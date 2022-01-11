ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Where people in Pittsfield are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epzxv_0dicPaLr00
Protophobic // Wikicommons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pittsfield, MA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pittsfield between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicPaLr00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#48. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Richmond to Pittsfield: 11 (#181 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 1 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicPaLr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Manchester to Pittsfield: 76 (#38 most common destination from Manchester)
- Net migration: 66 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPaLr00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#46. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Cape Coral to Pittsfield: 22 (#130 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 11 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicPaLr00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#45. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 12

- Migration from Fort Collins to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6Mkx_0dicPaLr00
JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Glens Falls to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Glens Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicPaLr00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Rochester to Pittsfield: 9 (#176 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 5 to Rochester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPaLr00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Dallas to Pittsfield: 11 (#316 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 4 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0dicPaLr00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#41. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Burlington to Pittsfield: 28 (#59 most common destination from Burlington)
- Net migration: 13 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicPaLr00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#40. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Vallejo to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPaLr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from St. Louis to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 17 to St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPaLr00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#38. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Nashville to Pittsfield: 19 (#218 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 2 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPaLr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Columbus to Pittsfield: 1 (#257 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 17 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUlji_0dicPaLr00
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#36. Staunton, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Staunton to Pittsfield: 2 (#49 most common destination from Staunton)
- Net migration: 17 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicPaLr00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#35. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Pittsfield: 6 (#111 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 13 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPaLr00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#34. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Detroit to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPaLr00
Pixabay

#33. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Austin to Pittsfield: 9 (#255 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 18 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPaLr00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Chicago to Pittsfield: 94 (#220 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 66 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicPaLr00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#31. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Harrisburg to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0dicPaLr00
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Pittsfield: 46 (#80 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)
- Net migration: 17 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0dicPaLr00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Charlottesville to Pittsfield: 2 (#128 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Net migration: 28 to Charlottesville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPaLr00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#28. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from San Diego to Pittsfield: 6 (#304 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 25 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsE33_0dicPaLr00
ktr101 // Wikimedia

#27. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Barnstable Town in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Barnstable Town to Pittsfield: 282 (#4 most common destination from Barnstable Town)
- Net migration: 250 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicPaLr00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#26. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Norwich to Pittsfield: 22 (#68 most common destination from Norwich)
- Net migration: 16 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicPaLr00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#25. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Palm Bay to Pittsfield: 46 (#87 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 8 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPaLr00
skeeze // Pixabay

#24. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Houston to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPaLr00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Tampa to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0dicPaLr00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#22. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Bridgeport to Pittsfield: 16 (#138 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 30 to Bridgeport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPaLr00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#21. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from San Jose to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 49 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPaLr00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Orlando to Pittsfield: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 21 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPaLr00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Washington to Pittsfield: 95 (#214 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 44 to Pittsfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPaLr00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Philadelphia to Pittsfield: 25 (#240 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 27 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPaLr00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pittsfield: 46 (#270 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 6 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPaLr00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicPaLr00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#15. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Pittsfield: 26 (#82 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 31 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicPaLr00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#14. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Portland to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicPaLr00
Pixabay

#13. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Huntsville to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 66 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicPaLr00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Syracuse to Pittsfield: 0
- Net migration: 68 to Syracuse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicPaLr00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from New Haven to Pittsfield: 55 (#79 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 22 to New Haven https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicPaLr00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#10. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Worcester to Pittsfield: 91 (#58 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 12 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicPaLr00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#9. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Hartford to Pittsfield: 68 (#89 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 18 to Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPaLr00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#8. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from North Port to Pittsfield: 15 (#173 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 85 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPaLr00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Miami to Pittsfield: 188 (#115 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 82 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILW5r_0dicPaLr00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#6. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Wilmington to Pittsfield: 12 (#96 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Net migration: 107 to Wilmington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicPaLr00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Albany to Pittsfield: 125 (#60 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 91 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPaLr00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from New York to Pittsfield: 476 (#122 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 202 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicPaLr00
spablab // Flickr

#3. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 587
- Migration from Providence to Pittsfield: 80 (#80 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 507 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPaLr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 771
- Migration from Boston to Pittsfield: 537 (#47 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 234 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicPaLr00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 902
- Migration from Springfield to Pittsfield: 414 (#8 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 488 to Springfield

