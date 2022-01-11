ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Where people in Pine Bluff are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzRqC_0dicPgeD00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pine Bluff between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicPgeD00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#32. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Hartford to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPgeD00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Riverside to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0dicPgeD00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 12

- Migration from Columbus to Pine Bluff: 3 (#138 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 9 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPgeD00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#29. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Detroit to Pine Bluff: 20 (#223 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 8 to Pine Bluff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0dicPgeD00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#28. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Jackson to Pine Bluff: 43 (#71 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 30 to Pine Bluff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0dicPgeD00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Racine, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Racine to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0dicPgeD00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#26. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Pine Bluff: 0

- Net migration: 15 to Baton Rouge https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343EEv_0dicPgeD00
Canva

#25. Monroe, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Monroe to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicPgeD00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#24. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Columbia to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPgeD00
skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Houston to Pine Bluff: 27 (#260 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 10 to Pine Bluff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicPgeD00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Ogden to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7rp1_0dicPgeD00
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#21. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Jefferson City to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Jefferson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0dicPgeD00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Gadsden to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Gadsden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPgeD00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPgeD00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from St. Louis to Pine Bluff: 25 (#221 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 3 to Pine Bluff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPgeD00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Chicago to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUhxD_0dicPgeD00
Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#16. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Sherman to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Sherman https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0dicPgeD00
Public Domain

#15. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Beaumont to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Beaumont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicPgeD00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Omaha to Pine Bluff: 7 (#173 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 30 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPgeD00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicPgeD00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#12. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Tulsa to Pine Bluff: 3 (#178 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 55 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicPgeD00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#11. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicPgeD00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#10. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Memphis to Pine Bluff: 43 (#136 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 44 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0dicPgeD00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#9. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Fort Smith to Pine Bluff: 148 (#8 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 56 to Pine Bluff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0dicPgeD00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#8. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Texarkana to Pine Bluff: 141 (#13 most common destination from Texarkana)
- Net migration: 34 to Pine Bluff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0dicPgeD00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#7. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Yuba City to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Yuba City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZZJP_0dicPgeD00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Shreveport to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 132 to Shreveport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0dicPgeD00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Jonesboro to Pine Bluff: 237 (#6 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Net migration: 98 to Pine Bluff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicPgeD00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#4. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from Fayetteville to Pine Bluff: 201 (#21 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 28 to Pine Bluff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPgeD00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Dallas to Pine Bluff: 236 (#115 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 47 to Pine Bluff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0dicPgeD00
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#2. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 249
- Migration from Hot Springs to Pine Bluff: 396 (#3 most common destination from Hot Springs)
- Net migration: 147 to Pine Bluff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicPgeD00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 1,156
- Migration from Little Rock to Pine Bluff: 1,191 (#5 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 35 to Pine Bluff

