Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Owensboro are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Owensboro, KY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Owensboro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Kim Schuster // Flickr

#37. Rochester, MN Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#36. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#33. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Rochester to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 11 to Rochester- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Los Angeles to Owensboro: 102 (#212 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 91 to Owensboro- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Atlanta to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 12 to Atlanta- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Lansing to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 12 to Lansing- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Lakeland to Owensboro: 29 (#114 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 16 to Owensboro

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#31. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#30. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#29. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Pixabay

#28. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Colorado Springs to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 14 to Colorado Springs- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from New Orleans to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 14 to New Orleans- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Terre Haute to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 15 to Terre Haute- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Fayetteville to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 16 to Fayetteville- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Santa Maria to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 17 to Santa Maria

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#26. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

Pixabay

#25. Savannah, GA Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#24. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Huntington to Owensboro: 93 (#25 most common destination from Huntington)- Net migration: 75 to Owensboro- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Goldsboro to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 18 to Goldsboro- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Savannah to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 20 to Savannah- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 21 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Canton to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 24 to Canton

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#20. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#18. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Owensboro: 58 (#45 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)- Net migration: 34 to Owensboro- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Grand Rapids to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 28 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Tulsa to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 28 to Tulsa- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Denver to Owensboro: 68 (#170 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 40 to Owensboro- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Washington to Owensboro: 18 (#301 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 14 to Washington

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

waitscm // Flickr

#14. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#13. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Omaha to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 33 to Omaha- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Houston to Owensboro: 60 (#211 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 26 to Owensboro- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Clarksville to Owensboro: 29 (#120 most common destination from Clarksville)- Net migration: 12 to Clarksville- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Binghamton to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 50 to Binghamton- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from San Francisco to Owensboro: 4 (#273 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 47 to San Francisco

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Appleton, WI Metro Area

Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Appleton to Owensboro: 8 (#69 most common destination from Appleton)- Net migration: 58 to Appleton- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Anniston to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 69 to Anniston- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Indianapolis to Owensboro: 31 (#178 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 47 to Indianapolis- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from St. Louis to Owensboro: 58 (#166 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 31 to St. Louis- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Elizabethtown to Owensboro: 36 (#51 most common destination from Elizabethtown)- Net migration: 142 to Elizabethtown

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

Canva

#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#3. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 225- Migration from Lexington to Owensboro: 304 (#11 most common destination from Lexington)- Net migration: 79 to Owensboro- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from Cincinnati to Owensboro: 91 (#109 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 137 to Cincinnati- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 254- Migration from Nashville to Owensboro: 65 (#126 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 189 to Nashville- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 278- Migration from Bowling Green to Owensboro: 146 (#8 most common destination from Bowling Green)- Net migration: 132 to Bowling Green- Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 334- Migration from Lake Charles to Owensboro: 0- Net migration: 334 to Lake Charles

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#2. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 347- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Owensboro: 453 (#15 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 106 to Owensboro- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 673- Migration from Evansville to Owensboro: 757 (#1 most common destination from Evansville)- Net migration: 84 to Owensboro