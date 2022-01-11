ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Where people in Santa Rosa are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicPZQ000
Matt314 // Wikicommons

Where people in Santa Rosa are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Rosa between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPZQ000
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Cape Coral to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicPZQ000
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#49. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Merced to Santa Rosa: 82 (#27 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicPZQ000
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#48. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from Eugene to Santa Rosa: 55 (#46 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 22 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicPZQ000
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#47. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Santa Rosa: 9 (#93 most common destination from Prescott Valley)

- Net migration: 68 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPZQ000
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#46. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from North Port to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 78 to North Port

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicPZQ000
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Santa Rosa: 148 (#53 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 65 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicPZQ000
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#44. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Stockton to Santa Rosa: 168 (#25 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 82 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicPZQ000
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Albuquerque to Santa Rosa: 36 (#118 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 54 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicPZQ000
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Ogden to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicPZQ000
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#41. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from St. George to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 91 to St. George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicPZQ000
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#40. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Boise City to Santa Rosa: 22 (#120 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 72 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicPZQ000
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#39. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Bend to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicPZQ000
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 107 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicPZQ000
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#37. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Salinas to Santa Rosa: 54 (#65 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 57 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicPZQ000
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#36. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Redding to Santa Rosa: 164 (#9 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 53 to Santa Rosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPZQ000
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Charlotte to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 121 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0dicPZQ000
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#34. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Yuba City to Santa Rosa: 65 (#25 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 56 to Yuba City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicPZQ000
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#33. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Visalia to Santa Rosa: 26 (#52 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 109 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0dicPZQ000
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#32. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from College Station to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 157 to College Station https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicPZQ000
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#31. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 157 to Kalamazoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicPZQ000
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Oxnard to Santa Rosa: 114 (#49 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 60 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicPZQ000
Armona // Wikicommons

#29. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Hanford to Santa Rosa: 0
- Net migration: 176 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPZQ000
Pixabay

#28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 177
- Migration from Austin to Santa Rosa: 70 (#131 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 107 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPZQ000
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Rosa: 72 (#125 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 108 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicPZQ000
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#26. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Medford to Santa Rosa: 44 (#32 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 146 to Medford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicPZQ000
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#25. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Santa Rosa: 432 (#7 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 238 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicPZQ000
Daderot // Wikicommons

#24. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from Chico to Santa Rosa: 183 (#15 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 13 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicPZQ000
Basar // Wikicommons

#23. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 202
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Santa Rosa: 86 (#28 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 116 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPZQ000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Boston to Santa Rosa: 136 (#114 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 67 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPZQ000
f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Denver to Santa Rosa: 61 (#182 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 156 to Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicPZQ000
Pixabay

#20. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 220
- Migration from Santa Maria to Santa Rosa: 226 (#22 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicPZQ000
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#19. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Olympia to Santa Rosa: 43 (#63 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 191 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPZQ000
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#18. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Orlando to Santa Rosa: 31 (#197 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 204 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPZQ000
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Rosa: 221 (#96 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 30 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPZQ000
Public Domain

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from Seattle to Santa Rosa: 167 (#118 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 87 to Seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPZQ000
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from Washington to Santa Rosa: 191 (#162 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 63 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPZQ000
randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 270
- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Rosa: 118 (#97 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 152 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPZQ000
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Riverside to Santa Rosa: 368 (#65 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 97 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPZQ000
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 276
- Migration from New York to Santa Rosa: 465 (#123 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 189 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicPZQ000
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#11. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 277
- Migration from Reno to Santa Rosa: 89 (#42 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 188 to Reno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPZQ000
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 364
- Migration from Portland to Santa Rosa: 239 (#57 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 125 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPZQ000
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 403
- Migration from Dallas to Santa Rosa: 44 (#249 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 359 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0dicPZQ000
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#8. Napa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 411
- Migration from Napa to Santa Rosa: 506 (#5 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 95 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPZQ000
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 468
- Migration from San Jose to Santa Rosa: 1,114 (#20 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 646 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicPZQ000
Public Domain

#6. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 587
- Migration from Modesto to Santa Rosa: 110 (#28 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 477 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPZQ000
SD Dirk // Flickr

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 613
- Migration from San Diego to Santa Rosa: 458 (#62 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 155 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicPZQ000
California Droning // Shutterstock

#4. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 664
- Migration from Vallejo to Santa Rosa: 1,187 (#3 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 523 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPZQ000
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 738
- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Rosa: 1,132 (#48 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 394 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicPZQ000
Pixabay

#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,937
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Rosa: 1,433 (#12 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 504 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPZQ000
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 3,676
- Migration from San Francisco to Santa Rosa: 6,515 (#6 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 2,839 to Santa Rosa

