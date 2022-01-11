ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Where people in Oshkosh are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0dicPXeY00
Creative Commons

Where people in Oshkosh are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Oshkosh between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicPXeY00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#50. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Killeen to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdesN_0dicPXeY00
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Carbondale in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Carbondale to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Carbondale https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicPXeY00
Pixabay

#48. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 19

- Migration from Santa Maria to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicPXeY00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#47. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Durham to Oshkosh: 15 (#144 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 6 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPXeY00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Miami to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicPXeY00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Des Moines to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0dicPXeY00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Daphne to Oshkosh: 0

- Net migration: 24 to Daphne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicPXeY00
Pixabay

#43. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Savannah to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR81u_0dicPXeY00
Teemu008 /// Flickr

#42. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Bloomington to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0jzI_0dicPXeY00
Dirk// Wikimedia

#41. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Dubuque to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Dubuque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0dicPXeY00
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#40. Missoula, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Missoula to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPXeY00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#39. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Detroit to Oshkosh: 24 (#216 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 4 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPXeY00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Cape Coral to Oshkosh: 12 (#166 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 18 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicPXeY00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#37. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z0hK_0dicPXeY00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Johnson City to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Johnson City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPXeY00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Charlotte to Oshkosh: 36 (#191 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 0 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPXeY00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Washington to Oshkosh: 36 (#273 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 0 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicPXeY00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#33. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB82F_0dicPXeY00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gainesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Gainesville to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPXeY00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Riverside to Oshkosh: 17 (#249 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 27 to Riverside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0dicPXeY00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Wausau to Oshkosh: 119 (#10 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 72 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicPXeY00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#29. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Columbia to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPXeY00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Philadelphia to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPY1f_0dicPXeY00
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#27. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Sheboygan to Oshkosh: 211 (#4 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Net migration: 156 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicPXeY00
Canva

#26. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Duluth to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Duluth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPXeY00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Dallas to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPXeY00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Jacksonville to Oshkosh: 13 (#233 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 45 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPXeY00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#23. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from North Port to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 61 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPXeY00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Denver to Oshkosh: 29 (#241 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 40 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicPXeY00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#21. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Springfield to Oshkosh: 14 (#111 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 57 to Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPXeY00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Orlando to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPXeY00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Tampa to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicPXeY00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#18. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Raleigh to Oshkosh: 23 (#161 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 51 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPXeY00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Phoenix to Oshkosh: 156 (#124 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 81 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPXeY00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from New York to Oshkosh: 6 (#341 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 78 to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPXeY00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from San Diego to Oshkosh: 34 (#241 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 69 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPXeY00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Atlanta to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 113 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0dicPXeY00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Racine, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Racine to Oshkosh: 183 (#7 most common destination from Racine)
- Net migration: 56 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPXeY00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Nashville to Oshkosh: 36 (#174 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 120 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicPXeY00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#11. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from La Crosse to Oshkosh: 120 (#8 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 43 to La Crosse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicPXeY00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 188
- Migration from Minneapolis to Oshkosh: 54 (#169 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 134 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPXeY00
skeeze // Pixabay

#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 193
- Migration from Houston to Oshkosh: 34 (#249 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 159 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f37uj_0dicPXeY00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#8. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Gulfport to Oshkosh: 0
- Net migration: 217 to Gulfport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPXeY00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from Chicago to Oshkosh: 481 (#102 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 237 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0dicPXeY00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Eau Claire to Oshkosh: 188 (#6 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 63 to Eau Claire https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicPXeY00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 514
- Migration from Madison to Oshkosh: 753 (#7 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 239 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0dicPXeY00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#4. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 558
- Migration from Green Bay to Oshkosh: 560 (#6 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 2 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicPXeY00
Max Pixel

#3. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 626
- Migration from Milwaukee to Oshkosh: 1,354 (#6 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 728 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0dicPXeY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 698
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Oshkosh: 887 (#1 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 189 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dicPXeY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 2,842
- Migration from Appleton to Oshkosh: 3,530 (#1 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 688 to Oshkosh

