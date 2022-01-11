Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

Where people in Pine Bluff are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pine Bluff between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#32. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#29. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#28. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Hartford to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 12 to Hartford- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Riverside to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 12 to Riverside- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Columbus to Pine Bluff: 3 (#138 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 9 to Columbus- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Detroit to Pine Bluff: 20 (#223 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 8 to Pine Bluff- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Jackson to Pine Bluff: 43 (#71 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 30 to Pine Bluff

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Racine, WI Metro Area

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#26. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

Canva

#25. Monroe, LA Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#24. Columbia, SC Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Racine to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 14 to Racine- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Baton Rouge to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 15 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Monroe to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 15 to Monroe- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Columbia to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 17 to Columbia- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Houston to Pine Bluff: 27 (#260 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 10 to Pine Bluff

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#21. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Ogden to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 18 to Ogden- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Jefferson City to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 19 to Jefferson City- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Gadsden to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 20 to Gadsden- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Los Angeles to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 22 to Los Angeles- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from St. Louis to Pine Bluff: 25 (#221 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 3 to Pine Bluff

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#16. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

Public Domain

#15. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Chicago to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 23 to Chicago- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Sherman to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 27 to Sherman- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Beaumont to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 33 to Beaumont- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Omaha to Pine Bluff: 7 (#173 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 30 to Omaha- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 52 to Virginia Beach

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#12. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#11. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#10. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#9. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#8. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Tulsa to Pine Bluff: 3 (#178 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 55 to Tulsa- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 67 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Memphis to Pine Bluff: 43 (#136 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 44 to Memphis- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Fort Smith to Pine Bluff: 148 (#8 most common destination from Fort Smith)- Net migration: 56 to Pine Bluff- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Texarkana to Pine Bluff: 141 (#13 most common destination from Texarkana)- Net migration: 34 to Pine Bluff

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#7. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#4. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Yuba City to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 119 to Yuba City- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from Shreveport to Pine Bluff: 0- Net migration: 132 to Shreveport- Migration to Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Jonesboro to Pine Bluff: 237 (#6 most common destination from Jonesboro)- Net migration: 98 to Pine Bluff- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 173- Migration from Fayetteville to Pine Bluff: 201 (#21 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 28 to Pine Bluff- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 189- Migration from Dallas to Pine Bluff: 236 (#115 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 47 to Pine Bluff

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#2. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 249- Migration from Hot Springs to Pine Bluff: 396 (#3 most common destination from Hot Springs)- Net migration: 147 to Pine Bluff- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 1,156- Migration from Little Rock to Pine Bluff: 1,191 (#5 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 35 to Pine Bluff