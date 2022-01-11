Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Scranton are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Scranton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Protophobic // Wikicommons

#49. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#47. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#46. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Pensacola to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 70 to Pensacola- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Pittsfield to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 70 to Pittsfield- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Syracuse to Scranton: 291 (#17 most common destination from Syracuse)- Net migration: 217 to Scranton- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Phoenix to Scranton: 78 (#199 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 0 to Scranton- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Ithaca to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 83 to Ithaca

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#45. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#44. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#42. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#41. Johnstown, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Portland to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 83 to Portland- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Vallejo to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 85 to Vallejo- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Greenville to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 91 to Greenville- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Jacksonville to Scranton: 7 (#249 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 87 to Jacksonville- Migration to Johnstown in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Johnstown to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 94 to Johnstown

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Columbus, OH Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#39. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Panama City, FL Metro Area

waitscm // Flickr

#37. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Columbus to Scranton: 39 (#157 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 56 to Columbus- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from North Port to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 96 to North Port- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Panama City to Scranton: 12 (#110 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 94 to Panama City- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Binghamton to Scranton: 118 (#16 most common destination from Binghamton)- Net migration: 8 to Scranton- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Manchester to Scranton: 14 (#101 most common destination from Manchester)- Net migration: 101 to Manchester

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Youngstown to Scranton: 63 (#39 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 54 to Youngstown- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Baltimore to Scranton: 194 (#90 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 73 to Scranton- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Jacksonville to Scranton: 9 (#160 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 117 to Jacksonville- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Bowling Green to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 128 to Bowling Green- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from Dallas to Scranton: 41 (#251 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 90 to Dallas

Pixabay

#30. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Pixabay

#27. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from Austin to Scranton: 52 (#151 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 80 to Austin- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from Virginia Beach to Scranton: 83 (#141 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 50 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 137- Migration from Indianapolis to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 137 to Indianapolis- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Lebanon to Scranton: 100 (#13 most common destination from Lebanon)- Net migration: 39 to Lebanon- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Hagerstown to Scranton: 200 (#9 most common destination from Hagerstown)- Net migration: 61 to Scranton

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#23. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#22. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#21. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Atlanta to Scranton: 133 (#167 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 11 to Atlanta- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Chicago to Scranton: 40 (#278 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 107 to Chicago- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 150- Migration from Spartanburg to Scranton: 0- Net migration: 150 to Spartanburg- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from Detroit to Scranton: 20 (#223 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 137 to Detroit- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Scranton: 53 (#77 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)- Net migration: 108 to Myrtle Beach

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#17. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#16. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Tampa to Scranton: 75 (#163 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 86 to Tampa- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Boston to Scranton: 88 (#142 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 80 to Boston- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 214- Migration from Charlotte to Scranton: 40 (#181 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 174 to Charlotte- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 244- Migration from Hartford to Scranton: 2 (#190 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 242 to Hartford- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 248- Migration from Williamsport to Scranton: 156 (#6 most common destination from Williamsport)- Net migration: 92 to Williamsport

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#15. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#14. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 251- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Scranton: 497 (#4 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)- Net migration: 246 to Scranton- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 287- Migration from York to Scranton: 118 (#20 most common destination from York)- Net migration: 169 to York- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 288- Migration from Washington to Scranton: 249 (#138 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 39 to Washington- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 309- Migration from Miami to Scranton: 165 (#125 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 144 to Miami- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 328- Migration from Reading to Scranton: 384 (#8 most common destination from Reading)- Net migration: 56 to Scranton

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#10. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#9. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Wikicommons

#8. State College, PA Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#6. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 394- Migration from Lakeland to Scranton: 9 (#163 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 385 to Lakeland- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 496- Migration from Pittsburgh to Scranton: 195 (#70 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 301 to Pittsburgh- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 503- Migration from State College to Scranton: 73 (#32 most common destination from State College)- Net migration: 430 to State College- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 534- Migration from Orlando to Scranton: 201 (#83 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 333 to Orlando- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 560- Migration from Harrisburg to Scranton: 403 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 157 to Harrisburg

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 575- Migration from Lancaster to Scranton: 229 (#15 most common destination from Lancaster)- Net migration: 346 to Lancaster- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 667- Migration from Allentown to Scranton: 1,468 (#4 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 801 to Scranton- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 726- Migration from New York to Scranton: 6,406 (#18 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 5,680 to Scranton- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 816- Migration from Bloomsburg to Scranton: 869 (#1 most common destination from Bloomsburg)- Net migration: 53 to Scranton- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,930- Migration from Philadelphia to Scranton: 2,034 (#20 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 104 to Scranton