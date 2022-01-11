Where people in Midland, Michigan are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Midland, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Midland, Michigan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Homosassa Springs
#49. Kankakee, IL Metro Area- Migration to Kankakee in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Kankakee to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Kankakee
#48. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Las Cruces to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Las Cruces
#47. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Austin to Midland: 5 (#271 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 9 to Austin
#46. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Midland: 22 (#180 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 7 to Midland
#45. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Milwaukee to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Milwaukee
#44. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Spartanburg to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Spartanburg
#43. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Seattle to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Seattle
#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Tampa to Midland: 25 (#244 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 8 to Midland
#41. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Indianapolis to Midland: 96 (#103 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 78 to Midland
#40. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Jackson to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Jackson
#39. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Toledo to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Toledo
#38. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Battle Creek to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Battle Creek
#37. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Ithaca to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Ithaca
#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Boston to Midland: 23 (#221 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 3 to Midland
#35. Pueblo, CO Metro Area- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Pueblo to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Pueblo
#34. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Dallas to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Dallas
#33. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Iowa City to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Iowa City
#32. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Knoxville to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Knoxville
#31. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Albany to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Albany
#30. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Kingsport to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Kingsport
#29. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Wausau to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Wausau
#28. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Washington to Midland: 13 (#315 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 15 to Washington
#27. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Lake Havasu City
#26. Muncie, IN Metro Area- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Muncie to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Muncie
#25. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Columbia to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Columbia
#24. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Greenville to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Greenville
#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Philadelphia to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Philadelphia
#22. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Phoenix to Midland: 13 (#307 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 28 to Phoenix
#21. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from South Bend to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 44 to South Bend
#20. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Midland: 23 (#75 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 23 to Kalamazoo
#19. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from New Orleans to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 54 to New Orleans
#18. Monroe, MI Metro Area- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Monroe to Midland: 3 (#57 most common destination from Monroe)
- Net migration: 58 to Monroe
#17. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Columbus to Midland: 19 (#200 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 43 to Columbus
#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Chicago to Midland: 65 (#251 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1 to Chicago
#15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Minneapolis to Midland: 23 (#224 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 61 to Minneapolis
#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from San Antonio to Midland: 20 (#232 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 65 to San Antonio
#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Atlanta to Midland: 31 (#267 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 69 to Atlanta
#12. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from St. Louis to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 101 to St. Louis
#11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Charlotte to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 107 to Charlotte
#10. Muskegon, MI Metro Area- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Muskegon to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 117 to Muskegon
#9. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Midland: 68 (#55 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 49 to Ann Arbor
#8. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Midland: 0
- Net migration: 122 to Fort Wayne
#7. Flint, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Flint to Midland: 78 (#37 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 48 to Flint
#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 182
- Migration from Houston to Midland: 49 (#227 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 133 to Houston
#5. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Lansing to Midland: 117 (#33 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 93 to Lansing
#4. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Midland: 202 (#27 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 52 to Grand Rapids
#3. Saginaw, MI Metro Area- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Saginaw to Midland: 274 (#7 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Net migration: 43 to Saginaw
#2. Bay City, MI Metro Area- Migration to Bay City in 2015-2019: 359
- Migration from Bay City to Midland: 500 (#2 most common destination from Bay City)
- Net migration: 141 to Midland
#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 451
- Migration from Detroit to Midland: 256 (#65 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 195 to Detroit
