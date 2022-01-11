Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

Where people in Napa are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Napa, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Napa between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#50. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#49. Merced, CA Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#48. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#47. Abilene, TX Metro Area

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from New York to Napa: 131 (#204 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 116 to Napa- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Merced to Napa: 49 (#34 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 34 to Napa- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Providence to Napa: 0- Net migration: 16 to Providence- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Abilene to Napa: 0- Net migration: 18 to Abilene- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Albany to Napa: 0- Net migration: 18 to Albany

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#44. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#43. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Public Domain

#42. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

Wikimedia

#41. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Boston to Napa: 21 (#229 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 3 to Napa- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Santa Cruz to Napa: 28 (#58 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 9 to Napa- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Tucson to Napa: 0- Net migration: 20 to Tucson- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Kennewick to Napa: 0- Net migration: 21 to Kennewick- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Oklahoma City to Napa: 0- Net migration: 23 to Oklahoma City

skeeze // Pixabay

#40. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#36. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Houston to Napa: 166 (#133 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 142 to Napa- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Dallas to Napa: 45 (#247 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 17 to Napa- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Washington to Napa: 55 (#253 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 27 to Napa- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Napa: 0- Net migration: 29 to Hilton Head Island- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Prescott Valley to Napa: 0- Net migration: 29 to Prescott Valley

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#35. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#34. Reno, NV Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#32. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Portland to Napa: 113 (#101 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 83 to Napa- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Reno to Napa: 18 (#116 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 12 to Reno- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Crestview to Napa: 0- Net migration: 31 to Crestview- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Walla Walla to Napa: 16 (#23 most common destination from Walla Walla)- Net migration: 15 to Walla Walla- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Miami to Napa: 39 (#226 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 7 to Napa

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#30. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#29. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#28. St. George, UT Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#27. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#26. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Chicago to Napa: 23 (#310 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 10 to Chicago- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Lincoln to Napa: 0- Net migration: 34 to Lincoln- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from St. George to Napa: 0- Net migration: 36 to St. George- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Sebastian to Napa: 19 (#54 most common destination from Sebastian)- Net migration: 18 to Sebastian- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Cape Coral to Napa: 13 (#162 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 25 to Cape Coral

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#25. Medford, OR Metro Area

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#24. Fresno, CA Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#21. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Medford to Napa: 19 (#62 most common destination from Medford)- Net migration: 21 to Medford- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Fresno to Napa: 68 (#54 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 21 to Napa- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Colorado Springs to Napa: 14 (#223 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 34 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Las Vegas to Napa: 63 (#141 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 14 to Napa- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Grants Pass to Napa: 0- Net migration: 51 to Grants Pass

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#19. Salem, OR Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#17. Chico, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from San Jose to Napa: 249 (#49 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 194 to Napa- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Salem to Napa: 0- Net migration: 58 to Salem- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Boise City to Napa: 7 (#164 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 53 to Boise City- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Chico to Napa: 0- Net migration: 61 to Chico- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Seattle to Napa: 41 (#218 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 23 to Seattle

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#15. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

Public Domain

#14. Modesto, CA Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#11. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Wenatchee to Napa: 0- Net migration: 70 to Wenatchee- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Modesto to Napa: 54 (#48 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 18 to Modesto- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Napa: 21 (#64 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 52 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Austin to Napa: 10 (#248 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 68 to Austin- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Augusta to Napa: 0- Net migration: 81 to Augusta

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#10. Stockton, CA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#9. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Pixabay

#7. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#5. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#1. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Stockton to Napa: 16 (#111 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 79 to Stockton- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from San Diego to Napa: 68 (#192 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 72 to San Diego- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Phoenix to Napa: 43 (#251 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 110 to Phoenix- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from Santa Maria to Napa: 8 (#117 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 149 to Santa Maria- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Riverside to Napa: 127 (#122 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 53 to Riverside- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 506- Migration from Santa Rosa to Napa: 411 (#8 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 95 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 731- Migration from Sacramento to Napa: 708 (#27 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 23 to Sacramento- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 810- Migration from Los Angeles to Napa: 421 (#97 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 389 to Los Angeles- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 881- Migration from San Francisco to Napa: 1,237 (#31 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 356 to Napa- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 1,783- Migration from Vallejo to Napa: 623 (#5 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 1,160 to Vallejo