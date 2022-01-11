Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Where people in Sebring are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sebring between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#50. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#49. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#48. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#46. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Philadelphia to Sebring: 15 (#268 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 1 to Sebring- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Naples to Sebring: 87 (#36 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 72 to Sebring- Migration to Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Santa Fe to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 15 to Santa Fe- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Huntington to Sebring: 53 (#46 most common destination from Huntington)- Net migration: 38 to Sebring- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Gainesville to Sebring: 119 (#39 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 103 to Sebring

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#44. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

America's Power // Wikicommons

#41. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Allentown to Sebring: 56 (#76 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 40 to Sebring- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Crestview to Sebring: 42 (#81 most common destination from Crestview)- Net migration: 25 to Sebring- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Detroit to Sebring: 82 (#136 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 65 to Sebring- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Boston to Sebring: 82 (#149 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 64 to Sebring- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Topeka to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 18 to Topeka

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#40. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dothan, AL Metro Area

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#38. Springfield, MO Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Sebring: 29 (#45 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 11 to Sebring- Migration to Dothan in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Dothan to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 19 to Dothan- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Springfield to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 19 to Springfield- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Charlotte to Sebring: 50 (#165 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 29 to Sebring- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Dallas to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 22 to Dallas

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Erie, PA Metro Area

Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#34. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#32. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#31. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Erie to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 22 to Erie- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Sherman to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 23 to Sherman- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Lansing to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 24 to Lansing- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Sioux Falls to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 25 to Sioux Falls- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Montgomery to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 28 to Montgomery

Imilious // Wikicommons

#30. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#29. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#27. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Pixabay

#26. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Chattanooga to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 31 to Chattanooga- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Tulsa to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 31 to Tulsa- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from North Port to Sebring: 28 (#130 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 3 to North Port- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Fayetteville to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 32 to Fayetteville- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Huntsville to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 32 to Huntsville

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#25. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#24. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#23. Asheville, NC Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 34 to East Stroudsburg- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Tallahassee to Sebring: 61 (#58 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 27 to Sebring- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Asheville to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 36 to Asheville- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Las Vegas to Sebring: 117 (#98 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 73 to Sebring- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Washington to Sebring: 49 (#261 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 4 to Sebring

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#20. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#19. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#17. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

David Wilson // Wikicommon

#16. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Muskegon to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 48 to Muskegon- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Sebring: 83 (#40 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 32 to Sebring- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Greenville to Sebring: 128 (#44 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 68 to Sebring- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from McAllen to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 63 to McAllen- Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Rocky Mount to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 63 to Rocky Mount

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ocala, FL Metro Area

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Albany, GA Metro Area

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#11. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Ocala to Sebring: 17 (#97 most common destination from Ocala)- Net migration: 48 to Ocala- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Youngstown to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 67 to Youngstown- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Raleigh to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 71 to Raleigh- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Albany to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 73 to Albany- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from New Bern to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 73 to New Bern

skeeze // Pixabay

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#9. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#4. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#3. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Houston to Sebring: 0- Net migration: 80 to Houston- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Cape Coral to Sebring: 199 (#24 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 111 to Sebring- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from St. Louis to Sebring: 25 (#221 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 66 to St. Louis- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Grand Rapids to Sebring: 42 (#96 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 116 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 175- Migration from Jacksonville to Sebring: 55 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 120 to Jacksonville- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 271- Migration from Orlando to Sebring: 240 (#72 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 31 to Orlando- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 286- Migration from Punta Gorda to Sebring: 30 (#53 most common destination from Punta Gorda)- Net migration: 256 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 396- Migration from Lakeland to Sebring: 758 (#8 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 362 to Sebring- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 447- Migration from Miami to Sebring: 374 (#72 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 73 to Miami- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 524- Migration from Tampa to Sebring: 549 (#44 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 25 to Sebring