Where people in Oshkosh are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Oshkosh between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#50. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

Pixabay

#48. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#47. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Killeen to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 18 to Killeen- Migration to Carbondale in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Carbondale to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 19 to Carbondale- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Santa Maria to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 19 to Santa Maria- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Durham to Oshkosh: 15 (#144 most common destination from Durham)- Net migration: 6 to Durham- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Miami to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 22 to Miami

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

Pixabay

#43. Savannah, GA Metro Area

Teemu008 /// Flickr

#42. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

Dirk// Wikimedia

#41. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Des Moines to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 23 to Des Moines- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Daphne to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 24 to Daphne- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Savannah to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 24 to Savannah- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Bloomington to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 25 to Bloomington- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Dubuque to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 26 to Dubuque

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#40. Missoula, MT Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#39. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#37. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Missoula to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 28 to Missoula- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Detroit to Oshkosh: 24 (#216 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 4 to Detroit- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Cape Coral to Oshkosh: 12 (#166 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 18 to Cape Coral- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 33 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Johnson City to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 35 to Johnson City

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#33. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gainesville, GA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Charlotte to Oshkosh: 36 (#191 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 0 to Oshkosh- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Washington to Oshkosh: 36 (#273 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 0 to Oshkosh- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Punta Gorda to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 37 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Gainesville to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 38 to Gainesville- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Riverside to Oshkosh: 17 (#249 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 27 to Riverside

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#29. Columbia, SC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#27. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

Canva

#26. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Wausau to Oshkosh: 119 (#10 most common destination from Wausau)- Net migration: 72 to Oshkosh- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Columbia to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 47 to Columbia- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Philadelphia to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 47 to Philadelphia- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Sheboygan to Oshkosh: 211 (#4 most common destination from Sheboygan)- Net migration: 156 to Oshkosh- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Duluth to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 57 to Duluth

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#23. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#21. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Dallas to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 58 to Dallas- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Jacksonville to Oshkosh: 13 (#233 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 45 to Jacksonville- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from North Port to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 61 to North Port- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Denver to Oshkosh: 29 (#241 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 40 to Denver- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Springfield to Oshkosh: 14 (#111 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 57 to Springfield

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#18. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Orlando to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 72 to Orlando- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Tampa to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 72 to Tampa- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Raleigh to Oshkosh: 23 (#161 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 51 to Raleigh- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Phoenix to Oshkosh: 156 (#124 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 81 to Oshkosh- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from New York to Oshkosh: 6 (#341 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 78 to New York

SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Racine, WI Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#11. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from San Diego to Oshkosh: 34 (#241 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 69 to San Diego- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Atlanta to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 113 to Atlanta- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 127- Migration from Racine to Oshkosh: 183 (#7 most common destination from Racine)- Net migration: 56 to Oshkosh- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 156- Migration from Nashville to Oshkosh: 36 (#174 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 120 to Nashville- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from La Crosse to Oshkosh: 120 (#8 most common destination from La Crosse)- Net migration: 43 to La Crosse

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#8. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Madison, WI Metro Area

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#4. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

Max Pixel

#3. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 188- Migration from Minneapolis to Oshkosh: 54 (#169 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 134 to Minneapolis- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 193- Migration from Houston to Oshkosh: 34 (#249 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 159 to Houston- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 217- Migration from Gulfport to Oshkosh: 0- Net migration: 217 to Gulfport- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 244- Migration from Chicago to Oshkosh: 481 (#102 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 237 to Oshkosh- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 251- Migration from Eau Claire to Oshkosh: 188 (#6 most common destination from Eau Claire)- Net migration: 63 to Eau Claire- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 514- Migration from Madison to Oshkosh: 753 (#7 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 239 to Oshkosh- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 558- Migration from Green Bay to Oshkosh: 560 (#6 most common destination from Green Bay)- Net migration: 2 to Oshkosh- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 626- Migration from Milwaukee to Oshkosh: 1,354 (#6 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 728 to Oshkosh- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 698- Migration from Fond du Lac to Oshkosh: 887 (#1 most common destination from Fond du Lac)- Net migration: 189 to Oshkosh- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 2,842- Migration from Appleton to Oshkosh: 3,530 (#1 most common destination from Appleton)- Net migration: 688 to Oshkosh