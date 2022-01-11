NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

Where people in Muskegon are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Muskegon, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Muskegon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Muskegon

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Erie, PA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#49. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Canva

#48. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#47. Kankakee, IL Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#46. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Erie to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 11 to Erie- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Denver to Muskegon: 45 (#207 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 34 to Muskegon- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Cincinnati to Muskegon: 48 (#142 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 37 to Muskegon- Migration to Kankakee in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Kankakee to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 12 to Kankakee- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Kansas City to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 13 to Kansas City

You may also like: Metros where people in Muskegon are getting new jobs

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

Canva

#44. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Pixabay

#41. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Elkhart to Muskegon: 10 (#65 most common destination from Elkhart)- Net migration: 4 to Elkhart- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Duluth to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 16 to Duluth- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Atlanta to Muskegon: 21 (#285 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 5 to Muskegon- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Charlotte to Muskegon: 25 (#212 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 9 to Muskegon- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Huntsville to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 17 to Huntsville

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Muskegon metro area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#40. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#37. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#36. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Pittsburgh to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 17 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Boston to Muskegon: 9 (#265 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 8 to Boston- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Washington to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 18 to Washington- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Little Rock to Muskegon: 31 (#101 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 13 to Muskegon- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Cape Coral to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 21 to Cape Coral

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Muskegon that require a graduate degree

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#35. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#33. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#32. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#31. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from San Jose to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 23 to San Jose- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 25 to Hilton Head Island- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Punta Gorda to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 25 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Sacramento to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 25 to Sacramento- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Watertown to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 25 to Watertown

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Muskegon metro area

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#30. Midland, TX Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#29. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Niles, MI Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#27. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Midland to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 27 to Midland- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Tulsa to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 28 to Tulsa- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Niles to Muskegon: 44 (#28 most common destination from Niles)- Net migration: 16 to Muskegon- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Crestview to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 31 to Crestview- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Jacksonville to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 32 to Jacksonville

You may also like: Closest national parks to Muskegon

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#25. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#24. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#23. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#21. Staunton, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Deltona to Muskegon: 8 (#162 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 26 to Deltona- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Fairbanks to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 35 to Fairbanks- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Tallahassee to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 35 to Tallahassee- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Battle Creek to Muskegon: 31 (#28 most common destination from Battle Creek)- Net migration: 15 to Battle Creek- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Staunton to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 47 to Staunton

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Muskegon

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#16. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from New York to Muskegon: 15 (#318 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 34 to New York- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Tampa to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 51 to Tampa- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Boise City to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 62 to Boise City- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Orlando to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 62 to Orlando- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Riverside to Muskegon: 14 (#260 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 49 to Riverside

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Muskegon metro area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#15. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Pixabay

#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Dhacim // Wikicommons

#13. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#12. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Tucson to Muskegon: 29 (#164 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 34 to Tucson- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Austin to Muskegon: 11 (#243 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 53 to Austin- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Saginaw to Muskegon: 15 (#48 most common destination from Saginaw)- Net migration: 59 to Saginaw- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Durham to Muskegon: 5 (#183 most common destination from Durham)- Net migration: 76 to Durham- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Naples to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 86 to Naples

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Muskegon metro area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#6. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jackson, MI Metro Area

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#2. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Virginia Beach to Muskegon: 9 (#264 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 86 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Champaign to Muskegon: 0- Net migration: 104 to Champaign- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Ann Arbor to Muskegon: 107 (#40 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 9 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Phoenix to Muskegon: 53 (#232 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 69 to Phoenix- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 215- Migration from Kalamazoo to Muskegon: 159 (#16 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 56 to Kalamazoo- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 232- Migration from Chicago to Muskegon: 209 (#161 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 23 to Chicago- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 250- Migration from Jackson to Muskegon: 113 (#7 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 137 to Jackson- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 349- Migration from Lansing to Muskegon: 198 (#18 most common destination from Lansing)- Net migration: 151 to Lansing- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 547- Migration from Detroit to Muskegon: 744 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 197 to Muskegon- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 2,795- Migration from Grand Rapids to Muskegon: 3,745 (#1 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 950 to Muskegon