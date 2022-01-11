ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Scranton are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmvvw_0dicPWlp00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Scranton are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Scranton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPWlp00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Pensacola to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epzxv_0dicPWlp00
Protophobic // Wikicommons

#49. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Pittsfield to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicPWlp00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Syracuse to Scranton: 291 (#17 most common destination from Syracuse)

- Net migration: 217 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPWlp00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#47. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Phoenix to Scranton: 78 (#199 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 0 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicPWlp00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#46. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Ithaca to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Ithaca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPWlp00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#45. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Portland to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicPWlp00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#44. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Vallejo to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicPWlp00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Greenville to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPWlp00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#42. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Jacksonville to Scranton: 7 (#249 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 87 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUSEX_0dicPWlp00
Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#41. Johnstown, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Johnstown in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Johnstown to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Johnstown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPWlp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Columbus to Scranton: 39 (#157 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 56 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPWlp00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#39. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from North Port to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 96 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0dicPWlp00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Panama City to Scranton: 12 (#110 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 94 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJ5f_0dicPWlp00
waitscm // Flickr

#37. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Binghamton to Scranton: 118 (#16 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Net migration: 8 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicPWlp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Manchester to Scranton: 14 (#101 most common destination from Manchester)
- Net migration: 101 to Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicPWlp00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Youngstown to Scranton: 63 (#39 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 54 to Youngstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicPWlp00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Baltimore to Scranton: 194 (#90 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 73 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPWlp00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Jacksonville to Scranton: 9 (#160 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 117 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0dicPWlp00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Bowling Green to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Bowling Green https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPWlp00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Dallas to Scranton: 41 (#251 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 90 to Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPWlp00
Pixabay

#30. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Austin to Scranton: 52 (#151 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 80 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPWlp00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Scranton: 83 (#141 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 50 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPWlp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Indianapolis to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 137 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkaDg_0dicPWlp00
Pixabay

#27. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Lebanon to Scranton: 100 (#13 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 39 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0dicPWlp00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Hagerstown to Scranton: 200 (#9 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Net migration: 61 to Scranton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPWlp00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Atlanta to Scranton: 133 (#167 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 11 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPWlp00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Chicago to Scranton: 40 (#278 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 107 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pOcf_0dicPWlp00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#23. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Spartanburg to Scranton: 0
- Net migration: 150 to Spartanburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPWlp00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#22. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Detroit to Scranton: 20 (#223 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 137 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicPWlp00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#21. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Scranton: 53 (#77 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 108 to Myrtle Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPWlp00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Tampa to Scranton: 75 (#163 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 86 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPWlp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Boston to Scranton: 88 (#142 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 80 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPWlp00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 214
- Migration from Charlotte to Scranton: 40 (#181 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 174 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicPWlp00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#17. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from Hartford to Scranton: 2 (#190 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 242 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgy6a_0dicPWlp00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#16. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 248
- Migration from Williamsport to Scranton: 156 (#6 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Net migration: 92 to Williamsport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmXDK_0dicPWlp00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#15. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Scranton: 497 (#4 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 246 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAWoS_0dicPWlp00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#14. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 287
- Migration from York to Scranton: 118 (#20 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 169 to York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPWlp00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Washington to Scranton: 249 (#138 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 39 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPWlp00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 309
- Migration from Miami to Scranton: 165 (#125 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 144 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0dicPWlp00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from Reading to Scranton: 384 (#8 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 56 to Scranton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicPWlp00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#10. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 394
- Migration from Lakeland to Scranton: 9 (#163 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 385 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicPWlp00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#9. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 496
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Scranton: 195 (#70 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 301 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge3JP_0dicPWlp00
Wikicommons

#8. State College, PA Metro Area

- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 503
- Migration from State College to Scranton: 73 (#32 most common destination from State College)
- Net migration: 430 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPWlp00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 534
- Migration from Orlando to Scranton: 201 (#83 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 333 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicPWlp00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#6. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 560
- Migration from Harrisburg to Scranton: 403 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 157 to Harrisburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0dicPWlp00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 575
- Migration from Lancaster to Scranton: 229 (#15 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 346 to Lancaster https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0dicPWlp00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Allentown to Scranton: 1,468 (#4 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 801 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPWlp00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 726
- Migration from New York to Scranton: 6,406 (#18 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 5,680 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAnmb_0dicPWlp00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 816
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Scranton: 869 (#1 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 53 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPWlp00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,930
- Migration from Philadelphia to Scranton: 2,034 (#20 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 104 to Scranton

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

