Where people in Pittsfield are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pittsfield, MA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pittsfield between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#48. Richmond, VA Metro Area

#47. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

#46. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#45. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

#44. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Richmond to Pittsfield: 11 (#181 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 1 to Pittsfield- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Manchester to Pittsfield: 76 (#38 most common destination from Manchester)- Net migration: 66 to Pittsfield- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Cape Coral to Pittsfield: 22 (#130 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 11 to Pittsfield- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Fort Collins to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 12 to Fort Collins- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Glens Falls to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 12 to Glens Falls

#43. Rochester, NY Metro Area

#42. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#41. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

#40. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

#39. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Rochester to Pittsfield: 9 (#176 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 5 to Rochester- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Dallas to Pittsfield: 11 (#316 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 4 to Dallas- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Burlington to Pittsfield: 28 (#59 most common destination from Burlington)- Net migration: 13 to Pittsfield- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Vallejo to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 16 to Vallejo- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from St. Louis to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 17 to St. Louis

#38. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#37. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#36. Staunton, VA Metro Area

#35. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

#34. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Nashville to Pittsfield: 19 (#218 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 2 to Pittsfield- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Columbus to Pittsfield: 1 (#257 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 17 to Columbus- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Staunton to Pittsfield: 2 (#49 most common destination from Staunton)- Net migration: 17 to Staunton- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Kalamazoo to Pittsfield: 6 (#111 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 13 to Kalamazoo- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Detroit to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 23 to Detroit

#33. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#31. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

#30. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

#29. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Austin to Pittsfield: 9 (#255 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 18 to Austin- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Chicago to Pittsfield: 94 (#220 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 66 to Pittsfield- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Harrisburg to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 28 to Harrisburg- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Pittsfield: 46 (#80 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)- Net migration: 17 to Pittsfield- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Charlottesville to Pittsfield: 2 (#128 most common destination from Charlottesville)- Net migration: 28 to Charlottesville

#28. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#27. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

#26. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

#25. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

#24. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from San Diego to Pittsfield: 6 (#304 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 25 to San Diego- Migration to Barnstable Town in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Barnstable Town to Pittsfield: 282 (#4 most common destination from Barnstable Town)- Net migration: 250 to Pittsfield- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Norwich to Pittsfield: 22 (#68 most common destination from Norwich)- Net migration: 16 to Norwich- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Palm Bay to Pittsfield: 46 (#87 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 8 to Pittsfield- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Houston to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 40 to Houston

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#22. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

#21. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Tampa to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 46 to Tampa- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Bridgeport to Pittsfield: 16 (#138 most common destination from Bridgeport)- Net migration: 30 to Bridgeport- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from San Jose to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 49 to San Jose- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Orlando to Pittsfield: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 21 to Orlando- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Washington to Pittsfield: 95 (#214 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 44 to Pittsfield

#18. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#15. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

#14. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Philadelphia to Pittsfield: 25 (#240 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 27 to Philadelphia- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Los Angeles to Pittsfield: 46 (#270 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 6 to Los Angeles- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 56 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Pittsfield: 26 (#82 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 31 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Portland to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 60 to Portland

#13. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

#12. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

#11. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

#10. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

#9. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Huntsville to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 66 to Huntsville- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Syracuse to Pittsfield: 0- Net migration: 68 to Syracuse- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from New Haven to Pittsfield: 55 (#79 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 22 to New Haven- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Worcester to Pittsfield: 91 (#58 most common destination from Worcester)- Net migration: 12 to Pittsfield- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Hartford to Pittsfield: 68 (#89 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 18 to Hartford

#8. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#7. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#6. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

#5. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#3. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#2. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#1. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from North Port to Pittsfield: 15 (#173 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 85 to North Port- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Miami to Pittsfield: 188 (#115 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 82 to Pittsfield- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Wilmington to Pittsfield: 12 (#96 most common destination from Wilmington)- Net migration: 107 to Wilmington- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 216- Migration from Albany to Pittsfield: 125 (#60 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 91 to Albany- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 274- Migration from New York to Pittsfield: 476 (#122 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 202 to Pittsfield- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 587- Migration from Providence to Pittsfield: 80 (#80 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 507 to Providence- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 771- Migration from Boston to Pittsfield: 537 (#47 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 234 to Boston- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 902- Migration from Springfield to Pittsfield: 414 (#8 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 488 to Springfield