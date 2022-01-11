ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Napa are moving to most

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

Where people in Napa are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Napa, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Napa between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPkB700
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#50. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from New York to Napa: 131 (#204 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 116 to Napa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicPkB700
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#49. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Merced to Napa: 49 (#34 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 34 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicPkB700
spablab // Flickr

#48. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Providence to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicPkB700
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#47. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Abilene to Napa: 0

- Net migration: 18 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzozi_0dicPkB700
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Albany to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Albany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPkB700
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Boston to Napa: 21 (#229 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 3 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicPkB700
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#44. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Napa: 28 (#58 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 9 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPkB700
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#43. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Tucson to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicPkB700
Public Domain

#42. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Kennewick to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicPkB700
Wikimedia

#41. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPkB700
skeeze // Pixabay

#40. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Houston to Napa: 166 (#133 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 142 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPkB700
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Dallas to Napa: 45 (#247 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 17 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPkB700
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Washington to Napa: 55 (#253 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 27 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0dicPkB700
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Hilton Head Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicPkB700
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#36. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Prescott Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPkB700
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#35. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Portland to Napa: 113 (#101 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 83 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicPkB700
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#34. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Reno to Napa: 18 (#116 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 12 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicPkB700
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Crestview to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Crestview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0dicPkB700
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#32. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Walla Walla to Napa: 16 (#23 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Net migration: 15 to Walla Walla https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPkB700
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Miami to Napa: 39 (#226 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 7 to Napa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPkB700
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#30. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Chicago to Napa: 23 (#310 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 10 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicPkB700
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#29. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Lincoln to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicPkB700
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#28. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from St. George to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 36 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVkVW_0dicPkB700
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#27. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Sebastian to Napa: 19 (#54 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Net migration: 18 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPkB700
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#26. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Cape Coral to Napa: 13 (#162 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 25 to Cape Coral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicPkB700
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#25. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Medford to Napa: 19 (#62 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 21 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicPkB700
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#24. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Fresno to Napa: 68 (#54 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 21 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPkB700
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Napa: 14 (#223 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 34 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPkB700
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Las Vegas to Napa: 63 (#141 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 14 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0dicPkB700
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#21. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Grants Pass to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Grants Pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPkB700
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from San Jose to Napa: 249 (#49 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 194 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dicPkB700
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#19. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Salem to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicPkB700
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Boise City to Napa: 7 (#164 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 53 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicPkB700
Daderot // Wikicommons

#17. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Chico to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPkB700
Public Domain

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Seattle to Napa: 41 (#218 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 23 to Seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0dicPkB700
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#15. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Wenatchee to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Wenatchee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicPkB700
Public Domain

#14. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Modesto to Napa: 54 (#48 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 18 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicPkB700
Basar // Wikicommons

#13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Napa: 21 (#64 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 52 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPkB700
Pixabay

#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Austin to Napa: 10 (#248 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 68 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicPkB700
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#11. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Augusta to Napa: 0
- Net migration: 81 to Augusta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicPkB700
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#10. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Stockton to Napa: 16 (#111 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 79 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPkB700
SD Dirk // Flickr

#9. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from San Diego to Napa: 68 (#192 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 72 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPkB700
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Phoenix to Napa: 43 (#251 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 110 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicPkB700
Pixabay

#7. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Santa Maria to Napa: 8 (#117 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 149 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPkB700
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Riverside to Napa: 127 (#122 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 53 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicPkB700
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#5. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 506
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Napa: 411 (#8 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 95 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicPkB700
Pixabay

#4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 731
- Migration from Sacramento to Napa: 708 (#27 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 23 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPkB700
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 810
- Migration from Los Angeles to Napa: 421 (#97 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 389 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPkB700
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 881
- Migration from San Francisco to Napa: 1,237 (#31 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 356 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicPkB700
California Droning // Shutterstock

#1. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 1,783
- Migration from Vallejo to Napa: 623 (#5 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 1,160 to Vallejo

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

