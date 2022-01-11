O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Midland, Michigan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Midland, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Midland, Michigan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

#49. Kankakee, IL Metro Area

#48. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

#47. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#46. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Midland: 0- Net migration: 14 to Homosassa Springs- Migration to Kankakee in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Kankakee to Midland: 0- Net migration: 14 to Kankakee- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Las Cruces to Midland: 0- Net migration: 14 to Las Cruces- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Austin to Midland: 5 (#271 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 9 to Austin- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Midland: 22 (#180 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 7 to Midland

#45. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

#44. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

#43. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#41. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Milwaukee to Midland: 0- Net migration: 16 to Milwaukee- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Spartanburg to Midland: 0- Net migration: 16 to Spartanburg- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Seattle to Midland: 0- Net migration: 17 to Seattle- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Tampa to Midland: 25 (#244 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 8 to Midland- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Indianapolis to Midland: 96 (#103 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 78 to Midland

#40. Jackson, MS Metro Area

#39. Toledo, OH Metro Area

#38. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

#37. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Jackson to Midland: 0- Net migration: 18 to Jackson- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Toledo to Midland: 0- Net migration: 18 to Toledo- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Battle Creek to Midland: 0- Net migration: 19 to Battle Creek- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Ithaca to Midland: 0- Net migration: 20 to Ithaca- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Boston to Midland: 23 (#221 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 3 to Midland

#35. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

#34. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#33. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

#32. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

#31. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Pueblo to Midland: 0- Net migration: 22 to Pueblo- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Dallas to Midland: 0- Net migration: 23 to Dallas- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Iowa City to Midland: 0- Net migration: 25 to Iowa City- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Knoxville to Midland: 0- Net migration: 25 to Knoxville- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Albany to Midland: 0- Net migration: 26 to Albany

#30. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

#29. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

#28. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#27. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

#26. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Kingsport to Midland: 0- Net migration: 27 to Kingsport- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Wausau to Midland: 0- Net migration: 27 to Wausau- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Washington to Midland: 13 (#315 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 15 to Washington- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Midland: 0- Net migration: 31 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Muncie to Midland: 0- Net migration: 32 to Muncie

#25. Columbia, SC Metro Area

#24. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#22. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#21. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Columbia to Midland: 0- Net migration: 35 to Columbia- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Greenville to Midland: 0- Net migration: 36 to Greenville- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Philadelphia to Midland: 0- Net migration: 38 to Philadelphia- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Phoenix to Midland: 13 (#307 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 28 to Phoenix- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from South Bend to Midland: 0- Net migration: 44 to South Bend

#20. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

#19. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

#18. Monroe, MI Metro Area

#17. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Kalamazoo to Midland: 23 (#75 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 23 to Kalamazoo- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from New Orleans to Midland: 0- Net migration: 54 to New Orleans- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Monroe to Midland: 3 (#57 most common destination from Monroe)- Net migration: 58 to Monroe- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Columbus to Midland: 19 (#200 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 43 to Columbus- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Chicago to Midland: 65 (#251 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 1 to Chicago

#15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#12. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Minneapolis to Midland: 23 (#224 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 61 to Minneapolis- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from San Antonio to Midland: 20 (#232 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 65 to San Antonio- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Atlanta to Midland: 31 (#267 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 69 to Atlanta- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from St. Louis to Midland: 0- Net migration: 101 to St. Louis- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Charlotte to Midland: 0- Net migration: 107 to Charlotte

#10. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

#9. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

#8. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

#7. Flint, MI Metro Area

#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#5. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

#4. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#3. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

#2. Bay City, MI Metro Area

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Muskegon to Midland: 0- Net migration: 117 to Muskegon- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Ann Arbor to Midland: 68 (#55 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 49 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Fort Wayne to Midland: 0- Net migration: 122 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Flint to Midland: 78 (#37 most common destination from Flint)- Net migration: 48 to Flint- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 182- Migration from Houston to Midland: 49 (#227 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 133 to Houston- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from Lansing to Midland: 117 (#33 most common destination from Lansing)- Net migration: 93 to Lansing- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 254- Migration from Grand Rapids to Midland: 202 (#27 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 52 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 317- Migration from Saginaw to Midland: 274 (#7 most common destination from Saginaw)- Net migration: 43 to Saginaw- Migration to Bay City in 2015-2019: 359- Migration from Bay City to Midland: 500 (#2 most common destination from Bay City)- Net migration: 141 to Midland- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 451- Migration from Detroit to Midland: 256 (#65 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 195 to Detroit