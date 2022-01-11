ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Sebring are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOwoS_0dicPQTT00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Where people in Sebring are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sebring between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPQTT00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#50. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Philadelphia to Sebring: 15 (#268 most common destination from Philadelphia)

- Net migration: 1 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicPQTT00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#49. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Naples to Sebring: 87 (#36 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 72 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0dicPQTT00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#48. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Santa Fe to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Santa Fe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0dicPQTT00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Huntington to Sebring: 53 (#46 most common destination from Huntington)
- Net migration: 38 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicPQTT00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#46. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Gainesville to Sebring: 119 (#39 most common destination from Gainesville)

- Net migration: 103 to Sebring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0dicPQTT00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Allentown to Sebring: 56 (#76 most common destination from Allentown)

- Net migration: 40 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicPQTT00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#44. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Crestview to Sebring: 42 (#81 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 25 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPQTT00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Detroit to Sebring: 82 (#136 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 65 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPQTT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Boston to Sebring: 82 (#149 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 64 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDTbj_0dicPQTT00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#41. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Topeka to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Topeka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicPQTT00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#40. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Sebring: 29 (#45 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 11 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0dicPQTT00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dothan, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Dothan in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Dothan to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Dothan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicPQTT00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#38. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Springfield to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPQTT00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Charlotte to Sebring: 50 (#165 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 29 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPQTT00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Dallas to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicPQTT00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Erie to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Erie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUhxD_0dicPQTT00
Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#34. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Sherman to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Sherman https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicPQTT00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Lansing to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0dicPQTT00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#32. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Sioux Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0dicPQTT00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#31. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Montgomery to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dicPQTT00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#30. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Chattanooga to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Chattanooga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicPQTT00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#29. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Tulsa to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPQTT00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from North Port to Sebring: 28 (#130 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 3 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicPQTT00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#27. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Fayetteville to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicPQTT00
Pixabay

#26. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Huntsville to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Huntsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmXDK_0dicPQTT00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#25. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 34 to East Stroudsburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicPQTT00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#24. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Tallahassee to Sebring: 61 (#58 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 27 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicPQTT00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#23. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Asheville to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPQTT00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Las Vegas to Sebring: 117 (#98 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 73 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPQTT00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Washington to Sebring: 49 (#261 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 4 to Sebring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0dicPQTT00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#20. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Muskegon to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Muskegon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicPQTT00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#19. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Sebring: 83 (#40 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 32 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicPQTT00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Greenville to Sebring: 128 (#44 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 68 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicPQTT00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#17. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from McAllen to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 63 to McAllen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z18jZ_0dicPQTT00
David Wilson // Wikicommon

#16. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Rocky Mount to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Rocky Mount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0dicPQTT00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Ocala to Sebring: 17 (#97 most common destination from Ocala)
- Net migration: 48 to Ocala https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicPQTT00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Youngstown to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Youngstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicPQTT00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Raleigh to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 71 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0dicPQTT00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Albany to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJub_0dicPQTT00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#11. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from New Bern to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 73 to New Bern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPQTT00
skeeze // Pixabay

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Houston to Sebring: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPQTT00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#9. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Cape Coral to Sebring: 199 (#24 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 111 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPQTT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from St. Louis to Sebring: 25 (#221 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 66 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicPQTT00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Sebring: 42 (#96 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 116 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPQTT00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sebring: 55 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 120 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPQTT00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Orlando to Sebring: 240 (#72 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 31 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicPQTT00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#4. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 286
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Sebring: 30 (#53 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 256 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicPQTT00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#3. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 396
- Migration from Lakeland to Sebring: 758 (#8 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 362 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPQTT00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 447
- Migration from Miami to Sebring: 374 (#72 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 73 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPQTT00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 524
- Migration from Tampa to Sebring: 549 (#44 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 25 to Sebring

#U S Census Bureau
