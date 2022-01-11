ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Pensacola are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPU0N00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Pensacola are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pensacola between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPU0N00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from San Jose to Pensacola: 11 (#189 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 144 to San Jose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPU0N00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Charlotte to Pensacola: 341 (#52 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 182 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0dicPU0N00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#48. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Pensacola: 52 (#65 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Net migration: 108 to Baton Rouge https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPU0N00
skeeze // Pixabay

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Houston to Pensacola: 638 (#50 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 477 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPU0N00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pensacola: 329 (#110 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 162 to Pensacola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0dicPU0N00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#45. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Warner Robins to Pensacola: 88 (#18 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Net migration: 80 to Warner Robins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f37uj_0dicPU0N00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#44. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Gulfport to Pensacola: 331 (#9 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 156 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicPU0N00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#43. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Abilene to Pensacola: 34 (#49 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 144 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0dicPU0N00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#42. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from College Station to Pensacola: 139 (#20 most common destination from College Station)
- Net migration: 39 to College Station https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPU0N00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Kansas City to Pensacola: 164 (#77 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 14 to Kansas City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPU0N00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from New York to Pensacola: 513 (#119 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 334 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPU0N00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from Chicago to Pensacola: 657 (#87 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 478 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPU0N00
Public Domain

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 191
- Migration from Seattle to Pensacola: 102 (#155 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 89 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicPU0N00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#37. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 191
- Migration from New Orleans to Pensacola: 410 (#23 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 219 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPU0N00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pensacola: 255 (#46 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 50 to Pensacola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicPU0N00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#35. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Palm Bay to Pensacola: 184 (#23 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 22 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOwoS_0dicPU0N00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#34. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Sebring to Pensacola: 5 (#67 most common destination from Sebring)
- Net migration: 205 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPU0N00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Denver to Pensacola: 165 (#103 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 51 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPU0N00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 221
- Migration from Columbus to Pensacola: 101 (#91 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 120 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPU0N00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#31. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 254
- Migration from North Port to Pensacola: 146 (#43 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 108 to North Port

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0dicPU0N00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 256
- Migration from Panama City to Pensacola: 770 (#4 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 514 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicPU0N00
Canva

#29. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 265
- Migration from Cincinnati to Pensacola: 141 (#84 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 124 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicPU0N00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#28. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 268
- Migration from Bremerton to Pensacola: 5 (#130 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 263 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc09C_0dicPU0N00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#27. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Pensacola: 711 (#5 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 430 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicPU0N00
spablab // Flickr

#26. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 283
- Migration from Providence to Pensacola: 131 (#55 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 152 to Providence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicPU0N00
Pixabay

#25. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Huntsville to Pensacola: 394 (#9 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 109 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLUKh_0dicPU0N00
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#24. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Hattiesburg to Pensacola: 57 (#22 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Net migration: 236 to Hattiesburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0dicPU0N00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#23. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 294
- Migration from Mobile to Pensacola: 204 (#18 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 90 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicPU0N00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#22. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 308
- Migration from Lakeland to Pensacola: 121 (#39 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 187 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicPU0N00
Pixabay

#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from San Antonio to Pensacola: 245 (#66 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 73 to San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicPU0N00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#20. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 329
- Migration from Deltona to Pensacola: 229 (#24 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 100 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicPU0N00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#19. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 334
- Migration from Memphis to Pensacola: 143 (#61 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 191 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicPU0N00
Wikimedia

#18. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 347
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pensacola: 168 (#46 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 179 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicPU0N00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#17. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 365
- Migration from Gainesville to Pensacola: 343 (#17 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 22 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0dicPU0N00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#16. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 377
- Migration from Montgomery to Pensacola: 274 (#13 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 103 to Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPU0N00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 388
- Migration from Jacksonville to Pensacola: 237 (#22 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 151 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPU0N00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Miami to Pensacola: 831 (#40 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 422 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPU0N00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 449
- Migration from Atlanta to Pensacola: 760 (#57 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 311 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPU0N00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 591
- Migration from Washington to Pensacola: 1,027 (#50 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 436 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicPU0N00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 672
- Migration from Baltimore to Pensacola: 860 (#23 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 188 to Pensacola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPU0N00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 772
- Migration from Orlando to Pensacola: 428 (#44 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 344 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPU0N00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 842
- Migration from Nashville to Pensacola: 141 (#75 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 701 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0dicPU0N00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 885
- Migration from Daphne to Pensacola: 775 (#2 most common destination from Daphne)
- Net migration: 110 to Daphne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPU0N00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#7. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 892
- Migration from Tampa to Pensacola: 570 (#42 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 322 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicPU0N00
M Floyd // Flickr

#6. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 895
- Migration from Birmingham to Pensacola: 220 (#28 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 675 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPU0N00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#5. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 900
- Migration from Jacksonville to Pensacola: 1,639 (#8 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 739 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicPU0N00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#4. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 973
- Migration from Tallahassee to Pensacola: 623 (#8 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 350 to Tallahassee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPU0N00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,044
- Migration from San Diego to Pensacola: 474 (#59 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 570 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPU0N00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 1,435
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pensacola: 1,164 (#14 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 271 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicPU0N00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 1,809
- Migration from Crestview to Pensacola: 2,647 (#1 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 838 to Pensacola

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
