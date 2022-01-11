GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

Where people in Sierra Vista are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sierra Vista between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

#49. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#47. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

#46. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Manhattan to Sierra Vista: 282 (#10 most common destination from Manhattan)- Net migration: 253 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Prescott Valley to Sierra Vista: 301 (#4 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 272 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Denver to Sierra Vista: 68 (#170 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 39 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Albuquerque to Sierra Vista: 69 (#85 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 36 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Watertown to Sierra Vista: 21 (#75 most common destination from Watertown)- Net migration: 15 to Watertown

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#44. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

#43. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#42. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

#41. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Riverside to Sierra Vista: 151 (#106 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 113 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Pensacola to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 39 to Pensacola- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sierra Vista: 59 (#166 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 19 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Des Moines to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 44 to Des Moines- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Lawton to Sierra Vista: 3 (#101 most common destination from Lawton)- Net migration: 45 to Lawton

#40. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

#39. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

#38. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

#37. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

#36. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Anchorage to Sierra Vista: 45 (#94 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 3 to Anchorage- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Sierra Vista: 107 (#20 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)- Net migration: 58 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Birmingham to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 49 to Birmingham- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Crestview to Sierra Vista: 16 (#117 most common destination from Crestview)- Net migration: 35 to Crestview- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Durham to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 57 to Durham

#35. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#34. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

#33. Salinas, CA Metro Area

#32. Flint, MI Metro Area

#31. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Dallas to Sierra Vista: 137 (#159 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 75 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Yuma to Sierra Vista: 289 (#7 most common destination from Yuma)- Net migration: 226 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Salinas to Sierra Vista: 36 (#78 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 27 to Salinas- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Flint to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 64 to Flint- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Lynchburg to Sierra Vista: 33 (#49 most common destination from Lynchburg)- Net migration: 40 to Lynchburg

#30. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

#29. Waco, TX Metro Area

#28. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

#27. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Fairbanks to Sierra Vista: 84 (#29 most common destination from Fairbanks)- Net migration: 11 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Waco to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 73 to Waco- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Clarksville to Sierra Vista: 64 (#77 most common destination from Clarksville)- Net migration: 10 to Clarksville- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from New York to Sierra Vista: 17 (#313 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 61 to New York- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Jacksonville to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 80 to Jacksonville

#25. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#24. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

#23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#22. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Cape Coral to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 82 to Cape Coral- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Lubbock to Sierra Vista: 9 (#98 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 79 to Lubbock- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Orlando to Sierra Vista: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 73 to Orlando- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Allentown to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 108 to Allentown- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Chicago to Sierra Vista: 36 (#283 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 73 to Chicago

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#19. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

#18. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sierra Vista: 128 (#78 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 18 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Montgomery to Sierra Vista: 50 (#53 most common destination from Montgomery)- Net migration: 63 to Montgomery- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Kansas City to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 115 to Kansas City- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Huntsville to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 120 to Huntsville- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Las Vegas to Sierra Vista: 102 (#107 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas

#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

#11. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from Provo to Sierra Vista: 0- Net migration: 151 to Provo- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from Killeen to Sierra Vista: 145 (#49 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 6 to Killeen- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 159- Migration from Miami to Sierra Vista: 46 (#211 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 113 to Miami- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from Fayetteville to Sierra Vista: 172 (#58 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 8 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 200- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Sierra Vista: 30 (#162 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 170 to Urban Honolulu

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#8. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#6. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#4. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#3. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#1. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 207- Migration from Atlanta to Sierra Vista: 33 (#263 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 174 to Atlanta- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from Washington to Sierra Vista: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 53 to Washington- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 261- Migration from Augusta to Sierra Vista: 67 (#77 most common destination from Augusta)- Net migration: 194 to Augusta- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 302- Migration from Seattle to Sierra Vista: 97 (#162 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 205 to Seattle- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 306- Migration from El Paso to Sierra Vista: 240 (#38 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 66 to El Paso- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 330- Migration from San Diego to Sierra Vista: 74 (#187 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 256 to San Diego- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 363- Migration from Baltimore to Sierra Vista: 77 (#140 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 286 to Baltimore- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 379- Migration from Flagstaff to Sierra Vista: 51 (#33 most common destination from Flagstaff)- Net migration: 328 to Flagstaff- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,607- Migration from Phoenix to Sierra Vista: 2,284 (#13 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 677 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 2,107- Migration from Tucson to Sierra Vista: 936 (#5 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 1,171 to Tucson