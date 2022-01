Public Domain

Where people in Madera are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Madera, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Madera between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#48. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#47. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#46. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from St. Louis to Madera: 0- Net migration: 13 to St. Louis- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Syracuse to Madera: 0- Net migration: 13 to Syracuse- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Salt Lake City to Madera: 2 (#203 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 11 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Cape Coral to Madera: 0- Net migration: 15 to Cape Coral- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Fayetteville to Madera: 0- Net migration: 16 to Fayetteville

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#45. Columbia, SC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#43. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#42. Salem, OR Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Columbia to Madera: 0- Net migration: 17 to Columbia- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Philadelphia to Madera: 62 (#187 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 45 to Madera- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Wenatchee to Madera: 0- Net migration: 18 to Wenatchee- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Salem to Madera: 0- Net migration: 24 to Salem- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Clarksville to Madera: 0- Net migration: 25 to Clarksville

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#40. Flint, MI Metro Area

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#39. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#38. Mobile, AL Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#37. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#36. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Flint to Madera: 0- Net migration: 26 to Flint- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Anchorage to Madera: 0- Net migration: 27 to Anchorage- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Mobile to Madera: 0- Net migration: 27 to Mobile- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Madera: 0- Net migration: 32 to East Stroudsburg- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Springfield to Madera: 0- Net migration: 33 to Springfield

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#35. Redding, CA Metro Area

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#34. Stockton, CA Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#33. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#32. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Pixabay

#31. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Redding to Madera: 29 (#47 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 5 to Redding- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Stockton to Madera: 122 (#31 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 86 to Madera- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Chicago to Madera: 0- Net migration: 36 to Chicago- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Boise City to Madera: 0- Net migration: 38 to Boise City- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from San Antonio to Madera: 63 (#155 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 22 to Madera

Daderot // Wikicommons

#30. Chico, CA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#29. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#27. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#26. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Chico to Madera: 5 (#80 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 36 to Chico- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Tucson to Madera: 0- Net migration: 42 to Tucson- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Dallas to Madera: 39 (#254 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 3 to Dallas- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Baltimore to Madera: 0- Net migration: 45 to Baltimore- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Phoenix to Madera: 191 (#107 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 140 to Madera

Pixabay

#25. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#24. Modesto, CA Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#22. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#21. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Santa Maria to Madera: 7 (#122 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 45 to Santa Maria- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Modesto to Madera: 63 (#46 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 6 to Madera- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Oxnard to Madera: 117 (#48 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 58 to Madera- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Madera: 0- Net migration: 60 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from McAllen to Madera: 0- Net migration: 60 to McAllen

Canva

#20. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#19. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#18. Visalia, CA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Cincinnati to Madera: 10 (#217 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 51 to Cincinnati- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Vallejo to Madera: 22 (#85 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 43 to Vallejo- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Visalia to Madera: 35 (#40 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 34 to Visalia- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Denver to Madera: 7 (#306 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 64 to Denver- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Atlanta to Madera: 0- Net migration: 78 to Atlanta

SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#13. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#12. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from San Diego to Madera: 173 (#119 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 90 to Madera- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from San Jose to Madera: 336 (#41 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 229 to Madera- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Bakersfield to Madera: 294 (#18 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 184 to Madera- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Sacramento to Madera: 397 (#41 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 283 to Madera- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Madera: 40 (#49 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 78 to San Luis Obispo

randy andy // Shutterstock

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#9. Salinas, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#7. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

Pixabay

#6. Greeley, CO Metro Area

Armona // Wikicommons

#5. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#4. Merced, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#1. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Las Vegas to Madera: 12 (#253 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 117 to Las Vegas- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 177- Migration from Salinas to Madera: 234 (#30 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 57 to Madera- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from Los Angeles to Madera: 1,400 (#37 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 1,204 to Madera- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 197- Migration from Bellingham to Madera: 0- Net migration: 197 to Bellingham- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 219- Migration from Greeley to Madera: 0- Net migration: 219 to Greeley- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 362- Migration from Hanford to Madera: 219 (#10 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 143 to Hanford- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 553- Migration from Merced to Madera: 459 (#8 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 94 to Merced- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 694- Migration from San Francisco to Madera: 281 (#71 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 413 to San Francisco- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,828- Migration from Riverside to Madera: 447 (#54 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 1,381 to Riverside- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 2,805- Migration from Fresno to Madera: 2,009 (#2 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 796 to Fresno