Where people in Scranton are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Scranton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Pensacola to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Pensacola
#49. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Pittsfield to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Pittsfield
#48. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Syracuse to Scranton: 291 (#17 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 217 to Scranton
#47. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Phoenix to Scranton: 78 (#199 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 0 to Scranton
#46. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Ithaca to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Ithaca
#45. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Portland to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Portland
#44. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Vallejo to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Vallejo
#43. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Greenville to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Greenville
#42. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Jacksonville to Scranton: 7 (#249 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 87 to Jacksonville
#41. Johnstown, PA Metro Area- Migration to Johnstown in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Johnstown to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Johnstown
#40. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Columbus to Scranton: 39 (#157 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 56 to Columbus
#39. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from North Port to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 96 to North Port
#38. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Panama City to Scranton: 12 (#110 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 94 to Panama City
#37. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Binghamton to Scranton: 118 (#16 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Net migration: 8 to Scranton
#36. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Manchester to Scranton: 14 (#101 most common destination from Manchester)
- Net migration: 101 to Manchester
#35. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Youngstown to Scranton: 63 (#39 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 54 to Youngstown
#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Baltimore to Scranton: 194 (#90 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 73 to Scranton
#33. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Jacksonville to Scranton: 9 (#160 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 117 to Jacksonville
#32. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Bowling Green to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Bowling Green
#31. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Dallas to Scranton: 41 (#251 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 90 to Dallas
#30. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Austin to Scranton: 52 (#151 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 80 to Austin
#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Scranton: 83 (#141 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 50 to Virginia Beach
#28. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Indianapolis to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 137 to Indianapolis
#27. Lebanon, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Lebanon to Scranton: 100 (#13 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 39 to Lebanon
#26. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Hagerstown to Scranton: 200 (#9 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Net migration: 61 to Scranton
#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Atlanta to Scranton: 133 (#167 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 11 to Atlanta
#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Chicago to Scranton: 40 (#278 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 107 to Chicago
#23. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Spartanburg to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 150 to Spartanburg
#22. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Detroit to Scranton: 20 (#223 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 137 to Detroit
#21. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Scranton: 53 (#77 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 108 to Myrtle Beach
#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Tampa to Scranton: 75 (#163 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 86 to Tampa
#19. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Boston to Scranton: 88 (#142 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 80 to Boston
#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 214
- Migration from Charlotte to Scranton: 40 (#181 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 174 to Charlotte
#17. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from Hartford to Scranton: 2 (#190 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 242 to Hartford
#16. Williamsport, PA Metro Area- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 248
- Migration from Williamsport to Scranton: 156 (#6 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Net migration: 92 to Williamsport
#15. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Scranton: 497 (#4 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 246 to Scranton
#14. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 287
- Migration from York to Scranton: 118 (#20 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 169 to York
#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Washington to Scranton: 249 (#138 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 39 to Washington
#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 309
- Migration from Miami to Scranton: 165 (#125 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 144 to Miami
#11. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from Reading to Scranton: 384 (#8 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 56 to Scranton
#10. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 394
- Migration from Lakeland to Scranton: 9 (#163 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 385 to Lakeland
#9. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 496
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Scranton: 195 (#70 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 301 to Pittsburgh
#8. State College, PA Metro Area- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 503
- Migration from State College to Scranton: 73 (#32 most common destination from State College)
- Net migration: 430 to State College
#7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 534
- Migration from Orlando to Scranton: 201 (#83 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 333 to Orlando
#6. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 560
- Migration from Harrisburg to Scranton: 403 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 157 to Harrisburg
#5. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 575
- Migration from Lancaster to Scranton: 229 (#15 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 346 to Lancaster
#4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Allentown to Scranton: 1,468 (#4 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 801 to Scranton
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 726
- Migration from New York to Scranton: 6,406 (#18 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 5,680 to Scranton
#2. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 816
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Scranton: 869 (#1 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 53 to Scranton
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,930
- Migration from Philadelphia to Scranton: 2,034 (#20 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 104 to Scranton
