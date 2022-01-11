Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

Where people in Port St. Lucie are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Port St. Lucie between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

#49. Peoria, IL Metro Area

#48. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#47. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

#46. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from New Orleans to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 61 to New Orleans- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Peoria to Port St. Lucie: 73 (#47 most common destination from Peoria)- Net migration: 11 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Cleveland to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 68 to Cleveland- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Johnson City to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 69 to Johnson City- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Asheville to Port St. Lucie: 107 (#39 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 32 to Port St. Lucie

#45. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#44. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

#43. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#42. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Colorado Springs to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 78 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Greenville to Port St. Lucie: 9 (#158 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 69 to Greenville- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Columbus to Port St. Lucie: 176 (#64 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 97 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Portland to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 81 to Portland- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Albany to Port St. Lucie: 48 (#95 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 34 to Albany

#40. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

#39. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#38. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#37. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

#36. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Sebring to Port St. Lucie: 51 (#19 most common destination from Sebring)- Net migration: 32 to Sebring- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Detroit to Port St. Lucie: 211 (#74 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 116 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Chicago to Port St. Lucie: 544 (#96 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 445 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Mount Vernon to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 100 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Pensacola to Port St. Lucie: 46 (#108 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 54 to Pensacola

#35. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#34. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#33. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

#32. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#31. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Washington to Port St. Lucie: 86 (#224 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 15 to Washington- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Las Vegas to Port St. Lucie: 77 (#127 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 26 to Las Vegas- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Macon to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 111 to Macon- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Austin to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 112 to Austin- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Panama City to Port St. Lucie: 62 (#51 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 53 to Panama City

#30. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#29. The Villages, FL Metro Area

#28. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#27. Savannah, GA Metro Area

#26. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Port St. Lucie: 124 (#59 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 7 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from The Villages to Port St. Lucie: 8 (#74 most common destination from The Villages)- Net migration: 111 to The Villages- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Baltimore to Port St. Lucie: 198 (#88 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 78 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Savannah to Port St. Lucie: 30 (#99 most common destination from Savannah)- Net migration: 93 to Savannah- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Birmingham to Port St. Lucie: 1 (#191 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 143 to Birmingham

#25. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#24. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#23. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#22. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

#21. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Boston to Port St. Lucie: 507 (#50 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 352 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Cape Coral to Port St. Lucie: 226 (#22 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 66 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Providence to Port St. Lucie: 127 (#57 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 34 to Providence- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Port St. Lucie: 31 (#44 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 134 to Homosassa Springs- Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Valdosta to Port St. Lucie: 81 (#12 most common destination from Valdosta)- Net migration: 87 to Valdosta

#20. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

#19. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

#18. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#16. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 175- Migration from Lakeland to Port St. Lucie: 947 (#6 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 772 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 179- Migration from New Haven to Port St. Lucie: 281 (#22 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 102 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 207- Migration from Palm Bay to Port St. Lucie: 636 (#6 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 429 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 224- Migration from Dallas to Port St. Lucie: 65 (#221 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 159 to Dallas- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Port St. Lucie: 0- Net migration: 228 to Cedar Rapids

#15. Ocala, FL Metro Area

#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#12. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#11. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 236- Migration from Ocala to Port St. Lucie: 413 (#9 most common destination from Ocala)- Net migration: 177 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 275- Migration from Denver to Port St. Lucie: 66 (#172 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 209 to Denver- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 286- Migration from Philadelphia to Port St. Lucie: 399 (#85 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 113 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 292- Migration from Jacksonville to Port St. Lucie: 740 (#17 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 448 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 311- Migration from Tallahassee to Port St. Lucie: 155 (#23 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 156 to Tallahassee

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#9. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#8. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#7. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

#6. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#3. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 344- Migration from Atlanta to Port St. Lucie: 175 (#141 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 169 to Atlanta- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 345- Migration from Charlotte to Port St. Lucie: 197 (#78 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 148 to Charlotte- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 412- Migration from North Port to Port St. Lucie: 266 (#23 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 146 to North Port- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 448- Migration from Gainesville to Port St. Lucie: 303 (#19 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 145 to Gainesville- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 465- Migration from Deltona to Port St. Lucie: 95 (#49 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 370 to Deltona- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 469- Migration from New York to Port St. Lucie: 1,951 (#57 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,482 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 784- Migration from Tampa to Port St. Lucie: 739 (#29 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 45 to Tampa- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 805- Migration from Sebastian to Port St. Lucie: 970 (#1 most common destination from Sebastian)- Net migration: 165 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 1,113- Migration from Orlando to Port St. Lucie: 549 (#33 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 564 to Orlando- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 4,518- Migration from Miami to Port St. Lucie: 11,334 (#2 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 6,816 to Port St. Lucie