Sierra Vista, AZ

Where people in Sierra Vista are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicPVt600
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

Where people in Sierra Vista are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sierra Vista between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dicPVt600
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Manhattan to Sierra Vista: 282 (#10 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Net migration: 253 to Sierra Vista
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicPVt600
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#49. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Sierra Vista: 301 (#4 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 272 to Sierra Vista
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPVt600
f11photo // Shutterstock

#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Denver to Sierra Vista: 68 (#170 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 39 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicPVt600
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Albuquerque to Sierra Vista: 69 (#85 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 36 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CguGK_0dicPVt600
Public Domain

#46. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Watertown to Sierra Vista: 21 (#75 most common destination from Watertown)
- Net migration: 15 to Watertown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPVt600
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Riverside to Sierra Vista: 151 (#106 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 113 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPVt600
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Pensacola to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPVt600
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#43. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sierra Vista: 59 (#166 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 19 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicPVt600
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Des Moines to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicPVt600
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#41. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Lawton to Sierra Vista: 3 (#101 most common destination from Lawton)
- Net migration: 45 to Lawton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicPVt600
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#40. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Anchorage to Sierra Vista: 45 (#94 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 3 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicPVt600
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#39. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Sierra Vista: 107 (#20 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 58 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicPVt600
M Floyd // Flickr

#38. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Birmingham to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicPVt600
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#37. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Crestview to Sierra Vista: 16 (#117 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 35 to Crestview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicPVt600
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#36. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Durham to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Durham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPVt600
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Dallas to Sierra Vista: 137 (#159 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 75 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicPVt600
Ken L. // Flickr

#34. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Yuma to Sierra Vista: 289 (#7 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 226 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicPVt600
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#33. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Salinas to Sierra Vista: 36 (#78 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 27 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0dicPVt600
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#32. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Flint to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Flint https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0dicPVt600
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Lynchburg to Sierra Vista: 33 (#49 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Net migration: 40 to Lynchburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0dicPVt600
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#30. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Fairbanks to Sierra Vista: 84 (#29 most common destination from Fairbanks)
- Net migration: 11 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0dicPVt600
Lpret // Wikicommons

#29. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Waco to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicPVt600
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Clarksville to Sierra Vista: 64 (#77 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 10 to Clarksville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPVt600
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#27. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from New York to Sierra Vista: 17 (#313 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 61 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPVt600
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPVt600
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#25. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Cape Coral to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0dicPVt600
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Lubbock to Sierra Vista: 9 (#98 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Net migration: 79 to Lubbock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPVt600
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Orlando to Sierra Vista: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 73 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0dicPVt600
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Allentown to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Allentown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPVt600
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Chicago to Sierra Vista: 36 (#283 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 73 to Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPVt600
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sierra Vista: 128 (#78 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 18 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0dicPVt600
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#19. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Montgomery to Sierra Vista: 50 (#53 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 63 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPVt600
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#18. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Kansas City to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 115 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicPVt600
Pixabay

#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Huntsville to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPVt600
randy andy // Shutterstock

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Las Vegas to Sierra Vista: 102 (#107 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicPVt600
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Provo to Sierra Vista: 0
- Net migration: 151 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicPVt600
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Killeen to Sierra Vista: 145 (#49 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 6 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPVt600
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Miami to Sierra Vista: 46 (#211 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 113 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicPVt600
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Fayetteville to Sierra Vista: 172 (#58 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 8 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicPVt600
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#11. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Sierra Vista: 30 (#162 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 170 to Urban Honolulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPVt600
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Atlanta to Sierra Vista: 33 (#263 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 174 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPVt600
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Washington to Sierra Vista: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 53 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicPVt600
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#8. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 261
- Migration from Augusta to Sierra Vista: 67 (#77 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 194 to Augusta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPVt600
Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 302
- Migration from Seattle to Sierra Vista: 97 (#162 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 205 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicPVt600
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 306
- Migration from El Paso to Sierra Vista: 240 (#38 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 66 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPVt600
SD Dirk // Flickr

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 330
- Migration from San Diego to Sierra Vista: 74 (#187 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 256 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicPVt600
Famartin // Wikicommons

#4. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 363
- Migration from Baltimore to Sierra Vista: 77 (#140 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 286 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvKst_0dicPVt600
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#3. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 379
- Migration from Flagstaff to Sierra Vista: 51 (#33 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Net migration: 328 to Flagstaff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPVt600
DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,607
- Migration from Phoenix to Sierra Vista: 2,284 (#13 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 677 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPVt600
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#1. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 2,107
- Migration from Tucson to Sierra Vista: 936 (#5 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 1,171 to Tucson

