Where people in Owensboro are moving to most
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Owensboro are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Owensboro, KY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Owensboro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Owensboro
Kim Schuster // Flickr
#37. Rochester, MN Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Rochester to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Rochester
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#36. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Los Angeles to Owensboro: 102 (#212 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 91 to Owensboro
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Atlanta to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Atlanta
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Lansing to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Lansing
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#33. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Lakeland to Owensboro: 29 (#114 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 16 to Owensboro
You may also like: Closest national parks to Owensboro
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Colorado Springs
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#31. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from New Orleans to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 14 to New Orleans
Yipdw // Wikicommons
#30. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Terre Haute to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Terre Haute
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#29. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Fayetteville to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Fayetteville
Pixabay
#28. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Santa Maria to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Santa Maria
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Owensboro metro area
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Huntington to Owensboro: 93 (#25 most common destination from Huntington)
- Net migration: 75 to Owensboro
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina
#26. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Goldsboro to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Goldsboro
Pixabay
#25. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Savannah to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Savannah
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#24. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Port St. Lucie
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Canton to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Canton
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Owensboro metro area
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Owensboro: 58 (#45 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Net migration: 34 to Owensboro
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Grand Rapids
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#20. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Tulsa to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Tulsa
f11photo // Shutterstock
#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Denver to Owensboro: 68 (#170 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 40 to Owensboro
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#18. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Washington to Owensboro: 18 (#301 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 14 to Washington
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Owensboro
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Omaha to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Omaha
skeeze // Pixabay
#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Houston to Owensboro: 60 (#211 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 26 to Owensboro
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Clarksville to Owensboro: 29 (#120 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 12 to Clarksville
waitscm // Flickr
#14. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Binghamton to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Binghamton
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#13. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from San Francisco to Owensboro: 4 (#273 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 47 to San Francisco
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Owensboro metro area
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Appleton, WI Metro Area- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Appleton to Owensboro: 8 (#69 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 58 to Appleton
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Anniston to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Anniston
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Indianapolis to Owensboro: 31 (#178 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 47 to Indianapolis
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from St. Louis to Owensboro: 58 (#166 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 31 to St. Louis
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Owensboro: 36 (#51 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Net migration: 142 to Elizabethtown
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Owensboro metro area
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 225
- Migration from Lexington to Owensboro: 304 (#11 most common destination from Lexington)
- Net migration: 79 to Owensboro
Canva
#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Cincinnati to Owensboro: 91 (#109 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 137 to Cincinnati
f11photo // Shutterstock
#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from Nashville to Owensboro: 65 (#126 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 189 to Nashville
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Bowling Green to Owensboro: 146 (#8 most common destination from Bowling Green)
- Net migration: 132 to Bowling Green
Patrick Feller//Flickr
#3. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area- Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 334
- Migration from Lake Charles to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 334 to Lake Charles
You may also like: Metros where people in Owensboro are getting new jobs
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#2. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 347
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Owensboro: 453 (#15 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 106 to Owensboro
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 673
- Migration from Evansville to Owensboro: 757 (#1 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 84 to Owensboro
Comments / 0