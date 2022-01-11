Where people in Sebring are moving to most
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
Where people in Sebring are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sebring between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
f11photo // Shutterstock
#50. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Philadelphia to Sebring: 15 (#268 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1 to Sebring
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#49. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Naples to Sebring: 87 (#36 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 72 to Sebring
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia
#48. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area- Migration to Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Santa Fe to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Santa Fe
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Huntington to Sebring: 53 (#46 most common destination from Huntington)
- Net migration: 38 to Sebring
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia
#46. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Gainesville to Sebring: 119 (#39 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 103 to Sebring
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Allentown to Sebring: 56 (#76 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 40 to Sebring
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#44. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Crestview to Sebring: 42 (#81 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 25 to Sebring
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Detroit to Sebring: 82 (#136 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 65 to Sebring
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Boston to Sebring: 82 (#149 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 64 to Sebring
America's Power // Wikicommons
#41. Topeka, KS Metro Area- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Topeka to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Topeka
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#40. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Sebring: 29 (#45 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 11 to Sebring
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Dothan, AL Metro Area- Migration to Dothan in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Dothan to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Dothan
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#38. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Springfield to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Springfield
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Charlotte to Sebring: 50 (#165 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 29 to Sebring
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Dallas to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Dallas
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Erie to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Erie
Renelibrary // Wikicommons
#34. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Sherman to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Sherman
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Lansing to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Lansing
Seabear70// Wikimedia
#32. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Sioux Falls
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
#31. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Montgomery to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Montgomery
Imilious // Wikicommons
#30. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Chattanooga to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Chattanooga
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#29. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Tulsa to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Tulsa
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from North Port to Sebring: 28 (#130 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 3 to North Port
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#27. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Fayetteville to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Fayetteville
Pixabay
#26. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Huntsville to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Huntsville
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#25. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 34 to East Stroudsburg
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia
#24. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Tallahassee to Sebring: 61 (#58 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 27 to Sebring
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#23. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Asheville to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Asheville
randy andy // Shutterstock
#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Las Vegas to Sebring: 117 (#98 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 73 to Sebring
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Washington to Sebring: 49 (#261 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 4 to Sebring
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr
#20. Muskegon, MI Metro Area- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Muskegon to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Muskegon
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#19. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Sebring: 83 (#40 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 32 to Sebring
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Greenville to Sebring: 128 (#44 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 68 to Sebring
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
#17. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from McAllen to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 63 to McAllen
David Wilson // Wikicommon
#16. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area- Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Rocky Mount to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Rocky Mount
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Ocala, FL Metro Area- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Ocala to Sebring: 17 (#97 most common destination from Ocala)
- Net migration: 48 to Ocala
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Youngstown to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Youngstown
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#13. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Raleigh to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 71 to Raleigh
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Albany, GA Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Albany to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Albany
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#11. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from New Bern to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 73 to New Bern
skeeze // Pixabay
#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Houston to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Houston
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#9. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Cape Coral to Sebring: 199 (#24 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 111 to Sebring
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from St. Louis to Sebring: 25 (#221 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 66 to St. Louis
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Sebring: 42 (#96 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 116 to Grand Rapids
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sebring: 55 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 120 to Jacksonville
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Orlando to Sebring: 240 (#72 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 31 to Orlando
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#4. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 286
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Sebring: 30 (#53 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 256 to Punta Gorda
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#3. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 396
- Migration from Lakeland to Sebring: 758 (#8 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 362 to Sebring
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 447
- Migration from Miami to Sebring: 374 (#72 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 73 to Miami
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 524
- Migration from Tampa to Sebring: 549 (#44 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 25 to Sebring
