ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Where people in Santa Maria are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlB6w_0dicPSEv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicPSEv00
Pixabay

Where people in Santa Maria are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Maria between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Santa Maria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicPSEv00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#50. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Redding to Santa Maria: 50 (#36 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 17 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPSEv00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#49. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Tampa to Santa Maria: 97 (#145 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 30 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicPSEv00
Pixabay

#48. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Huntsville to Santa Maria: 149 (#24 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 81 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicPSEv00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#47. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Boulder to Santa Maria: 18 (#101 most common destination from Boulder)

- Net migration: 54 to Boulder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0dicPSEv00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#46. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Montgomery to Santa Maria: 4 (#130 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 70 to Montgomery

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Santa Maria metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPSEv00
skeeze // Pixabay

#45. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Houston to Santa Maria: 44 (#238 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 33 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPSEv00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Santa Maria: 14 (#245 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 67 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPSEv00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Kansas City to Santa Maria: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG3FG_0dicPSEv00
Public Domain

#42. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Brownsville to Santa Maria: 0
- Net migration: 93 to Brownsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicPSEv00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Springfield to Santa Maria: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Springfield

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Santa Maria metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPSEv00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#40. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Tucson to Santa Maria: 134 (#58 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 38 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPSEv00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Chicago to Santa Maria: 412 (#115 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 315 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicPSEv00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#38. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Santa Maria: 245 (#11 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 147 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPSEv00
Pixabay

#37. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Austin to Santa Maria: 97 (#109 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 2 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPSEv00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Boston to Santa Maria: 251 (#81 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 152 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Maria metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicPSEv00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#35. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Raleigh to Santa Maria: 0
- Net migration: 101 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicPSEv00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Provo to Santa Maria: 0
- Net migration: 106 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPSEv00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Maria: 190 (#61 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 73 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicPSEv00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#32. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Reno to Santa Maria: 117 (#30 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 7 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicPSEv00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#31. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Santa Maria: 128 (#79 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 4 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Santa Maria that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicPSEv00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#30. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Fresno to Santa Maria: 227 (#26 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 103 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicPSEv00
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#29. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Bend to Santa Maria: 14 (#67 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 129 to Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7ieO_0dicPSEv00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Great Falls to Santa Maria: 43 (#21 most common destination from Great Falls)
- Net migration: 104 to Great Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicPSEv00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#27. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Salinas to Santa Maria: 87 (#54 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 66 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPSEv00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Washington to Santa Maria: 516 (#84 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 361 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Santa Maria metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicPSEv00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#25. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 177
- Migration from Chico to Santa Maria: 53 (#31 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 124 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicPSEv00
Pixabay

#24. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from San Antonio to Santa Maria: 31 (#205 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 168 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0dicPSEv00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#23. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 201
- Migration from Cheyenne to Santa Maria: 17 (#66 most common destination from Cheyenne)
- Net migration: 184 to Cheyenne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicPSEv00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#22. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 226
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Santa Maria: 220 (#20 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPSEv00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 233
- Migration from New York to Santa Maria: 552 (#115 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 319 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Metros where people in Santa Maria are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPSEv00
Public Domain

#20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Seattle to Santa Maria: 342 (#73 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 102 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPSEv00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Indianapolis to Santa Maria: 20 (#203 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 231 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPSEv00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Maria: 271 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 27 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicPSEv00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#17. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 302
- Migration from Palm Bay to Santa Maria: 0
- Net migration: 302 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPSEv00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 310
- Migration from Denver to Santa Maria: 448 (#50 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 138 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Closest national parks to Santa Maria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicPSEv00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#15. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 312
- Migration from Boise City to Santa Maria: 38 (#92 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 274 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicPSEv00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#14. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 312
- Migration from Vallejo to Santa Maria: 38 (#62 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 274 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicPSEv00
Public Domain

#13. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 321
- Migration from Modesto to Santa Maria: 81 (#38 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 240 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPSEv00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 479
- Migration from Portland to Santa Maria: 235 (#58 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 244 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicPSEv00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#11. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 569
- Migration from Bakersfield to Santa Maria: 317 (#17 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 252 to Bakersfield

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Santa Maria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicPSEv00
Pixabay

#10. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 655
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Maria: 737 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 82 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPSEv00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 710
- Migration from Dallas to Santa Maria: 22 (#288 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 688 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPSEv00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 794
- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Maria: 243 (#89 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 551 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPSEv00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 837
- Migration from San Diego to Santa Maria: 1,513 (#19 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 676 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPSEv00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,029
- Migration from Riverside to Santa Maria: 1,076 (#19 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 47 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicPSEv00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,191
- Migration from San Jose to Santa Maria: 1,745 (#14 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 554 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPSEv00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,211
- Migration from San Francisco to Santa Maria: 2,657 (#18 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 1,446 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicPSEv00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 1,381
- Migration from Oxnard to Santa Maria: 983 (#7 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 398 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicPSEv00
Basar // Wikicommons

#2. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 1,742
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Santa Maria: 1,596 (#1 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 146 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPSEv00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 2,727
- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Maria: 5,424 (#13 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 2,697 to Santa Maria

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

North Korea fires projectiles in 4th launch this month

North Korea on Monday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea's military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vallejo, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Brownsville, CA
City
Salinas, CA
State
Colorado State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Chico, CA
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Pixabay#The U S Census Bureau#Houston Sherry V Smith
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy