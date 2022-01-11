Matt314 // Wikicommons

Where people in Santa Rosa are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Rosa between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#49. Merced, CA Metro Area

#48. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

#47. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

#46. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Cape Coral to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 70 to Cape Coral- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Merced to Santa Rosa: 82 (#27 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Eugene to Santa Rosa: 55 (#46 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 22 to Eugene- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Prescott Valley to Santa Rosa: 9 (#93 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 68 to Prescott Valley- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from North Port to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 78 to North Port

#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

#44. Stockton, CA Metro Area

#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

#42. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

#41. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Salt Lake City to Santa Rosa: 148 (#53 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 65 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Stockton to Santa Rosa: 168 (#25 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 82 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Albuquerque to Santa Rosa: 36 (#118 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 54 to Albuquerque- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Ogden to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 91 to Ogden- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from St. George to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 91 to St. George

#40. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#39. Bend, OR Metro Area

#38. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#37. Salinas, CA Metro Area

#36. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Boise City to Santa Rosa: 22 (#120 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 72 to Boise City- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Bend to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 94 to Bend- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 107 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Salinas to Santa Rosa: 54 (#65 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 57 to Salinas- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Redding to Santa Rosa: 164 (#9 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 53 to Santa Rosa

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#34. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

#33. Visalia, CA Metro Area

#32. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

#31. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Charlotte to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 121 to Charlotte- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Yuba City to Santa Rosa: 65 (#25 most common destination from Yuba City)- Net migration: 56 to Yuba City- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Visalia to Santa Rosa: 26 (#52 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 109 to Visalia- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from College Station to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 157 to College Station- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from Kalamazoo to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 157 to Kalamazoo

#30. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

#29. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

#28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#27. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#26. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 174- Migration from Oxnard to Santa Rosa: 114 (#49 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 60 to Oxnard- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 176- Migration from Hanford to Santa Rosa: 0- Net migration: 176 to Hanford- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 177- Migration from Austin to Santa Rosa: 70 (#131 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 107 to Austin- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Rosa: 72 (#125 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 108 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from Medford to Santa Rosa: 44 (#32 most common destination from Medford)- Net migration: 146 to Medford

#25. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

#24. Chico, CA Metro Area

#23. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 194- Migration from Santa Cruz to Santa Rosa: 432 (#7 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 238 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from Chico to Santa Rosa: 183 (#15 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 13 to Chico- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 202- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Santa Rosa: 86 (#28 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 116 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 203- Migration from Boston to Santa Rosa: 136 (#114 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 67 to Boston- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 217- Migration from Denver to Santa Rosa: 61 (#182 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 156 to Denver

#20. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

#19. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

#18. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 220- Migration from Santa Maria to Santa Rosa: 226 (#22 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 234- Migration from Olympia to Santa Rosa: 43 (#63 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 191 to Olympia- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 235- Migration from Orlando to Santa Rosa: 31 (#197 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 204 to Orlando- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 251- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Rosa: 221 (#96 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 30 to Phoenix- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 254- Migration from Seattle to Santa Rosa: 167 (#118 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 87 to Seattle

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#11. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 254- Migration from Washington to Santa Rosa: 191 (#162 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 63 to Washington- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 270- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Rosa: 118 (#97 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 152 to Las Vegas- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 271- Migration from Riverside to Santa Rosa: 368 (#65 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 97 to Santa Rosa- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 276- Migration from New York to Santa Rosa: 465 (#123 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 189 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 277- Migration from Reno to Santa Rosa: 89 (#42 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 188 to Reno

#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#8. Napa, CA Metro Area

#7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#6. Modesto, CA Metro Area

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#4. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 364- Migration from Portland to Santa Rosa: 239 (#57 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 125 to Portland- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 403- Migration from Dallas to Santa Rosa: 44 (#249 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 359 to Dallas- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 411- Migration from Napa to Santa Rosa: 506 (#5 most common destination from Napa)- Net migration: 95 to Santa Rosa- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 468- Migration from San Jose to Santa Rosa: 1,114 (#20 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 646 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 587- Migration from Modesto to Santa Rosa: 110 (#28 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 477 to Modesto- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 613- Migration from San Diego to Santa Rosa: 458 (#62 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 155 to San Diego- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 664- Migration from Vallejo to Santa Rosa: 1,187 (#3 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 523 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 738- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Rosa: 1,132 (#48 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 394 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,937- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Rosa: 1,433 (#12 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 504 to Sacramento- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 3,676- Migration from San Francisco to Santa Rosa: 6,515 (#6 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 2,839 to Santa Rosa