Where people in Pensacola are moving to most
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pensacola between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from San Jose to Pensacola: 11 (#189 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 144 to San Jose
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Charlotte to Pensacola: 341 (#52 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 182 to Pensacola
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#48. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Pensacola: 52 (#65 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Net migration: 108 to Baton Rouge
skeeze // Pixabay
#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Houston to Pensacola: 638 (#50 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 477 to Pensacola
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pensacola: 329 (#110 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 162 to Pensacola
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons
#45. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Warner Robins to Pensacola: 88 (#18 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Net migration: 80 to Warner Robins
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#44. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Gulfport to Pensacola: 331 (#9 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 156 to Pensacola
Barbara Brannon//Flickr
#43. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Abilene to Pensacola: 34 (#49 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 144 to Abilene
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock
#42. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from College Station to Pensacola: 139 (#20 most common destination from College Station)
- Net migration: 39 to College Station
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Kansas City to Pensacola: 164 (#77 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 14 to Kansas City
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from New York to Pensacola: 513 (#119 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 334 to Pensacola
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from Chicago to Pensacola: 657 (#87 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 478 to Pensacola
Public Domain
#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 191
- Migration from Seattle to Pensacola: 102 (#155 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 89 to Seattle
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#37. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 191
- Migration from New Orleans to Pensacola: 410 (#23 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 219 to Pensacola
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pensacola: 255 (#46 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 50 to Pensacola
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#35. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Palm Bay to Pensacola: 184 (#23 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 22 to Palm Bay
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#34. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Sebring to Pensacola: 5 (#67 most common destination from Sebring)
- Net migration: 205 to Sebring
f11photo // Shutterstock
#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Denver to Pensacola: 165 (#103 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 51 to Denver
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 221
- Migration from Columbus to Pensacola: 101 (#91 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 120 to Columbus
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#31. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from North Port to Pensacola: 146 (#43 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 108 to North Port
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 256
- Migration from Panama City to Pensacola: 770 (#4 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 514 to Pensacola
Canva
#29. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 265
- Migration from Cincinnati to Pensacola: 141 (#84 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 124 to Cincinnati
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#28. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 268
- Migration from Bremerton to Pensacola: 5 (#130 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 263 to Bremerton
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons
#27. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Pensacola: 711 (#5 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 430 to Pensacola
spablab // Flickr
#26. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 283
- Migration from Providence to Pensacola: 131 (#55 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 152 to Providence
Pixabay
#25. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Huntsville to Pensacola: 394 (#9 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 109 to Pensacola
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia
#24. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Hattiesburg to Pensacola: 57 (#22 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Net migration: 236 to Hattiesburg
Altairisfar // Wikicommons
#23. Mobile, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 294
- Migration from Mobile to Pensacola: 204 (#18 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 90 to Mobile
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#22. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 308
- Migration from Lakeland to Pensacola: 121 (#39 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 187 to Lakeland
Pixabay
#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from San Antonio to Pensacola: 245 (#66 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 73 to San Antonio
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#20. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 329
- Migration from Deltona to Pensacola: 229 (#24 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 100 to Deltona
Noel Pennington//Flickr
#19. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 334
- Migration from Memphis to Pensacola: 143 (#61 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 191 to Memphis
Wikimedia
#18. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 347
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pensacola: 168 (#46 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 179 to Oklahoma City
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia
#17. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 365
- Migration from Gainesville to Pensacola: 343 (#17 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 22 to Gainesville
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
#16. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 377
- Migration from Montgomery to Pensacola: 274 (#13 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 103 to Montgomery
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 388
- Migration from Jacksonville to Pensacola: 237 (#22 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 151 to Jacksonville
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Miami to Pensacola: 831 (#40 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 422 to Pensacola
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 449
- Migration from Atlanta to Pensacola: 760 (#57 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 311 to Pensacola
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 591
- Migration from Washington to Pensacola: 1,027 (#50 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 436 to Pensacola
Famartin // Wikicommons
#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 672
- Migration from Baltimore to Pensacola: 860 (#23 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 188 to Pensacola
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 772
- Migration from Orlando to Pensacola: 428 (#44 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 344 to Orlando
f11photo // Shutterstock
#9. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 842
- Migration from Nashville to Pensacola: 141 (#75 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 701 to Nashville
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 885
- Migration from Daphne to Pensacola: 775 (#2 most common destination from Daphne)
- Net migration: 110 to Daphne
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#7. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 892
- Migration from Tampa to Pensacola: 570 (#42 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 322 to Tampa
M Floyd // Flickr
#6. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 895
- Migration from Birmingham to Pensacola: 220 (#28 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 675 to Birmingham
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#5. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 900
- Migration from Jacksonville to Pensacola: 1,639 (#8 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 739 to Pensacola
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia
#4. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 973
- Migration from Tallahassee to Pensacola: 623 (#8 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 350 to Tallahassee
SD Dirk // Flickr
#3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,044
- Migration from San Diego to Pensacola: 474 (#59 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 570 to San Diego
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 1,435
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pensacola: 1,164 (#14 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 271 to Virginia Beach
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 1,809
- Migration from Crestview to Pensacola: 2,647 (#1 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 838 to Pensacola
