Where people in Napa are moving to most
#50. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from New York to Napa: 131 (#204 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 116 to Napa
#49. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Merced to Napa: 49 (#34 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 34 to Napa
#48. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Providence to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Providence
#47. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Abilene to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Abilene
#46. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Albany to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Albany
#45. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Boston to Napa: 21 (#229 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 3 to Napa
#44. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Napa: 28 (#58 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 9 to Napa
#43. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Tucson to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Tucson
#42. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Kennewick to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Kennewick
#41. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Oklahoma City
#40. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Houston to Napa: 166 (#133 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 142 to Napa
#39. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Dallas to Napa: 45 (#247 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 17 to Napa
#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Washington to Napa: 55 (#253 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 27 to Napa
#37. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Hilton Head Island
#36. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Prescott Valley
#35. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Portland to Napa: 113 (#101 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 83 to Napa
#34. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Reno to Napa: 18 (#116 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 12 to Reno
#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Crestview to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Crestview
#32. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Walla Walla to Napa: 16 (#23 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Net migration: 15 to Walla Walla
#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Miami to Napa: 39 (#226 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 7 to Napa
#30. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Chicago to Napa: 23 (#310 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 10 to Chicago
#29. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Lincoln to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Lincoln
#28. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from St. George to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 36 to St. George
#27. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Sebastian to Napa: 19 (#54 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Net migration: 18 to Sebastian
#26. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Cape Coral to Napa: 13 (#162 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 25 to Cape Coral
#25. Medford, OR Metro Area- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Medford to Napa: 19 (#62 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 21 to Medford
#24. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Fresno to Napa: 68 (#54 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 21 to Napa
#23. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Napa: 14 (#223 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 34 to Colorado Springs
#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Las Vegas to Napa: 63 (#141 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 14 to Napa
#21. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Grants Pass to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Grants Pass
#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from San Jose to Napa: 249 (#49 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 194 to Napa
#19. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Salem to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Salem
#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Boise City to Napa: 7 (#164 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 53 to Boise City
#17. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Chico to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Chico
#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Seattle to Napa: 41 (#218 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 23 to Seattle
#15. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Wenatchee to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Wenatchee
#14. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Modesto to Napa: 54 (#48 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 18 to Modesto
#13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Napa: 21 (#64 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 52 to San Luis Obispo
#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Austin to Napa: 10 (#248 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 68 to Austin
#11. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Augusta to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 81 to Augusta
#10. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Stockton to Napa: 16 (#111 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 79 to Stockton
#9. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from San Diego to Napa: 68 (#192 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 72 to San Diego
#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Phoenix to Napa: 43 (#251 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 110 to Phoenix
#7. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Santa Maria to Napa: 8 (#117 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 149 to Santa Maria
#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Riverside to Napa: 127 (#122 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 53 to Riverside
#5. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 506
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Napa: 411 (#8 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 95 to Santa Rosa
#4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 731
- Migration from Sacramento to Napa: 708 (#27 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 23 to Sacramento
#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 810
- Migration from Los Angeles to Napa: 421 (#97 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 389 to Los Angeles
#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 881
- Migration from San Francisco to Napa: 1,237 (#31 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 356 to Napa
#1. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 1,783
- Migration from Vallejo to Napa: 623 (#5 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 1,160 to Vallejo
