration: 43 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdlUZ_0dicPmwZ00
Andrew Jameson // Wikicommons

#2. Bay City, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Bay City in 2015-2019: 359
- Migration from Bay City to Midland: 500 (#2 most common destination from Bay City)
- Net migration: 141 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPmwZ00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 451
- Migration from Detroit to Midland: 256 (#65 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 195 to Detroit

