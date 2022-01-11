Where people in Pine Bluff are moving to most
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pine Bluff between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#32. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Hartford to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Hartford
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Riverside to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Riverside
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Columbus to Pine Bluff: 3 (#138 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 9 to Columbus
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#29. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Detroit to Pine Bluff: 20 (#223 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 8 to Pine Bluff
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#28. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Jackson to Pine Bluff: 43 (#71 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 30 to Pine Bluff
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Racine, WI Metro Area- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Racine to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Racine
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#26. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Baton Rouge
Canva
#25. Monroe, LA Metro Area- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Monroe to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Monroe
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#24. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Columbia to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Columbia
skeeze // Pixabay
#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Houston to Pine Bluff: 27 (#260 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 10 to Pine Bluff
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Ogden to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Ogden
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia
#21. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Jefferson City to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Jefferson City
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Gadsden, AL Metro Area- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Gadsden to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Gadsden
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Los Angeles
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from St. Louis to Pine Bluff: 25 (#221 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 3 to Pine Bluff
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Chicago to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Chicago
Renelibrary // Wikicommons
#16. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Sherman to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Sherman
Public Domain
#15. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Beaumont to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Beaumont
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Omaha to Pine Bluff: 7 (#173 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 30 to Omaha
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Virginia Beach
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#12. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Tulsa to Pine Bluff: 3 (#178 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 55 to Tulsa
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#11. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Salt Lake City
Noel Pennington//Flickr
#10. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Memphis to Pine Bluff: 43 (#136 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 44 to Memphis
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#9. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Fort Smith to Pine Bluff: 148 (#8 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 56 to Pine Bluff
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#8. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Texarkana to Pine Bluff: 141 (#13 most common destination from Texarkana)
- Net migration: 34 to Pine Bluff
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#7. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Yuba City to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Yuba City
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Shreveport to Pine Bluff: 0
- Net migration: 132 to Shreveport
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area- Migration to Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Jonesboro to Pine Bluff: 237 (#6 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Net migration: 98 to Pine Bluff
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#4. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from Fayetteville to Pine Bluff: 201 (#21 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 28 to Pine Bluff
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Dallas to Pine Bluff: 236 (#115 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 47 to Pine Bluff
Sharon Day // Shutterstock
#2. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area- Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 249
- Migration from Hot Springs to Pine Bluff: 396 (#3 most common destination from Hot Springs)
- Net migration: 147 to Pine Bluff
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#1. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 1,156
- Migration from Little Rock to Pine Bluff: 1,191 (#5 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 35 to Pine Bluff
