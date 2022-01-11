Where people in Oshkosh are moving to most
Creative Commons
Where people in Oshkosh are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Oshkosh between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#50. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Killeen to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Killeen
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area- Migration to Carbondale in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Carbondale to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Carbondale
Pixabay
#48. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Santa Maria to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Santa Maria
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#47. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Durham to Oshkosh: 15 (#144 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 6 to Durham
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Miami to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Miami
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Des Moines to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Des Moines
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Daphne to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Daphne
Pixabay
#43. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Savannah to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Savannah
Teemu008 /// Flickr
#42. Bloomington, IL Metro Area- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Bloomington to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Bloomington
Dirk// Wikimedia
#41. Dubuque, IA Metro Area- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Dubuque to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Dubuque
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons
#40. Missoula, MT Metro Area- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Missoula to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Missoula
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#39. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Detroit to Oshkosh: 24 (#216 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 4 to Detroit
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Cape Coral to Oshkosh: 12 (#166 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 18 to Cape Coral
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#37. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Louisville/Jefferson County
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Johnson City to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Johnson City
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Charlotte to Oshkosh: 36 (#191 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 0 to Oshkosh
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Washington to Oshkosh: 36 (#273 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 0 to Oshkosh
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#33. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Punta Gorda
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Gainesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Gainesville to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Gainesville
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Riverside to Oshkosh: 17 (#249 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 27 to Riverside
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Wausau to Oshkosh: 119 (#10 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 72 to Oshkosh
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#29. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Columbia to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Columbia
f11photo // Shutterstock
#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Philadelphia to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Philadelphia
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr
#27. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Sheboygan to Oshkosh: 211 (#4 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Net migration: 156 to Oshkosh
Canva
#26. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Duluth to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Duluth
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Dallas to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Dallas
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Jacksonville to Oshkosh: 13 (#233 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 45 to Jacksonville
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#23. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from North Port to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 61 to North Port
f11photo // Shutterstock
#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Denver to Oshkosh: 29 (#241 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 40 to Denver
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#21. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Springfield to Oshkosh: 14 (#111 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 57 to Springfield
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Orlando to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Orlando
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Tampa to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Tampa
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#18. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Raleigh to Oshkosh: 23 (#161 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 51 to Raleigh
DPPed// Wikimedia
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Phoenix to Oshkosh: 156 (#124 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 81 to Oshkosh
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from New York to Oshkosh: 6 (#341 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 78 to New York
SD Dirk // Flickr
#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from San Diego to Oshkosh: 34 (#241 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 69 to San Diego
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Atlanta to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 113 to Atlanta
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Racine, WI Metro Area- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Racine to Oshkosh: 183 (#7 most common destination from Racine)
- Net migration: 56 to Oshkosh
f11photo // Shutterstock
#12. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Nashville to Oshkosh: 36 (#174 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 120 to Nashville
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#11. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from La Crosse to Oshkosh: 120 (#8 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 43 to La Crosse
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 188
- Migration from Minneapolis to Oshkosh: 54 (#169 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 134 to Minneapolis
skeeze // Pixabay
#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 193
- Migration from Houston to Oshkosh: 34 (#249 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 159 to Houston
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#8. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Gulfport to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 217 to Gulfport
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from Chicago to Oshkosh: 481 (#102 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 237 to Oshkosh
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Eau Claire to Oshkosh: 188 (#6 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 63 to Eau Claire
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 514
- Migration from Madison to Oshkosh: 753 (#7 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 239 to Oshkosh
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#4. Green Bay, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 558
- Migration from Green Bay to Oshkosh: 560 (#6 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 2 to Oshkosh
Max Pixel
#3. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 626
- Migration from Milwaukee to Oshkosh: 1,354 (#6 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 728 to Oshkosh
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 698
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Oshkosh: 887 (#1 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 189 to Oshkosh
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Appleton, WI Metro Area- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 2,842
- Migration from Appleton to Oshkosh: 3,530 (#1 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 688 to Oshkosh
Comments / 0