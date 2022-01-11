Where people in Muskegon are moving to most
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr
Where people in Muskegon are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Muskegon, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Muskegon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Muskegon
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Erie to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Erie
f11photo // Shutterstock
#49. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Denver to Muskegon: 45 (#207 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 34 to Muskegon
Canva
#48. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Cincinnati to Muskegon: 48 (#142 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 37 to Muskegon
Michael // Wikimedia Comons
#47. Kankakee, IL Metro Area- Migration to Kankakee in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Kankakee to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Kankakee
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#46. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Kansas City to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Kansas City
You may also like: Metros where people in Muskegon are getting new jobs
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Elkhart to Muskegon: 10 (#65 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Net migration: 4 to Elkhart
Canva
#44. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Duluth to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Duluth
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Atlanta to Muskegon: 21 (#285 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 5 to Muskegon
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Charlotte to Muskegon: 25 (#212 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 9 to Muskegon
Pixabay
#41. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Huntsville to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Huntsville
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Muskegon metro area
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#40. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Pittsburgh
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Boston to Muskegon: 9 (#265 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 8 to Boston
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Washington to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Washington
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#37. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Little Rock to Muskegon: 31 (#101 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 13 to Muskegon
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#36. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Cape Coral to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Cape Coral
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Muskegon that require a graduate degree
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#35. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from San Jose to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 23 to San Jose
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Hilton Head Island
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#33. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Punta Gorda
Pixabay
#32. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Sacramento to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Sacramento
Public Domain
#31. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Watertown to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Watertown
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Muskegon metro area
SG Arts // Shutterstock
#30. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Midland to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Midland
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#29. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Tulsa to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Tulsa
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Niles, MI Metro Area- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Niles to Muskegon: 44 (#28 most common destination from Niles)
- Net migration: 16 to Muskegon
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#27. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Crestview to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Crestview
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Jacksonville to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Jacksonville
You may also like: Closest national parks to Muskegon
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#25. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Deltona to Muskegon: 8 (#162 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 26 to Deltona
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#24. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Fairbanks to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Fairbanks
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia
#23. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Tallahassee to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Tallahassee
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Battle Creek to Muskegon: 31 (#28 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Net migration: 15 to Battle Creek
Ryan Stavely // Flickr
#21. Staunton, VA Metro Area- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Staunton to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Staunton
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Muskegon
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from New York to Muskegon: 15 (#318 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 34 to New York
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Tampa to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Tampa
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Boise City to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 62 to Boise City
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Orlando to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 62 to Orlando
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#16. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Riverside to Muskegon: 14 (#260 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 49 to Riverside
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Muskegon metro area
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#15. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Tucson to Muskegon: 29 (#164 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 34 to Tucson
Pixabay
#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Austin to Muskegon: 11 (#243 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 53 to Austin
Dhacim // Wikicommons
#13. Saginaw, MI Metro Area- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Saginaw to Muskegon: 15 (#48 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Net migration: 59 to Saginaw
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#12. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Durham to Muskegon: 5 (#183 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 76 to Durham
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Naples to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Naples
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Muskegon metro area
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Muskegon: 9 (#264 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 86 to Virginia Beach
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Champaign to Muskegon: 0
- Net migration: 104 to Champaign
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Muskegon: 107 (#40 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 9 to Ann Arbor
DPPed// Wikimedia
#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Phoenix to Muskegon: 53 (#232 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 69 to Phoenix
Mxobe//Wikicommons
#6. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 215
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Muskegon: 159 (#16 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 56 to Kalamazoo
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 232
- Migration from Chicago to Muskegon: 209 (#161 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 23 to Chicago
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Jackson, MI Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Jackson to Muskegon: 113 (#7 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 137 to Jackson
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 349
- Migration from Lansing to Muskegon: 198 (#18 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 151 to Lansing
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#2. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 547
- Migration from Detroit to Muskegon: 744 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 197 to Muskegon
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 2,795
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Muskegon: 3,745 (#1 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 950 to Muskegon
Comments / 0