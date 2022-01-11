Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Pensacola are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pensacola between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#49. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#48. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from San Jose to Pensacola: 11 (#189 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 144 to San Jose- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 159- Migration from Charlotte to Pensacola: 341 (#52 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 182 to Pensacola- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Baton Rouge to Pensacola: 52 (#65 most common destination from Baton Rouge)- Net migration: 108 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Houston to Pensacola: 638 (#50 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 477 to Pensacola- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 167- Migration from Los Angeles to Pensacola: 329 (#110 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 162 to Pensacola

#45. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

#44. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

#43. Abilene, TX Metro Area

#42. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Warner Robins to Pensacola: 88 (#18 most common destination from Warner Robins)- Net migration: 80 to Warner Robins- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 175- Migration from Gulfport to Pensacola: 331 (#9 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 156 to Pensacola- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Abilene to Pensacola: 34 (#49 most common destination from Abilene)- Net migration: 144 to Abilene- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from College Station to Pensacola: 139 (#20 most common destination from College Station)- Net migration: 39 to College Station- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Kansas City to Pensacola: 164 (#77 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 14 to Kansas City

#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#37. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 179- Migration from New York to Pensacola: 513 (#119 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 334 to Pensacola- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 179- Migration from Chicago to Pensacola: 657 (#87 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 478 to Pensacola- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 191- Migration from Seattle to Pensacola: 102 (#155 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 89 to Seattle- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 191- Migration from New Orleans to Pensacola: 410 (#23 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 219 to Pensacola- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 205- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pensacola: 255 (#46 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 50 to Pensacola

#35. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

#34. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#32. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#31. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from Palm Bay to Pensacola: 184 (#23 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 22 to Palm Bay- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from Sebring to Pensacola: 5 (#67 most common destination from Sebring)- Net migration: 205 to Sebring- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 216- Migration from Denver to Pensacola: 165 (#103 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 51 to Denver- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 221- Migration from Columbus to Pensacola: 101 (#91 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 120 to Columbus- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 254- Migration from North Port to Pensacola: 146 (#43 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 108 to North Port

#30. Panama City, FL Metro Area

#29. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#28. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

#27. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

#26. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 256- Migration from Panama City to Pensacola: 770 (#4 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 514 to Pensacola- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 265- Migration from Cincinnati to Pensacola: 141 (#84 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 124 to Cincinnati- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 268- Migration from Bremerton to Pensacola: 5 (#130 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 263 to Bremerton- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 281- Migration from Corpus Christi to Pensacola: 711 (#5 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Net migration: 430 to Pensacola- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 283- Migration from Providence to Pensacola: 131 (#55 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 152 to Providence

#25. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

#24. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

#23. Mobile, AL Metro Area

#22. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 285- Migration from Huntsville to Pensacola: 394 (#9 most common destination from Huntsville)- Net migration: 109 to Pensacola- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 293- Migration from Hattiesburg to Pensacola: 57 (#22 most common destination from Hattiesburg)- Net migration: 236 to Hattiesburg- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 294- Migration from Mobile to Pensacola: 204 (#18 most common destination from Mobile)- Net migration: 90 to Mobile- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 308- Migration from Lakeland to Pensacola: 121 (#39 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 187 to Lakeland- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 318- Migration from San Antonio to Pensacola: 245 (#66 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 73 to San Antonio

#20. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

#19. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

#18. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#17. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

#16. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 329- Migration from Deltona to Pensacola: 229 (#24 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 100 to Deltona- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 334- Migration from Memphis to Pensacola: 143 (#61 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 191 to Memphis- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 347- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pensacola: 168 (#46 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 179 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 365- Migration from Gainesville to Pensacola: 343 (#17 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 22 to Gainesville- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 377- Migration from Montgomery to Pensacola: 274 (#13 most common destination from Montgomery)- Net migration: 103 to Montgomery

#15. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 388- Migration from Jacksonville to Pensacola: 237 (#22 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 151 to Jacksonville- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 409- Migration from Miami to Pensacola: 831 (#40 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 422 to Pensacola- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 449- Migration from Atlanta to Pensacola: 760 (#57 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 311 to Pensacola- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 591- Migration from Washington to Pensacola: 1,027 (#50 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 436 to Pensacola- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 672- Migration from Baltimore to Pensacola: 860 (#23 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 188 to Pensacola

#10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#9. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#8. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

#7. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#6. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

#5. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#4. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

#3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 772- Migration from Orlando to Pensacola: 428 (#44 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 344 to Orlando- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 842- Migration from Nashville to Pensacola: 141 (#75 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 701 to Nashville- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 885- Migration from Daphne to Pensacola: 775 (#2 most common destination from Daphne)- Net migration: 110 to Daphne- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 892- Migration from Tampa to Pensacola: 570 (#42 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 322 to Tampa- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 895- Migration from Birmingham to Pensacola: 220 (#28 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 675 to Birmingham- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 900- Migration from Jacksonville to Pensacola: 1,639 (#8 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 739 to Pensacola- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 973- Migration from Tallahassee to Pensacola: 623 (#8 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 350 to Tallahassee- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,044- Migration from San Diego to Pensacola: 474 (#59 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 570 to San Diego- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 1,435- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pensacola: 1,164 (#14 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 271 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 1,809- Migration from Crestview to Pensacola: 2,647 (#1 most common destination from Crestview)- Net migration: 838 to Pensacola