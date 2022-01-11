ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Where people in Muskegon are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0dicPiPf00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

Where people in Muskegon are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Muskegon, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Muskegon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Muskegon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicPiPf00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Erie to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Erie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPiPf00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#49. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Denver to Muskegon: 45 (#207 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 34 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicPiPf00
Canva

#48. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 11

- Migration from Cincinnati to Muskegon: 48 (#142 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 37 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2gON_0dicPiPf00
Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#47. Kankakee, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Kankakee in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Kankakee to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Kankakee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPiPf00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#46. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Kansas City to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Kansas City

You may also like: Metros where people in Muskegon are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwFDS_0dicPiPf00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Elkhart to Muskegon: 10 (#65 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Net migration: 4 to Elkhart https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicPiPf00
Canva

#44. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 16

- Migration from Duluth to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Duluth https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPiPf00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Atlanta to Muskegon: 21 (#285 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 5 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPiPf00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Charlotte to Muskegon: 25 (#212 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 9 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicPiPf00
Pixabay

#41. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Huntsville to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Huntsville

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Muskegon metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicPiPf00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#40. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPiPf00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Boston to Muskegon: 9 (#265 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 8 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPiPf00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Washington to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicPiPf00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#37. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Little Rock to Muskegon: 31 (#101 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 13 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPiPf00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#36. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Cape Coral to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Cape Coral

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Muskegon that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPiPf00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#35. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from San Jose to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 23 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0dicPiPf00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Hilton Head Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicPiPf00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#33. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicPiPf00
Pixabay

#32. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Sacramento to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CguGK_0dicPiPf00
Public Domain

#31. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Watertown to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Watertown

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Muskegon metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0dicPiPf00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#30. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Midland to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicPiPf00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#29. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Tulsa to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtzmu_0dicPiPf00
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Niles, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Niles to Muskegon: 44 (#28 most common destination from Niles)
- Net migration: 16 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicPiPf00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#27. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Crestview to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Crestview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPiPf00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Jacksonville to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Jacksonville

You may also like: Closest national parks to Muskegon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicPiPf00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#25. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Deltona to Muskegon: 8 (#162 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 26 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0dicPiPf00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#24. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Fairbanks to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Fairbanks https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicPiPf00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#23. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Tallahassee to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Tallahassee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1Yit_0dicPiPf00
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Battle Creek to Muskegon: 31 (#28 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Net migration: 15 to Battle Creek https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUlji_0dicPiPf00
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#21. Staunton, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Staunton to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Staunton

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Muskegon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPiPf00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from New York to Muskegon: 15 (#318 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 34 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPiPf00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Tampa to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicPiPf00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Boise City to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 62 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPiPf00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Orlando to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 62 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPiPf00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#16. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Riverside to Muskegon: 14 (#260 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 49 to Riverside

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Muskegon metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPiPf00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#15. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Tucson to Muskegon: 29 (#164 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 34 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPiPf00
Pixabay

#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Austin to Muskegon: 11 (#243 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 53 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syuFp_0dicPiPf00
Dhacim // Wikicommons

#13. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Saginaw to Muskegon: 15 (#48 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Net migration: 59 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicPiPf00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#12. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Durham to Muskegon: 5 (#183 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 76 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicPiPf00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Naples to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Naples

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Muskegon metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPiPf00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Muskegon: 9 (#264 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 86 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TomQR_0dicPiPf00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Champaign to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 104 to Champaign https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicPiPf00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Muskegon: 107 (#40 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 9 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPiPf00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Phoenix to Muskegon: 53 (#232 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 69 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicPiPf00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#6. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 215
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Muskegon: 159 (#16 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 56 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPiPf00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 232
- Migration from Chicago to Muskegon: 209 (#161 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 23 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0dicPiPf00
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Jackson to Muskegon: 113 (#7 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 137 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicPiPf00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 349
- Migration from Lansing to Muskegon: 198 (#18 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 151 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPiPf00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#2. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 547
- Migration from Detroit to Muskegon: 744 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 197 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicPiPf00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 2,795
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Muskegon: 3,745 (#1 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 950 to Muskegon

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
City
Erie, MI
Muskegon, MI
Government
City
Midland, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Atlanta, MI
City
Boston Township, MI
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#U S Census Bureau#Watertown#San Jose#The U S Census Bureau#Erie F11photo#Muskegon Michael#Mo Ks
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy