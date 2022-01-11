Pixabay

Where people in Santa Maria are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Santa Maria between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Santa Maria

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#50. Redding, CA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#49. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#48. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#47. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#46. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Redding to Santa Maria: 50 (#36 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 17 to Redding- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Tampa to Santa Maria: 97 (#145 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 30 to Santa Maria- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Huntsville to Santa Maria: 149 (#24 most common destination from Huntsville)- Net migration: 81 to Santa Maria- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Boulder to Santa Maria: 18 (#101 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 54 to Boulder- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Montgomery to Santa Maria: 4 (#130 most common destination from Montgomery)- Net migration: 70 to Montgomery

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Santa Maria metro area

skeeze // Pixabay

#45. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Public Domain

#42. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Houston to Santa Maria: 44 (#238 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 33 to Houston- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Virginia Beach to Santa Maria: 14 (#245 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 67 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Kansas City to Santa Maria: 0- Net migration: 85 to Kansas City- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Brownsville to Santa Maria: 0- Net migration: 93 to Brownsville- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Springfield to Santa Maria: 0- Net migration: 94 to Springfield

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Santa Maria metro area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#40. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#38. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#37. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Tucson to Santa Maria: 134 (#58 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 38 to Santa Maria- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Chicago to Santa Maria: 412 (#115 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 315 to Santa Maria- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Santa Cruz to Santa Maria: 245 (#11 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 147 to Santa Maria- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Austin to Santa Maria: 97 (#109 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 2 to Austin- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Boston to Santa Maria: 251 (#81 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 152 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Maria metro area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#35. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#32. Reno, NV Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#31. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Raleigh to Santa Maria: 0- Net migration: 101 to Raleigh- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Provo to Santa Maria: 0- Net migration: 106 to Provo- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Colorado Springs to Santa Maria: 190 (#61 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 73 to Santa Maria- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Reno to Santa Maria: 117 (#30 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 7 to Reno- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Santa Maria: 128 (#79 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 4 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Santa Maria that require a graduate degree

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#30. Fresno, CA Metro Area

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#29. Bend, OR Metro Area

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#27. Salinas, CA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Fresno to Santa Maria: 227 (#26 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 103 to Santa Maria- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Bend to Santa Maria: 14 (#67 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 129 to Bend- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Great Falls to Santa Maria: 43 (#21 most common destination from Great Falls)- Net migration: 104 to Great Falls- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Salinas to Santa Maria: 87 (#54 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 66 to Salinas- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Washington to Santa Maria: 516 (#84 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 361 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Santa Maria metro area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#25. Chico, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#24. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#23. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#22. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 177- Migration from Chico to Santa Maria: 53 (#31 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 124 to Chico- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from San Antonio to Santa Maria: 31 (#205 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 168 to San Antonio- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 201- Migration from Cheyenne to Santa Maria: 17 (#66 most common destination from Cheyenne)- Net migration: 184 to Cheyenne- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 226- Migration from Santa Rosa to Santa Maria: 220 (#20 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 233- Migration from New York to Santa Maria: 552 (#115 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 319 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Metros where people in Santa Maria are getting new jobs

Public Domain

#20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#17. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Seattle to Santa Maria: 342 (#73 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 102 to Santa Maria- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 251- Migration from Indianapolis to Santa Maria: 20 (#203 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 231 to Indianapolis- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 298- Migration from Las Vegas to Santa Maria: 271 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 27 to Las Vegas- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 302- Migration from Palm Bay to Santa Maria: 0- Net migration: 302 to Palm Bay- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 310- Migration from Denver to Santa Maria: 448 (#50 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 138 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Closest national parks to Santa Maria

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#15. Boise City, ID Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#14. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#13. Modesto, CA Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#11. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 312- Migration from Boise City to Santa Maria: 38 (#92 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 274 to Boise City- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 312- Migration from Vallejo to Santa Maria: 38 (#62 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 274 to Vallejo- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 321- Migration from Modesto to Santa Maria: 81 (#38 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 240 to Modesto- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 479- Migration from Portland to Santa Maria: 235 (#58 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 244 to Portland- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 569- Migration from Bakersfield to Santa Maria: 317 (#17 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 252 to Bakersfield

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Santa Maria

Pixabay

#10. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#2. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 655- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Maria: 737 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 82 to Santa Maria- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 710- Migration from Dallas to Santa Maria: 22 (#288 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 688 to Dallas- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 794- Migration from Phoenix to Santa Maria: 243 (#89 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 551 to Phoenix- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 837- Migration from San Diego to Santa Maria: 1,513 (#19 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 676 to Santa Maria- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,029- Migration from Riverside to Santa Maria: 1,076 (#19 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 47 to Santa Maria- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,191- Migration from San Jose to Santa Maria: 1,745 (#14 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 554 to Santa Maria- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,211- Migration from San Francisco to Santa Maria: 2,657 (#18 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 1,446 to Santa Maria- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 1,381- Migration from Oxnard to Santa Maria: 983 (#7 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 398 to Oxnard- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 1,742- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Santa Maria: 1,596 (#1 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 146 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 2,727- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Maria: 5,424 (#13 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 2,697 to Santa Maria