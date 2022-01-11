Where people in Sierra Vista are moving to most
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr
Where people in Sierra Vista are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sierra Vista between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Manhattan, KS Metro Area- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Manhattan to Sierra Vista: 282 (#10 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Net migration: 253 to Sierra Vista
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#49. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Sierra Vista: 301 (#4 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 272 to Sierra Vista
f11photo // Shutterstock
#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Denver to Sierra Vista: 68 (#170 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 39 to Sierra Vista
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Albuquerque to Sierra Vista: 69 (#85 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 36 to Sierra Vista
Public Domain
#46. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Watertown to Sierra Vista: 21 (#75 most common destination from Watertown)
- Net migration: 15 to Watertown
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Riverside to Sierra Vista: 151 (#106 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 113 to Sierra Vista
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Pensacola to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Pensacola
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#43. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sierra Vista: 59 (#166 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 19 to Sierra Vista
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Des Moines to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Des Moines
WillHuebie // Shutterstock
#41. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Lawton to Sierra Vista: 3 (#101 most common destination from Lawton)
- Net migration: 45 to Lawton
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#40. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Anchorage to Sierra Vista: 45 (#94 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 3 to Anchorage
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons
#39. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Sierra Vista: 107 (#20 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 58 to Sierra Vista
M Floyd // Flickr
#38. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Birmingham to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Birmingham
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#37. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Crestview to Sierra Vista: 16 (#117 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 35 to Crestview
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#36. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Durham to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Durham
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Dallas to Sierra Vista: 137 (#159 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 75 to Sierra Vista
Ken L. // Flickr
#34. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Yuma to Sierra Vista: 289 (#7 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 226 to Sierra Vista
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#33. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Salinas to Sierra Vista: 36 (#78 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 27 to Salinas
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons
#32. Flint, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Flint to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Flint
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Lynchburg to Sierra Vista: 33 (#49 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Net migration: 40 to Lynchburg
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#30. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Fairbanks to Sierra Vista: 84 (#29 most common destination from Fairbanks)
- Net migration: 11 to Sierra Vista
Lpret // Wikicommons
#29. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Waco to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Waco
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Clarksville to Sierra Vista: 64 (#77 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 10 to Clarksville
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#27. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from New York to Sierra Vista: 17 (#313 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 61 to New York
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Jacksonville
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#25. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Cape Coral to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Cape Coral
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Lubbock to Sierra Vista: 9 (#98 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Net migration: 79 to Lubbock
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Orlando to Sierra Vista: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 73 to Orlando
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Allentown to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Allentown
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Chicago to Sierra Vista: 36 (#283 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 73 to Chicago
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sierra Vista: 128 (#78 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 18 to Sierra Vista
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
#19. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Montgomery to Sierra Vista: 50 (#53 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 63 to Montgomery
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#18. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Kansas City to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 115 to Kansas City
Pixabay
#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Huntsville to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Huntsville
randy andy // Shutterstock
#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Las Vegas to Sierra Vista: 102 (#107 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Provo to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 151 to Provo
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Killeen to Sierra Vista: 145 (#49 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 6 to Killeen
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Miami to Sierra Vista: 46 (#211 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 113 to Miami
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Fayetteville to Sierra Vista: 172 (#58 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 8 to Sierra Vista
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#11. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Sierra Vista: 30 (#162 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 170 to Urban Honolulu
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Atlanta to Sierra Vista: 33 (#263 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 174 to Atlanta
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Washington to Sierra Vista: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 53 to Washington
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#8. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 261
- Migration from Augusta to Sierra Vista: 67 (#77 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 194 to Augusta
Public Domain
#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 302
- Migration from Seattle to Sierra Vista: 97 (#162 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 205 to Seattle
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#6. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 306
- Migration from El Paso to Sierra Vista: 240 (#38 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 66 to El Paso
SD Dirk // Flickr
#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 330
- Migration from San Diego to Sierra Vista: 74 (#187 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 256 to San Diego
Famartin // Wikicommons
#4. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 363
- Migration from Baltimore to Sierra Vista: 77 (#140 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 286 to Baltimore
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons
#3. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 379
- Migration from Flagstaff to Sierra Vista: 51 (#33 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Net migration: 328 to Flagstaff
DPPed// Wikimedia
#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,607
- Migration from Phoenix to Sierra Vista: 2,284 (#13 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 677 to Sierra Vista
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#1. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 2,107
- Migration from Tucson to Sierra Vista: 936 (#5 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 1,171 to Tucson
