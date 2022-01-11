MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

Where people in Palm Bay are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Palm Bay between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

M Floyd // Flickr

#50. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#49. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#48. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#47. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Birmingham to Palm Bay: 29 (#121 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 71 to Birmingham- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Baton Rouge to Palm Bay: 0- Net migration: 102 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Tucson to Palm Bay: 273 (#31 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 168 to Palm Bay- Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Tuscaloosa to Palm Bay: 0- Net migration: 106 to Tuscaloosa- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Charlotte to Palm Bay: 256 (#67 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 149 to Palm Bay

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#44. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#42. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#41. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from St. Louis to Palm Bay: 151 (#100 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 41 to Palm Bay- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Baltimore to Palm Bay: 333 (#57 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 223 to Palm Bay- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Blacksburg to Palm Bay: 0- Net migration: 113 to Blacksburg- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Warner Robins to Palm Bay: 146 (#9 most common destination from Warner Robins)- Net migration: 33 to Palm Bay- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Pittsburgh to Palm Bay: 193 (#72 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 78 to Palm Bay

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#40. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#38. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Panama City, FL Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#36. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Gulfport to Palm Bay: 92 (#41 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 24 to Gulfport- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Indianapolis to Palm Bay: 72 (#116 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 46 to Indianapolis- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Raleigh to Palm Bay: 178 (#51 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 60 to Palm Bay- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Panama City to Palm Bay: 1,099 (#1 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 978 to Palm Bay- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Crestview to Palm Bay: 99 (#49 most common destination from Crestview)- Net migration: 30 to Crestview

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#35. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#34. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#33. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#32. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from North Port to Palm Bay: 163 (#37 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 28 to Palm Bay- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 142- Migration from Los Angeles to Palm Bay: 324 (#111 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 182 to Palm Bay- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Seattle to Palm Bay: 155 (#122 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 8 to Palm Bay- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 149- Migration from Hartford to Palm Bay: 235 (#37 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 86 to Palm Bay- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 152- Migration from Virginia Beach to Palm Bay: 194 (#83 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 42 to Palm Bay

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ocala, FL Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#28. Asheville, NC Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#27. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from Colorado Springs to Palm Bay: 327 (#36 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 170 to Palm Bay- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Ocala to Palm Bay: 439 (#8 most common destination from Ocala)- Net migration: 279 to Palm Bay- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Asheville to Palm Bay: 0- Net migration: 161 to Asheville- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Palm Bay: 31 (#161 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 130 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Denver to Palm Bay: 575 (#39 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 413 to Palm Bay

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#24. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

tweber1// Wikimedia

#21. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Johnson City to Palm Bay: 0- Net migration: 163 to Johnson City- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 166- Migration from Detroit to Palm Bay: 458 (#46 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 292 to Palm Bay- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 184- Migration from Pensacola to Palm Bay: 206 (#35 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 22 to Palm Bay- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 186- Migration from Greenville to Palm Bay: 156 (#34 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 30 to Greenville- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from Winston to Palm Bay: 0- Net migration: 196 to Winston

skeeze // Pixabay

#20. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#19. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Wtoc11 // Flickr

#18. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#17. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#16. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from Houston to Palm Bay: 234 (#111 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 35 to Palm Bay- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 205- Migration from Lakeland to Palm Bay: 158 (#31 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 47 to Lakeland- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 208- Migration from Hinesville to Palm Bay: 151 (#16 most common destination from Hinesville)- Net migration: 57 to Hinesville- Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from Valdosta to Palm Bay: 44 (#33 most common destination from Valdosta)- Net migration: 166 to Valdosta- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 259- Migration from Deltona to Palm Bay: 726 (#7 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 467 to Palm Bay

David Wilson // Flickr

#15. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#14. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#11. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 262- Migration from Knoxville to Palm Bay: 35 (#113 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 227 to Knoxville- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 286- Migration from Kansas City to Palm Bay: 20 (#202 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 266 to Kansas City- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 387- Migration from New York to Palm Bay: 1,117 (#79 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 730 to Palm Bay- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 387- Migration from Dallas to Palm Bay: 244 (#111 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 143 to Dallas- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 456- Migration from Tallahassee to Palm Bay: 257 (#15 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 199 to Tallahassee

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#9. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#7. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#6. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 459- Migration from Philadelphia to Palm Bay: 435 (#76 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 24 to Philadelphia- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 475- Migration from Gainesville to Palm Bay: 837 (#6 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 362 to Palm Bay- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 512- Migration from Washington to Palm Bay: 629 (#74 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 117 to Palm Bay- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 573- Migration from Sebastian to Palm Bay: 670 (#2 most common destination from Sebastian)- Net migration: 97 to Palm Bay- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 636- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Palm Bay: 207 (#18 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 429 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 701- Migration from Atlanta to Palm Bay: 612 (#70 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 89 to Atlanta- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 965- Migration from Jacksonville to Palm Bay: 396 (#30 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 569 to Jacksonville- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,395- Migration from Miami to Palm Bay: 2,406 (#16 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 1,011 to Palm Bay- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,644- Migration from Tampa to Palm Bay: 1,291 (#14 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 353 to Tampa- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 3,136- Migration from Orlando to Palm Bay: 2,653 (#9 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 483 to Orlando