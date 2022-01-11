ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Where people in Owensboro are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Owensboro, KY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Owensboro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Kim Schuster // Flickr

#37. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Rochester to Owensboro: 0
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#36. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Los Angeles to Owensboro: 102 (#212 most common destination from Los Angeles)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Atlanta to Owensboro: 0
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Lansing to Owensboro: 0

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#33. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Lakeland to Owensboro: 29 (#114 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 16 to Owensboro

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Owensboro: 0
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#31. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from New Orleans to Owensboro: 0
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#30. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Terre Haute to Owensboro: 0
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#29. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Fayetteville to Owensboro: 0
Pixabay

#28. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Santa Maria to Owensboro: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Santa Maria

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Huntington to Owensboro: 93 (#25 most common destination from Huntington)
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#26. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Goldsboro to Owensboro: 0
Pixabay

#25. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Savannah to Owensboro: 0
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#24. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Owensboro: 0
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Canton to Owensboro: 0
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Owensboro: 58 (#45 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Owensboro: 0
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#20. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Tulsa to Owensboro: 0
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Denver to Owensboro: 68 (#170 most common destination from Denver)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#18. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Washington to Owensboro: 18 (#301 most common destination from Washington)
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Omaha to Owensboro: 0
skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Houston to Owensboro: 60 (#211 most common destination from Houston)
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Clarksville to Owensboro: 29 (#120 most common destination from Clarksville)
waitscm // Flickr

#14. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Binghamton to Owensboro: 0
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#13. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from San Francisco to Owensboro: 4 (#273 most common destination from San Francisco)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Appleton to Owensboro: 8 (#69 most common destination from Appleton)
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Anniston to Owensboro: 0
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Indianapolis to Owensboro: 31 (#178 most common destination from Indianapolis)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from St. Louis to Owensboro: 58 (#166 most common destination from St. Louis)
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Owensboro: 36 (#51 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 225
- Migration from Lexington to Owensboro: 304 (#11 most common destination from Lexington)
Canva

#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Cincinnati to Owensboro: 91 (#109 most common destination from Cincinnati)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from Nashville to Owensboro: 65 (#126 most common destination from Nashville)
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Bowling Green to Owensboro: 146 (#8 most common destination from Bowling Green)
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#3. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 334
- Migration from Lake Charles to Owensboro: 0
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#2. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 347
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Owensboro: 453 (#15 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 673
- Migration from Evansville to Owensboro: 757 (#1 most common destination from Evansville)
